Eurozone Inflation - One Swallow Does Not Make A Summer

Eurozone annual inflation held steady at 1.3% yoy in July which was in line with market consensus expectations. However, the ‘core’ inflation increased by a tenth to 1.2% yoy, although market consensus implied a small drop.

Many market participants interpret it as a sign that inflation is finally picking up and that the ECB should be pleased with this news. In line with that, the EUR/USD climbed to new highs and surpassed the level of 1.18 for the first time in the past two and a half years. However, all those who think that July’s inflation print is proof of sustaining and growing inflation pressures will end up disappointed. Let us not forget that the 1.3% increase in headline inflation and 1.2% increase in ‘core’ inflation are still substantially below the ECB’s medium-term target of 2%.

The inflationary pressures in the rest of the year will be predominately driven with two factors. The first one is the health of the eurozone economy and the second one is strong euro appreciation.

Indeed, the economic activity in the eurozone picked up recently. The unemployment rate fell by 0.2pp to 9.1% in June which is the lowest level in the past eight years. However, the gaps between countries are still significant, with levels of unemployed in Spain (17.1%), Italy (11.1%) and Portugal (9.0%) being particularly worrying. Moreover, the Eurostat computes the unemployment rate by using the ILO methodology that is based on rather narrow definition of labor force and therefore artificially lowers unemployment. However, the ECB also calculates the eurozone unemployment rate by using wider definitions. More precisely, the ECB combines the estimates of the unemployed and the underemployed with the broader measures of unemployment. Such broader definition of unemployment suggests that labor market slack currently affects around 18% of the euro area labor force. Given such under-utilization, it is no surprise that wage growth is remaining weak and insufficient to push inflation higher. Regarding that, it was only recently that Draghi stated that structural reforms need to be substantially stepped up to reduce structural unemployment and this is not something that is changing overnight. The ECB is aware of that and among other things that is why they are keeping their inflation forecasts substantially below 2% in the following two years.

There is one more remark from Draghi regarding labor market that is significant. On the ECB’s latest meeting in July, Draghi stated: "When we say we’ve created jobs and the labor market is improving, no question that is true in the aggregate, but still that doesn’t deny the presence of areas where slack remains significant, and unemployment – and youth unemployment especially – remains significant."

The second thing that will weight on eurozone inflation is a strong euro. In the 2012-14 period, the nominal trade weighted euro appreciated by roughly 10%. At the same time, the HICP inflation has fallen from 2.5% in 2012 to just 0.4% in 2014. The nominal trade weighted euro has appreciated by more than 6% in the past six months. At some point, this will harm inflation.

All that being said, I see the current market “europhoria” as just a transitory thing. The ECB will continue to struggle with low inflation and therefore will have to exit its expansionary monetary policy more slowly and more carefully than the market currently expects. Also, I see the ECB further reinforcing their statement that the interest rates will stay around currently low levels a long time after the bond purchasing program ends. On the other hand, the market is currently not buying the Fed's optimism and is not pricing any more rate hikes this year. However, the inflation is currently the only thing that worries the Fed and we have plenty of time until December for inflation to pick up boosted with a weaker dollar. All in all, I still see current EUR/USD levels as a good opportunity for buying dollars.

