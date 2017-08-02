Agenus Restructures

Agenus (AGEN) is a $440 million market cap company focused on developing immunological technologies and products to treat cancer. The company is testing multiple combination treatment strategies to harness the immune system to fight cancer. By integrating complementary technologies including antibodies and heat shock protein display vaccine vectors, the company has developed a unique arsonal of anti-cancer techniques. AGEN has assembled a vertically integrated platform to develop candidate that when used in conjunction with Retrocyte DisplayTM and HT-CHO verification technologies can self-sufficiently manufacture product candidates. The company has developed ten early stage antibodies with targets including established checkpoint inhibitors (CTLA-4, TIGIT, GITR, and PD-1) and cutting edge investigatory checkpoint inhibitors (GITR, OX40, TIM-3 and LAG-3). AGEN's lead product is its Glaxo Smith Kline (GSK) partnered adjuvant QS-21 for treatment of Shingles and Malaria, with expected approval 2H 2017. The company sold the royalty to GSK for approximately $115 million. Agenus has early and midstage vaccines as well, having changed its focus to develop checkpoint antibody and vaccine technologies. AGEN has alliances with Incyte (INCY) for five candidates and Merck (MRK) for undisclosed candidates. The company pipeline figure from the website is shown below:



AGEN believes that the ability to profile patients and design combination therapies will be key drivers of success in immuno-oncology, and has restructured its business model to do so. An essential component in most combination therapies are checkpoint inhibiting antibodies designed to enhance immune response to cancer and will aid in anti-cancer escape. By blocking several checkpoint inhibitor immune suppression mechanisms, there is evidence that a more robust anti-tumor immune response is generated compared to single checkpoint inhibitors alone. AGEN technologies and strategies involve combination approaches that utilize proprietary platforms to uniquely combine checkpoint antibodies, cancer vaccines and vaccine adjuvants. For that reason Strong Bio has given mention to combination notables in the following candidate discussions. Note that the company reported data at AACR in four separate immune checkpoint poster presentations in 2017.

AGEN's lead product is its Shingles/Malaria adjuvant QS-21, which recently reported (GSK, Zoster-048) positive phase 3 results in June 2017. GSK reported its shingles vaccine candidate, Shingrix (containing Agenus' proprietary immune adjuvant, QS-21 Stimulon®) triggered a strong immune response in elderly patients previously treated with the current vaccine, Zostavax®. Phase 3 data was reported at US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. The company expects regulatory approvals in 2H 2017. GSK filed for regulatory approval in Japan in addition to existing filings for US, Canada and EU. The company anticipates GSK's malaria vaccine containing QS-21 to be distributed in select African countries at the recommendation of World Health Organization in 2H 2017. QS-21 Stimulon is also being evaluated in conjunction with Agenus' neoantigen vaccine, AutoSynVax™, in a phase 1 clinical trial, with key immunological readouts expected in late 2017. This study is expected to generate preliminary results for combination checkpoint inhibitor profile analysis later this year. The company also announced a phase 2 clinical collaboration to explore candidate vaccine Prophage with the National Cancer Institute in combination with Keytruda (MRK). The study will measure overall survival rate in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma.



AGEN1884, an anti-CTLA-4 checkpoint antibody, initiated phase 1 clinical trials in April 2016. Phase 1 dose-escalation trial results for AGEN1884 in patients with advanced solid malignancies were reported in a poster session at ASCO 2017. The antibody demonstrated strong safety and tolerability, and one patient was shown to undergo a 92% reduction in tumor volume at 33 weeks AGEN1884 treatment. AGEN1884 is being developed in collaboration with Ludwig Cancer Research, 4-Antibody AG and Recepta Biopharma S.A. AGEN1884 is partnered with Recepta Biopharma S.A. for certain South American rights. Agenus West successful GMP production for large scale manufacturing readiness. Regimens involving lower and less frequent dosing of CTLA-4 antibody in combination with PD-1 inhibitors yielded a more pronounced clinical efficacy than either agent alone. Importantly, this was achieved without the added toxicity. Most experts now believe that the combination of CTLA-4 antibodies with PD-1 blockade using a tolerable dosing regimen is going to remain as a foundational immuno-oncology regimen that it was originally thought to be. Current unilateral treatment regimens attack cancers aggressively and in some cases are highly toxic, and force tumor escape. AGEN retains world-wide rights of its checkpoint inhibitor antibodies, except in South America, which are controlled by Recepta Biopharma.

Patient enrollment was initiated Q1 2017 for phase 1/2 clinical trials for AGEN2034 in advanced solid tumors and cervical cancers. The antibody targets PD-1 (programmed cell death protein 1 antagonist) expressed on activated T cells. PD-1 blockade with checkpoint antibodies has been shown to be efficacious and sometimes curative in melanoma and lung cancer patients. AGEN1884/AGEN2034 combination Phase 1b clinical trials were initiated 1Q 2017, paving the way for a rapid path to registration given robust anti-cancer results. The company also intends to pursue combinations of PD-1 and CTLA-4 antibodies with its neoantigen cancer vaccines, having initiated phase 1 clinical trials in April 2017.

INCAGN1876 is an antibody being developed in the global alliance with Incyte. INCAGN1876 entered clinical trials in 2016. GITR (glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein) is a receptor expressed on select populations of T cells. Activation of GITR can lead to a more powerful anti-tumor inflammatory response, increased production of inflammatory signaling molecules and increased resistance to immunosuppression. INCAGN1949 is an antibody targeting OX40, also in the INCY alliance, which entered clinical trials in 2016 as well. OX40 (also known as CD134 and TNFRSF4), a member of the TNFR super-family, is an immune response-enhancing receptor found on activated T cells. OX40 promotes proliferation of these activated T cells and can prevents immunosuppressive activity of inhibitory T cells. The program to develop four candidates funded by Incyte cover all development expenses and carry royalties from 6-15%.

Included in the INCY alliance are two other early stage preclinical candidates targeting TIM-3 and LAG-3. TIM-3 stands for T-cell immunoglobulin and mucin domain-3. To prevent over activity of the immune system in the natural state, ligands binding to TIM-3 reduce the activity of these immune cells and keep autoinflammation under control. In some types of cancer, T cells express elevated levels of TIM-3, which results in excessive immune suppression. LAG-3 (lymphocyte-activation gene 3) modulates signaling between immune cells and their interactive targets. When LAG-3 is activated, immune response is suppressed. Antibodies that block LAG-3 can block this inhibitory signal. These program is funded by Incyte with Agenus eligible for potential milestones and royalties ranging from 6-12%.

The company showed cash equivalents of $124 million as of end Q1 2017. Agenus reported a net loss of $17.1 million compared with a net loss for the 1Q 2016 of $31.8 million. The decrease in net loss for Q1 2017 compared to Q1 2016 was primarily due to milestone payment received from INCY. Assuming a burn rate of $32 million per quarter, existing cash last until mid 2018. But more cash infusion from INCY will stave off expenses in a $510 million dollar potential deal, with $80 milllion in cash and $70 million in cost sharing over the next 15 months. INCY will provide all funding for GITR and OX40 clinical programs. AGEN at $6 dollars per share as well. This should increase the cash runway into deep 2019.



The company has a $100 million potential deal with MRK on an undisclosed product under development, and has yet to get its final $15 million milestone payment by GSK for FDA approval of QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant-utilizing product vaccines. Taken together, its burn rate may stretch even longer while its pipeline generates potential game-changing phase 2 results in cancer efficacy, with its focus on blocking tumor escape. Such approaches are expected by Strong Bio to have reasonable probability of being met with efficacy that may warrant FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation. With a relatively small market cap and out-licensing potential, the reward to risk ratio looks favorable. Strong Bio has AGEN on the phase 2 watchlist, with an eager eye on the combination studies, especially with respect to vaccine technology and potential immune system memory and anti-escape effects. With GSK, INCY, and MRK on its partnering list, they are well-positioned to take advantage of well-respected expertise and development as well. 4 analyst consensus is $8.70 per share. Strong Bio will initiate a position should it fall into the $3 dollars per share range.

Risks for the company involve bringing a revenue-producing product to market without having to sell it to supports its pipeline. Competition in the checkpoint space is steep and filled with big pharma representation, so it will have to show clear advantages in its indications. Obstacles of FDA approval and manufacturing are also risks, but interestingly, the company has taken measures to prove that it has large scale in-house manufacturing ability. Dilution is a significant risk here too, but with a couple of promising phase 2 studies and anything worthy of FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation, funding should come fairly easily AGEN. There is always a risk of immune system over activation as well when dealing with checkpoint inhibitors. If multiple checkpoint inhibitors are blocked, it could lead to very serious autoimmune or hyperinflammatory states. However it is research that is necessary to test systematically for the benefit of cancer patients.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.