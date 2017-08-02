Favorable August 2017 Outlook For The Chinese Economy (And Manufacturing Industry)

In view of the upcoming leadership transition, we believe the government will inject liquidity if necessary to support the wider economy.

July/August PMI data suggests healthy momentum ongoing in the Chinese economy. The official PMI (for large SOEs) was 51.4 (slightly below consensus estimates of 51.6; June's PMI was 51.7). In addition, the Caixin Markit PMI (for SMEs) was 51.1 (above consensus estimates of 50.4; June PMI was 50.4), which was the highest in 4 months.

Delving further into the details with regard to the Caixin Markit PMI, the uptick in the PMI was supported by a solid increase in new business, evident from new orders picking up to a five-month high. Rising new orders were by new export sales growing at the second fastest rate since Sep-14. Manufacturers also increased their purchasing activity to rebuild inventories due to strong customer demand. Partly due to strong restocking demand, we saw input costs increasing at a pace that was the fastest in four months.

As for the official PMI, it remains at expansion levels (>50) due to sustained new orders (index at 52.8, marginally down from 53.1 in Jun-17), dragged down by falling new export orders (index at 50.9, down from 52.0 in Jun-17). We view the widening gap between new orders and new export orders as evidence that domestic demand in China remains healthy. In addition, the producer prices index jumped from 49.1 in Jun-17 to 52.7 in July-17, consistent with the SME segment that input costs were rising.

We view the above set of PMI data as encouraging, considering that the country had experienced a hot spell nationwide as well as heavy flooding in some parts of the country.

On the credit front, we believe that government stands ready to provide support for the economy despite the widely reported demand to force financial institutions to deleverage. We believe that the regulatory crackdown on banks' risky financing has resulted in rising short-term funding costs, evident from the rising overnight SHIBOR. Rising financing costs present risk for the wider economy ahead of the leadership transition in 2H17 and thus we believe there is a motivation for the government to inject liquidity (substantial if necessary) to maintain stability ahead of the transition. We observed that Chinese banks extended CNY 1.54 trillion in new loans in June-17, well above analysts expectations of CNY 1.2 trillion. We will continue to monitor new loans in July-17 for signs of the government's stance on credit/financing.

All in all, the synthesis from the various data points suggests that the traditional industries (e.g. manufacturing, resources) in China are expected to have a healthy macro backdrop for their operations, as we have seen healthy signs in both pricing and volumes. This is likely to have a positive effect on their 3Q17 results.

