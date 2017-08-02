Should Investors Sell The S&P 500?

Despite crashes and bear markets, the S&P 500 always returns to strength.

Corporate profits remain flat; some hope appears this earning season as the majority of companies are beating expectations.

Everyone knows the market is trading at the higher end, and it has been for some years. However, should we sell?

The simple answer is no; we should not sell; in fact, we should buy.

SPY, IVV and VOO all offer similar exposure to the S&P 500.

Recently I ran a scenario as if I were to buy just $500 worth of SPY at the beginning of every month for 20 years, regardless of the price; it shows a remarkable return (this is not including dividends).

From 1997 I ran the scenario. During these years we had the dot com crash, plus the global financial crisis, one of the worst to ever hit the world; along with a few other blips. In the midst of all this chaos and crashes, today you would be sitting on $116,663 in profit. Again, this is excluding dividends.

Up the investment to $1,000 per month and that produces just under half a million, with $233k being profit.

Put quite simply; investors cannot afford to sit on the sidelines with the US market. More now than ever before has the US got its tentacles across the globe, people think diversifying in other countries will hedge against some sort of risk, however, when the US goes down, we all go down.

Investors can get better returns with individual stocks. However, as most know this is easier said than done, look at the worlds greatest investor Warren Buffett; currently up 6.7% (according to Guru focus), and the S&P 500 is up 11.48%.

Be serious for a second, the greatest minds in the game can just about beat the S&P 500 on a good year. Play it safe, buy the S&P for the long-term.

The US is the safest stock market on the planet

Being from the UK, I can not step outside and walk for five minutes without seeing a company from the US, whether it is Starbucks, Nike, ASDA (aka Walmart) or the many oil businesses from the US. Consumers cannot escape the reach of the United States.

Moreover, the UK is not alone in this position, and I assume most of the consumer driven world are in a similar situation.

So like I said above, to sit on the sidelines is not an option.

When investing in SPY, buyers should not flinch at any price decline and always be ready to add. What is the probability that every company in S&P 500 would go bankrupt? Virtually zero.

The index is designed to go up, that is its purpose, to show off the US economy; if a company is performing not as expected, it gets reweighted or dumped.

Trading, in general, is a dangerous game, one should only invest, this gives peace of mind during times of worry.

If your personal estimates show the index will not be higher in 10 years time than it is today, by all means, sit on the sideline.

Most logical thinking people will understand that as efficiency, productivity, and growth continue, corporate profits will inevitably rise, and with that that the index will continue to grow.

In 20 years the S&P 500 holdings will look nothing like they do today, throughout history the index changes and adapts to new companies and ditches the old ones. Below shows the S&P 500 holdings and weights in 1980 & 2013. To think the index will look the same today as it will in years to come is ludicrous; investors get to own a tiny piece of every top company that comes out of America in the coming years.



Volatility

Compared to common individual stocks, there is significantly less risk, in fact, the average daily swing in the SPY is roughly 0.75%, low to high.

From the VaR above, the most common monthly return is 1.8%. Some months produce greater returns, some worse. On average investors should expect to see around 1%.



If we check the volatility on a monthly basis way back to 1997, we can see that at the very worst we would have been down 16% in one month. This was in 2009, as you would expect.



Historic losses wipe out market's gains for 1998 as global turmoil mounts - CNN headline 1998

Economic mishaps happen all the time, but for the long-term investor, this exposes opportunities.

NEW YORK (CNN) - Frantic selling pounded Wall Street Monday, sending the Dow industrials 512 points lower and the Nasdaq Composite into its worst one-day point loss in history as a global economic rout showed no signs of abating. The spectacular sell-off wiped out all of Wall Street's gains for the year and left market experts wondering if the unprecedented bull market of the 90's has finally met its end. Investors, still hurting from last week's historic sell-off, found themselves caught in more selling as the political and economic future of Russia remained uncertain and data showed the U.S. economy is slowing down.

Even in 1998, CNN loved Russia.

Buffett's bet is paying off

When trillions of dollars are managed by Wall Streeters charging high fees, it will usually be the managers who reap outsized profits, not the clients. - Warren Buffett

Back in 2007, an offer got made by Warren Buffett proposing that the S&P would outperform hedge funds over the next ten years. Buffett's fund of choice was the Vanguard S&P 500.

Over the years, lots of data reveals that it is incredibly difficult for hedge funds to beat the market, occasional these hedge funds have good years.

If you expect the stock market to return 8%, if you’re choosing a higher-cost option, expected return is actually suffering and you’re really creating a bit of a taller hurdle, so you’re asking a lot more of them. - Don Bennyhoff of Vanguard

Deduct expenses from these hedge funds, your returns decrease. Time and time again research shows that the best way to invest money and keep costs low is through the index funds; if you cannot beat them, join them.

If you were to simply by the SPY and do nothing else, you would perform better than most hedge funds. Now granted, there are hedge funds which performed vastly greater than the S&P 500. Nonetheless, there are much more that underperform. It looks like Buffett's infamous $1m bet is swinging in his favor.



Can we go higher?

Currently, we are up 11% year to date. One of the issues I have found is that corporate profits are lagging compared to the index growth. Since 2012 corporate profits have been almost flat, the market has seen a remarkable 97% growth in that time (below is a chart of corporate profits vs. the DIA).

Investment bank 2017 targets for S&P 500 (SPY adjusted).

Goldman year-end target $240.

Morgan Stanley year-end target of $270.

JP Morgan Chase year-end target $255.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch year-end target $245.

Deutsche Bank year-end target $260

My personal view is that we will hover around $250.





Final note

As we are now in earning season, we see some growth in profits. With the majority beating analyst expectations.

We also have the government suggesting that tax cuts will go ahead this year; this, in turn, will boost profits.

For the investor who does not like risk, the SPY offers the best opportunity. The best strategy still appears to be buy and hold.

Hikes in rates should produce some jitters in the market, but regardless of higher rates, the market as always will prevail.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.