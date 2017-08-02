Drill Baby Drill: BriChem Earnings Preview And Forecast Update

Pricing update: This article was released last week behind Seeking Alpha newsletter service paywalls with BRY.TO at 57¢ a share. While the stock is up 18% since then, I still think it has much further to go. That the greater part of the opportunity is in front of us.

Intro:

North American drill counts bottomed in the summer of 2016, climbing steadily through Q1 2017, dipped in Q2 as Canada went into spring thaw, and are now starting its climb back as Canada recovers.

This company is a position I first disclosed as part of a December 2016 oil sector blog post which directly and significantly benefited from these increased rig counts. As forecasted, EBITDA turned strongly positive in Q1 2017, and after a seasonally weak Q2, is expected to continue strong into Q3 and Q4. While this is a thinly traded, highly speculative micro-cap stock, it is not often that one gets to purchase a growing company at half book value and 5x expected EBITDA. So, though price increases since that initial December 2016 purchase have caused this company to become the largest position in the Search For Value portfolio ‘SFV’, I am not eager to sell. If North American drill counts can average 1,200 or more in the second half of 2017, this stock potentially has much further to go.

Macro:

Recently, an oil price decline to the mid to low $40’s began to stall US rig count growth. However, in the last few weeks WTI once again appears to be climbing back toward the $50 number. Will that in turn cause US rig count growth to resume its upward climb?

Regardless, the overall North American number is highly likely to continue climbing into Q3 as Canada recovers from their Q2 spring thaw period. Q2 is mud season in Canada. Heavy trucks can’t move. This severely curtails drilling in that quarter. Thus, while average North American rig counts might only be a bit above 1,000 in Q2, I expect them to climb to over 1,100 in Q3, and 1,200 in Q4. The Q4 figure is naturally much less certain than the prior two, simply because it is further away. However, it appears we are still on track to average approximately 1,200 rigs over the second half of this year.

Historically, there has been a direct relationship between oil prices and North American drilling rig counts. According to Bloomberg:

WTI Crude futures ‘WTI’ bottomed at the beginning of 2016 around $30 (they actually dipped into the $20s for a brief period of time) before recovering to about $50 in June 2016 and churning around that figure through the year that followed. In June 2017, prices started a declining trend, only to start rebounding once again in July.

Overall, volatility in oil pricing is not a surprise, and future volatility is almost a given. Nor is it particularly surprising that oil prices affect North American drill rig utilization. Rather what has surprised many is that the rig count recovery so greatly outpaced the increase in oil prices. Oil essentially climbed about 25%, from $40 to $50, but the drill rig count more than doubled, from 447 to 1,065. This is because oil prices are not the only factor involved when E&P companies decide whether to drill or not.

Prior to this, due to high operating costs and multiple bankruptcies in the sector, many thought North American oil would only increase drilling in earnest were WTI price to exceed $70. This assumption was incorrect. What we have seen is continued efficiency gains in the sector leading to improved costs and recovery. As is typical in our society, challenge brings out resilience, and technology lowers costs, or as I like to say:

North American Oil Died; Long Live North American Oil!

While the rest of this article will deal with BriChem (BRY.TO, OTC:BRYFF), the company I alluded to above, I don't want to lose the forest for the trees. Ultimately, what is really going to matter here is the number of drill rigs operating in North America. This in turn is effected by energy prices, recovery expectations, and drilling costs.

Goldman Sachs recently cut their average 2017 WTI forecast to $52.92, while JP Morgan cut their average 2018 WTI forecast to $42. Honestly, one reason this does not concern me more is I don’t think they have any more clue what oil prices will be next year than I do.

Interestingly, the major reasons they sight for the reduction in price targets is not just OPEC impotence, but also an “expectation for U.S. crude output to keep growing for several quarters due to lower breakeven costs and higher investment”. In other words, more US drilling despite low prices. Realize, BriChem doesn’t actually care what the price of oil is; it cares how many cubic feet of drilling occurs in North America. How many cubic feet of mud will be in demand. If oil prices stay low because the US keeps drilling, that is just fine by BriChem.

This is why in BriChem I tried to pick an investment which is driven not just from the price of oil, but also from ongoing technological advances in fracking. The higher the price of oil, and the lower fracking technology improvements can drive recovery costs, the more drilling will occur. The more drilling that occurs, the more volume drilled. The more volume drilled, the more drilling mud needed. I continue to wish to play in the mud.

Micro

Bri-Chem also likes to play in the mud - the more mud, the better. It's in the boring business of blending and distribution of oilfield drilling, completion, stimulation and production chemical fluids. Fluids purchased by a wide variety of E&P firms including both large firms such as Noble Energy (NBL), Apache (APA), Anadarko (APC), and EOG Resources (EOG) as well as their smaller brethren QEP Resources (QEP), or Chinook (OTCPK:CNKEF). No one customer represents a significant portion of their business. Bri-Chem states they blend, package and distribute a full range of drilling fluid products, cementing, acidizing and stimulation additives from 28 strategic locations throughout Canada and the United States. I say they sell mud.

Bri-Chem historically operated mainly in Canada (since 1985) but in an ill-timed expansion purchased a number of American warehouses and distribution operations just before the 2014 crash in oil prices. It almost killed them.

However, what doesn't kill you sometimes makes you stronger. In this case, experienced and in my opinion competent management recognized the crash in oil for what it was. They quickly pulled back their reins, closed a few somewhat redundant warehouses, laid a bunch of people off, reduced inventories drastically, paid down debt, and hunkered down. They lived to survive another day.

Frankly, I was more impressed with the proactive actions management took to get ahead of the curve with the oil crash, than I ever was with the previous expansion. Lots of managements have grandiose ideas to buy growth. Few are any good at it (including, so far, this management). Even fewer can acknowledge a mistake was made and act accordingly. Experience is what you get when you don't get what you wanted.

It is my hope this now more experienced management learned from the past, and will think long and hard before considering the purchase of high-risk external growth. Recently they added one additional warehouse and blending plant in the Permian (Kermit, TX). The Permian has clearly been doing well, and this is an indicator that they see ongoing opportunity in that area, so I am OK with this limited expansion. However, I would caution that I don’t really want to see much more. I would rather they mostly stick to what they have, and prove they can grow organically.

I would also prefer they openly start to discuss and adopt a capital allocation policy. I would like them to spell out under what condition they would put cash flow to debt, when to buying assets, and when to buying shares. Maybe I ask too much?

Bri-Chem survived to live another day with most of its assets in tact. Those assets have significant operating leverage possibilities, a coiled spring with a whole lot of potential. They need to focus on that. Given the demand, I would imagine Bri-Chem can do a lot more business out of current warehouses. They would need to add more inventory, and a few more personnel, but that should be about it. It is my hope they resist the urge to expand further and for now limit growth to the existing asset base.

Risks

There are significant risks with Bri-Chem. The operational ones I will mostly leave to their Management Discussion and Analysis report to outline. We have already seen they can pull back to a bunch of half empty warehouses with just a few employees on staff in each if they really need to. Rather the risks I would like to highlight are:

Bri-Chem is dependent on the amount of drilling which occurs in North America. That drilling in turn is dependent on a meld of the price of oil and the costs associated with recovering oil in the region. Costs that have been falling with ongoing fracking technological development and which may benefit from a new friendlier regulatory landscape. It is the spread between the price of oil and costs which provides the incentive, cash flow, and need to buy more mud. Should the North American drilling rig count turn and start going back down, Bri-Chem will suffer. Suffer yes, but as I have tried to allude to, most likely survive. Bri-Chem stock - BRY.TO and especially BRYFF - is very thinly traded. Their market cap as of this writing is less than $13 million with an EV of about $40 million. Nano-cap might be a more appropriate term to use than micro-cap. As a result, analysts are not going to cover it, and institutions and hedge funds are not going to touch it. These entities cannot get enough shares to matter, nor are they going to be able to get in or out without drastically moving the price. Even individual investors need to be cautious with trading or they will affect price. I built my position over months using limit orders and fully realize I will not be able to get out in a hurry should I ever need to. Size your position accordingly. Bri-Chem has a lot of debt. At the end of 2016, they had a debt / equity of about .83 (=$23.5M Debt /$28.3M Equity). The $23.5 million (all numbers are in Canadian dollars) encompasses both their $14.5 ABL (inventory loan) and the $9 million Fulcrum debt (hard money, very high effective rate). The ABL was recently increased to $25 million, carries interest at Libor + 4.5% (+ warrants), and appears to get regularly renewed each August. The ABL is an attractive, low-cost inventory based loan. The Fulcrum debt is anything but (further discussed below).

When considering an investment in Bri-Chem, you need to do due diligence of course, but part of that due diligence needs to be a realization the any purchase of this stock involves long term commitment. Should things turn downward, you are not going to be able to get out in a hurry: do thorough due diligence, size positions appropriately, use limit orders, and plan on having no choice but to set and forget.

Another Significant Risk: The Fulcrum Debt

The Fulcrum debt is the non-inventory debt of the company (formerly considered long-term and still listed that way in my model). It is classified as current debt now since it's due at the end of the year. It is also very high cost debt (20% = 11.5% interest + an 8.5% principal deferred fee). When they took it out times were tough, drill counts had dropped more than 60% from the previous year, and they didn't have a better alternative. They needed to defer principle payments in order to survive. It was a hard money loan. Management now has only about 4 months left to deal with this debt, and has indicated they are currently in negotiations (see page 28 of annual report).

Bri-Chem uses two separate lines, bank indebtedness and current portion of long-term debt on the balance sheet, to discern between the ABL (inventory loan) and the Fulcrum debt (hard money loan). Looking at the cash flow statement on the 2016 annual report, you will see $10 million ‘CAD’ in operating cash flow which basically all went to minimizing the ABL (approximately -$9.7 million in financing cash flows). So, what you see on the balance sheet, the $14.5 million of bank indebtedness remaining, is the ABL, the inventory loan, being minimized to the extent possible.

However, management also told us the ABL upper limit was successfully increased to $25 million in February 2017 (see page 10). The ABL has covenants (tangible net worth, capex, and adj EBITDA, and I am sure that ABL has to have actual inventory to back it up) but these covenants are all being met. So, there was roughly $10 million remaining available on the ABL ($25 million limit - $14.5 million bank indebtedness) at the end of 2016. In theory therefore, it appears at the end of 2016, they could have paid off the entire $9 million Fulcrum loan using the remaining capacity on the ABL. Actually, doing this however would have put their ABL amount too close to the limit, and reduced their ability to fund operations during the peak Q1 period. Utilizing the ABL to pay off the Fulcrum loan in the future is not ideal, but it is doable if necessary.

What is important to understand about that ABL however is that it is not just secured by the inventory, but also by the AR and even the real estate of the company. This is not typical. At the end of last quarter, the highest sales quarter in quite a while, BriChem had $17.8 million outstanding on the ABL, a $25 million limit, and $25.6 million in inventory on hand. This is still $7 million in additional borrowing capacity, with the inventory alone providing more than adequate security for the ABL. I expect when the ABL is reset in August, part of the negotiations will be to remove the ABL encumbrance on the real estate and maybe AR. The success of removing these assets will be key to a successful refinance of the Fulcrum debt.

There is approximately $4-5 million worth of real estate equity which BriChem owns. If they can remove this real estate as additional security on the ABL, that is approximately $3 million they could potentially borrow via an attractive long term, fixed rate mortgage. Reducing $3 million worth of the Fulcrum debt from 20% to 6% would be a big deal. It saves $420k per year in interest costs. Savings which directly drop to the bottom line, increasing earnings by almost 2¢ per share all by itself.

Additionally, I would like to point out the accounts receivable went up very significantly (64%) in Q4 to $19 million. This is likely due to large end of quarter demand in what has been their highest sales quarter in quite a while. That is a lot of AR unnecessarily being used to provide additional security on the ABL. Assuming a normal amount of those BriChem customers have paid their bills by now, AR may currently be $12 million or less. This would free up as much as $7 million worth of cash flow to pay off the Fulcrum debt.

In combination, $7 million from AR cash flow and $3 million from a mortgage, BriChem would have enough to completely pay off the Fulcrum debt.

Alternately, even if BriChem were not able to lower AR by $7 million, or it feels it needs a significant portion of that cash flow for ongoing working capital, there is another potential choice. If BriChem is successful in removing the AR pledged as additional security on the ABL debt, it could then factor a portion of that AR. Just as an example, were the AR to be $12 million, factoring 25% of that, or $3 million, should not be a stretch. $3 million from mortgaging real estate, $4 million from cash flow (AR recovery), and $3 million from factoring the remaining AR, or some other similar mix totaling a little less than $10 million, would do the job. Effectively refinancing the entire Fulcrum debt to an overall average of 8% would save the company over $1.1 million per year in interest (an extra 5¢ in earnings per share annually on a 55¢ share price).

So the obvious question is, why would the bank agree to remove the real estate and AR collateral posted as additional security on the ABL? Banks don’t do things to be nice. The answer, pretty simply, is to use that same ABL bank as the lender on the new mortgage and the factoring agent for the AR. Banks do like to have more collateralized loans on their books.

Triggers:

Q2 earnings are usually announced in mid-August. August is also when the ABL is scheduled to come up for its annual renewal. Management has indicated they have started discussions with their bank on this renewal. Therefore, in theory BriChem could announce a pay-off / refinance of the Fulcrum debt as early as next month. In my model however, I assumed the Fulcrum debt does not get taken care of until Q3 (interest savings starting in Q4). Again, the key thing to watch for in this earnings release or a PR announcement is the successful renewal of the ABL with the real estate and accounts receivable NOT being part of the collateral. This is a potential trigger point. If it happens, it is a key indicator that an attractive Fulcrum debt solution may soon to follow.

Another key thing to watch for in the next earnings release will be DSO and DPO. The AR went up significantly last quarter, likely due to high end of quarter demand; however, we want to be sure that is all it was. That the company can collect in a timely manner, and control its working capital, hopefully without having to rely on stretching DPO too much.

Given the room in the ABL, and potential operating cash flows, I suspect management could pay off the Fulcrum loan completely from just those two sources, if necessary. However, it would probably come at the cost of stifling growth.

A better choice is to refinance that hard money loan into something more reasonable (mortgage debt, and AR factoring). Refinancing the Fulcrum loan into more normal long-term debt, is a very key trigger point. It would likely lead to a removal of the going concern warning, without having to issue shares, or sell assets, or do anything else too drastic. I would also note that management has chosen to use funds to open a new warehouse last quarter - an indication they think the Fulcrum loan refinance is not likely to be a problem.

Trading aspects:

Those who wish to take on less risk may choose to wait to see if the ABL is renewed without the real estate or AR as additional collateral. I think that a very reasonable choice. Or they may wait until the actual Fulcrum debt refinance announcement occurs. Be aware however you are taking the chance that the ABL and Fulcrum refinance announcement happens together, and that the price spikes price before you can enter.

While there are a few people now watching this stock due to my previous reports, it remains very thinly traded. Just a few sizable, at the market purchase orders, can really increase price. It is quite feasible that market orders from people reading (or writing) this article could move price before you can act. One benefit from being a subscriber reading articles behind a paywall however, is that trigger events can both be identified and potentially capitalized upon, BEFORE the more general market is aware.

Model:

My model is showing the Q2 (June quarter) North American rig count averaging over 1,000 operating drill rigs, but BRY.TO still “only” doing about $23 million in revenue.

Source: 10Qs and Analyst forecast

This is because I reduced my revenue per rig considerably from Q1 as spring breakup usually causes both significantly less demand and somewhat lower margins. Revenue per rig is one of the more uncertain variables in my model. I’m pretty sure it will not be as high as last quarters stellar $32,753 per operating rig, but I don’t think it is going to be anywhere near as bad as last June’s $17,408 per rig either. Halfway in between would have been $25k.

With oil prices dropping I’m trying to err on the side of being conservative modeling $22,500 per rig for Q2. I also fear Q1 might have been a bit of an anomaly caused by late spring break-up in Canada, a rising oil price trend back when those orders were placed, and a sort of catch-up effect from drilled but not completed wells. Since completion mud is different from drilling mud, and actual production grew even faster than drilling, there might have been greater than normal completion mud in the Q1 mix. In other words, I am afraid of a bit of a bounce back effect in Q2 revenue per rig in part resulting from the very high Q1 number.

Once the seasonally low June quarter is over, you will see my modeled revenue climbs back into the $30 million+ range, more similar to what it did in Q1. What is being modeled is US rigs climbing at a much slower rate than they have been trending over the last 4 quarters due to lower oil prices. Canadian rigs however recover significantly from the Q2 lows, propelling an overall increase. I am modeling total rig counts which average over 1,000 in Q2, 1,100 in Q3, and 1,200 in Q4. The Q4 number is admittedly riskier than Q2 and Q3. A lot can happen between now and then, oil prices are not known for being predictable, and trends change.

For the September and December 2017 quarters, I paid much more attention to the revenue per rig figures from the same quarter the previous year, than last quarter's too-high figure. I dropped September and December quarters revenue per rig a little lower than the previous year in case we continue to have oil in the mid to upper $40s. I also dropped the revenue per rig in the December quarter an extra $500 due to the holidays. While holidays did not cause a reduction in 2016, that was during a period of strong recovery, and if you look at previous years their does appear to have been some holiday drop.

On the opex side I increased salaries and benefits a bit for new hires at the additional warehouse they added, as well as increased bonuses, and some overtime due to improving drilling conditions. The big change however is the sizable forecasted decline in interest expense occurring in the December quarter. As previously mentioned, the assumption here is the Fulcrum debt gets refinanced at the end of the September quarter into something much less usurious. This significantly reduces interest expense in the December quarter and all future quarters. A Fulcrum refinance could actually happen earlier, but not much later, as the debt is due in November. Earlier is of course better, but I modeled the end of Q3. As you can see in the model, the refinancing of this debt is a big deal, causing net income to jump by about $250k per quarter as well as taking other more onerous options (equity issuance, etc.) off the table.

One thing of concern from an investor psychology, and thus stock price point of view, is I expect net earnings for Q2 to be negative and EBITDA (as you will see later) to be only somewhat positive. These is merely seasonal effects, but I wonder whether the market will understand that, or if it will be disappointed in the decline after a strong Q1. Since I also think it possible the path to a Fulcrum debt refinance could become clear in the Q2 earnings call, I was not willing to lighten up my share ownership in the hope of buying back cheaper later. I would note however readers who are more conservative may choose to wait, and those not already at allocation limits could have a chance to pick up a few more shares should results in the Q2 press release initially disappoint.

On the balance sheet side, I have bumped up inventory about $2 million in Q2 despite lower sales. This is due in large part to an assumed need to stock up the new warehouse and mixing facility announced during the quarter.

Source: 10Q and Analyst forecast

I then assume management will work towards bringing overall inventory and turn figures back down to reasonable levels (90% of sales, 85% of sales, 80% of sales in the following successive quarters). At its highest point, the ABL remains approximately $5 million below its limit. $5 million that could be available to help deal with the Fulcrum debt should better alternatives not work out.

The Fulcrum debt continues to shows up in the spreadsheet above as Long-Term Debt even though it is now current debt. The assumption is the amount owed continues to increase due to capitalized fees until the end of September. At that point, it stops growing because it gets refinanced with mortgage debt, AR factoring, etc. Rather than create a bunch of additional lines, I am just continuing to show the new debt on the same long-term debt line with cash flows going towards the ABL for now. I realize partially paying off this debt from cash flows, working capital optimization, and/or AR factoring would actually hit different lines. I wanted to keep it clean, on one line, so it is easier for the reader to understand.

Valuation

The good news is BriChem has significant operating leverage and their main driver, the drilling rig count, remains above 1,000. That North American drill count is also very likely to grow further in Q3 thanks to normal seasonal recovery from Canada’s spring mud season. Despite doubling in price over the last year, and increasing about 30% the day of the last earnings announcement, BRY.TO has further room to run. During the last up-cycle, with significantly fewer warehouses, BRY.TO hit prices in excess of $2 per share. BriChem still has essentially the same share count it had back at the end of 2013 when it was trading at $2.18 per share (slightly less actually). Even given all the challenges it has had over the last couple years, BriChem’s current book value also still remains well north of $1 per share. Given the right environment, I think BRY.TO can climb out of the pennies again.

Source: 10Qs and Analyst forecast

As you can see I am holding the stock price at its current level, approximately 55¢ CAD per share through September. The reality is I expect the market to one day give BriChem credit for successfully refinancing the Fulcrum debt and producing about $6 million in 2017 EBITDA. I suspect this combination will drive BRY.TO over $1 CAD, but I don’t know when.

In the meantime, the $460k EBITDA and earnings loss I am forecasting for Q2 could drive the stock price down. Alternately, an earlier than planned announcement of a refinance of the Fulcrum debt, or clear plan towards it, may drive the stock price up. I wish I had more insight into timing; watch for real estate and AR security being pulled out of the ABL loan.

I have modeled over $400k in earnings, $1.7 in EBITDA, and the Fulcrum refinance all get reported with the Q3 earnings announcement (which occurs during Q4). This combination drives the price up to 90¢ in Q4 eventually breaking my $1 target in Q1 2018 (within the next twelve months). By that time, we will be talking a price that is still more than 20% below book and less than 9x EV/EBITDA. I think this reasonable.

Conclusion:

While I personally think we are well past "the end of the beginning" in the latest oil price war, I also do not pretend to know what oil pricing will be next month or next year. Rather my point here is drilling volumes have come up from their lows, and if you are OK with a micro-cap investment in the oilfield services sector, Bri-Chem seems a good choice. Indeed, the company was chosen in part because it has been able to successfully weather challenges and remains well under the radar.

For now, I am putting a target on BRY.TO of $1 CAD a share, over an 80% increase from current pricing, within the next twelve months. I modeled this happening shortly after Q3 earnings are announced, but note it could start to happen much earlier if the Fulcrum debt is successfully refinance before then. I would also note the market could react to Q2 numbers being lower than Q1 negatively. The reality is positive EBITDA for BriChem in seasonally low Q2 is actually quite good. However, there is no telling if the market is going to see it that way.

