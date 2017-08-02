L.B. Foster - Is Confirmation Bias Leading Me Into A Bull Trap?

In the run up to Q2, Foster's share prices declined to $17 from $22 in recent weeks.

Painful wait for Q2

L.B. Foster (FSTR) has been one of my most successful bets to date, and it has grown into a 25 per cent position in our portfolio. In the absence of any negative news, the recent decline from $22 to currently $17 has left me feeling a little nervy. The Q2 result is approaching, and I have decided to have a deeper dig to uncover reasons why the market has been so pessimistic.

Interestingly, my previous findings of the industry have been very positive for Foster. As presented in this article, my findings of an industry bellwether and six of Foster’s peers outlook further confirm my optimism! Also, Foster had recently struck a deal with Knorr-Bremse to supply and distribute wheel flange lubrication systems for rail vehicles in Germany, Austria, Poland, Switzerland and South Africa! So, I am scratching my head as to why the stock declined.

Or maybe, I have been too naïve, and I am directing myself into a bull trap. I could be very well suffering from confirmation bias, receptive to evidence that only supports my conclusion.

In light of my research, I feel the market has been overly pessimistic, or profit-taking too early. Fundamentally, I do not see anything has changed, the outlook for the company, its bellwether outlook and its peer’s recent reported performance are steady and positive.

Thus, my target price maintains at $25-$30. Q2 will be released tomorrow, and the painful wait will be over soon! This bet is worth possibly another 30% gain from current prices if Foster’s new orders and backlog remain strong like Q1, or I will be back to the drawing board to review my research methodology.

Analysis in the run-up

I looked at the industry clues for each of Foster’s segment, especially rail, its primary segment, and energy, its dead weight for the last two years. Industry findings both indicated a guardedly positive evidence for me to publish an article supporting my case. You can skim through my results in this article here.

As follows, I present my findings from reading the most recent earnings call of Caterpillar (CAT), a bellwether, and six peers of L.B. Foster, namely Canadian National Railway (CNI), Trinity Industries (TRN), Circor International (CIR), FreightCar America (RAIL), American Rail Industry (ARII), and Olympic Steel (ZEUS). Some of these companies have recently released their Q2 earnings result and shared their predictions and guidance for FY 2017, so these are by far the best clue to what may come for L.B. Foster.

Bellwether - Caterpillar

Caterpillar: released its Q2 result last Tuesday. I research the company because, to me, it is a generic bellwether for the infrastructure sector, and crucially, some of its segments performance correlates highly with Foster’s. Therefore, its result was a huge confirmation of my thesis.

Caterpillar is a huge company, and there are lots of moving parts, so before diving into the result, I want to ask you to ignore the relatively high valuation of the company and issues around it, just focus on the outlook for the business individual segments which are related to L.B. Foster.

Caterpillar Q2 result shows that, despite challenging market in constructions, energy and transport, the company has performed very well in these two businesses! The earnings result reported better than expected earnings and thanks to increased demand across most end markets and successful cost control the company raised it FY 2017 guidance.

In fact, it now sees revenue of $42B-$44B versus previous guidance of $38B-$41B. That’s a 10% rise in revenue guidance.

Source: Caterpillar earnings call slide 2Q17

Looking into the individual segment, we see a that a robust increase in rig count since the last summer drove a high performance in energy and transportation. A positive indicator for Foster’s Tubular and Energy service segment.

Source: Caterpillar earnings call slide 2Q17

However, a closer read reveals an unfavourable nuance; transportation sales were actually lower within this segment! Despite that, overall picture for energy and transport were good.

Source: Caterpillar earnings call slide 2Q17

Construction Industries segment was high. Indeed, the outlook was raised from 5% to 10-15%. However, most of the improvements occurred in China. Infrastructure and North America were flat. Foster’s biggest market is North America, so this finding is guardedly positive.

Caterpillar earnings result reading confirms my positive industry findings in the previous article but individual segments related to Foster’s and North American market outlook are a mixed-bag at best.

This time tomorrow, after Foster’s Q2 earnings call, I could be very well confirming my submission to confirmation bias. Looking for clues to support my case without taking a step back and forcing myself to use my brain, deliberately ’thinking the opposite’ and recognise for the bear case!

So, I pressed on with my findings of the peers.

Peers

The six peers are Canadian National Railway, Trinity Industries, Circor International, FreightCar America, American Rail Industry, and Olympic Steel.

I. Canadian National Railway

The company operates in the rail and related transportation business. Geographically, its operation covers the three coasts including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico, and carries over 300 million tons of seven commodities serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers and manufacturers. It’s a 60-billion-dollar company so technically it is not comparable with Foster, but its segments were mostly similar.

July 25th, it reported earnings and revenue beat for Q2, thanks to the build-up of momentum started from its 4Q16. Deeper reading shows strong 2Q17 performance across all segments, 14% increase in carloads and 18% increase in RTM (revenue ton miles). However, market outlook reading was mixed, the management expects volume comparisons versus previous year to be more challenging from this coming September. This perhaps explains why investors have been selling the stock since the release.

Source: Canadian National Railway Q2 earnings call slide

II. Trinity Industries

Again, Trinity is a much bigger fish than Foster, a $4 billion-dollar market cap. However, it is also a diversified company that operates in five business areas, three of which are similar to Fosters; energy, transportation and construction sectors. The other two are chemical and agriculture.

I understand Trinity cost management has been a concern in the past and legal issues still overhang the company at the moment, but again my interest is in its rail cars and rail car parts products and the outlook for the three sectors mentioned above.

Like Canadian National Railway, Trinity also reported its Q2 result on July 25th. The result was not as pretty on the revenue side as it reported less than expectation, 23% less year on year. However, its outlook was not as bearish. Again, maybe I am nib picking the positive, but Trinity’s backlog improved in the quarter and management raised EPS guidance:

“For the full year of 2017, the Company anticipates earnings per common diluted share of between $1.10 and $1.30 compared to its previous guidance of between $1.00 and $1.25 per share.”

Source: Q2-2017 Earnings result

Overall, the reading shows a steady performance by the company and also a brighter outlook.

III. Circor International

Circor is not a direct comparison to Foster, but its performance in the energy segment resonate the improvements that we have seen from Caterpillars energy & transport operations.

Circor Q2 was released last week and it despite missing analyst expectations, it had a strong quarter:

“Orders in our Energy segment were up 8% organically due to strong demand in our Distributed Valves business. In our Advanced Flow Solutions segment, our year-to-date order intake increased 5% organically over the prior year and our strong backlog positions us to deliver revenue growth and margin expansion in the second half of the year.”

And management anticipates progress going forward

“We remain optimistic about the market outlook across the majority of our end markets……”

Overall, the management expects guidance to assume sequential improvements in orders and revenue.

“Let me provide you with an overview of the trends in our end markets starting first with Energy. Energy segment orders increased 32% year-over-year in the second quarter due to strong demand in our Distributed Valves business as well as the CFS acquisition. This growth was partially offset by a significant decline in engineered valves and a modest decline in instrumentation and sampling.

In our Distributed Valves business, North American activity remains robust with rig counts continuing to increase through the second quarter. Orders were up over 80% year-over-year as a result of continued strength in the Permian, Eagle Ford and Marcellus plays. Orders moderated a bit sequentially as the level of large stocking orders from distributors in Q1 did not repeat at the same level in Q2.

Our coding activity for midstream applications is up significantly. Additional pipeline companies continue to qualify our product and are optimistic about bookings in the remainder of the year.”

Scott Buckhout - President & CEO

Source: CIRCO 2Q17 earning call

IV. FreightCar America and American Rail Industry

Earnings results of FreightCar America and American Railcar Industry are due to release on the 3 rd August so not there are not much I can extract from these companies. However, American Railcar had recently declared a $0.40/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. So, I guess they are stable and are far from any immediate trouble.

V. Olympic Steel

I choose Olympic Steel for completeness. The company does not operate in the same businesses as Foster, but it markets steel pipes and tubes.

The management had made comments about the outlook for the steel market, and I feel they were positive information for Foster’s Energy segment.

“We are optimistic about the outlook for pipe and tube moving forward as the 17% increase in net sales led to a year-over-year 11% increase in first quarter operating income.”

Source: Olympic Steel Q1-17 earnings call

Take away

Successful investing is as much in choosing the right stock to buy as choosing the time to sell. I have been tinkering about this decision for a week, whether I am making a mistake in keeping Foster at 25% of my portfolio? In light of my further due diligence, I feel upbeat about Q2!

However, regardless of the outcome of Q2, I am in the stock for the long run, and I guess it comes down to these questions:

Even if Foster has a mediocre Q2, is the task at hand larger the management can handle? Are they underestimating or overestimating the competitive landscape? Have the fundamentals deteriorated since I bought? Have the stock prices risen too far above its intrinsic price?

In light of the findings demonstrated, the answers are positive! I feel the management are honest and aligned with shareholders’ interest; they have a good handle on the market, their predictions in previous quarters have been accurate. The fundamentals have improved, and the stock prices have not risen above its intrinsic price, at $25. Therefore, I remain long Foster and will keep it until I can no longer give the same answers to the above questions.

