Trump Russia Rally Likely to Reverse

RSX's rally has held since Election Day, showing that the political realization has not yet translated to the financial markets.

The hopes from RSX's rally in the wake of President Trump's election look to be unfounded.

Russia has been a frequent subject in the political news this past year but its negative sentiment in the policy world has not translated over to the price of Russian equities. Ironically, despite the negative political attention Russia has been receiving the price of the VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) has rallied significantly since its downturn in mid-to-late 2015 during the oil price collapse, in large part due to optimism from President Trump’s election.

Recent political developments have proved such hopes to be unfounded, yet RSX holding onto its rally shows it has not yet priced in these changes.

Investment Thesis

RSX’s price increase not only looks unsustainable in the short-term due to increasing Russia sanctions, oil price trends, and increased scrutiny of Russian business dealings, but also in the long-term looks almost certainly bearish due to increasing geopolitical risk between the United States and Russia.

I believe RSX has not yet priced-in these developments, as the rally since President Trump’s election has generally held despite the causes behind the rally proving to be unfounded and there not being any significant upturn or growth in Russia’s equity markets otherwise. Future expectations of growth in Russia have moved from uncertain to negative, but that realization has yet to transfer from the political world to the financial sector.

In the coming few months as more sanctions are passed, optimism dampens for positive relations, and geopolitical hostility continues to increase, I think we’ll see RSX’s price return to pre-November 2016 levels.

(Figure 1: RSX Price & Volume since October 2013, Source: StockCharts.com)

RSX ETF Asset Summary

For those unfamiliar with RSX, it is an ETF compromised of major public Russian companies in the financial services, energy, materials, consumer, telecom, and other industries. It seeks to replicate the MVIS Index which consists of public companies of at least $150M USD market capitalization that receive at least 50% of their revenues in Russia. The shares that the ETF owns are denominated in both USD and Rubles.

RSX is managed by the very well established VanEck and has for the last few years kept between $1B to $2B USD invested in the ETF. The ETF has high liquidity with a trading volume on average of several million shares per day. Its net expense ratio fee of .65% is rather high. However, RSX is both the largest and most liquid total market Russia ETF and allows a diversified investment in market that’s otherwise very difficult to access.

Russia has always been an unusual emerging markets investment for a variety of reasons. Russia’s transition from a state-controlled command economy to a rudimentary free market in the 1990’s created a wealth of new opportunities. Russian companies, and RSX, even now have price-to-earnings ratios and price-to-book-value ratios that would make any follower of Ben Graham’s “Margin of Safety” salivate.

However, very strong geopolitical headwinds and secular trends will dramatically outweigh both technical and fundamental factors. While geopolitical risk remained relatively low during the 1990’s and early 2000’s due to relatively warm relations between the Western World and the Yeltsin regime as well as the early years of the Putin regime, now geopolitical risks have skyrocketed again in certain ways that make RSX’s price, and the assets underlying the price, bearish in both the near-term and long-term.

(Figure 2: RSX Price since 2008, Source: Google Finance)

There are several factors which make RSX’s recent rally questionable and likely to soon reverse in the upcoming few months.

Sanctions Foreign Direct Investment / Business Dealings Scrutiny Oil Prices Geopolitical Divergence

Russia Sanctions:



When President Trump was elected on November 8th, 2016 in what many considered to be a shocking upset, RSX’s upward price swing was undoubtedly partially due to pricing in the possibility of President Trump lessening sanctions on and economic barriers with Russia. President Trump over the course of the campaign had repeatedly expressed favorability to the Russia and Putin through both word and deed, and therefore RSX’s near-20% rally after President Trump’s election seemed very reasonable.

(Figure 3: RSX Price & Volume Between Week of 2016 Election & Trump’s Inauguration, Source: StockCharts.com)

Recent months have shown that hope to be a false one. Not only has President Trump greatly scaled back much of his pro-Putin and pro-Russia rhetoric, but the U.S. Congress has passed a significant bipartisan sanctions bill that greatly raises investment and economic barriers between the United States and Russia.

The bill is interesting because President Trump initially opposed the bill, but bipartisan pressure from both Republicans and Democrats in the House and Senate caused the President to instead announce that he would sign the sanctions bill.

Not only is the sanctions bill itself likely to cause economic damage on Russian companies, but it demonstrates that whatever pro-Russia sentiments President Trump has likely will have difficulty being enacted into economic policy.

Sanctions, and other further barriers to investment and business with Russia by U.S. companies, will undoubtedly damage the success of Russian companies in the future. RSX’s recent rally was clearly based in large part on optimism that President Trump would be able to prevent new sanctions and scale back existing sanctions. RSX’s still-strong rally since November 8th despite a lack of other tailwinds makes it clear that Russian equities have not yet priced in this course change.

Increased Russia Scrutiny:

Over the upcoming few years there likely will be significantly increased media, regulatory, and activist scrutiny of companies that have investments or business dealings of any kind with Russia.

The new President’s administration has been greatly hampered by the frequent close scrutiny of its members’ personal and financial dealings with Russia. Not only are investments and business contracts with Russia given prime front-page coverage in the mainstream media frequently, but also even personal travel, affiliations, and meetings are given a higher level of study and examination than ever before.

Geopolitical hostility has undoubtedly contributed to this, as the bulk of Russian companies are heavily intertwined financially, legally, and personally with the Russian government.

This laser focus on Russian dealings will have a chilling effect on businesses seeking investment opportunities or business relations with Russia. Not only will these business dealings face significantly increased regulatory risk with the constantly changing legislative, political, and policy environment but the media attention from innocent business relations will cause suppliers, buyers, investors, etc. to try to avoid business with Russian companies.

RSX has rallied over the past year not only due to oil prices stabilizing but also undoubtedly in part due to increasing foreign investment in the Russian economy. Due to this increased scrutiny and geopolitical hostility, foreign investment has likely reached an inflection point and is likely to decrease from both the United States and Western Europe.

(Figure 3: Foreign Direct Investment in Russia, Source: TradingEconomics.com)

Furthermore, Russia’s economy is still recovering from its financial crisis woes. While businesses from Europe and the United States slowly sought to expand again into Russia as world markets recovered from the financial crisis, the premium in public relations and regulatory risk that will become institutionalized will undoubtedly restrain Russian growth in the future.

(Figure 4: Russia GDP (USD), 1989-2016, Source: Data.WorldBank.org)

Oil Prices:

The oil price collapse of 2015 has not recovered, although oil is significantly off its recent lows. Russia is one of the world’s largest oil producers and its energy companies, which comprise almost 40% of RSX, rely significantly on oil revenue.

(Figure 5: WTI Crude Oil Futures Price & Volume, Source: NASDAQ.com)

While oil prices are a topic that is an entirely different sector of analysis, it seems unlikely that oil prices will be increasing in the near-term. OPEC seems unable to come to production restriction agreements and the oil-rich nations continue producing at economically worrisome prices. Energy demand continues to grow, but energy supply in natural gas and renewables is rapidly meeting the demand gap in the United States and Europe.

Though it seems oil prices have stabilized and are unlikely to dip back into $30 a barrel territory, nonetheless oil also looks unlikely to be a tailwind for Russian growth.

Geopolitical Trends:

The Western World in recent years has faced an increasingly hostile divergence with Russia in world affairs. Not only is Russia involved with geopolitical disruption in Europe through Ukraine, the Balkans, and the rest of Eastern Europe, but also is often openly opposed to United States interests in Syria and Afghanistan as well as with North Korea and Iran.

Furthermore, repeated attempts by the United States for geopolitical reconciliation with Russia have ended in failure. The Obama administration and Trump administration both attempted to work with Russia, only to face blowback from home, hostility from Russia, and even opposition within their own administration. It is likely that the diplomatic stance towards Russia from here on out will only harden if even the friendliest administrations bring such results.

The deep current and only increasing geopolitical hostility will undoubtedly reduce business investment and opportunities in Russia from both the United States and Europe as such activities face higher scrutiny, public dissatisfaction, and regulatory burdens.

As Russia’s economy continues to weaken and its connections to the Western financial world become more restricted, the Ruble will likely weaken yet not prove marketable due to political constraints. Consequently, Russian companies will find that their only markets for business and investment will increasingly be with uncertain, cash-strapped, and often economically isolated partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Once again, RSX has not priced in this political realization. It holds onto its strong rally since President Trump’s election because it believes relations will or even just may improve, but the policy world has proven over recent weeks and months that it is almost not going to do so.

Conclusion:

Investing in Russia during the 1990’s and 2000’s was already considered a significant emerging market risk. However it was one that still was very reasonable, and profitable, for many as Russia edged towards a market economy and joining the community of nations.

However recent trends have made further investment in Russia, including through total market vehicles such as RSX, likely very unprofitable with little upside yet dramatically increased downside risk. What was an uncertain geopolitical future with Russia looks now to be an increasingly unpreventable hostile one. RSX has held strong to its recent rally despite there not being any other significant tailwinds, demonstrating that it has not yet priced in these political developments.

Investors in RSX ought to look at whether now is the time to take profit from the Trump rally’s gains and then consider avoiding or even shorting the Russian equity market altogether.

I believe that Russian equities, and consequently RSX, will decrease in price significantly over the both the upcoming few months as these realizations set in and increased economic barriers are put into place as well as over the upcoming year as geopolitical divergence starts to further take place.

Disclosure: I am/we are short RSX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a long-term put position in RSX. I have no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours in any stocks mentioned.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.