Northern Dynasty Minerals: Enough With The Bearish Propaganda

The potential reward to risk ratio for Northern Dynasty Minerals is heavily skewed to the right.

Brief Description of Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) owns 100% of the rights to Pebble Mine. Pebble Mine is a large mineral deposit in Alaska, which if mined, would be one of the largest mines in the world. Over 10 years of economic and environmental research has gone into this site. At this point Pebble is ready to being the permitting process and seek partners. The site has been a source of controversy over the years for various socioeconomic and environmental reasons.

Recent Developments With the Pebble Mine Project

November 8, 2016: Donald Trump is elected President and has a goal to reduce the regulatory burden on United States companies.

February 22, 2017: US Congressional committee calls on the EPA to withdraw Pebble Project veto.

April 11, 2017: The state of Alaska approves Pebble Project land use permit.



May 12, 2017: The Pebble Partnership reaches a settlement with the EPA, which allows Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) to proceed with the normal permitting process.

July 11, 2017: The EPA initiates a process to withdraw proposed determination on the Pebble Project.

Investment Strategy/Thesis



Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) is a long-term buy and hold play for patient investors with a high risk tolerance. This opportunity exists for various reasons including but not limited to:

A potential return distribution on the stock so skewed to the right that the mathematical expectation of the future price is far greater than the current price.



A number of potential short-term and long-term catalysts that could dramatically increase the stock price.

Incorrect information about Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) that is propagated by bears and radical environmentalists.

A large amount of shorts on the stock that could cause a short squeeze.

Northern Dynasty Minerals is an undervalued stock with huge upside potential and a number of possible catalysts. The scope of this play is very long-term.

Huge Potential Returns

The huge potential returns from Northern Dynasty stem from the estimated deposits in Pebble Mine. The resource estimates based on current market prices include:

Gold: 70 million oz ( $88.2B ) + 37 million oz inferred ( $46.6B )



70 million oz ( ) + 37 million oz inferred ( ) Copper: 57 billion lbs ( $163.6B ) + 24.5 billion lbs inferred ( $70.3B )

57 billion lbs ( ) + 24.5 billion lbs inferred ( ) Silver: 344 million oz ( $5.8B ) + 170 million oz inferred ( $2.9B )

344 million oz ( ) + 170 million oz inferred ( ) Molybdenum: 3.4 billion lbs ($24.7B) + 2.2 billion lbs inferred ($16B)

Source: Northern Dynasty Minerals - Investor Presentation

The current market value of these deposits is roughly $282.3 billion. If inferred resources are included, that number jumps to $418.1 billion. For context, the current market capitalization of Northern Dynasty Minerals is less than $500 million. This means that the current estimated deposits in Pebble Mine are worth almost 1,000 times more than the company who owns the rights to them.

Upcoming Catalysts

Source: Northern Dynasty Minerals - Investor Presentation



The graphic above shows Northern Dynasty's proposed path forward with Pebble mine. Late 2017 marks the start of the permitting process. Each permit victory could act as a catalyst that drives the price up. Another upcoming process is project financing. Northern Dynasty expects the financing process to start next year. I see at least two possible ways financing can be achieved: a partnering with a large company, or a complete buyout.

Partnering with a larger company: Partnering with a larger mining company seems to be the route Northern Dynasty is attempting. Nobody knows when a partner may be announced, and I believe if a partner is announced, the price will skyrocket and the current price levels will not be seen again. This is the reason why I think right now is the best time to buy NAK.

Potential buyout: I think that a buyout is less likely, but there are a number of mining companies looking for new opportunities in M&A. Cantor Fitzgerald thinks that Northern Dynasty Minerals is an attractive buyout target. They estimate that a fair takeout price for NAK is $18.5/share based on historical acquisitions. This is more than 10 times the current share price.

Misinformation from the Bears

There is a lot of bearish sentiment surrounding Northern Dynasty Minerals. The short interest for Northern Dynasty is 11% of float as of July 25th. In addition, there have been two bearish articles written about Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) on Seeking Alpha recently. On close examination, these bearish arguments do not hold any water.



I would first like to address claims from Northern Dynasty Minerals: Shareholders Need A Dose Of Reality. The author makes a variety of claims that do not hold up under close scrutiny.



Claim: "The Pebble mine faces opposition from over 65 percent of Alaskans..."

Reality: The author's source for this data is Wikipedia, and the latest poll that can be found on Wikipedia is from 2008. The author fails to mention that the same Wikipedia page also includes a poll from 2006 where 45% of respondents were in favor and 31% were in opposition.



Claim: "The mine could potentially devastate the region and the Bristol Bay."

Reality: The notion that Pebble Mine will devastate the Bristol Bay region and the fishing industry is probably the most egregious misinformation out there. Bristol Bay is located about 100 miles away from the Pebble Mine. Northern Dynasty Minerals also demonstrated that only 0.10%-0.15% of all streams that comprise the Bristol Bay fishery could potentially be affected.

Pebble Mine's proximity to Bristol Bay



Claim: "100 percent of all mines similar to the Pebble mine have polluted the water."

Reality: This claim is nothing but outdated misleading information. The source of this information also mentions that 76% of all mines pollute water to some extent. The risk of polluting water is not specific to Pebble Mine, but is common in all mines. The claim that 100% of mines similar to Pebble pollute water is misleading.



Claim: "Profitability is also another issue that Northern Dynasty has been unable to address. The mine would be very expensive to operate due to its sheer size and would require a lot of infrastructure to be built beforehand."

Reality: The author is trying to use the fact that building infrastructure would be expensive as a bearish sign. Pebble Mine would be one of the largest mines in the world, so of course building infrastructure would be expensive. The author brings up the fact that Northern Dynasty does not have that much cash on hand, but that is completely irrelevant. These infrastructure costs would probably be financed by a mixture of debt and equity offerings. For this to actually happen, there would need to be a partnering or buyout announced. In this case, shorts would all be forced to cover as the price would skyrocket as soon as a partnership or buyout is announced. Basically, the cost of potential infrastructure is irrelevant at this point, because crossing that bridge would mean that Northern Dynasty is in a much better position than today.

Claim: "Since the ore is considered low grade, it will take more effort and be more costly to process."

Reality: A common critique of Pebble Mine is that the ore there is low quality. There is plenty of evidence to the contrary though. Cantor Fitzgerald shows that the gold and copper resources in Pebble are materially better than its peers. Geologist David Lowell even says that those who claim the project is not economically viable should "get back in a mining college and learn more." Lowell also states that Pebble's published ore grade is higher than many large existing mines.

Claim: "People are expecting a partnership, but 6 months have passed since Trump achieved his surprise victory, and there has been no indication by Northern Dynasty that they are close to achieving any partnership."



Reality: There is no reason to believe that Northern Dynasty will not find a partner, just because they have gone 6 months without finding one. Northern Dynasty has stated that they are seeking potential partners and they have been given 30 months to get this done. I personally think it is more likely that Northern Dynasty is in discussion with multiple mining companies and wants to get the best deal. To back this up, multiple large mining companies have talked about the need for M&A recently.

Now, I want to address the claims made from a very recent article, A Sisyphean Tragedy Looms At Northern Dynasty Minerals.

Claim: "Alaskan agencies and departments could deny permits and approvals to Northern Dynasty Minerals."



Reality: The notion that Alaska can deny permits to Northern Dynasty is true, but this is a reality for every mining company. The author listed a number of approvals that Northern Dynasty will have to get, but those approvals are something every mine in Alaska has to go through.



Claim: "Polls have found that a significant majority of Alaskans are opposed to Pebble Mine."

Reality: The poll used to make this argument was from over two years ago and was conducted by Bristol Bay United. Who exactly is this group? Bristol Bay United is a lobbying group formed for the sole purpose of stopping Pebble Mine. I personally don't trust a poll from a lobbying group whose only purpose is stopping the mine they are polling about. The poll does not even include the amount of people who are unaware of the mine in the first place. Even if Bristol Bay United is right, and the Alaskan public is opposed to this mine, public opinion can change. In the case that Northern Dynasty moves forward in the permitting process or finds a partner, there is no doubt in my mind that there will be a huge campaign to the Alaskan public. Northern Dynasty would have a strong case to bring to a struggling Alaskan economy. Pebble Mine would bring enormous economic benefits to Alaska. These benefits include thousands of jobs for Alaskans and billions of dollars in GDP. One poll conducted by an environmentalist lobbying group shouldn't deter investors from Northern Dynasty Minerals.

Putting It All Together

Is it possible to put a price target on a stock like Northern Dynasty Minerals? Often times, analysts will be able to put a price target on a stock and investors can assume a lognormal probability distribution for the expected price. Northern Dynasty has unique conditions which make a lognormal distribution useless for analyzing future returns. There is a chance that the company ends up worthless and the price decreases to zero. There is also a chance that the stock has astronomical returns. This type of distribution is said to be right skewed. Below is an example of a distribution skewed to the right.

Since I believe that a single price target for Northern Dynasty Minerals is useless, I will display possible target prices as a probability distribution using Monte Carlo Simulation.

First, let's make some assumptions for the simplicity of calculation:

The probability of complete failure will be expressed as a single probability. There are multiple ways that the company could fail including a statewide vote against the mine and failure to find a partner. For sake of calculation, this will be expressed as one probability. Assume $22 billion in infrastructure and operating costs over the life of the mine. Assume 30% of this will be financed with equity ($6.6 billion). Making the very conservative assumption that dilution will occur at current market prices, this dilution will increase the share count by a factor of 16. Inferred deposits are not included in the simulation to remain conservative. Assume that mining will start in 10 years. Assume 70% mineral recovery rate. Assume metal prices follow a lognormal distribution based on historic volatility.

This simulation certainly doesn't capture every possible catalyst that could influence the price of NAK, but it makes conservative assumptions and allows an investor to value this company based off of how likely it is the mine gets built. The results of this simulation will be present values per share of Northern Dynasty Minerals based off of 1,000 Monte Carlo simulations.

The x-axis for the distribution will be the value of Northern Dynasty for a simulation. The y-axis is how many times a given value occurred in 1,000 simulations. The mean simulated value will appear at the top and this can be thought of as an expected price for NAK.

Case 1 - No probability of failure:

Generated using Quantopian.com

If you were certain that the mine was going to be built and successfully operate, it would be reasonable to value the stock around $81 per share. This isn't a reasonable assumption though. Let's look at some other scenarios.

Case 2 - 75% probability of failure:



Generated using Quantopian.com

Even with a 75% probability of failure, Northern Dynasty Minerals has a probabilistic value of around $20 per share.

Case 3 - 95% probability of failure:

Generated using Quantopian.com

The above simulation illustrates that even with a 95% chance of complete failure, NAK is undervalued. This probability of losing money may scare many investors away, but from a purely mathematical standpoint, it is a good buy.

These simulations show that Northern Dynasty Minerals is priced at almost zero probability of success. The assumptions made to build this simulation are very conservative and the reality is likely not as punishing to the value of the company. The simulation assumes massive dilution, huge expenses, low recovery rates, and possible hold-ups that delay construction of the mine. Even after this, the stock is shown to be undervalued.

Conclusion

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) is undervalued, because of the huge magnitude of the deposits at Pebble Mine. Monte Carlo simulations show that the stock is currently priced at almost no chance of success. This view is perpetrated by bears who cite misinformation about Northern Dynasty. In my view, the chance of success at Pebble is much greater than what is priced in. The typical arguments about the grade of deposits, potential pollution, and public opinion are all overblown. Northern Dynasty Minerals is a fantastic opportunity for patient and risk-tolerant investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NAK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.