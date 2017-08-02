Korea's Steel Sector is a Steal

Fundamentals turning in favor of the Korean steel sector

Korea's major steel companies are now the world's most undervalued among their peers. The sector is now poised to enjoy strong growth due to the changes taking place in China's steel sector. Our investment thesis is based on the following: 1) The Chinese steel industry's consolidation will strengthen the price negotiating power of steelmakers; 2) Higher infrastructure investments in China will cause steel demand to be flat HoH or increase slightly; and 3) The increased global supply of iron ore, coupled with the Chinese steel sector's consolidation, should positively affect Korean steelmakers' profitability.

Blast furnace spread to determine the direction of share prices

Historically, China's blast furnace spread improved when iron ore and steel prices improved simultaneously. Recently, however, the spread is widening despite the weakness in the price of iron ore. We believe this is due to the consolidation of smaller steelmakers. As such, the spread will be the key determinant of share price performance going forward. Accordingly, steelmakers' quarterly earnings will improve on the back of raw material price declines.

Our top picks in the Korean steel sector are POSCO (PKX), Hyundai Steel, and Korea Zinc with SeAH BeSteel as the best among mid-caps.

Consolidations in China is good news for Korea's steel sector

We see positive developments in the steel sector and the upstream/downstream industries' fundamentals are also in favor of the steel sector. Our investment points for the Korean steel sector are: First, as a result of industry consolidations, the output of small- and medium-sized Chinese steelmakers which has been distorting prices is falling. As a result, the spread between steel and raw materials is improving despite falling iron ore prices. It is unusual considering that iron ore and steel prices have typically moved in line with each other and spreads have improved when the prices of both moved upward. In our view, these recent developments are sustainable as they are the fruits of industry consolidations which should strengthen the price negotiating power of steelmakers.

Second, steel demand in China should remain strong in 2H17. Although there have been concerns over the possibility of a slump in demand from the real estate market but 1H17 saw an increase in housing starts, a leading indicator of Chinese steel demand. Even if demand from the real estate sector were to fall, China's infrastructure investments are going to expand toward the end of the year. As such, we expect 2H17 demand to be flat or slightly higher vs. 1H17. In addition, according to the World Steel Association's forecast, the regions which saw steel demand fall last year such as NAFTA, Latin America, CIS, the Middle East, and Africa will likely see growing demand this year. In all, we see worldwide steel demand expanding YoY.

Third, there is the prospect of a drop in the price of iron ore due to the increased supply of iron ore from Brazil's Vale (VALE) and Australia's Roy Hill. The iron ore spot price plummeted from USD90/tonne in March to US50/tonne in May. Falling iron ore prices caused by increased supply are positive for the steelmaker's margins, especially when they coincide with Chinese steel sector consolidations.

Spread is the key determinant of shares

In light of the ongoing consolidation in China's steel sector and positive developments in the downstream and upstream industries, we recommend a buy-and-hold strategy for the steel sector. We also think the key determinant of steel shares has to change from prices to steel-raw material spread. In the past, when iron prices rose steel prices rose too, resulting in a wider spread. As a result, iron ore prices were considered to be the key determinant of share prices. However, as mentioned earlier, industry consolidations caused the spread to strengthen even when iron prices fell. As such, it is reasonable to consider the spread as the key determinant of share price performance. However, we do not believe the 20-year history of the stock market will change so easily and expect changes to happen in a gradual manner as the market witnesses steelmakers' quarterly earnings improvements on the back of raw material price declines.

We present POSCO and Hyundai Steel as our top picks. We pick SeAH Besteel as a stock of interest, and recommend Korea Zinc among nonferrous metals players.

Heavyweights POSCO and Hyundai Steel will lead the Korean Steel sector index higher when fundamentals improve. As evidenced by their 1Q17 earnings growth, these companies have successfully passed raw material costs onto product prices and enjoyed vastly higher earnings compared with 2010 and 2011. Furthermore, if China's Korea-bound exports decline, Korea's large blast furnace players with hot-rolled (HR) capacity will outperform rivals.

For Korea Zinc, nonferrous metal prices are unlikely to jump in 2017 but earnings should pick up in 2018 as the streamlining of operations will be finished at the end of the year, reducing costs.

Korea's large steel names are severely undervalued vs. global peers

Addressing steel industry issues

Issue #1: China's crude steel output is up but its steel production down

This year, China's crude steel production has continued to grow YoY but its steel production has been declining. China's crude steel production in May was 2.5% higher YoY and its YTD production volume was 4.3% higher YoY. On the other hand, steel production fell 3.7% YoY in May and 0.8% YoY in May YTD. Considering that China's crude steel production and steel production have historically moved in line, the movement in opposite directions for three consecutive months since March is unusual.

Issue #2: Consolidations help boost blast furnace spread

The Chinese blast furnace spread (steel prices - raw material prices) continues to widen in July after turning positive in May. This is because steel prices are strong even though iron ore prices are weak. This contrasts with the past when the spread widened only when both steel and iron ore prices increased.

The condition where the spread improves despite weak iron ore prices has to do with the consolidations of smaller steelmakers which have been the main reason for steel price distortions in China. This is a major structural shift in the steel industry. Indeed, according to the statistics of the China Iron and Steel Association, the output of medium- and large-sized steelmakers in China is steadily increasing in single digits, whereas smaller names have been seeing their production volumes sliding since March.

China's steel capacity fell by 65-70mn tonnes in 2016 and in May YTD this year, it has been reduced by 42mn tonnes, which represents 84% of the 2017 production cut target of 50mn tonnes. Most of shuttered steel mills are those run by smaller steelmakers which have been the main reason for the steel industry's price distortions. As such, we believe those that have survived will enjoy greater price negotiating power against downstream industries going forward, which should lead to wider spreads.

Issue #3: Implications of reduced Chinese steel exports

China's steel net exports rose 25% YoY in 2015 but fell 31% YoY in January-May 2017, suggesting a reduced burden of Chinese oversupply. This is the result of Chinese steel sector consolidations and the expansion of global trade barriers.

By product, long product exports fell the most by 52% YoY in January-May while plates and steel pipes slid 4% and 9%, respectively. The steepest drop suffered by long products is attributable to strong construction demand and the shuttering of small facilities including induction furnaces. In the same context, the HR price is typically higher than the rebar price in China. However, the prices of both products have been reversed recently. Because of this, the market share of imported rebar (mostly Chinese) in Korea fell, resulting in the higher sales of domestic rebar.

From January to May this year, China's exports to Southeast Asia fell 37% YoY, Western Europe 47%, and the US 53% whereas its Korea-bound exports rose 3% YoY (6% YoY in 2016). Considering that China's long steel exports to ex-Korea regions have fallen significantly, if its exports fall further, it would be mostly driven by plates and Korea-bound exports. Since Korea's rolling mill companies and steel pipe producers import 30% of their steel from China, reduced exports from China may drive them to switch to Korean big names such as POSCO and Hyundai Steel. Because domestic sales prices are higher than export prices, this will have a positive impact on the market presence and profitability of large blast furnace names in Korea.

China's steel demand to remain firm in 2H

Meanwhile, the cumulative adjusted nominal demand in China (crude steel production + steel imports - steel exports) in May increased 9% YoY, an indication of healthy steel demand in China. This is because production activities in downstream industries (excluding automobiles) such as real estate, infrastructure, machinery, home appliances, and shipbuilding are strong. Of note, China's housing starts in May YTD rose 10% YoY and sales of machinery such as excavators, which are closely related to infrastructure investment, jumped 86% YoY during the same period. In all, the production activities in downstream industries are growing in double digits.

In 2H17, China's steel demand should remain at a similar level as 1H17. In particular, infrastructure investments tend to increase toward the end of the year, so even if demand from the housing sector dwindles, it will be offset by the swelling demand from infrastructure. Furthermore, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank's construction starts are expected to be eight times higher than a year ago, and the development of Xiong'an New Area in 2018 should spur steel demand further in the mid-term.

Domestic rebar market outlook

Domestic rebar demand to remain strong through 2019

Domestic rebar demand has remained upbeat throughout this year. In June, Korea's seven major rebar makers posted a 6% YoY increase in sales (+11% YoY YTD). Domestic rebar demand is expected to reach a record high of 12.6mn tonnes this year, up 7% YoY. However, annual domestic rebar demand is expected to peak this year. Apartment pre-sales, a leading indicator of rebar consumption, peaked in 2015 and the number of move-ins, a lagging indicator, is expected to peak in 2018. Even so, in 2016, housing pre-sales have been markedly high in 2017 and 2017 and as such, domestic rebar demand should remain above 10mn tonnes per year through 2019.

Meanwhile, strong demand in China works to reduce the market share of Chinese steel in Korea, which is positive for domestic rebar manufacturers. The market share of imported steel has steadily declined from the peak of 18% seen in August 2015 to 11% in 2016 and 9% in April 2017. What we find discouraging, however, is that the rebar-steel scrap spread, although improved, is far below its 2008 prime despite the favorable environment for domestic rebar makers.

2Q17 preview of Korea's major steelmakers

Electric furnace and long products names to report strong 2Q

For 2Q, we expect the combined parent operating profit of major primary metals producers to come in at KRW1.26tn, 4% lower than the consensus. This is because the earnings of primary metals makers (especially from electric furnace and nonferrous metals) have been relatively strong, blast furnace earnings were somewhat weak due to higher raw material costs in 2Q.

However, we believe earnings will beat in 3Q as the cost of blast furnaces fall and global steel prices remain strong. In general, we expect 2H17 earnings to exceed 1H17 earnings.

2H17 to surpass expectations

1) Investment highlights

We like Korea's biggest steelmaker for the following: 1) 3Q earnings are likely to beat the market expectations by a wide margin, although 2Q results were somewhat weak; 2) steel sector fundamentals are turning positive, albeit at a modest pace, as exemplified by industry consolidations and improving global demand; and 3) its valuation is attractive at 0.6x P/B.

2) Major issues and earnings outlook

We now believe POSCO posted parent revenue of KRW6.94tn, operating profit of KRW586.5bn, and pretax profit of KRW612.9bn for 2Q. Operating profit should decline 18% YoY and 26% QoQ. Consolidated operating profit is estimated at KRW898.5bn.

The sluggish operating profit has to do with a production decline caused by the maintenance work at the #5 blast furnace and a narrowing of the spread stemming from a raw material cost hike. From March to May, we believe contract and market prices partly experienced a decline, affected by the weakness of Chinese steel prices.

In 3Q, however, we expect parent operating profit to jump 38% QoQ to KRW813.2bn as rebounding Chinese steel prices should shore up the ASP of several products while raw material input costs decline.

We forecast 2H parent operating profit of KRW1.72tn, which is 11% above our previous estimate. This is 28% higher YoY and 24% higher HoH.

3) Share price outlook and valuation

The stock has been outperforming the KOSPI over the past one month driven by the rebound of iron ore prices and Chinese steel prices.

In light of the robust earnings momentum likely in 2H17 and industry consolidations, we believe shares will move northwards. Going forward, we expect the spread between steel and raw material prices to be a key determinant of shares, rather than iron ore prices.

We raise our target price from KRW380,000 to KRW400,000 based on a 0.8x target P/B which reflects sustainable ROE.

Solid 2Q, earnings to continue growing in 2H17

1) Investment highlights

Our investment points include: 1) the likelihood of QoQ earnings growth even after strong 2Q; 2) positive 2H17 prospects characterized by the stabilizing ASP of cash cow products and solid demand for long products; and 3) very low valuation multiples vs. global peers.

2) Major issues and earnings outlook

For 2Q, we expect the steelmaker to report KRW4.15tn in parent revenue, KRW357.1bn in operating profit, and KRW297bn in pretax profit. We believe operating profit experienced a 1% increase YoY and 26% increase QoQ. Consolidated, operating profit is estimated to have grown 11% QoQ to KRW389.3bn.

The robust 2Q figures are the result of an ASP increase of auto plates and a likely increase in rebar earnings. Of note, Hyundai Motor raised its auto plate price by KRW60,000/tonne in May.

3Q is typically a low-demand season for long products such as rebar but the ASP increases of key products are still ongoing while raw material prices remain weak. As such, parent operating profit will grow slightly QoQ to KRW367.1bn.

As for 2H17, we now expect parent operating profit to rise 19% YoY and 24% HoH to KRW796.3bn, an increase of 6% from our previous forecast.

As for 2H17, we expect parent operating profit to rise 19% YoY and 24% HoH to KRW796.3bn, an increase of 6% from our previous forecast.

3) Share price outlook and valuation

Shares have rebounded from the trough of KRW52,300 seen in April but the stock is still trading at an attractive valuation of 0.5x P/B.

Given the strong 2H17 earnings prospects and the favorable structural changes in the steel sector, the stock should continue to rise though the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.