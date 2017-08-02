Ford - The Next Move Is Big

Ford (F) is not known for its alpha generating power unfortunately. The most recent underperformance 'trend' started in 2011 and has hit a new low this week. The new low was hit shortly after what some might call a bad sales report.

However, I believe that we are seeing quite a few interesting facts in the July US sales report which are not completely negative as you are about to find out in this article.

Total Sales Overview

First of all, we see that all major segments are down in July. Even light-duty trucks are down 2.5% after providing gains for the last few months. Note that the year-to-date performance is still 3.5% above the same period in 2016.

Source: Wall Street Journal/Motor Intelligence

Cars are down 13.8% which is worse than the 13.2% number in June of this year. Even total SUV sales are down almost 6% versus 1% growth in June. The one thing to remember from these numbers, is that trucks are not saving the day anymore.

Anyhow, as bad as the total overview looks, there are some very strong signals regarding Ford. And you don't even have to cherry pick or show some kind of bias.

Ford is dominating growth in the top 20 space

The top 20 sales overview contains 3 Ford models. All of them are growing by more than 5% in July despite the abysmal averages from the first table.

Source: Wall Street Journal/Motor Intelligence

The F-Series added almost 6% in July which pushes the YTD performance to over 8%. This completely crushes the performance of the Silverado which is down 15% in July and almost 6% on a YTD basis.

Even the escape could turn a 6.4% decline in June into a 5.5% gain. The YTD performance adds 0.7 points to 1.7% in July.

Last but not least, the Explorer adds 12.2% which puts monthly sales up to more than 21.500 vehicles. In addition to that, Ford made clear that the need for trucks pushed the average transaction value up to 55K USD which is a 4,600 USD increase versus one year ago.

Total Ford sales disappoint

As positive as I am about the sales in the top 20 list, its important to look at Ford's total sales.

Source: Wall Street Journal/Motor Intelligence

Ford's total sales declined 7.4% which pushes total sales down to slightly less than 200,000 units in July. This decline was once again provided by a massive decline among cars (-19.4%). Unlike in June, when trucks added 2.2%, we are seeing a 2.8% decline in June. Despite the fact that heavy duty trucks were doing quite well and a higher average ticket price.

At this point, it is also important to note two things. Ford's weak sales still outperformed General Motors (GM) which declined 15.5% and Chrysler which lost 11% of its sales. We also see that Ford had a solid market share of 14.1% versus the same number one year ago. Both General Motors and Chrysler lost some ground in this competitive space. I personally believe that this is due to Ford's strong product portfolio and I think that the whole electric car hype is not one of the reasons the stock is doing rather terrible.

Ford is not losing its magic

I've done some extensive research to find out what people believe to be the reason of the decline. Opinions go from the electric car trend to economic Armageddon. I believe that we are seeing overall consumer weakness even though retail sales are doing quite well with over 3% growth. The average retail stock (XRT) has shown the same pattern as Ford since 2015. Even though this ETF is filled with companies that don't have anything to do with the automotive business whatsoever.

The reason could be that traders see automotive sales as an early recession sign. Hence using it as a reason to sell other consumer stocks as well. I am not saying that this is wrong thinking since the sales are troubling indeed. It just tells me that it's not the core business of Ford that is causing the sell-off. Average ticket prices are going up and its 3 top models are even gaining ground. Those are not signs of a recession at all.

It's time to make or break

From a technical point of view, we see that Ford is in a downtrend since 2014 (start of manufacturing slow down). We also see that the bottom trend line has been used to by the stock until the resistance got too strong.

At this point, we are once again going to test this very trend line while nearing the end of this technical pattern. I am absolutely against using technical analysis as a main source of information but this shows the current environment quite well. We are either going to enter an even worse state for the automotive business or we are finally moving higher along with other consumer stocks. Given the current environment of rising economic sentiment (ISM manufacturing index, consumer comfort and services growth), I believe that we could be seeing a break-out over the next few weeks. This would be a contrarian kind of trade since you are buying in one of the most negative industries at this point.

Personally, I am betting on such an up move with a very small position. I will sell automatically in case of a breakdown.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.