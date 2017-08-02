Asta Funding: An Overlooked Deep Value Stock

Overview

Past missteps, accounting changes, industry vilification and diversification into new lines of business have all helped Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI) become an overlooked stock. The market has no faith in the company as the shares currently trade for less than ½ of book value. Book value isn’t even a good representation of value because of the conservative accounting method that is used by Asta. Prodded by an activist investor, management stepped up to the plate and repurchased 44% of the shares outstanding in early 2017. The shares were repurchased at an attractive price significantly below book value. Since the large buyback, the market has yawned as shares continue to trade at less than ½ of book value.

One of the key reasons why Asta’s value remains obscured is its use of the ultra-conservative cost recovery accounting method for their consumer receivable assets. I have included at the end of this article a simplistic example that illustrates the difference between this type of accounting and the interest method of accounting which Asta previously used.

Stock Buyback

Management repurchased 5.3 million shares, 44% of the shares outstanding, via a self-tender in January 2017 at $10.35 per share.

This buyback was prompted by a sudden jump in shares owned by activist investor Mangrove Partners. Mangrove ended 2016 with approximately 33% of the shares outstanding after outmaneuvering Asta when it tried a previous self-tender offer below $10 per share. Mangrove ended up selling all of their shares back to the company and management in early 2017. The extended Stern family, who are the founders and current management, is left controlling about 2/3 of the shares.

Any concerns that the Stern family would not act in a shareholder friendly manner was put to rest with this decisive buyback. The company is now activist proof and firmly under the control of the Stern family after they doubled down on their ownership. Their large stake keenly aligns management’s financial incentives with that of the minority shareholders.

Low Valuation

Book value per share for the company was $18.15 per share as of March 31, 2017, thanks to the large buyback. The stock currently trades for less than ½ of book value. The market value of the company has shrunk to about $50 million with approximately 6.5 million shares left outstanding. Of the $92 million in debt that it has on its books, $74 million is non-recourse debt used to fund the Structured Settlement business. That puts the total enterprise value of the company at around $150 million.

The market seems to be pricing in at the current valuation no profit potential for years to come.

Management's previous missteps including write downs of their Consumer Receivable portfolios, accounting restatements, SEC and CFPB inquiries and management turnover have made investors understandably cautious. The market may be slow to award the stock a price at or above book value, but the company’s past may not be indicative of its future.

Consumer Receivables Business

Asta’s Consumer Receivables business consists of a large basket of multiple portfolios of mostly U.S. based defaulted consumer receivables. A typical portfolio might include defaulted personal credit card or student loans. Asta has purchased millions of dollars of these receivables from various lenders over the years for pennies on the dollar in hopes of collecting some multiple of the price paid. There have been both industry wide and company specific issues with the Consumer Receivables business.

The industry as a whole has recently been painted with a broad brush causing the industry to be portrayed as greedy collectors taking advantage of unsophisticated borrowers with poor credit. This caught the attention of the newly created Consumer Finance Protection Bureau (CFPB). The CFPB decided to shine a light on the consumer collection industry and began instituting new rules, regulations and fines. Some bad actors in the industry were found, and that brought further scrutiny of all collection companies. This led to state attorneys general, the OCC and class action attorneys all taking a swipe at industry participants. Asta had their fair share of run ins and even had to set aside $2.3 million in 2016 to settle a class action lawsuit against the company for collection practices that its law firm used.

Previously, Asta’s record with collections on its Consumer Receivables business was sporadic and came up short of their original projections which forced them to take write offs on their receivables assets. For example, they had $19.1 million of impairments in fiscal 2014 primarily because of their major snafu with the purchase of the Great Seneca portfolio in 2007 that under performed projections dramatically for years. Luckily, the Great Seneca portfolio is almost down to a $0 basis on the books. Since Asta could not accurately forecast the future cash flows of their collections of the Great Seneca portfolio, they changed the accounting treatment on that portfolio in 2008 from the interest method to the cost recovery method.

The impairment adjustments continued in subsequent years and caught the attention of the SEC. The SEC investigated and in 2014 Asta ended up restating their prior year accounting figures. This led Asta to completely drop the interest method and adopt the cost recovery method of accounting for all of their consumer receivable portfolios. It also led to the replacement of the company’s CFO.

This conservative accounting method has suppressed earnings for the Consumer Receivables division. Under the cost recovery method of accounting, all payments received from a receivable goes 100% towards paying down the asset balance of that receivable until the investment cost is completely recouped. Only after the investment in the receivable has been completely recouped, then any cash flow received from that receivable goes towards interest income. This accounting change has masked Asta’s earnings, cashflow, and fair value of the receivables on their books. For an illustration of how cost recovery accounting hides profitability, read the simple example at the end of this article.

Even Asta admits that the book value of their Consumer Receivables balance understates the fair market value. Buried near the end of the 2016 10K on page F-30 under the Fair Values disclosure, Asta shows they have their Consumer Receivables on the books at $14.3 million, but they show the actual fair value to be $47.2 million. In the fiscal 2017 second quarter 10Q on page 27, dated March 31, 2017, the table shows the Consumer Receivables on the books at $11.6 million and fair value at $44.0 million. That’s a $32 million difference, or $5 per share in additional value not reflected on the balance sheet.

Additionally, on the first quarter 2017 conference call in February, Gary Stern, CEO, stated that their U.S. Consumer Receivables balance on the books as of December 31, 2016, was $11.9 million, but the actual face value owed (not what they paid) was $2.6 BILLION and that they have an additional $700 million in face value of international consumer receivables. This means the book value Asta shows for these receivables is less than ½ of 1 percent of the face value due them.

Asta’s net cash collections on consumer receivables by fiscal year have been (in millions) 2014 $40.2; 2015 $36.7; and 2016 $29.0. The cash collections are decreasing, but will continue for quite awhile.

The script is about to get flipped. After years of no earnings because of its conservative cost recovery accounting, the receivables have been written down on the books faster than the true market value. Most of the portfolio receivable balances on Asta’s books will soon hit a $0 basis once it has recouped its investment. Then each additional dollar received will be booked 100% interest revenue. These numbers are huge relative to a $50 million market cap company.

Other Divisions

Asta has slowed their purchases of U.S. based Consumer Receivables to almost nothing over the last few years. They have focused on collecting the existing receivables they own and have recently dipped their toe in the water by purchasing small amounts of Latin American receivables where the prices are better and regulators are not out to get the collection companies. Asta has instead started to diversify away from the Consumer Receivables business and invest its capital in several new lines of business.

The Personal Injury business, currently run through Simia Capital, purchases interests in claims from parties involved in personal injury lawsuits. In 2016, after years of fits and starts, this division had a banner year earning $13.1 million on $49 million in assets. This was essentially the first year it made a meaningful profit since it was started in 2011, after years of barely making a profit. This division will probably deliver lumpy results going forward. Hopefully it will average decent returns on invested capital like 2016. Pegasus, the prior Personal Injury incarnation, is in liquidation after a change in management in 2016. Simia Capital has now just recently lost its CEO in July 2017. As of the writing of this article, Gary Stern, the CEO of Asta, is running Simia Capital until a replacement can be found.

The Structured Settlement business, run through CBC Settlement Funding, buys settlements for a lump sum up front. They purchase primarily from people who have been awarded some sort of an annuity payment from a lawsuit, lottery winning, etc. that pays out over time. This business seems to be ramping up nicely since its start at the beginning of 2014. Asta is investing significant money into this division. The expansion is fueled by what seems to be cheap non-recourse financing via the securitization market. Asta’s balance sheet reflects the discounted future value of the structured settlements they hold. There is over $62 million in unearned income that is not reflected on the balance sheet, but should accrue to Asta over the life of the structured settlements they hold. Although there has been a recent hiccup with a change of management in early 2017, this division should provide profitable cash flow to Asta for years to come if they execute properly.

GAR Disability Advocates helps people with disabilities obtain long term disability benefits from the Social Security Administration. GAR gets paid by taking a percentage of the benefits received. The division is run by Gary Stern’s son, Ricky Stern. The division has been a money loser since it was started several years ago. It is run with only $2 million capital, but its losses continue. Revenues seem to be ramping up, but additional headcount costs keep going up as well. They need to figure out quickly how to turn this division into a money maker and not a money loser.

As a group in fiscal 2016, the profits from the Personal Injury, Structured Settlements, and Disability Advocates divisions approximately covered all the expenses of Asta the parent. So in essence, the profitability in 2016 all came from the Consumer Receivables division. This was even more prevalent in the years 2015 and 2014. These new divisions should eventually overtake Consumer Receivables and become the drivers of profitability for Asta in the not too distant future. The timing depends on the new managements at Personal Injury and Structured Settlements executing their growth plans properly and for Disability Advocates to stem its losses.

Recent Accounting Noise

Over the last couple of years Asta has had some one off write offs and non-recurring expenses that have dampened company profitability. Below is a list of some of them:

In Q2 2017:

$3.4 million write off of remaining balance in the Topaz Fixed Income Funds (Topaz Funds)

$5.6 million write down of life contingent structured settlements to be sold in Q3 2017

In 2016:

$2.3 million allowance for a class action lawsuit.

$1.0 million impairment charge on a 2014 investment of $5 million in the Topaz Funds

Heightened legal fees regarding Mangrove Partners and the tender offer buyback

Conclusion

Asta stock trades at an overly pessimistic price of less than half of the firms $18.15 book value per share. Book value understates the fair value of the Consumer Receivables assets by approximately $5 per share, making the discount to fair value even more compelling. Profitability from the Consumer Receivables division will continue even after the book value for its assets goes to $0 because of the back end loaded nature of cost recovery accounting. Cash flow from this division alone makes the stock a compelling buy.

The profitability of Asta will become more apparent as the profitability of the Consumer Receivables division continues, the one-off accounting write downs subside, and the newer divisions continue their upward trajectory.

Management has every incentive to make sure the company and in turn the stock performs well considering that they now own approximately 2/3 of the shares outstanding after the large buyback.

Simple Example To Explain Cost Recovery Accounting

Here is a simplistic accounting example to illustrate. Under scenario 1 using the interest method of accounting, pretend a bank issues a $5,000 loan to a borrower for 5 years at 8% interest per year. The bank now has an asset on its books, a loan receivable, for $5,000. This is the bank’s only asset and it has no liabilities. So, the bank’s book value would be $5,000. The borrower will make 60 equal monthly payments of $101.38 over the 5 years. When the borrower makes the first monthly payment to the bank, $68.05 of the payment would go towards paying down the principal balance of the loan and $33.33 would go towards interest earned by the bank. So, each of the 60 payments received by the bank would create monthly interest income on the books of the bank. The book value of the bank would steadily increase each month like clockwork as the interest is earned monthly. The total interest received on the loan over 5 years would total $1,082.92. This goes on for 5 years until the loan is repaid and no more interest income will be earned on the loan and the loan would have been amortized down to a $0 balance. The end result after 5 years would be the bank would have cash on its balance sheet of $6.082.92 with an equivalent book value. The bank started with the original $5,000 plus the $1,082.92 interest earned to arrive at $6,082.92.

Under scenario 2 look at how the cost recovery method of accounting, which Asta uses, would account for this exact same loan with the exact same 60 equal monthly payments of $101.38. Each payment received by the bank would be accounted 100% towards paying down the loan balance, thus reducing the asset on the bank’s balance sheet. None of the payments would go towards interest income until the loan is completely paid off which would not happen until after 49 payments, or 4 years.

The monthly cash flow received by the bank is exactly the same, $101.38 per month, under both scenarios. The difference between the 2 scenarios is how quickly the asset on the bank’s balance sheet goes down and when the interest income is recognized.

To further illustrate the point, look at how the books would differ for the bank at the end of year 3 under each scenario. Under both scenarios, the bank would have received payments totaling $3,649.68 after 3 years. Under scenario 1 using the interest method, the bank’s original loan for $5,000 would be on the books for $2,241.61 and would have earned the bank $891.36 in interest over the last 3 years. So the book value would have increased by the amount of interest earned to $5,891.36. Under scenario 2 using the cost recovery method, the bank’s original loan for $5,000 would be on the books for $1,350.32 and $0 interest would have been earned over the last 3 years. In fact, no interest income would be earned under scenario 2 until the final year of the loan after the 49th payment. Under scenario 2, the book value of the bank would still be $5,000 which is the amount of the cash received plus the amortized loan balance. No increase in book value would occur until the loan is completely paid off in month 49. Then each month thereafter, months 50-60, 100% of each monthly $101.38 payment would be booked as interest income and book value would go up by that amount each month.

In both scenarios 1 and 2, the exact same cash flows were received. As you can see, scenario 1 would show a nice profit each month along with a corresponding increase in book value. Under scenario 2, book value would not increase until profits are booked. No profits would be booked until after 4 years and then pure profits from each payment would occur in year 5 when the book value would finally increase. Finally, at the end of 5 years when the loan is paid off, under both scenarios the books end up looking the same with $6,082.92 in cash and book value.

Asta Funding’s cost recovery accounting mimics scenario 2 in the above example. The cash flows they collect on their consumer receivable portfolios are back end loaded as far as profits are concerned. Asta doesn’t record any revenue or interest income on a particular portfolio of purchased consumer receivables until they completely recoup their investment in that portfolio. An investor can be easily misled by looking just at revenues, earnings and book value, without understanding how the cost recovery accounting Asta uses affects these numbers.

