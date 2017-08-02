What Is On Sale Today - How About Economic Lies?

At first glance Tuesday, you might have been disappointed with the news about the economy. After all, it appeared the American worker was still getting the shaft; consumers were hiding in their bunkers; manufacturing was slowing; and construction spending was declining. On top of it all, stagflation was a scary prospect. However, on closer inspection (it's what you pay me for), we discovered the economy is just dandy and that the data is confusing, if not misleading.

First of all, we cleared up the concern about manufacturing in our report yesterday, Dear Mr. Trump - Manufacturing is Looking Fantastic; and we cleared up concern about construction spending via Real Estate - Great News for Housing. Summarizing, the ISM Manufacturing Index slipped slightly, but fell off the highest mark of the year in June and still showed purchasing managers extremely enthused about their sector of the economy. Construction spending declined significantly, but it was due to a drop in public sector spending, not residential or commercial construction.

Now, as for the so-called disappointing Personal Income & Outlays Report. It showed consumer spending inched ahead just 0.1% month-to-month in June, which is quite concerning considering that such spending drives two-thirds of the U.S. economy. If you just read a little into the report, or if you ask Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT), you discover the key contributor to a decline in spending for goods was gasoline, not consumer strife. Remember how far oil and gasoline dropped in June after the May OPEC disappointment? Yeah, well nobody else did either apparently.

This report also contains the Fed's most favored inflation gauge, the Core PCE Price Index. But let's note, first, that the drop in petroleum and petrol product prices led the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index to no change in June. When weeding out gasoline and other energy (and food) prices, the Core PCE Price Index inched higher by 0.1%.

Okay, so inflation still isn't apparent, especially when looking at the 1.5% year-to-year change in the Core PCE Price Index. Still, we know that the competitive factor in the telecommunications sector that took the Core PCE Index down from 1.9% in February is still at play. And stagflation is not an issue, given that Q2 GDP was just reported at 2.6% (I'm looking for even better in the second half of the year).

As for the American worker; things weren't bad at all. In fact, the "no change" that was reported for Personal Income in June was all due to a decrease in dividend and interest income, after a big number for dividends in May [I'm wondering if this had anything to do with the big banks, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), Citi (NYSE: C) and JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) being cleared to free capital by the Fed]. Anyway, employee compensation increased in June, according to the report.

In conclusion, before we sell everything and fire Janet Yellen, let's read the details of the reports and ignore the click-baited article titles that cover these data points. Or, you can just follow my column here at Seeking Alpha. After all, this is what you pay me for.

