C.H. Robinson: DGI Opportunity

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) is a truly great company with outstanding competitive advantages that should be on every DGI investor's watch list after its underwhelming 2Q performance continued its stock's steep slide from highs reached earlier this year, moving the stock into buy range for those looking to add this wide-moat company to their income growth portfolio.

CHRW's greatness is manifest through its long-term record of steady growth, strong profitability, and strong balance sheet (0.38 Debt/Equity and nearly a positive NCAV):

These strong results have been enabled by the company's strong moat due to its industry-leading shipping network, providing it with competitive advantages via network and economies of scale effects. Its economies of scale enables it to provide its huge customer base (over 40,000 shippers) cheaper prices than smaller competitors could afford to match, while its network of over 60,000 carriers and strong relationships with air, sea, and rail shippers gives it the capacity, diversity, and flexibility necessary to meet the needs of customers in an increasingly globalized world.



Moving forward, the company plans to focus on cutting costs in order to counter the 8.7% year-over-year growth in total operating expenses during the 2Q that hurt profitability. It also plans to continue investments in strengthening its moat through technology and innovation along with sustained growth of its industry-leading network. BMO Capital recently upgraded the stock to market outperform, signaling that it interpreted the company's disappointing profitability in the 2Q as the result of poor contract pricing and believes that it will improve later in the year.

Despite the present pricing squeeze from increased costs and flat sales prices, CHRW has a strong business model and moat and is pursuing a bright future of continued growth via strengthening and expanding its global forwarding presence by opening new offices in Asia and Canada and acquiring APC Logistics. This has led to 15 new Global Forwarding offices, establishing presences in Hanoi, Vietnam; Chengdu, China; Nanning, China; Ludhiana, India; Indore, India; Vizag, India; Vancouver, Canada; and 9 new offices in New Zealand and Australia. By focusing on cutting costs, growing market share across all services, effectively integrating global expansion through strategic acquisitions and improved efficiency, and boosting performance by investing in new technology and building an advanced digitization infrastructure, CHRW will increasingly strengthen its competitive advantages as the number one shipper in North America and an increasingly global industry player.

With a payout ratio under 50% and a dividend yield of ~2.75% supported by its strong earnings growth record and float reduction, CHRW's record of steadily growing dividend payments should continue for some time:

With prices down ~20% from recent highs, now is an excellent time for DGI investors to initiate a position in this wide-moat Dividend Achiever.

