Natixis' (NTXFF) CEO Laurent Mignon on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Natixis (OTCPK:NTXFF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2017 3:00 AM ET

Executives

Laurent Mignon - Chief Executive Officer

Jean Cheval - Head, Finance & Risks

Analysts

Delphine Lee - JPMorgan

Guillaume Tiberghien - Exane

Jacques-Henri Gaulard - Kepler Chevreux

Maxence Le Gouvello - Jefferies

Jon Peace - Credit Suisse

Lorraine Quoirez - UBS

Pierre Chedeville - CIC Market Solutions

Laurent Mignon

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for being on the call for the Second Quarter Results Conference Call of Natixis. So I will present this result with Jean Cheval who is with me. And then after a brief presentation, we will be available to answer all your questions.

To be fair, I think it's a pretty good quarter for Natixis. And it's a pretty good quarter but as so I think it's a very good illustration of the - of our business model dynamics, pretty good because we had significant growth in the revenues of all our division with 12% growth on our core businesses during the first quarter and that has - will - is coming on top of a very good first quarter also which mean that the first half of Natixis' oversea a very good one. And probably one element which is important that the basis of comparisons which was favorable for the first quarter was more challenging for the second as we had a very good second quarter 2016. And so you should go to the results based on that high comparison basis of last year.

Cost income is down 280 basis point to 66.5% illustrating the significant positive draws of this quarter. It's below 55% in the CIB business. Cost of risk is significantly lower than last years, so 1 basis point within our guideline between 30 and 35.

Net income is at 26% for this year at 528 million. And return on equity for our core business stands at a pretty high 16.1% this quarter gaining 140 basis point compared to last year. And last but not least I think our Core Tier 1 ratio has continued to improve our ability to generate capital has continued has been demonstrated once again this quarter allowing us to show 11.3% Core Tier 1 with a potential dividend distribution of only 50% figuring those numbers.

Our results I will quickly go through the reported result which is as you see 2.4 billion of reported net revenues and which is up 9% compared to last year. Gross operating income is up 18% compared to last year about 815. And net income is 487, up 28% compared to last year.

You see the exceptional part represent 40 million. I will describe that and afterwards we will only comment on the recurring part of these numbers.

For the first half, you see that the tens of the trend is a same with slightly high numbers 11% growth of turnover - revenues on the first half. And our net income up 32% compared to last year.

Pretty simple exceptional item because very limited to sort of useful - usual suspects which is the subordinated debt in dollar which has a negative impact of EUR 49 this quarter on the back of the decrease of the value of dollar. And small 11 million cost for the transformation and efficiency changes of our model. All of that has an impact after tax of 40 million for the quarter. For the first half, the same element represents 66 million that include also the [indiscernible] tax on CNP treaty that we reported during the first quarter.

So now let's move on what is the most important which is the core business, the recurring results of the second quarter. With a strong 11% growth in the revenue, 12% growth in our core businesses to EUR 2.3 billion, very significant positive draws with a 4% growth in the expense and 875 gross operating income up 25% compared to last year. Decrease in the cost of risk to 67 million and a 28% pretax profit increased to 831. Tax rate is stable, I think have in tax at 36.7% for this quarter. And we end up with a net income at EUR 528 million, 26% up compared to last year.

If we restate those numbers from the IFRIC 21 impact in order to have the I would say the earning power of the quarter, it's EUR 482 million compared to EUR 400 million last year, so up 20%. This translating a very sharp drop in the cost income ratio to 66.5%, down from 69.2% and a significant increase in the return on tangible equity at 13.7 mostly linked to the very strong performance of the businesses as I mentioned with a 16% return on equity of our businesses.

For the first half, while basically similar comment because as I mentioned first quarter was already very good. The numbers are even a little bit more impressive for the first half. 13% in the core business, 29% growth in pretax profit, 32% growth in net income to 834. And maybe the most interesting number is the net income restated from the IFRIC impact for the first half which is again the earning power of this first half stand at EUR 917 million, up 30% compared to last year. The global return on tangible equity for the first half stand at 13.1%. And you see that those numbers are significantly exceeding the target that we had within our new frontier plan. So we're getting more confident in the fact that we will achieve our objectives.

Cost of risk continued to - has improved compared to last year, even if the cost of risk this quarter is slightly higher than it was for the first quarter at 31 basis point, but it's the natural evolution from one quarter to the other. So I think the trend is more interesting and you see that on the yearly basis, a 12 months basis, cost of risk stand at 25 - low 25 basis point. And if you look for the first half, we have an average cost of risk of 28 basis point.

No specific deterioration in any sectors specifically the Energy and Commodities, despite a little bit downturn on the oil and gas prices.

So let's move to the next slide which is for me one of the key element as you know which is the ability to create a capital and to create free capital which is the basis of which we can growth externally but also distribute significant dividend to our shareholders.

So you see that this quarter again we've been able to create more than 50 basis point of free capital moving our Core Tire 1 ratio from 11% to 11.5% which leave after a provision for 50% of the earnings to a Core Tier 1 of 11.3%. And this has been achieved, thanks to strong earnings, but also diminishing risk weighted assets again this quarter. They have been down 1% compared to March - last 31st of March and 2.5% compared to the beginning of the year. So continuous model of developing revenues with low risk weighted asset consumption. Again our trend which has been - which is really the back of our strategic plan to develop an asset like business based on solution, talent rather than balance sheet is really what is fueling within the numbers. You see that there are Core Tier 1 ratio fully loaded stand at 11% at the end of June.

Well, I have done this first part. I will let Jean go more in detail for the business line and I will then take back the mic for the conclusion. Jean?

Jean Cheval

Thank you, Laurent, and good morning, everybody. Let's start with investment solutions. Okay. The second quarter of 2017 witnessed the confirmation and the acceleration of the recovery in the asset management business. And also showed further rapid growth in insurance. You can see on the table there the net revenues have been up by 12%, 11% of which 12% for the asset management business and 13% for the insurance business.

Expenses have been contained to 7% growth, less in the asset management business and more in the insurance business where we continue to invest significantly. So there is a positive joy effect which led to a gross operating income which is up 19%, had a pretax profit which is up by 20%. So you see that we registered in this business a very significant decrease in the cost of income ratio which went down from over 70% for semester two, roughly 68%. Also we saw a return on equity which has increased significantly which is from 13.8% for the quarter to 14.2%. And that has been registered despite of 5% increase in the allocated capital. This 5% increase was due to the fact that we have increased our seed money and we have increase the capital to make sure that the insurance business was developing in line with our expectations.

Let's turn on the insurance business, for on a quarterly basis, the insurance business is not I mean the net revenues figures are not that significant. Let's see what is the underlying activities by looking at the turnover. The overall turnover if you exclude the reinsurance agreement with CNP amounted to 6.4 billion, which is up 81% year-on-year. If we make a breakdown between the various activities of the insurance business, life insurance, the turnover has more than doubled between the - I mean in Q2 and in the first semester two. Net inflows of which 3.5 billion during the first semester as compared to only 1 billion in the first semester of 2016. And this increase is of course due to the fact that we have successful rollout of the product offering in the Caisse d'Epargne network.

When you look at the respected growth of the unit-linked policies, and the euro policies, you see that the first one have increased as a rate which is six times more important than the second one. So that the share of unit-linked policy as a proportion of growth inflows of which 37% and is almost represents almost 50% of the net inflows.

If you look at proportion of unit-linked policies in the stock, we reached 21% at the end of June as compared to 18% a year ago. So that's a very significant deployment of our unit-linked policies within the two networks

As far as Personal Protection & Borrower's insurance is concerned, the turnover is up by 10%. And for Property & Casualty also continued strong growth, turnover is up by 9% with a number of policy which is reaching now 5.5 million in portfolio increasing steadily both in the Caisse d'Epargne network and the BPCE retail network. The combined ratio is slightly down to 92.4%, that's a very good combined ratio. This is down from 92.6% during the previous quarter.

If I look at the asset management business, strong recovery in net inflows for the first one is very strong performances in the second quarter. Net revenues they are up by 12%, expenses are - 12% then 9% during the first semester. This is due to two factors, the first one higher asset base fee in U.S. and in Europe. This is mainly driven by the fact that on average, the assets under management have been significantly up to compared to last year plus 6%. And the second factor is the higher performance fee in Europe which have been very significant. Expenses have been contained to 6% and so the gross operating income is up by 17%.

If we focus a little bit on the Europe, revenues went up by 21% in Q2 to slightly over 200 million and 16% during the first semester. But the underlying revenues are up by 36%. And what do we mean by underlying revenues is that in the net revenues we have taken into account 25 million of provision linked to the AMF fine on formula based funds. So if you exact aside, I mean as an exception, which we should do, the underlying revenues are up 36%.

Expense growth have been limited to 6% as I said. And so the pretax profit is up by 27%. For the semester, pretax profit is up by 11%. That means we have an acceleration of the recovery in the asset management business.

Fee rate excluding performance fees, they came to 35.5 basis point in the U.S., 13 basis point in Europe. Overall, fee rates stands at 28.3 basis point which is exactly the fee rate we registered on average last year.

Just to tune numbers, when you look at the revenue growth excluding performance fees, 67% in the U.S. and 13% in Europe, so that's a very good underlying momentum. As far the assets under management are concerned, they are almost stable but this is due to the fact that dollar has depreciated very significantly by almost 7% between the end of March and the end of June so that we have net inflows of 9 billion, market effect positive plus 14, but negative ForEx effect of 26 million. So that the assets under management are at 834 billion at the end of June.

Just a few words on the net inflows, I mentioned the net flows, strong recovery in net inflows with 13 billion on long term product. We've got 5 billion during the first quarter, 9 billion during the second quarter, so that's very impressive. Positive flows both in Europe and in the U.S. that has been registered in Loomis net flows of over 5 billion during the first semester. Harris net flows over 4 billion during the first semester. And in Europe we had very strong momentum in the alternative strategy DNCA, H2O and Mirova.

And as you know we believe in active asset management which like to provide alpha to our clients and customers that is low by superior investment performance. We have 143 funds which are rated by Morningstar. And when you look at the performance of the funds over a period of five years, you see that 91% of our funds rated funds are in the second quarter. This is a very impressive performance and you can see it also for the one year whether you have 88%.

If we move to the CIB. Just, okay, very robust growth in that revenues. If you exclude CVA/DVA we have a growth of 22% for the quarter. Expenses have been under control. Fixed costs have increased by only 5% between the two semesters. So we had a positive joy effect. The gross operating income has increased by 19%. Provisions for credit losses are down by 8% this quarter, 37% for the first semester, so pretax profit is up by 22% for the first quarter and even 49% for the first semester. This is a very impressive result.

Again it has been the case for since the beginning of New Frontier plan, as the contribution of international platform to CIB renews has increased, now they account for 57% of the results as against 52% during the first quarter of - during the first semester of 2016 and that has been led mainly by the Asia-Pacific platform plus 72% compared to the first semester of last year.

If you look at the cost to income ratio, Laurent has mentioned it, it's under 55% for the CIB and the return on equity has increased very significantly moving from 11.4% to 17.4% during the first semester. This is due to two facts; first of all, not only the impressive increase in the pretax profit, but also the fact that we have managed to achieve these results, while decreasing the other way consumption. Other way consumption that decreased by 11% year-on-year, so that the return on equity, I mean the remarkable feature of this result is that this is a combination of very significant growth in profits, while we registered this decrease in other way.

If I look at the breakdown of the results between the various activities, I think the important thing to emphasize is that we got a very strong commission momentum in all activities. This is still for global markets, where we have continued to get market shares for pick our second quarter results up by 14% and again this is we have not suffered a lot from as a lower entity of the market because we are not a flow house, we are sort of shown house as mentioned by Laurent, and so we have benefited from a strong client activity for rates, for repose and for global structured credit and securitization.

For equity also a very impressive quarter significant expansion in that revenues for derivative plus 34% and 40% for the first semester. Global Finance & Investment Banking also been extremely impressive results plus 16%, Global Finance origination revenues have gained 24% stood by dynamic new loan production with a quarter and structured financing plus 7% this has been specifically important in real estate finance and aviation and infrastructure.

Conversely our portfolio revenues have slightly decreased. Investment Banking, two remarkable performances on two sides; first of all the Acquisition & Strategic Finance revenues almost doubled vis-à-vis a second quarter of last year, the market was very active again we gain market share within corporate acquisition on LBOs and the M&A where you know we gave the guidance of run rate of over EUR 100 million and we achieved more than EUR 66 million of net revenues during the first six months of this year.

To conclude on that very significant performance in terms of service fees that came to reach 40% that has not been achieved ever. We started a New Frontier plan with 25% number and we move to 40% that's very impressive. If you add the participation fees you're close to 50%, so it's almost an equilibrium between the fees and the margin.

I'm not going to make any comment on the following slide, which gives you a few asides of our acquisition and financing in the APAC Platform that has been - that's concern APAC which also the America and Europe and there's a lot of course sitting between the various platforms.

And finally a few words on the Specialized Financial Services. Very good commercial dynamism in this activity, in most activities, sector is maybe the only one which didn't registered a double digit growth, but the translation in net revenues growth has been added more - less impressive, because of the very severe competition we have on our domestic market. Nevertheless net revenues for specialized financing are up by 2%, financial services are stable, expenses have been contained to 1% if you - if we exclude the integration of the BPCE payment structure into Natixis as many [ph] and so on.

We mentioned during the last quarter that the cost of risk was a little high during the first quarter, because of difficult migration to a new week over system, we told you at the time that was a one off effect, we are back to normal situation and we have with equates of 15% of the year provision for credit losses. So the pretax profit is up by 2% if you exclude an exceptional capital gain, real estate capital gain we registered for CEGC our securities and financial guarantees during the second quarter of last year. We have a very robust return on equity at 15.5% for SFS.

I'm not going to say a word on it, I need to just mention that this acquisition of 50% slightly up and 58% of the voting rights is a very significant move since in the payments activities since there is a recognized player in emergent solution and we think that this is going to been able in that payment solution to gain additional market share in the fast growing electronic on mobile payment segment.

Okay, and maybe if you have question, we will be happy to answer that, but we are consolidating a single payment business in all activities. Go fast just one word, fit to win works the risk action clearly is paying off we help by the improving economies and specifically the developing economies, but you see that the loss ratio, which was at 72% during the first quarter of last year is down to 58%. So we are perfect on line and even head of the guidance because for the loss issue the guidance has been reduce to below 58% as compared to 61% before.

Laurent if you want to conclude?

Laurent Mignon

Well thank you Jean, and as a conclusion and I think it's where these numbers clearly show that Natixis has successfully delivered on our New Frontier Plan. And I think we can really say that during this plan Natixis have really changed dimension. It's we've able to develop our asset management business significantly during this period, boost by growing assets through net inflows, significant net inflows during the period and also by making acquisition. We've been able to grow and to create a two integrated insurance business that has strong development and strong perspective going forward. The CIB has changed with a very strong international development and totally changed way of doing business with a resolution client driven activities that is developing itself, strongly despite period of less active capital market.

SFS has been sustained profitability, a lot of work on the efficiency, but also with the relationship with the two networks Caisse d'Epargne which has allowed us to deliver significant revenue synergies with two networks, 397 at the end of June, which is ahead of our plan and the target that we have for the end of this year.

So globally, we've done that to give it with following a very, very strict discipline in term of capital management and we have been allowing part of the capital generation to selective growth and we've done that specifically on all the asset like business is which is developing asset management through a selective acquisition, but also the M&A activities or the payment business which all are asset like businesses.

We've been able to reduce the risk weighted assets usage of the CIB by developing strong originated distribute model, reinforced by the reforms we made a year and a half ago in order to further in the way we organize ourselves in order to maximize the benefit of that development. We have been able to also develop an investment banking activity that is starting to produce numbers. And the weight of investment solution represent now 35% of the capital allocation compared to 29% end of 2017.

So all of that has delivered a strong growth in revenues 24%, decrease of risk weighted assets over the period 5%, which basically translate in strong improvement on return on tangible equity to 13.1%. And well it's always nice when some people say good things about you, not on us. So we just received the report on the busy day which is making every year a review of the different companies that create the most value on the period of time. This period is 2012 to 2016 and Natixis is ranked number three on the full banking sector just behind KBC Group and Macquarie Group. So we're pretty happy that our total shareholder return has been number three in the structure which is a good illustration that the market has followed our strategy.

Well I and Jean are available to answer all your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have a first question for ma'am Delphine Lee from JPMorgan. Ma'am, please go ahead.

Delphine Lee

Good morning. Thanks for the presentation. I have few questions on my side. If we could start with asset management, just wanted to if you could gather a bit more color on - give a more color on the net inflows, do you seeing the 9 billion is going back to a more normal levels that we should see every quarter or is there much more potential for Loomis or Harris associates to do even better?

And then also on the margin side, if you could comment, have you seen some kind of improvement on asset mxi or is it still relatively challenging and we should expect more of a stable trend going forward?

And then on the U.S. dollar, just trying to think about the impact on your asset management business how we should basically factor that in, A, are you seeing basically just pressure on a your AUM going forward or do you think there is offsetting factors where the cost base, if you could just comment a little bit on that would be quite helpful?

And then basically lastly on CIB, is there in your financing businesses anything that you want to highlight, this quarter was which was exceptionally high in terms of deals or do you see a pipeline which remains relatively strong? Thank you very much.

Laurent Mignon

Well, okay. Color for not net inflows. Well I'm always and I think we'll never give any sort of guidance. What is interesting either I've told you I think a year a little more than or a year ago that on the back of the strong performance, I mean I am talking about there the investment performance of our affiliates, we will see flows coming back in our strategies. And we know that firm like Harris, our firm that are over beating the market on long term, they may have some period of underperformance which is normal for value asset manager because you have to shift some time to some sectors that are undervalued and then you have a beard of underperformance. But I think what has been demonstrated is that.

And you've seen that on the side of the performance how much of our funds are part of the first quarter, I think we're talking about 78% of our funds are first quarter and of the five years. I think you may look to other firm that can deliver such long term performance to their client. I don't think you will find more material.

The globally, the performance of our affiliates in Europe and in the U.S. are strong and continue to be very strong today. And our perspective interim of flows are still good on the back of that. Now, whether 9 billion is a better estimate than any other, I can tell because there are many elements that are within funds. But we are - we had let's say - we had a target of 75 billion of flows - we had a target of 75 billion of flows for the - within the plan. We are today at 63 and well I feel reasonably confident that we will reach the 75.

Margin, well no, I don't think any - there is always a little bit of a slight margin pressure overall, no doubt. I think that the active asset management, real one I'm not talking about the core active, I am talking real active management is the only sweet spot where you can defend the margins because the value delivering to client allow you to be to receive significant margins. If you don't believe value to the client, on long term, you won't be paid and people will go to - people will go to passive asset management.

Our strategy is very clear. We are delivering fair to our clients. We demonstrate that. We protect margins. There are slight change from one quarter to the other based on the fact that the asset mix can change. The asset mix are rather a little bit more slight improve over the last year. This quarter it's a little bit less compared to last year, a little bit of a pressure despite that, but globally I think we are able to protect our margin and even on an average basis,] it can still improve depending on the mixed of product. Specifically, we have weight on global average margin is the very low margin to which we manage some of the large main fund of our partner CNP.

So basically when the size of that portfolio decrease within time, the average margin that we have will increase. But - so it's - but it's only on the element of the inventory.

The dollar, well if you have a good view on the dollar tell me and because I'll make money. For the time being, I have no view on the dollar obviously the dollar has depreciated over the period and I think that what you see that we're exactly at the same level of assets under management at the end of this quarter compared to the end of the last quarter, so that give you an idea of where the revenue will be based on assets, pure asset base from the starting point.

Full year average decrease of the dollar of $0.10 generate an impact on our pretax earnings and that is for the full Natixis for the asset management business, so €15 million return, but it's an average $0.10 for the full year, so you see that for the second quarter even if the dollar was continuing depreciating compared to where it is the impact will be minimum.

Financing, well in fact if you look to our financing, the revenue from Global finance, revenues from the portfolio have decreased, revenue from fees and developing operation has increased. Where there any exceptional element within that, no, it's just level of activity that have increased, our market share has increased, the impact of the deployment of our bankers throughout Europe or Asia and U.S. has improved.

The synergies between the M&A business and the Global Finance business has been very strong, and I think it's one of the element we always say, that we were developing ourselves in the M&A advisory field not only for the great revenue that you can generate and in fact that it is a pure asset light business. But also that it is one of the illustration of the fact that the dialogue that we have with our clients has moved to a strategic dialogue which allow us to be on the top of their project and help them developing their project and being and then being very active in the financing of their acquisition finance for example, but not only. So really I think new specific element to be mentioned as being exceptional, but a good level of activity and I would say market share increase.

Jean Cheval

And in every sector we have the very good quarter. The only exception was a Global Energy and Commodities from a structured financing part of you because you know the price has been low and so enterprises have tended to defer their equipment and divestment of that. But beside that we had an extraordinary high level of new production over 20% in orders of businesses in the financing business, except vanilla financing where we again reduced our exposure, because our policy to not to increase vanilla financing.

Laurent Mignon

Yeah, because it's a loss value destroyer, it is value destroy that you need to have in order to maintain relationship with a large corporate, but you should make sure that you limit that to the maximum possible, which we've been doing consistently since years and the fact that we develop advisory business is a way to create a relationship with the clients with different manner than having RCF within.

Delphine Lee

Great, thank you very much.

Operator

Next question from Mr. Guillaume Tiberghien from Exane. Sir please go ahead.

Guillaume Tiberghien

Yes, good morning. I have two questions. The first one is on capital, I think your RWA for CVA have fell €2 billion in the quarter, and that's quite a big fall, so I want you to understand that a little bit. And on the same theme, I was wondering whether you could give us a feel as to where the RWA in the CIB division can go in the next couple of years. And the other question is with regard to the sensitivity of the DSN to the U.S. dollar in the corporate center. Could you give us maybe explain the rule of them for the sensitivity please? Thank you.

Laurent Mignon

Okay. So I think Jean is the expert of risk weighted assets CVA, so he will give you a detail answer on this and the evolution of the risk weighted assets for the CIB you've seen constant decrease in the CIB and risk weighted assets and that we've seen constant improvement in the risk weighted assets - the margin on risk weighted assets. Well, I think where we are today in this quarter is high and I don't expect that we can grow significantly the business going forward with decreasing risk weighted assets. I think we've made a great work in moving to new model and I think that the New Frontier plan was really to make sure that we implement fully that model. I will say that we are there, I would say that we are there.

Now the real thing we have to think about for the next one is how do we make sure that we develop ourselves in businesses that great sustainable value and that's really what we are going to present to you in November and you're creating that sustainable value for the future including earnings growth and a revenue growth and earnings growth and high redundant equity. The sensitivity of the GSN is €7 million change or $0.01 variation of the euro dollar value on a full year basis I guess it is.

Jean Cheval

The dollar lost $0.07 between the end of March and the end of June that expense of €49 million on that.

Laurent Mignon

On the GSN. And the other regular CVA is pretty technical which just to mention that yes we got a decline of close to €2 billion, the first reason is that were exposure on derivative has been reduced significantly by €0.5 billion and so go on a road we have judge that at the end of June it would make sense to make some edging on our positions other form of index CDS and that has decreased our other LWA CVA to the amount of €1.4 billion. So that's two reasons why the other regular CVA has decreased significantly.

Guillaume Tiberghien

Thank you.

Laurent Mignon

And our exposed to, so we are protected against some negative market evolution if that was to happen during the second semester.

Guillaume Tiberghien

Thank you.

Operator

Next question from Mr. Jacques-Henri Gaulard from Kepler Chevreux. Sir please go ahead.

Jacques-Henri Gaulard

Just one question from me. Last quarter which was already a great quarter, you told us not to extrapolate this quarter in Q2 and here we are today. Are you effectively yourself surprised by how the business is evolving, and if you're changing dimension it is fair to assume now that you can effectively deliver ROE to be accurate that would be sustainably higher than 15%?

Laurent Mignon

Well, I think that I've told you not to extrapolate and I still told you not to extrapolate. Let's work, let's make sure that we deliver at least we deliver our plan and we feel confident that the fact that we will deliver our plan today. Now I really think that all of that is not luck this is work, this is a significant change in business model. Nevertheless you can have a quarter where you have more good news coming together at the same time and some quarter where you have a limit to this.

So let's be cautious, let's make sure that we don't project things that are not yet sustainable, but you can understand that we're feeling confident in the fact that we will deliver our target for the plan and they were saying, we will project to you in our Investor Day to show you how we can make now based on that change in model the ability that we have to deliver sustainable growth and return to you for the next years to come. But for the time being please don't extrapolate the first half to the second half. It don't exactly double.

Jean Raby

Well we should be back to a normal seasonality in this be last year, we didn't have usual seasonality but you remember that over the past 20 years, the second semester as always been significant lower than the first one.

Jacques-Henri Gaulard

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Next question from Mr. Maxence Le Gouvello from Jefferies. Sir, please go ahead.

Maxence Le Gouvello

Hey, good morning, gentlemen. You have achieved all your plans six months ahead with two exception, the first one is the extent of growth in asset management and the second one is on Coface but the disposal of the stake. Looking at the good fundamentals and the new guidance, are you quite optimistic to be able to get rid of it before your Investor Day? That was my first question.

The second one is insurance, we are only at the beginning and with such a level of growth, which kind of run rate we integrate going forward because it seems to me that there is even more to come?

And the last element is regarding the investment banking, you have been very good in terms of generating a lot of revenues and keep costs down. Can we assume that cost income ratio in the range of 55, 57 is the rights of all going forward? Thank you.

Laurent Mignon

Well, let's come back to - yeah, it's true that there's two goals that we've not fully achieve which is the full divestment of Coface, we've divest 60% and 40, but you have said to get rid of which I don't like. So I had to get rid of Coface, I would have done it much earlier. We don't get rid of a good company, we just work on the value to make sure that we sell it to the appropriate price and that's what we've been doing since we've decide that Coface was non-strategic asset. We are managing the value and I've got a clear idea of what is a value to which I can serve Coface.

Whether this will happen before the end of the plan? I think I'd rather miss the target then sell Coface to the wrong price.

Now, insurance, well, yeah, I think we can expect double-digit growth in revenues in insurance for the years to come. That's within - that's embedded within the development of the insurance business. For the time being, you know that in term of revenues, already the - just a fact that the amount of inventory within the life insurance will pileup with the development of the life insurance which goes is going to drive the growth of that. And the growth of the non-life business is still strong and the potential is still there.

So - and you know that for the time being the business that were doing which is still not profit making, it will be on a breakeven next year and start to be profit making thereafter, which just illustrate the fact that effectively gross potential is still there and significant for the year to come.

IB, investment banking, well, I know you love cost to income, cost cutting and so on because you feel comfortable with those kind of strategies. This is not what I like to look at. I want to look at efficiency and make sure that we've got the best efficiency in what we do and that's why we've got an efficiency plan on going, which will improve the process where we do our business and make sure that we've got no lost money spent. But in same time, some of the business we do have higher cost to income but higher return on equity. My target is value creation return on equity. When I do M&A business and I develop M&A business, I'm deteriorating the cost to income because implicitly, this is a business that runs at 70% to 75% cost to income.

This is because you're paying talent and but on the same time, you've got no capital. So this is high return on equity. And then you also generate additional revenue for other businesses which is another benefit of it.

So my focus is not on cost to income, my focus is on cost efficiency not net income. My focus is on cost, I would say cost flexibility which is ability to manage my costs if my revenues goes down not the absolute numbers of cost to income. So I will not give a target of cost to income, I will give target of return on equity and cost flexibility. This is really what I'm focusing on.

Maxence Le Gouvello

Okay. Thank you very much.

Laurent Mignon

My inflation is the heart of the thing. So basically if I have a pure lending model, I can go to cost to income very low, but you have high balances sheet. And if I go more and more on investment banking, you will have slightly higher cost to income but higher return on equity.

Maxence Le Gouvello

Very clear. Last question on my side. Can you provide us the size of the plain vanilla portfolio today, is it's been in the range of EUR 18 billion or even lower?

Laurent Mignon

It's plain vanilla financing business?

Maxence Le Gouvello

Yeah.

Laurent Mignon

You know the fact is that the plain vanilla financing business is doesn't mean - portfolio doesn't mean a lot of things because the question is what is drawn, what is undrawn. And as a matter of fact, we have drawn lines which announce to 17% of what we offer to between 15% and 17%. But it's still lower than it was and I think it's…

Maxence Le Gouvello

You reach on that one now if I understand you well that…

Laurent Mignon

Yeah, it's a sort of a flow because as you mentioned you still need to keep lines plain vanilla lines with a client in order to keep relationship. But again the more we develop investment banking, the less we need plain vanilla line with our clients. So this is really our strategy going forward, making sure that we can further develop revenues without increasing plain vanilla line which are mentioned is the product that is bringing low value and low value added to the client, it giving a service with low value added and is not paid in order to pay well the capital it use. So that's why we want to reduce as much as we can there.

Probably we are today at a level which is can fluctuate by 1% or 2% up and down but not significantly down compared to where it is.

Maxence Le Gouvello

Okay. Many thanks, have a good summer break.

Laurent Mignon

Thank you very much. Have a good summer break to you.

Operator

Next question for Mr. Jon Peace from Credit Suisse. Sir, please go ahead.

Jon Peace

Hey, thank you. I'm just wanted to ask a follow-up question on risk weighted assets. Just whether you had any sort of updated guidance around how Basel 4 might impact your balances? Thank you.

Laurent Mignon

Well, at the time being, I would like to know what Basel 4 will be. Now we're talking about the Basel 4, if Basel 4 goes through we're talking about something that we have full implementation by 2027. So the impact will have on us is really depending on where our portfolio will be there. The average size of our balance sheet in term of loans, I'm talking about the one that is consuming loans. The duration of our business is short. So any changes in the way regulation or type of business will be seen will have plenty time, plenty of times to adopt ourselves and trench and correct our position. So it is a very theoretical view. And I think we soon really adopt ourselves.

Now, the impact per se theoretical and the balance sheet very, very difficult to assess today because this is not stabilized. In fact the only the real issue is where the floor will stand in order to judge and I feel that the current absence of discussion is probably well - we will not have any dramatic impact on our risk weighted assets and anything that we will have will be manageable about time of implementation of the Basel 4 reality.

So I don't think that any Basel 4 changes today will change our strategy in terms of capital, in term of dividend policy, an in term of availability for gross.

Jon Peace

Thank you. May I ask a follow-up please on performance fees, I know these things are very difficult to forecast in advance, but presumably the good performance you're having in the funds should boot reasonably well for the outlook there?

Laurent Mignon

Well, we never give again we don't give - we don't give guidance and it's always effectively sensitive to market and to the performance of our managers. What I can say is that what is embedded today give me a sense that what we've done for the first quarter - for the first half is not unreasonable for based on the full year perspective at what is today embedded within the funds.

Jon Peace

Great thank you.

Laurent Mignon

I'm reasonably optimistic for the year.

Jon Peace

Okay, thanks.

Operator

Next question for Mrs. Lorraine Quoirez from UBS, sorry. Ma'am please go ahead.

Lorraine Quoirez

Hi, hello congratulation on the strong set of results. I have perhaps two or three quick questions. The first one will be could you please remind us how much you've spent today on acquisitions including Dalenys since the beginning of the plan?

And then the second question is about Coface, do you have offer that present, do you still plan to sell the remaining stake before the end of the year or do you think valuation is still too low? Thank you.

Laurent Mignon

Well, I think that we've done including Dalenys where close to €1.1 billion of investment done since the start of the plan probably close to €1.2 billion in fact, so not far from what have been our target was €1.5 billion, but it was a sort of an envelope, it doesn't have to be, it's not a budget, it's not a spending budget. First of all it's an investment and two just do what we think is worth doing in term of business development.

Lorraine Quoirez

Sorry, does that mean that if you were to find like a good opportunity by year end?

Laurent Mignon

We don't be looking to good opportunities and reviewing opportunities, and if we find some good opportunities that make sense and create value for our model we will certainly look at them.

Lorraine Quoirez

Thank you.

Laurent Mignon

Coface, do I have discussion, if I had that will not say them; and two, I repeat what I've said, I have a clear view of the value of Coface and I will not sell Coface if it is not added value. And I'd rather not achieve that goal of the New Frontier plan rather than to sell at a low price and what I think in the long term value of Coface.

Lorraine Quoirez

Perfect. Thank you so much.

Laurent Mignon

Maybe the last question.

Operator

Next question from Mr. Pierre Chedeville from CIC Market Solutions. Sir, please go ahead.

Pierre Chedeville

Yes, good morning. Two question. One regarding the global business of capital investment M&A and also maybe wealth management, I was thinking regarding which you're doing in M&A and thinking about for instance of Rothschild model, which of course is quite different from yours. But my question was do you see any interest to develop for instance capital investment in order to find synergies, growth synergies between the business is of private equity M&A and also wealth management. What is your view strategically speaking on this previously season?

And my second question is as you mentioned many of your firms are ranking to first quarter and my question was do you contemplate the idea of having any exclusive partnership with some retailers or an equation of joint venture between some of your affiliates for instance and some retailers in Asia or in Europe and for instance one of your competitor does to develop itself? Thank you very much.

Laurent Mignon

Well, thank you for both questions. I'm very, very flattered and honored that you might compare our business to Rothschild, but…

Pierre Chedeville

No my question was pretty….

Laurent Mignon

The M&A business we're doing is growing and a good business not yet at the standard of Rothschild, but obviously we're always targeting the best. Now do we see synergies between capital investment when we do that in the private equity firm wealth management and M&A, we do certainly see a synergies between the wealth management and M&A which is for sure, and you have to know that big part of our clients in the M&A business are sponsors, private equity firms.

That will - which mean that you have managers of those companies that are after they sold their companies to private equity fund that need to have some wealth management service and we've done some already the work between the M&A and wealth management is doing and the cross selling is working well and we are organizing ourselves to take those opportunities to develop further our wealth management business on the back of that M&A business, so that is very true.

Now for the capital investment it's reverse. We are working with private equity funds, and I think we will put ourselves in conflict of interest should we were putting the two business together, so we are doing the capital investment on one side, the M&A on the other side and there's a clear straight Chinese walls between the two.

Now having partnership with distributors for our great value asset management, well it is certainly a great idea or you have to find the right partners and whenever and if we do find the right partner I think it will be an opportunity to operate significant value for everybody. Now the other thing that we demonstrate our ability with our own distribution to grow significantly, and that's our first aim, but to have an exclusive partnership with somebody is not something that is the target. But if you have great ideas, let's talk together on the phone.

Pierre Chedeville

I give you my commission.

Laurent Mignon

Great, thank you.

Pierre Chedeville

Well, thank you very much of all you, it was great to have you on the phone and I wish you to take some holiday, great holidays, great summer break and I will - we will have a further conference call for the third quarter results on the 7th of November and don't forget the Investor Day, which will be in London in November 20. Great, thank you.

Jean Cheval

Thank you, bye-bye.

