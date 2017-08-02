American Outdoor Brands: Long-Term Value Investment

AOBC currently has a strong balance sheet with good interest coverage and is currently trading below its intrinsic value.

The company has managed to increase its free cash flow at an annual compound rate of 9% for the past 10 years.

American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) operates as a manufacturer of firearms and a provider of accessory products for the shooting, hunting and outdoor enthusiast. Its two main segments consist of Firearms and Outdoor Products & Accessories businesses. This is an attractive business given the high margins that come from operating within the firearm space.

Recent concern has come up given the decision by management to diversify some of the company’s revenue towards the outdoor gear business. This should not affect the long-term fundamentals of the company and presents an opportunity for patient and long-term investors to invest in a solid company with a history of increasing free cash flow over time.

Gross margins are indicative of the company’s ability to produce sizable returns. Historically, the company’s gross margin has consistently stayed above 30%, with exception to 2009 during the recession. Gross margin in recent years has accelerated into the 40% levels. Many investors are concerned with this number coming back down and normalizing as the company diversifies its business model away from firearms.

While this should certainly be taken into consideration, margin erosion seems to already be priced into the stock (more on valuation below). Additionally, given the historical consistency of gross margin within the 30% range, I don’t believe long-term investors should be overly worried about the company’s long-term prospects. And while there’s worry about a slowdown in the industry, I believe AOBC is positioned to withstand it.

Responsible management at AOBC has managed to increase the equity and book value per share of the company consistently over the past 10 years. I believe the next 10 years will be no different. CAGR for shareholders' equity has been 19% since 2008.

The company has a robust balance sheet as shown through its strong solvency metrics. Interest coverage has consistently remained high in recent years given the debt to equity under 1.00x. The balance sheet is overall conservative as there is ample capacity for the company to withstand swings during short-term market cycles. Going forward, interest coverage is expected to remain at currently strong levels given the low debt to equity.

AOBC has been able to grow its free cash flow at an annual compound growth rate of 9.19% since 2009. Using this information helped form the basis for discounting future cash flows of the business to today’s present value. The company currently trades at low valuation multiples, with an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.39X – signifying a yield of 18.6% for an LBO investor. In addition to the low valuation, I believe a company with high margins, strong brands, and large market share/unique product should command a premium to valuation given these qualities represent a coveted business.

DCF (Values in Millions) Per Share FCF Growth Rate 9.00% WACC 8.33% Terminal Growth Rate 2% PV of FCF over 10-year period $911.48 Terminal Value (Present Value) $1,391.57 Intrinsic Value $2,303.05 $39.71 Today's Market Cap $1,093.00 $20.28 Margin of Safety 53%

Key assumptions for the DCF:

Assumed FCF growth rate of 9% given CAGR of 9.19% historically over the last 8 years.

Assumed discount rate of 8.33% given average WACC over the past 10 years of 8.33%.

Terminal growth rate of 2% in line with standard assumption for long-term growth.

DCF resulted in an intrinsic value of $2.3 billion for the business. Today’s market cap of $1.1 billion produces a margin of safety of 53%. On a per share basis, the business’s intrinsic value is $39 per share, assuming outstanding shares of 58 million, which is the average number of outstanding shares over the last 10 years.

Stress Case (amounts in millions) FCF Growth Rate 3.00% WACC 10.00% Terminal Growth Rate 2% PV of FCF over 10-year period $624.65 Terminal Value (Present Value) $570.60 Intrinsic Value $1,195.25 Today's Market Cap $1,093.00

The stress case assumes slow growth in free cash flow over the next 10 years and a higher WACC. The result is an intrinsic value that is on par with today’s market cap for the company.

AOBC is undervalued on the basis of its future cash flows discounted to today’s value. The company has a stable balance sheet and operates with low leverage. This is a good opportunity for an investor to buy a great business with significant barriers to entry. The stress case accounts for a prolonged slowdown in growth, which can be considered unlikely given AOBC’s unique products and ability to generate free cash flow.

