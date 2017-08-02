2 Ways Guggenheim Offers Pure Style

RPV will be on my watch list in the event of a market panic.

The Guggenheim S&P Pure Value ETF (RPV) attempts to track the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Value Index. The Guggenheim Investments website goes in depth on how their funds are either pure value or pure growth. Here’s their methodology from the site:

This strategy is great for investors who are seeking the two different fundamentals. They also listed some facts for their funds:

There are six funds and as you can tell they are all either value or growth. They also rebalance annually which should lead to a low expense ratio.

Expenses

I look for low expense ratios when looking for an ETF to invest in. RPV carries an expense ratio of .35% which is typically over what I’m willing to pay. On a positive note, the presentations from Guggenheim Investments are fairly straightforward. Here’s their information on expenses:

Yield

The current yield is 1.68%.

What does the index do?

Here are the index description and fund highlights from the site:

Who would want the ETF?

This is a great way for investors who are interested in certain fundamentals. For RPV, which is a value ETF, the investments will be based on price/book ratio, sales/price ratio, and earnings/price ratio. Here are the returns from the Morningstar website:

The overall returns from a 10-year period have been in favor of RPV compared to the S&P 500. However, on a yearly return basis, RPV has seen some serious swings comparatively. For instance, notice how during the 2007-2008 period RPV was down over 50%. Ouch. On the plus side, they were up over 50% during the 2009 period. RPV went on to clobber the S&P 500 in year 2010, 2012, and 2013. Overall, if it weren't for the massive beating in 2008, RPV would’ve absolutely destroyed the S&P 500.

Do we like the strategy?

Yes, and no. Historically, this fund has shown it can take a serious drawdown in a market panic. Given current market valuations, I’d be worried about being in any index fund. However, this is a fund which will be on my watch list, despite having an expense ratio of .35%. If the ratio were .15% or lower, I think this fund would regularly be a strong contender for any value investor.

Portfolio fit

RPV is currently a good fund for investors who are seeking large cap value companies in their portfolio. It also has a substantial allocation to the cyclical sector, mainly financial services. Let’s take a look from the Morningstar website:

Holdings

Here are the top 40 holdings:

Ticker Company Name % Allocation (BRK.B) Berkshire Hathaway Inc B 2.30% (ARNC) Arconic Inc 2.24% (CNC) Centene Corp 2.10% (ANTM) Anthem Inc 1.92% (GM) General Motors Co 1.86% (VLO) Valero Energy Corp 1.74% (PRU) Prudential Financial Inc 1.73% (AIZ) Assurant Inc 1.67% (TSO) Tesoro Corp 1.59% (XL) Xl Group Ltd 1.58% (LUK) Leucadia National Corp 1.54% (ADM) Archer-Daniels Midland Co 1.52% (CTL) Centurylink Inc 1.50% (HIG) The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc 1.48% (F) Ford Motor Co 1.40% (UNM) Unum Group 1.40% (LNC) Lincoln National Corp 1.39% (MPC) Marathon Petroleum Corp 1.39% (XRX) Xerox Corp 1.38% (MET) Metlife Inc 1.36% (ALL) Allstate Corp 1.33% (SPLS) Staples Inc 1.30% (MCK) Mckesson Corp 1.29% (AN) Autonation Inc 1.24% (PHM) Pultegroup Inc 1.24% (GT) Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co 1.23% (CAH) Cardinal Health Inc 1.18% (WMT) Wal-Mart Stores Inc 1.18% (C) Citigroup Inc 1.17% (DHI) D.R. Horton Inc 1.16% (NWSA) News Corp A 1.16% (L) Loews Corp 1.14% (ABC) Amerisourcebergen Corp 1.12% (LEN) Lennar Corp 1.08% (EXC) Exelon Corp 1.08% (BAC) Bank Of America Corporation 1.06% (CVS) Cvs Health Corp 1.06% (NRG) Nrg Energy Inc 1.03% (COF) Capital One Financial Corp 1.01% (AIG) American International Group Inc 1.01%

I took the top batch of holdings and plugged them into CPMS.

CPMS Assessment

Each stock was ranked by their relative performance on several metrics with the each metric carrying its own weighting.

The weights were:

25% dividend yield

25% P/E on current year estimated earnings

12.5% P/E on next year’s consensus earnings

12.5% 5-year beta

5% market capitalization

12.5% price to sales

5% EV to EBITDA

2.5% price to cash flow

Any investor with the program could assign their own weightings, but I felt these were very useful metrics across most sectors.

Conclusion

My macroeconomic concerns are based on the high P/E ratios throughout the S&P 500 and corporate profits after taxes still representing a historically high portion of GDP. I believe earnings growth will be slower across the next decade because of headwinds to GDP growth. Notably growth in the labor force is projected to run .5% over the next decade.

That being said, I think this is a good fund to keep an eye on. If the market takes a large swing down, I’ll be watching the price of RPV. I’d call it a great fund, but that’d require the expense ratio to be cut in half. Overall, this is a good fund for a watch list.

RPV is a smart beta fund. I like the strategy. However, my favorite way to use these screening criteria is to identify stocks for further research. When we plugged RPV’s top holdings into CPMS and applied my rankings strategy, several of the holdings did extremely well. I believe this fund has a very respectable chance to beat the S&P 500 because of the way it is constructed.

