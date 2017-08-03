3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: August 3, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep up with the rapid-moving world of biotech and pharmaceutical research.

Amgen and Allergan move to the home stretch with biosimilar trastuzumab

Biosimilars are coming to the US oncology field in a big way in the coming years, thanks to imminent patent expirations for trastuzumab and bevacizumab. Now, loads of companies have hopped on the train, including large companies.

Amgen (AMGN) and Allergan (AGN) recently announced that their candidate Herceptin biosimilar, ABP 980, has been submitted for approval to the US FDA, with the hope of securing similar indication seen with the originator molecule (HER2-positive breast cancer and gastric cancer), based on phase 3 data showing comparable efficacy in early, HER2-positive breast cancer.

Looking forward: The biosimilars so far have not been particularly surprising, in that they haven't given any major differences in efficacy or safety compared with originator molecules. Considering how complex they are, I would have expected to see some kind of difference at some point, but that has not been the case! The only question that remains here will be how wide an approval AMGN and AGN can garner based on their supporting data. Will similar findings in early breast cancer give the FDA enough confidence to approve ABP 980 in the advanced disease setting and/or in gastric cancer? This will be a big question to answer.

Johnson and Johnson get troubling news from the FDA

Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) is a huge player in the rheumatoid arthritis field with its drugs like Remicade and Simponi. Their latest addition to the treatment landscape is a developmental drug called sirukumab, which targets interleukin-6 in the blood to stop inflammation.

JNJ previously submitted the drug application to the FDA with the intended goal of treating patients with mild to severe rheumatoid arthritis that has an inadequate response to one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs. They are scheduled to meet soon with the FDA's arthritis advisory committee, who will determine if the benefits outweigh the risks of sirukumab.

It appears that this committee has some troubling questions regarding safety of sirukumab, specifically the immunosuppression observed in phase 3 trials. This can increase the risk of infection and malignancy.

Looking forward: By the time you read this, the meeting will have already occurred, but this does not look like the most encouraging briefing document JNJ could have seen. There was an imbalance in deaths, and the efficacy findings were mixed when compared to adalimumab control. Given that rheumatoid arthritis is not a life-threatening condition, it seems less than assured that JNJ will get the nod from the committee.

Kite looks to beat Novartis and Juno to the CAR-T market in Europe

Kite Pharma (KITE) is one of the three pioneering companies in the latest stages of clinical developmental for CAR-T cells, alongside pharma giant Novartis (NVS) and Juno Therapeutic (JUNO). The KITE initial entry into this space, axicabtagene ciloleucel, is designed to seek and destroy CD19, which is found on B cells.

In particular, KITE is looking to tackle the management of a non-Hodgkin lymphoma called diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL), an aggressive form of the disease with few treatment options after relapse on standard chemoimmunotherapy.

Based on previously presented ZUMA-1 results, KITE has already submitted to the FDA and received priority review. Now, the company has announced that they have submitted the first ever marketing application to the European regulators for CAR-T cell therapy.

Looking forward: It comes as a bit of a surprise that KITE is poised to get somewhat ahead of NVS in Europe, though I would caution against making too many comparisons. The two companies are in very different disease areas, and it is likely that NVS is building up to its own submission shortly. Still, this is an interesting development for KITE, and I'm very eager to hear what the regulators say about axicabtagene ciloleucel.

