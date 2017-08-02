AstraZeneca Stages Major Lung Cancer Comeback

Recently, AstraZeneca (AZN) announced that the FDA had given its drug IMFINZI, breakthrough designation. This was on the basis for a successful lung cancer study known as Pacific. This is a huge comeback for the company. That is because just less than a week ago it reported that it had failed a combination trial using IMFINZI together with its CTLA-4 drug tremelimumab. I wrote a Seeking Alpha Article titled, "AstraZeneca: Pipeline Woes", where I described the failure of this combination therapy. The main point of the article was that the combination of IMFINZI together with tremelimumab was not able to improve progression-free survival (PFS) for patients compared to chemotherapy. These results were from the MYSTIC trial which recruited patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The Pacific trial recruited patients with NSCLC as well. This time around though, the only drug treatment arm was IMFINZI alone. In addition, the patients that were recruited were those with stage III lung cancer patients who had not progressed after chemotherapy treatment (platinum-based chemotherapy concurrent with radiation therapy). In my opinion while IMFINZI together with tremelimumab was not strong enough to help newly diagnosed NSCLC patients, IMFINZI alone has achieved success in stage III patients as a sequential therapy.

Phase 3 Study Data

The phase 3 Pacific study recruited a total of 712 patients with NSCLC. These patients were only brought in the trial who had stage III NSCLC as a sequential therapy, and who had not progressed with their disease after receiving Platinum-based, concurrent chemoradiation. Patients in the trial were randomized in a 2:1 ratio fashion. The larger arm took IMFINZI (durvalumab) and the other small arm took placebo. There were two primary endpoints of the study. One primary endpoint was progression-free survival (PFS), and the other was overall-survival (OS). One key thing I must mention is that in the interim analysis performed back in May, only the PFS primary endpoint was evaluated. That is because the study is currently ongoing and OS of the patients will be announced at the completion of the trial. The good news is that at that time of the interim analysis, an independent data monitoring committee (IDMC) concluded that the primary endpoint of the study was reached with respect to the PFS. The panel also noted that the benefit/risk profile was shown to be in favor for the IMFINZI arm.

Market Opportunity

The market opportunity for IMFINZI in stage III unresectable lung cancer population is in the billions of dollars. That is because the estimated opportunity in the G7 markets (U.S., Japan, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom) would be around 47,000 patients. That sounds small in patient population but it is a huge market nonetheless. A Bernstein analyst by the name of Tim Anderson notes that approval for this indication would equal U.S. approval for all other types of immuno-oncology targets, such as second-line head-and-neck cancer, second-line bladder cancer and second-line kidney cancer. That's why it is imperative that AstraZeneca crosses the finish line on the Pacific study. It will give significant value for the company. That is especially true after the MYSTIC trial failure I mentioned in my other article above.

Risks

I would say that the inherent risk with AstraZeneca lies with the Pacific Study. That is because it is good to see that the PFS primary endpoint was hit with statistical significance, but the overall survival numbers have yet to be read out. There is a possibility that the overall survival numbers may not be as good as hoped. In that case, it would be a huge blow for AstraZeneca's stock. Another risk in this space would be the massive amount of competition. Such competitors would be Merck (MRK) with KEYTRUDA, and Bristol-Myers (BMY) Opdivo. Merck has already received FDA approval for its drug KEYTRUDA, to treat non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer for patients that have not yet been treated with other therapies. Opdivo has already received FDA approval for both squamous and non-squamous NSCLC. That means that AstraZeneca not only will have to complete its Pacific trial, but it will also have to go against big competitors if it eventually receives FDA approval for IMFINZI in the NSCLC space.

Conclusion

I feel that the phase 3 study data released at an interim analysis is highly encouraging for IMFINZI in the stage III lung cancer patient population. That has already been confirmed with the FDA granting breakthrough designation for the drug. The market opportunity lost in the MYSTIC study with 60,000 patients was a major blow, but targeting the other NSCLC population of 45,000 patients will still bring in significant market value for AstraZeneca. The risk remains that the immunotherapy market is crowded with many other drugs that are also achieving success. Still, AstraZeneca has made good progress with IMFINZI in the stage III lung cancer patient population and that's all that counts for now.

