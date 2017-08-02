3 Reasons You Need To Buy This Dividend Champion

Success is already proven for the new product internationally.

Competitors are getting regulated out of the market.

The government is reducing competition for one of my favorite dividend champions.

Subscribers of The Mortgage REIT Forum had early access to this article and receive real-time text message alerts.

The nervous Nellies are already heading for the door.

There is a dividend champion on sale. MO is so great, it went in the first round of the top 40 dividend stock draft.

Scared investors ran away and want to give you a discount on Altria Group (MO). Here are the 3 reasons MO is attractive:

Big regulation is crushing the competition for big tobacco. Consumers love IQOS as much as the FDA. MO recently dropped by 14%.

Philip Morris International (PM), basically MO’s sister, has been testing a new product and seen great results in their presentations:

The red arrow indicates that this is revenues from reduced risk products.

PM has been testing sales in several places:

IQOS has been taking off and seen incredible growth.

Then, after PM tested IQOS sales, the FDA suddenly makes an announcement.

Several quotes from the FDA’s announcement are included below (bolding was done by me for emphasis).

“To make certain that the FDA is striking an appropriate balance between regulation and encouraging development of innovative tobacco products that may be less dangerous than cigarettes, the agency is also providing targeted relief on some timelines described in the May 2016 final rule that extended the FDA’s authority to additional tobacco products.”

The FDA wants to encourage development of innovative tobacco products. It sounds like they are encouraging companies to develop new innovative products which are safer for the consumer.

“A key piece of the FDA’s approach is demonstrating a greater awareness that nicotine – while highly addictive – is delivered through products that represent a continuum of risk and is most harmful when delivered through smoke particles in combustible cigarettes.”

Creating awareness that combustible cigarettes carry some risk isn’t new. This doesn’t say anything about the FDA trying to do away with cigarettes that have been around forever.

“Envisioning a world where cigarettes would no longer create or sustain addiction, and where adults who still need or want nicotine could get it from alternative and less harmful sources, needs to be the cornerstone of our efforts – and we believe it’s vital that we pursue this common ground.”

The FDA states a theoretical envisioning of the world. There are two details here we need to look at:

Cigarette addiction

Nicotine from less harmful sources

What is their plan to fix the issue?

“The FDA plans to begin a public dialogue about lowering nicotine levels in combustible cigarettes to non-addictive levels through achievable product standards.”

Dialogue.

So the FDA plans to talk about it.

All right, let’s move on.

“Because nicotine lives at the core of both the problem and the solution to the question of addiction, addressing the addictive levels of nicotine in combustible cigarettes must be part of the FDA’s strategy for addressing the devastating, addiction crisis that is threatening American families,” said Commissioner Gottlieb. “Our approach to nicotine must be accompanied by a firm foundation of rules and standards for newly-regulated products. To be successful all of these steps must be done in concert and not in isolation.”

As an investor in Altria Group, I appreciate Commissioner Gottlieb being specific about combustible cigarettes.

It’s also important to note that the steps for these new regulations must be done in concert and not in isolation.

Speculation from an analyst

I am noticing the language suggests a gradual shift away from combustible cigarettes and towards safer products. Philip Morris has demonstrated that IQOS is dramatically less dangerous than combustible cigarettes. Altria Group will bring the IQOS product to market in the United States.

These new statements from the FDA came after IQOS demonstrated the success of their product internationally. IQOS has an excellent conversion rate for smokers coming from combustible cigarettes. If there are two terms investors in Philip Morris should know, they are “currency headwinds” and “continuum of risk”. The FDA and big tobacco are speaking the same language.

Yes, this is speculative, but it’s worth a thought. I believe this will make it easier for MO to move forward with IQOS. If anything, it should hurt competitors more than it does Altria Group.

“Among other things, the FDA intends to issue regulations outlining what information the agency expects to be included in Premarket Tobacco Applications (PMTAs), Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP) applications and reports to demonstrate Substantial Equivalence (SE).”

How difficult do you think it’d be for newer companies, without the massive weight of MO, to deal with all these hoops? I suspect it’ll seriously tamper some of their growth and, for some, stop their innovative products entirely. I don’t believe this FDA announcement has Altria Group scared much at all.

Rating: strong buy under $66 and buy under $69

Click The Mortgage REIT Forum to sign up for:

Stable dividend yields over 7%

Best research on preferred shares

Opportunity for capital appreciation

Clear buy and sell target prices

Sign up before September 1st, 2017 to lock in at $350/year

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: Buy MO.