U.S. Equities: The Opportunity Going Forward

By Richard Nackenson, Senior Portfolio Manager - Equities

U.S. stock returns are fundamentally justified, in our view, and active managers may be able to find areas of growth and opportunity.

U.S. economic activity has increased for eight consecutive years. The current business cycle is longer than average for good reason: the economic recovery started from a very low base following the 2008 recession, and growth has been moderate throughout. We see signs of accelerating activity, which may suggest that the growth outlook remains positive.

The June U.S. employment data beat expectations and those for April and May were revised upwards. On average over the past three months, job creation has been almost 20% higher than initial estimates. Industrial production turned positive back in December and has continued to show positive growth through 2017, after declining for the prior 20 months.

S&P 500 earnings are growing dramatically, for the first time in two years. Year-over-year earnings growth in 2015 was flat, and in 2016 it was approximately 1%. In 2015 and 2016 there were headwinds related to the energy sector and foreign exchange, which masked underlying improvement in corporate profits. Both of those headwinds have eased. First-quarter reported earnings in 2017 were the best in five years, up 14% year-on-year, according to FactSet.

A Pro-Business Environment

We believe potential policy initiatives represent another area of opportunity. The current administration is actively pursuing a pro-business agenda. One area that has not received much focus is the substantial progress the current administration has made in federal judicial appointments. The appointment of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court is the most high-profile example. There is less awareness, however, of the considerable progress being made at the U.S. District Courts and the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

This is part of a broader, concerted effort to reduce onerous regulation. We think this trend is just getting started and has the potential to be very positive for business certainty, confidence and sentiment in the U.S. Increased economic activity, corporate earnings, and business confidence typically translate into greater reinvestment. This is a virtuous and reinforcing cycle that can further perpetuate growth.

Furthermore, strong corporate balance sheets and growing free cash flow have created a ripe environment for the redeployment of capital. Investments are being made, creating a rich environment of special situations such as spin-offs, M&A transactions, large share repurchases and balance sheet restructuring. We have also seen an increase in shareholder activism to help advance these value creating decisions. These are healthy developments that can create another leg of growth by optimizing shareholder value.

The Relative-Value Debate

U.S. equities continue to perform well and the opportunity set remains attractive, yet investment flows have favoured non-U.S. equities. The U.S. stock market has outperformed most major developed markets through the first half of 2017 in local currency terms. While U.S. equities trade at a relative premium to non-U.S. equities, that has generally been true for the last 20 years. There are many reasons for this. U.S. companies have superior long-term earnings growth, profitability and return on equity. S&P 500 earnings have increased more than 30% over the last 10 years, while European earnings have declined by nearly 35% over the same time period.

There are structural differences between U.S. and non-U.S. markets as well. For instance, Europe is much more heavily weighted to Financials - a sector with a much lower current valuation. U.S.-based companies represent 20 of the top 25 companies in the MSCI World Index, and it is also difficult to find comparable companies to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) outside of the U.S. All of these factors make a true relative-value comparison difficult.

It is important to consider the risk-reward trade off as well. The U.S. is the world’s largest and most diversified equity market. U.S. equities account for 59% of the MSCI World Index and 53% of the MSCI All Country World Index. The next largest markets are a fraction of the size: Japan accounts for just 9% of the MSCI World Index, the United Kingdom is 7%, and France and Germany are each 4%.

The Active-Management Opportunity

Is it fair to say that the U.S. market is too “efficient” for productive active management? In reality, we believe the sheer size and diversity of the U.S. market creates more opportunity for truly active, selective portfolio managers.

There are certainly U.S. companies that are overvalued. That is why we argue that investors may want to avoid allocating to broad-based asset buckets and index funds. Genuinely active managers who run portfolios with high active share can be very selective about where they invest. Active managers can select the sectors and stocks where they believe growth is faster and where valuations are more attractive. Active managers can focus on opportunities where they believe value creation is enhanced through productive investment, capital restructuring, and positive changes in strategy. Active managers can also avoid those companies that they believe have unreasonable valuation metrics or those that they believe are not in a position to generate future free cash flow. In summary, more and diverse choices can potentially enhance the ability to succeed as an active manager.

In addition, we believe the market environment is now favoring active management. Since the Brexit vote in June 2016, S&P 500 stock correlations have declined by approximately 40%. Correlations have declined due to the ongoing removal of uncertainty and higher interest rates. The end of “free money” and zero interest rates helps re-establish a rational market pricing mechanism and may create a background for better informed business decision-making and risk-taking. In our view, this creates an excellent environment for bottom-up active managers.

An environment that’s good for active management is only half of the equation. Your portfolio manager also needs to pursue an approach that can capture that opportunity. As correlations have declined, performance dispersion across market segments has increased significantly. Style and size dispersion has gone from 4% in 2012 to 25% through 2016. Portfolio managers that are mandated to operate within a constrained market capitalization range or style may be unable to overcome those limitations. A highly-disciplined flexible approach is a real advantage in the current market environment.