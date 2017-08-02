Intrarosa May Give New Direction To AMAG And Its Beaten Down Stock

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) stock is currently trading at a beat up price, which is nearly 47 percent lower than its 52 weeks high. The company recently announced the commercial launch of its ambitious new product Intrarosa, aimed at treating dyspareunia, a very common yet frequently untreated condition in menopausal women. The treatment is novel as it comes with a clean label, giving it a distinct advantage in the market. In the coming months, the company stock is expected to factor in the revenue arising from the new product. At current price level, the stock seems attractively priced and investors may build positions with short to medium term horizons.

The company announced the launch of its Intrarosa, the first and only FDA approved, local non-estrogen product without any boxed warning, for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia due to menopause. With this drug, the company is now moving to the female health segment, diversifying its product portfolio, which hitherto consisted of treatments for managing gestation period and iron deficiency anemia in chronic kidney disease patients. Apart from diversifying the product portfolio, Intrarosa will also open up a lucrative market ahead for AMAG, which can help the company boost its revenue stream and liquidity. It is estimated that nearly half of all post-menopausal women in the US suffer from symptoms of vulvar and vaginal atrophy (VVA), which is the main cause behind dyspareunia. Out of this, 44 percent to 78 percent of women report suffering from dyspareunia, which translates to an addressable market of over 14 million patients at the lower end and nearly 25 million at the upper end for the drug.

Intrarosa is in a unique position to carve a niche for itself as being the first and only FDA approved treatment for the condition that does not come with any safety warning. The clean label for the drug is a big plus for the company as it is likely to result in smoother adoption by the market. It also does not have any restrictions on the duration of use. The prescription segment of the market mainly consists of estrogen based therapies, which generally have their limitations such as increasing the chances of various cancers and cardiovascular events.

AMAG focused on the marketing and distribution of the drug as well. The launch was backed by a dedicated team of 137 sales professionals. The company also introduced its Copay Savings Program, which allow for the first prescription of the drug to qualified commercially insured patients at $0 copay. The refill of the drug will be provided with copay of up to $25 per instance for the duration of the program. AMAG expects Intrarosa to emerge as one of the top growth drivers for the company. Apart from working on better marketing and distribution of the drug, it is also looking at label expansion of the drug as its collaboration with Endoceutics is currently in Phase 3 for testing the drug in female sexual dysfunction (FSD).

Intrarosa is also important for the reason that the company is looking to enter the female health segment. Starting with Intrarosa, AMAG plans to launch Makena subcutaneous auto injector and Rekynda in the near future, subject to regulatory approval. This will ensure that the company is in position to benefit from economies of scale and can derive synergies. AMAG has upbeat view about the potential of the drugs. The company believes that the potential market for VVA therapies may be as high as $14 billion annually, based on estimated 18 million patients who are either on OTC treatments or not taking any treatment at all. The company expects to capture 25 to 28 percent market share.

While the company has launched the drug with solid marketing and distribution network and expectations seem rosy, there are certain reservations as well. The drug is likely to face stiff competition in the market, despite having the USP of clean label. The main competition is expected to come from established products such as Premarin and Estrace by Pfizer and Allergan respectively. Both the cream products have established footholds in the market and generated $415 million and $423 million in 2016 revenue. Another point is the company’s royalty arrangement with Endoceutics, which require AMAG to pay tiered royalties to Endoceutics. While the company is required to pay a milestone payment of $15 million upon exceeding $150 million in annual sales, the revenue beyond $500 million a year may trigger milestone payments of up to $850 million. The stock’s choppy performance in the market is another concern for investors. The stock showed both a steep climb and a sheer drop in the past 12 months. It is currently trading 47 percent below its 52 weeks high of $36.83, thus showing a generous upside. The stock is likely to see a positive catalyst in the coming months as the company provides updates about the Intrarosa’s performance in the market.

