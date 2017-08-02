The Speculators Gambit: Optionality For The Fed's Coming Reversal

Speculators need to take advantage of what the market does not care about today and use it to their own advantage. Remember, what doesn't make sense today can be obvious tomorrow.

The USD has entered a bear market - the USD Index is already down 13% year to date. The market is not confident in the Fed's optimism and tightening.

Fed policies have a time lag. The hikes they began in December 2015 are now beginning to show. In a recession, they won't realize it until it has already been underway.

But there has been no fiscal stimulus. The Fed has been aggressively tightening. This has caused slower bank loans, a decrease in the M2 money supply, and softening inflation.

The Fed, like the market, has expected Trump's stimulus through tax cuts, deregulation, and stimulus. Thus, they hoped to tighten faster to offset his fiscal expansions, preventing overheating.

The Fed has been tightening aggressively since late 2016. After Trump won the Presidency, the market priced in his ambitious tax cuts, de-regulations, and trillion dollar stimulus projects.

I believe the Fed had also priced in these fiscal expansionary policies. Therefore, they thought they could tighten faster to prevent the economy from 'overheating'.

But Trump's policies have been a no-go...

And the Fed is aggressively tightening monetary policy when there has been no fiscal expansion to counter it.

Could they tighten more? Yes. In fact, I have detailed that I forecast the sole reason the Fed is hiking today is so that they will be able to cut once a recession starts. I have written that they will try and get rates to 3% so that they will have ammo in their arsenal once they need to fend off a recession.

If you have listened to the Fed, you would believe the economy is growing nicely, and as Yellen boldly stated, "I hope that it [another financial crisis] will not be in our lifetimes, and I don't believe it will be." Said otherwise, there is nothing to worry about. No wonder the VIX is at multi-decade lows.

But I don't buy it. Only a fool would...

Let's recap.

Last week the Q2 GDP numbers were posted. And they came in as "expected" at 2.6%.

But when was this "as expected" estimation made? If you look at the entire second quarter's timeline of what these "expectations" were, you can see a different picture.

In early May, the Atlanta Fed was "expecting" almost 4.5% growth for Q2. And the Blue Chip consensus was slightly over 3%. If we were to judge the Atlanta Fed for their original "expectations", then recent GDP missed wildly - by 40%.

This shouldn't be a surprise. The Fed has an abysmal track record of forecasting things. There is a time lag for the Fed and their incoming data. They don't know if we're already in recession until it has already been in effect for months.

Otherwise said, they are usually looking into the past...

Observing two important factors for growth and inflation is bank loan origination growth and M2 money supply. Since the Fed began hiking in December 2015, there has been a steady year-over-year decline in both.

Since we know that Fed policy has a time lag, could these declines be the beginning of further declines? I think so.

No wonder CPI expectations have missed 4 times in a row. This is fatal to the Fed's narrative of a recovery.

Looking at the US Dollar (DXY) since the beginning of 2017 tells us a couple things.

First, in my opinion, the USD has entered a bear market after the last 3 years of a bull market. And secondly, that the market is expecting the Fed to begin easing rather than further tightening. Which I also believe.

Fear of a debt ceiling showdown in October doesn't help either...

So what am I doing about this?

Take a glance at the graphic I made in late 2016. I call this the 'Speculators Gambit'. The idea came to me after playing chess with my late father.

In chess, a 'gambit' is when you make a sacrifice now, typically with a pawn, to gain an advantage in the future. On the surface, it looks as if you made a foolish mistake and your competitors will feel as if they have the upper hand.

But, later, the move proves itself very beneficial if done correctly. By acting roundabout and making calculated moves with a little bit of imagination and patience, the chess player sets himself up in a superior position later on.

Gambit - a device, action, or opening remark, typically one entailing a degree of risk, that is calculated to gain an advantage.

For investors, this is about buying equities or taking a position in something that does not make sense today, but will in the future, by taking advantage of your competitor, i.e., the market.

As I learned from Mark Spitznagel in his classic book, The Dao of Capital (a must read), one must be roundabout. Another way at looking at this is achieving profits through an indirect route.

As my graphic shows, this is buying things today that may fall in value during the short run, but are positioned to gain substantially more in the future.

For instance, if the Federal Reserve is tightening, this is bearish for bond prices and gold (GLD) and their subsequent mining stocks (GDXJ). So, in today's current market, it looks foolish to buy these asset classes.

But remember, we're not setting up for today's circumstances, but rather the future's...

After a period of tightening, the economy will contract as what historically has followed rate hikes. Then, once a recession and deflation take hold, the Fed will reverse tightening and quickly begin easing.

In doing so, gold and bond prices should rally as the Fed tries to create inflation and get the economy out of recession with zero-interest rate policies (ZIRP), more Quantitative Easing (QE - bond buying/money printing) and possibly negative interest rates (NIRP).

Simply, we buy things that don't make sense today. But will make sense later on.

In the short run, owning gold and mining companies, for example, could take losses (as my graphic shows). The market will feel as if they are ripping us off. That we are the idiots. But the point of speculating is not what happened today, but where we expect the future to be.

Just like in chess - we need to think two moves ahead...

Making this practical, I find my Speculators Gambit strategy appropriate for today. Just because the Fed has been tightening recently does not mean that is going to continue in the future.

To the contrary, I believe a reverse in Fed tightening is sooner upon us than many think.

This is the time to take long-term positions, be strong during the short run losses, and position ourselves to capture the King.

What doesn't make sense today? As my readers know I am big on owning long dated, 1- & 2-year, call options for select gold miners such as IAMGOLD (IAG), Yamana Gold (AUY), Gold Resource Corp. (GORO) and the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ). Since the market thinks this doesn't make sense in a tightening environment, they are heavily discounted.

But we're hoping they will be drastically repriced in the future.

As they say, 'Check & Mate'.

Additional disclosure: I found more asymmetry (low risk/high reward) from buying 1 & 2 year PUT OPTIONS that are "out of the money". By buying the PUT options the investors downside is limited in case my thesis is wrong. And if it proves correct, upside is unlimited within the options time frame. I have strike prices that are between 50-75% lower than current share prices, as I fully expect the stocks to suffer significantly within that time frame. Also the optionality instead of shorting protects investors from potential rallies or short term swings from Fed jawboning or etc. This allows investors to pay a cheap premium today and wait until the market reprices in the future.