TerraVia Files For Chapter 11 And Enters Into A Competitive Bidding Process

Late last night on August 1, TerraVia Holdings (TVIA) filed for Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware under the Case number 17-11655. There is nothing to be proud about here as investors. The fermentation-based algal oils and food ingredient company has officially thrown in the towel under the weight of its obligations, and it has now subjected itself to a competitive bidding process for the sale of substantially all of its stock and assets.

News of this developing event can be found in TerraVia's press release and in Corbion's press release.

Over the past few years, there has been little doubt that I have served this investment community on Seeking Alpha as one of the most vocal bulls in support of this company's proprietary technology. Even today, that has not changed. Nevertheless, I write this article in the face of expected criticism in order to humbly eat crow before you rather than to simply walk away. There is no doubt that I was wrong with this company as a viable investment opportunity. I want to thank all of my readers who have blessed me so richly with their collective research, support, opinions, and overall enthusiasm for our shared ambition in the hope that this company would have succeeded.

While the chapter of whether or not the underlying technology will ultimately thrive has yet to be written, one thing that is clear is that under the current guidance it will not happen under TerraVia's independent oversight. The company will be acquired, and when the dust settles its debtholders will likely be paid off first while the company's shareholders are likely to receive little in return for their investment efforts.

However, hope springs eternal. Even now.

What is unique about the company's current direction is that it has entered into what is known as a "stalking horse" stock and asset purchase agreement. This kind of arrangement helps to prevent low-bids from occurring and therefore acts as a stopgap to a downward value spiral by establishing a low-bid offer. Corbion (OTCPK:CSNVY), one of Europe's largest food ingredient specialists with a current market cap of $1.7 billion, has taken on this role as that low-bidder.

Their binding bid amounts to $20 million in cash. However, the press release issued by TerraVia asserts that Corbion will be "assuming the ongoing financial obligations of the business and its joint venture ownership" and that "therefore the total financial commitment is expected to be in excess of the cash purchase price." Read another way, Corbion will essentially be purchasing the company (and its liabilities) in cash for roughly the current market capitalization of TerraVia. Before the market open of August 2, the company's market cap currently stands at $20.83 million.

To this end, it remains to be seen if investors overreact further to the announcement of this Chapter 11 process. After all, such terms are often bundled with fear. Yet to some degree, with the existing low-bid offer, shareholders should (at least in theory) have little left to lose at the current market price of $0.19/share as of August 1. Additionally, the fact that the existing debtholders have also committed to provide debtor-in-possession financing should provide the company a bit more operational flexibility should the bidding process take longer than expected.

There remain several unknowns going forward. On the positive side, it remains entirely possible for an even larger bidder to come in and take a seat at the table in a bidding war to improve the recoverable value for shareholders. On the negative side, it is also unclear if TerraVia's debtor-in-possession financing (should it be required) would be covered under Corbion's commitment. Presuming that it would not be covered and that such financing would be needed, than much of Corbion's cash offer would slowly begin to slip to the debtholders away from shareholders if the bidding process takes too long to complete.

Final Thoughts

This is the end of the road for TerraVia, in its short life as a public company. Far gone are the prior days of Solazyme, where optimism was not in short supply. As a silver lining for shareholders today, it remains a strong possibility that investors will not be entirely wiped out based on the current low-bid offer by Corbion given its assumption of the company's liabilities.

As an optimist, I remain rather hopeful that another bidder will emerge given the immense long-term benefits of the company's underlying assets and technology. TerraVia's portfolio of unique algal ingredients and proprietary oils have many implications towards higher margin pursuits. Yet given the weight of its existing obligations, the company and its investors now find themselves in a sticky situation at the mercy of being auctioned off.

Time will tell how this plays out, but as an investor I will be holding onto my position. More so, I have every intention of purchasing stock in the future acquirer should it be a public company such as Corbion. I remain a strong supporter of the underlying technology, even if its current corporate vehicle appears to have run out of gas.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TVIA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.