Bristol-Myers: Looking To Maintain Lead In Immunotherapy

On Tuesday, Bristol-Myers (BMY) won approval for microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) metastatic colorectal cancer. It is a rare tumor that affects only 5% of metastatic colorectal cancer patients. In my opinion, this win is huge for the company in that it will put up a good fight against Merck (MRK) KEYTRUDA. That is because Merck back in May received FDA approval for its own treatment of MSI-H metastatic colorectal cancer. Although, Merck might have the slight upper hand because it targets all tumors in the body as long as the genetic marker is present. Whereas, Opdivo is only approved to treat one location only. Still, this approval was needed for Bristol-Myers. That is because last week AstraZeneca (AZN) failed its combination trial of IMFINZI and tremelimumab in treating lung cancer patients. The combination failed to show that it could improve progression-free survival (PFS) in first-line lung cancer patients. The results from the AstraZeneca trial can be observed in a Seeking Alpha article I wrote named "AstraZeneca: Pipeline Woes" How did that trial failure affect Bristol-Myers? Well, Bristol-Myer's stock tanked as soon as the failed AstraZeneca results were released. That is because Bristol-Myers has its own trial combination study testing Opdivo and Yervoy in first-line lung cancer patients.

Phase 2 Study

Bristol-Myers won approval for Opdivo in MSI-H metastatic colorectal cancer patients with a study known as Checkmate-142. This phase 2 study recruited a total of 74 patients. One thing to note is that this trial was a single-arm study, meaning that patients only received treatment with Opdivo. In addition, patients that were recruited into the trial would have already received treatment with chemotherapy agents such as fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin, and irinotecan. This triplet combination is situated as first-line therapy for colorectal cancer patients. The triplet combination works but is cytotoxic, and that's why treatment options like Opdivo and KEYTRUDA are good for patients. The reason for the drug being approved so quickly after a phase 2 trial, was the fact that it was given accelerated approval by the FDA. That is because the primary endpoint of the study was met, and that was an increase in the overall response rate (ORR). The ORR was at 28% achieving the primary endpoint of the study. I feel that Bristol-Myers worked hard to get this indication approved in such a quick manner. Although, Bristol-Myers still has lots of work to do. That is because despite receiving accelerated approval, it will have to run confirmatory trials to keep the drug on the market.

Competition

While Merck may have an upper hand in the MSI-H metastatic colorectal cancer space with KEYTRUDA, Opdivo is performing better overall. Merck's KEYTRUDA sales in Q1 reached up to $585 million, then made $881 million in Q2. Bristol-Myers on the other hand, still maintains the lead in the immunotherapy cancer space. In Q1 sales of Opdivo reached $1.1 billion, and then in Q2 sales reached $1.2 billion. It seems that KEYTRUDA is catching up in sales, but for now Opdivo holds the lead. The truth is that the immunotherapy market for these drugs are enormous. Both these drugs combined have an annualized track record of selling $2 billion or more in sales. Despite the large increase in sales, there are no signs that they are slowing down.

Risks

There are quite a few risks with respect to Bristol-Myers' Opdivo drug. The first risk is that while the drug got FDA approval for patients with MSI-H metastatic colorectal cancer, it will have to run more trials to stay on the market. That means if the confirmatory trials don't come out positive, I believe the FDA could pull the drug off the market. That's not likely to happen after the results observed above, but something to keep in mind just in case. Bristol-Myers faces a risk with respect to the MSI-H population simply because it only targets one portion of the body. Merck's KEYTRUDA can go after other tumors in the body as long as they bare the genetic MSI-H marker as well. That could mean lost sales on Bristol-Myers end. The final risk would be KEYTRUDA itself. As noted above, KEYTRUDA is catching up to Opdivo in sales. If that happens that would put Merck on top in the immunotherapy cancer space. That is a situation that investors should keep in mind.

Conclusion

With the FDA approval it puts Bristol-Myers in the MSI-H colorectal cancer space. While not as good as Merck's approval from May, it does give Bristol-Myers the ability to generate more revenue in the immunotherapy cancer space. The upcoming confirmatory studies should likely be positive, because the overall response rate observed in the Checkmate-142 study was highly positive. This approval is another notch on the belt that Bristol-Myers needed. It won't end with just this approval for Opdivo. The FDA is also expected to review a proposal for approval for Opdivo in liver cancer. Plus there are several other catalysts for Bristol-Myers. Such catalysts include trial results from patients being treated with Opdivo in kidney cancer, melanoma, and many others.

