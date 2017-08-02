Leveraged Capital Flow: A Key Clue To Oil's July Rally

The Sharedata Interactive Historical managed money COT Dashboard

As noted in our recent SA article Leveraged Capital Flow Provides Insight Into Market Extremes, so-called managed money positioning, observable through the COT (Commitment Of Traders) data provides insight into market extremes. As the market traded toward major structural support, 42s, in mid-June, the managed money COT data reflected conditions consistent with bullish reversal. This empirically verifiable phenomenon occurred as headlines heralded a new bear market in oil and lower oil prices ahead.

The Sharedata Interactive Weekly managed money COT Dashboard From 23Jun 2017 Reflecting Bullish Conditions In Leveraged Capital

So, which data (the market generated COT or headlines) provided actionable insight into the actual market outcome in the near-term? Following the development of the structural low, 42.05s, around 20th June, the market rallied through 31 July toward 50.27s, approximately 19.5%, as the market trades toward key overhead supply areas, 52s/55s, respectively.

WTI Price Action From Late June (Bullish COT Area) Through July 2017

The market generated data can reveal locations of extreme herding behavior. Interestingly, herding behavior, an evolutionary, hard-wired human trait is also prevalent within the journalistic community. This fact clarifies why financial media is often wrong at the locations of maximum potential pain (extreme bullishness at highs/extreme bearishness at lows). This phenomenon also helps inform the astute market observer as to why their focus should reside with the verifiable, market generated data rather than anecdotal market opinion. This data can inform and assist both in a near term and intermediate term investing context in crude derivatives and correlated equity investments.

Now that the next buyside phase is underway, note what the "headlines" begin to say and contrast that with the market generated data. In an age of information saturation, less (of the empirical data) can be more.

