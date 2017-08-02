Lundin Petroleum's (LNDNF) CEO Alex Schneiter on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Lundin Petroleum AB (OTCPK:LNDNF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2017 2:00 AM ET

Alex Schneiter

Good morning. I'm very pleased to be here this morning from Geneva, and giving the first six months 2017 operation and financial update. I will start with the highlights and the operations update and then Teitur will follow with the financials.

So let me start right away with the highlights. As you seen the results; very strong production. I'm very pleased with that. First half of ’17 reached 86,000 barrels of oil per day, and with a Q2 record quarterly production close to 90,000. And that performance in the first half and the second quarter led us to revise the second time our guidance from what was a 75,000 to 85,000 to now 80,000 to 85,000.

And obviously the strong production is on the back of Edvard Grieg, and I will say a few more words later on. What is important also is that the strong production was coupled with a low operating cost. We have seen the first half operating cost close to $4 per barrel. And Q2 we achieved $4.14, and that is a record low operating cost for the company. Again here we revised our guidance for the year at $4.6 per BOE.

And moving on, on the projects, and Johan Sverdrup in particular, I would say the project is going very well. Phase 1 now is over 50% complete, and we are well on track to achieve first oil by end of 2019. Actual fact by the end of this year we will be close to 70% complete. The other big event in Johan Sverdrup was the installation of the first jacket; successfully installed offshore. That is the riser jacket. I believe one of the largest ever built in Norway. That was actually installed on 27 of July, the first big infrastructure installed in Johan Sverdrup offshore.

In terms of growth, we have seen the good results of Alta 4, the appraisal well, which confirmed very good reservoir and good pressure communication. I will say a few more words later on. And also what is exciting is that we have quite a lot of activity [indiscernible] in the coming months. It will start in a couple of days with the spudding of the [well], which is operated by Statoil, and then later on, [indiscernible] expression well, which I will describe later on.

On the growth opportunity also I can firmly say that we will increase our reserves. There will be a reserve upgrade by year-end. That is very much led by Edvard Grieg, but also Johan Sverdrup and infill on Alvheim. So I'm very pleased with that and that is – work ongoing will be more specific towards year-end. And of course, the successful IPC spin-off, which was completed and we distributed dividends of IPC shares worth of $410 million to Lundin Petroleum shareholders. So, overall really a very pleasing six months performance for the company.

So let me move on. In terms of production versus operating costs, I think that picture really summarizes well, where we come from and where we are adding. If you look at the second quarter of ’15 and where we are today, we have seen a tremendous growth in terms of production, while a significant reduction of cash operating costs. And what this slide doesn't show is that this growth story will continue. As you know by the time we achieve first oil in Sverdrup we will be producing in excess of 120,000 barrels of oil per day.

And by the time we reach plateau, Johan Sverdrup will be reaching over 150,000. So despite the fact that already over the past two years with tremendous growth, there is still a lot to come with [indiscernible] cash operating costs staying to the low level, where they are now, even lower.

More specific on the productions. I'm not going to describe in detail all the slides, but you will see here our performance in Q1 actual and Q2 from 82 in Q2 achieving 89. I foresee Q3 being similar to Q2, and then a slight reduction during the fourth quarter due to higher book capacity at Ivar Assen. You see also the full year production guidance updated. I have said already in the previous slides, but to repeat that we will update the guidance now to 80,000 to 85,000.

On the right-hand side of the slide, it is perhaps interesting to also see the production efficiency. Very high production efficiency both in Edvard Grieg and Alvheim with 93% for Edvard Grieg, and 97% in Alvheim Area. So both these assets, which really those assets together make up almost 20% of the production at Lundin and performed extremely well.

Let me move onto Edvard Grieg, which are our main assets, where we have 65%, and we operate the asset. I would say as a summary that both the topside and the subsurface are actually producing above expectations. We have now also been able to increase the capacity of Edvard Grieg by 15%. That is something we already mentioned during the first quarter. That 15% of increased capacity is really what led to the higher performance and higher guidance. We have now six producing wells on-stream, two water injections, all producing at or above expectations, and overall reservoir is definitely better than expected.

We have a total of 14 wells to drill. We are drilling currently the seventh producer and we expect to drill two further wells in ’17. Just to refresh your memory, reserves are currently at 223,000 from 186,000 during plan for development submission, and I expect this number to increase by year-end.

Edvard Grieg also very low operating costs. If you include the tariff below $4 per barrel. To be more specific on the reservoir performance, which has been excellent so far first of all, we already quote in our first quarter that the Southwest appraisal well, which was successful with the resource upside of 10 million to 13 million barrels of oil equivalent gross. But I think that is one part of the equation. The second part is that we have seen some further drilling in both what we call the first [indiscernible] and also the [northern area]. There are interesting events in the reservoir and we are currently under full review of our geological model, and what we call our dynamic model, and I'm convinced that we are going to see reserves increase overall in the field both from the Southwest appraisal well, but also from the results from the ongoing drilling.

So very pleased with the results overall. The other thing we see in Edvard Grieg is the depletion rate, more favorable than anticipated. An actual fact today we have seen not producing any water despite the fact that our model predicted water. So that is also very good news. And as I've mentioned, reservoir model is being updated as we speak. So there will be further news towards year-end.

Moving onto Alvheim, another very successful field operated by Aker BP, low operating costs. The game plan really on Alvheim is to continue to drill infill wells. We drilled two successful, what we call BoA infill wells in ’17, which will come online in ’18 and we also completed two wells in Volund, which is the satellite to the south of Alvheim. The first one is online and the second one is anticipated to come online in mid-August, and I am very pleased with the results and very good performance also on the Alvheim area.

Now moving onto the development projects. Johan Sverdrup obviously our primary development project and a major asset. I would say so far so good. The project is on schedule and we are firmly on track to achieve first oil by late ’19. As I mentioned before the project is 50% complete, and we are already starting to install the jackets offshore, one this year and three next year. It is also fair to say this year is more intensive in terms of man-hours and capital cost, most intensive year for Johan Sverdrup, and as I mentioned also before, by year-end we will be 70% complete. And Statoil is doing as an operator a fantastic job, and so far very pleased with the progress we have achieved. Today we have drilled eight producers, which are completed, and we have started water injection campaign and today gross resources stands at 2 billion to 3 billion on the Johan Sverdrup.

The next slide really is – those are fascinating pictures of our first offshore installation in Johan Sverdrup, and what you see in the left hand side is the riser jacket loading on the barge, and the second to the right is the – the largest crane in the world that is actually putting the jacket on position. As I mentioned, the remainder of the platform is scheduled for installation in ’18 and ’19. In ’18, we are going to see all three of the jackets being installed, and two new modules being installed, and then ’19 the two next modules.

In terms of Johan Sverdrup Phase 2, the concept selection was decided and field contracts awarded. Phase 2 of Johan Sverdrup’s first oil is anticipated in 2022, and that is where our production net to Lundin will exceed 150,000. We have seen also a significant cost reduction in Phase 2. Actually 50% reduction from the original plan for development when the PDO was submitted, and this cost reduction both in Phase 1 and Phase 2 are now giving us full breakeven below $25 per barrel. So very, very strong project, and I anticipate to see further cost reduction in the years to come.

So let us move on now to the organic growth story. You have probably seen already this [elephant] pictures with all different exploration and prospects. And I will describe particularly the one in red, [indiscernible]. This is the one coming now and it is a really exciting exploration program, and that is not the end of it. Despite the fact that we are only showing you now those four clearly, going forward to 2017 there will be further drilling and that is something that will become more specific towards year-end.

Just as a reminder, Lundin Petroleum is in organic growth – we focus on organic growth strategy. That is our main strategy and that has been a very successful one since we started on the Lundin Petroleum in 2002. In the southern Barents Sea, we’ve three high impact trends, and I will say more on the next slide. And there will be continuous activity in the southern Barents Sea this year, and that will continue in 2018. But the southern Barents Sea is an important area, but it is not the only area. You are going to see in ’18 further activity in Utsira High. We still believe there is more to be found particularly now close to existing infrastructure.

We are also going to be active in the Alvheim area, [indiscernible] and maturing further prospects that will give us this continued stream of drilling and exploration. In 2017, we have got four exploration wells in the southern Barents Sea, starting pretty much now, which will give us access to 500 billion barrels of oil equivalent on these prospective resources. And as I mentioned the first well will be spudding soon. That will be the Korpfjell well.

The next slide is a very good summary. That first of all shows you where we will be drilling. Those are the red squares. Let me start with the first red, which you could call the Johan Castberg trend, or Johan Castberg Filicudi. There we have made a discovery, the Filicudi discovery, very nice discovery in Jurassic Sandstone. And the plan this year is to follow up on that discovery with Hurri and Hufsa. Both of them significant prospects and both of them within – very close to an existing discovery and existing petroleum system. So very exciting, and it would be very interesting to see the results.

The game plan here is to find the critical mass, so we can then move to the eventual development. You have seen also Statoil announcing their Kayak discovery, and also further north of the Johan Castberg. So that is trend number one, and you have got the second trend, which we call the Loppa High trend, where you have the Alta Gohta discovery, and the Neiden discovery, and there we will be following up north with the Borselv prospect, a sizable prospect close to a quarter of a million barrels of oil equivalent gross, and that is going to be also this year's action and going to be very interesting. And again within an existing area, where we know this reservoir, and we know there is [indiscernible].

And then when you move to the third trend, which is what we call the South-eastern trend that is where you find the Korpfjell prospect, which has the potential to be a very large prospect. As you know from a size, this is about four times the size of Johan Sverdrup, but of course we are in a more frontier area and we have to understand [indiscernible]. You are you are going to see further drilling in Korpfjell next year, and probably also in Signalhorn, which is another large structure. So those are the three trends. Overall really exciting trends that we are going to see unfold in the coming months.

A few words on Statoil. Establish actually communications in all the wells we drill, and also gave a very promising test with very good quality reservoir with just over 6000 barrels of oil per day. The plan is for next year to drill a horizontal well in Alta discovery, and to do a long-term test to establish and to move towards development. So I would say so far so good. Pleased with the results. There is still more work to do in terms of appraisal and long-term testing, but it is definitely moving in the right direction.

A few words on Gohta. Gohta pre-appraisal well showed reservoir. I think it downgrades the resource estimate, no question about that. But Gohta really is a satellite to Alta. So, it doesn’t – Alta is the main development and the results of Gohta doesn’t reduce the chances of bringing Alta’s work [indiscernible].

Furthermore, we are doing currently a very high spec 3D seismic over these discoveries and also beyond and that is also very interesting that will help us to well establish the geometry of the structure. And then my last slide is really a snapshot of the southern – the Eastern part of the southern Barents Sea, where you see the prospect, the Korpfjell prospect, and the size which we will be spudding any day from now. Statoil is the operator. It is a multibillion dollar resource potential. We are not quoting specific numbers. As you can imagine for a structure of that size, depending on the reservoir [indiscernible] you can really go to very high numbers. But it is frontier, and there will be further drilling next year.

But that will be a very interesting well and there will be [indiscernible] when you look at the Alvheim prospects in the north or the Signalhorn prospects to the south. So I'm really excited about the southern Barents Sea exploration.

So with this I will leave the floor to Teitur, who will give us the numbers. So over to you, Teitur Poulsen.

Teitur Poulsen

Thank you very much Alex and good morning everyone. I will take you through the key financial highlights on our second quarter performance and also first six months. Given the record-setting numbers we reported for the first quarter this year, the second quarter was always going to be a tough act to follow on first quarter. But I'm very pleased to say that Alex had said already, our production in the second quarter is another record-setting number of just below 90,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. That is an 8% increase on first quarter production and is roundabout 10% ahead of the midpoint guidance. So very strong performance indeed from the portfolio.

The average Brent prices for the quarter were down slightly, roundabout 7%, just below $50 a barrel, and we achieved $52 Brent for the first six months. As Alex said already, cash operating costs, continue to stream very favorably indeed, just over $4 a barrel, cash operating cost both for the second quarter and the first six months.

So all that has generated EBITDA for the second quarter of just over $333 million, or just below $700 million for the first six months. Operating cash flow at very similar levels to EBITDA given that we still don't pay any cash taxes; the $340 million for the second quarter and just over $705 million for the first six months. And we recorded a net reserve from continuing operations, so this excludes the gain we had on the IPC spinout, of $145 million for the quarter, or just below $205 million for the first six months.

If you then go to the next slide and just look at operating cash flow comparisons from the first half of ’16 to ’17 and also second quarter ’16 to ’17, you see an increase of 225% on operating cash flow for the first six months. And that is maybe more impressive given the fact that in ’16 we had a current tax credit of $40 million embedded in the operating cash flow because we were in a tax rebate position last year from E&A spend in Norway, whereas this year with the tax base generation we have, we do not get any E&A rebate on the exploration spend.

So an increase from $314 up to $700 million in operating cash flow, and for the second quarter an 8% increase in quarter in ’16. So extremely healthy cash flow generation. And then looking at EBITDA, stronger increases 165% increase on the first six months from ’16 to ’17 and that is driven by a 75% increase in production mainly driven by Edvard Grieg, but also a stronger oil price level of 31%. And for the second quarter ’16 versus ’17 you have an increase of just over 104%, and again similar production increased 77%, but the slightly weak price increase of 22%, but nevertheless very healthy growth in [generation] for the second quarter.

Then looking at the net profits, up 120% for the first six months this year on the same period last year. That has partially also been driven by FX gains. We will come back to that. But we recorded a stronger FX gain of $30 million for the first six months this year versus the same period last year. And for Q2, we actually had a FX loss for the second quarter ’16, which is why we had a $72 million net loss versus $120 million FX gain for the second quarter this year, and we therefore recorded $145 million in net profits from continuing operations.

On this slide, we are simply walking through the line items on the face of the P&L. So we recorded revenue of $783 million. This excludes the revenue we generated for selling third-party crudes through our marketing department. So this is essentially the revenue generated from our [entitlement]. The $750 million related to oil, and roughly $65 million related to gas sales for the first six months.

The operating cost of $78 million giving us a unit of except we're just all full bullish about. And that gives a cost margin of $705 million. Our depletion rate rounds at fairly stable rate of just over $7.17 and $6 a barrel. So, we have the charge of the $275 million in depletion charges.

Exploration costs of $36 million and an impairment cost in relation to the Brynhild sale of the $30 million pretax, which gave a gross profit of $391 million. G&A charge for first six months were $17 million and net financial income of $60 million, obviously driven to our material to be by the noncash FX gain we report in the first six months.

Tax charges, these are all differed tax charges of $219 million, which results in an after-tax process from continued operations of $205 million.

Looking at netback achievement for second quarter and first half, we continue to have extremely healthy netbacks given the low cash operating cost we are recording. You see the realized revenue for the second quarter of $46.70 versus a Brent of close to $50. This revenue realization is slightly lower than we have previously guided.

But this has nothing to do with lower the premium to Brents, allow by more or on a higher discount to Brent and Edvard Grieg. It simply relates to the timing effect of when we sold the different cargoes during the second quarter. It was obviously a quarter of volatile Brent price. So, sometimes you can get a bit on looking how when your cargoes are being priced. So, that's what's driven that $3 cash price to Brent price.

But nevertheless, very strong cash margin from a $49.75 Brent we achieved for just over $42 cash margin with second quarter and operating cash flow also over $42 a barrel. And G&A cost for the quarter of $0.63 a barrel, so very competitive on that. And yielding and EBITDA of $41.50 for the second quarter.

And then looking at the cash operating cost that we are now guiding. We are revising guidance down to $4.60 average for the total year. Obviously, big chunk of that we saw reflection on the higher production guidance that we have also given this year.

Or part of the reason is also you will see that the dip in the fourth quarter unit cost, that is where we assume that the 39% on Brynhild completes on the first of October. And given that Brynhild has a significantly higher unit cost and the weighted average of the portfolio. Then that tracks down the unit cost of the year reporting in the fourth quarter.

In the third quarter, we have higher costs. Both the costs we have a higher activity of projects related activity, particularly on Edvard Grieg in that quarter and also because more on this coming onstream again in the fourth quarter, where Volund pace has slightly our unit cost and then the average for the portfolio.

But nevertheless, are very strong cash operating cost of $4.60, which is as an insulating metric.

Talking briefly on exploration and impairment, these numbers were prereleased to the market, $36 million exploration expenses to the income statement. In the first half we get a 78% tax credit against most of that, so post-tax just over $6 million net charge. And also on the Brynhild sale to CapeOmega where we say 39%.

We recognize an impairment of $30 million pretax or $3 million cost tax. And what we are also guiding here today is the most deal completes which we expect should be around about end of the third quarter. We will recognize not an impairment but the loss on sale of assets of another $16 million after-tax which is the current estimate. That number may change slightly by the time we complete the deal.

On the next slide we go through the G&A and net financials. G&A items are really trending as we expect, $6 million for the second quarter. Our fourth quarter G&A is also slightly higher given the salary bonuses are paid in the first quarter. So, full year cost of just below $17 million. That's to say that's the Brent percent less than a $1 a barrel in G&A costs. So, a very healthy level for us.

And net financials, we pre-guide that the market on noncash FX gains in the second quarter. This is in relation to the U.S. dollar depreciating in value really weakens, even though it's good for our business in general, it nevertheless it triggers some FX loss in the Netherlands. So, the net net of that is a $190 million FX gain in the second quarter.

Looking net interest expenses for the first six months we charge for the P&L just below $60 million and we also capitalize another $26 million on the balance sheet. So, all then we have lost the $84 million of interest costs, cash interest costs for the first six months. And we also realize an interest rates hedge loss of $11 million and also an FX loss of $6 million for the first six months in '17.

But the net financials for the first six months as I said $50 million income driven by the big FX non-cash share, its gain.

On tax, as I said earlier, we do not pay any current tax, no cash tax at the moment. In fact, we have a small tax credit, current tax credit to direct nice in the first six months. This relates to a adjustment on the 2016 E&A tax rebate and more and that number was increased by around about $1.5 million.

So, in November this year we are scheduled to get around about $80 million E&A and tax refund from the Norwegian government. So, all these tax charges are differed $10 a barrel for second quarter of $14. Or the first half, the first half effective tax rate was 51% -- 52%, sorry. And that's again driven by the FX gain we had which is non-taxable.

Our guidance remains that our operative effective tax rate should be around about 70% if you strip out all the non-taxable FX units.

And then looking at net cash generation for the first six months and how that's impact our net debt position. We came into the year with a net debt of $4.09 billion and through the first six months we had generated $705 million operating cash flow. E&A and CapEx is very much in line, we totally have guided for the first six months, its set $617 million.

Cash financial items of just over a $100 million, a $108 million. And G&A cash G&A of $14 million. Some was offset by negative movements in working capital of $41 million, which left us with a net debt position the 30th of June of $4.08 billion show net. Net debt reduction over the six months and that's even with on the $50 $52 Brent in a year where we have peak sort of CapEx.

So, that's just been a very healthy cash generation from the portfolio over to the first six months.

And turning to the liquidity position vertical. I mean, nothing has changed here. We went through our semi-annual RBL redetermination, effective as from mid-year. And again we established a upward in base amount well in excess of $5 billion. In fact, as we roll that redetermination projection forward on the current back price parameters. We don’t see that borrowing base amount for below $5 billion at any point from now up till we answer to first avail.

We step up means that we have, we should have a formula to watch us through the $5 billion of credit lines available to us from now up to that point. And with a net debt at mid-year of just over $4 billion, that means that we continue to have around about $1 billion of available liquidity headroom. So, we are in a very good position in terms of funding capacity going forward.

And my last slide is just a quick status check on our outstanding hedges on NOK, FX NOK exposure we've hedged out just over $835 million at an average rate of $8.27 NOK a dollar. The current rate is just around about 7.9 I believe. So, those hedges are now in the money. And similarly, we've taken out interest rate hedges on MUSD borrowing of $3 billion at a rate of 1.65%.

With that, that concludes the run through on the financials.

Alex Schneiter

Yes. Thanks, Teitur. I think we only get to ask two questions. I will go quickly on my summary. We all had for the first six months, but that had been taken our record first half production 86,000 with the second quarter close to 90,000. This is above second quarter at the end of the guide, the first end of the guidance and it's a record production for the company, actually historical from a quarter point-of-view.

And that's leading us to increase our production guidance to now the latest way to 25,000 barrels off a day. And record low operating cost, I mean, operating cost close to $4 per BOE. So, really a nice number and this number will continue and particular when --.

And we had on the back of this reduced operating cost guidance down to $4.6 per BOE. And as I mention Edvard Grieg are performing, but he's also afraid to say that both the tough side and the subsurface without performing the Edvard Grieg. So, a very encouraging one by Edvard Grieg, its future.

As Johan Sverdrup projects and schedule and overall with the reduction of CapEx of 30% compared to the plan and development, nothing, my main message is that I as said we feel that it's going to be more cost reduction going forward on Johan Sverdrup.

On the appraisal side, Alta-4 we've seen good results and very good reservoir correctly speak and we have established communication across all the wells we drill in Alta. So, we're moving on the right direction ends of developing this country.

And I hope I gave you all flavor for the exploration to come, but certainly the third and the fourth quarter we'll see really an interesting special program all on trend with existing this, probably when I thinking about the Filicudi discovery or the Alta discovery or went to drilling new wells this south and north of the discovery, now first the Korpfjell which is a very large structure on the eastern side of the southern Barents Sea.

Now, of course this will continue and we're going to see further exploration activity in '18 and '19.

And finally, it is really worth mentioning that the HSE track record for that the company has been very good and with that strong HSE you can now add good results. So, that's also very important point and very pleased to see that we have reached, we're trying very well on that part.

So, with that, I think we leave it to the floor for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Rafal Gutaj from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Rafal Gutaj

Yes, good morning, everyone. I have three questions, please. The first two relating to Edvard Grieg. If we jump back to slide 4 where you kind of give us a profile for what production should like for the second half of the year. When we think about the agreement with Aker BP and Ivar Aasen, how should we think about production going into 2018 on Edvard Grieg.

Should we expect the 4Q level that you're guiding to there? That should stabilize or should we expect production to be suppressed further into 2018?

Then secondly, just on capacity testing at Edvard Grieg, I wondered if you have any comments on whether you push the facilities any further using the sixth well in the second quarter beyond I think around a 115,000 barrels a day.

And then finally, just on the subject of the dividend. You previously commented that $60 a barrel is the threshold which I guess is a long way away from where we are. But I wondered whether you had any further comments on that given that you've upgraded guidance twice since those statements were made.

So, increasing production guidance by about 10% on what are very high margin barrels. I wonder if you're still committed to that $60 level or if you have any other thoughts on that. Thank you.

Teitur Poulsen

Yes, okay. That would be well your question on the two Edvard Grieg capacity. I think the straight answer is no. we haven’t tested the full capacity of the topside. We've as you recall we were at 20,000 cubic meter, we'll increase that by 15% to 23,000 which equates to a 145,000 barrel today. And that was no means the end of the capacity.

Now, we have a new well coming onstream in August and we will enough well talk and the plan. There's quite some study to be made but the plan is to further test the capacity of Edvard Grieg. So, and that's going to be a third fourth quarter story. So, that's number two.

Your first question on Aker BP and the allocations and for the guidance for production in 2018, I think the step down of the production as I mentioned is because we're allocating more barrels we borrow soon according to the commercial terms. In terms of and that takes or full year guidance takes that into account.

In terms of giving one guidance for '18, I think its early days for several reason. One is obviously the Edvard Grieg capacity and understanding of how what we'll do there and so it's at this moment will not give guidance for '18. And the last thing I would like to say is that there is a sharing of the upside capacity, so that's sharing of the upside capacity is leave with their own time.

Your third question, dividend. I think for now will speak to my party line which is we will pay dividend when Johan Sverdrup comes onstream and as I said that could can come earlier. We feel we see a stronger CapEx. We note that far away from my magic $60, I mean, today I think we are $52 and I'm firstly think we went to see the last trending of the oil price.

But that it remains to be seen and as you have to appreciate we are in a very intensive capital expenditure in Johan Sverdrup. So, I don’t want to come to early dividend. But let's now forget the 2019 for Johan Sverdrup is almost here. So, we will pay dividend otherwise.

Rafal Gutaj

Okay, thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Niki Kouzmanov from Jefferies. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Niki Kouzmanov

Good morning, gentlemen. Just a quick question following up on the Edvard Grieg capacity. Just if you can turn around and talk about the uptime, is there any sort of ability to increase the uptime from 93% towards 97%, what you're seeing at Alvheim, to get more knowledge on the processing capacity up on the top.

And then, the second one around not too much around the dividend but maybe just around the net debt and how that progresses from here at current oil prices you reiterated to pay the $40 barrel breakeven kind of from the free cash flow line. But what if we look post 2017, which is the peak year, your side of CapEx. What about if you only talk about 2018 and 2019, do you see that $40 come down to maybe? Thank you.

Alex Schneiter

Okay. I'll start with the first one, then I'll let Teitur take the second question. Is the production efficiency 93%, can you go higher? I think, overall my first statement is that the people, the team in Edvard Grieg had done a fantastic job. Can we do better? It's always possible. And of course we'll over time we get to know the topside better.

We also had to tie in Ivar Aasen. So, it's possible but for now this is I would say it's 93% or anything above a 93% will be excellent.

Teitur Poulsen

And then, Niki, just on the net debt profile. As you've seen for the first six months with $52 Brent. We've essentially kept net debt flat, and what we've been guiding to the market is that from now up to Johan Sverdrup first oil. The business is fully funded even down to $40 Brent.

And after assuming we continue with a fairly aggressive exploration campaign. So, clearly going into the next year and 2019, we have already guided that CapEx is rolling off, principally because CapEx number running outside and we're going to come down over the next two years versus this year.

But of course, well, we haven’t guided on this yet this the production levels for '18 and '19. So, to give a specific breakeven for those two years is we're not in a position to do that just now. But so far this is a long term big picture than business is fully funded at down to $40 Brent.

Niki Kouzmanov

Great, thank you. Thank you, gentlemen.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Duncan Milligan from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Duncan Milligan

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I wonder if I could just ask a question to about Southwest appraisal Edvard Grieg. I noted in slide 6, you say OP5, the well, it have some contribution from the fractured basement beneath.

First of all, how can you know that? And the second one, does that have any implications for robustness and for the potential duration of plastic production from that field.

I guess the second one is just about the water injection and the sweep of the field. And again, how do you see that kind of progressing and when do you think you may see first water in some other wells.

And then finally if I may, when would you look at Filicudi and some of the exploration prospects around there. What kind of volume will you be looking forward to start think about a potential project there given that there is too well flat of it this year? Thank you.

Alex Schneiter

Yes, okay. Let me go with that fair. The first question is actually a good question regarding the basement, how do we know that the wells are actually contributing from the weather fractured basement. That's where smart completions and that we have ways of seeing what is and also we can calculate what is actually providing our production on a given well.

So, we do know that we have contribution for the weather fractured basement, and that's as you pointed out is actually very interesting because the next year we will be drilling we'll follow-up on the basement discovery just next to Edvard Grieg. And we are very quite optimistic about this weather basement.

And we're fortunate that we have a bit platform nearby. So, it's going to be easy for us once we drill the well and if when we test a well and we let's assume we say we see a successful pad, it's going to be very intensive tying that well into the platform.

And the price is significant. There's over a 100 million barrels of oil of potential in this basement fractured -- this fractured weather basement. So, that's something really that will be a next year story. But this first well is very encouraging for that play.

Your question on water injection and water. First of all, suites efficiency is very good. We've seen very good results from the water injections and the pressures of water on the well. In actual fact, all the wells are talking to each other, which is very good.

In terms of when the water is going to come. So, far we got a wrong or model predicted earlier breakthrough of water and it hasn’t come. We're currently based on all the results of the wells, and there's been a lot of variable that we have to change. We're finalizing our models.

So, towards September or the end of September we'll have a dynamic model and that will give us an answer in things of [indiscernible] and what the breakthrough and we will probably something we will share during the Capital Market Day. So, we have to really finish our work.

Your third question, it was a bit broken down. Your question was regarding Alta, I just this one -- which prospect?

Duncan Milligan

Sorry. It was regarding Filicudi and with the exploration wells around there. What kind of volume are you looking forward to think about the potential commercial development?

Alex Schneiter

Okay. Yes, okay, understood. First of all, obviously Filicudi we know the range of the discovery. It's difficult to give an exact number because until we got a concept selection and you don’t have your economics. But I would say as a rule of thumb, particularly your cap figures are good example, but cap figures, now 0.5 billion.

I'm not expecting 0.5 billion will be the threshold, I think it's much lower than that. This is easier reservoir that you are asking very high quality reservoir. So I think it really depends on what's happening in the areas if it's a side back or if it's a standalone so what I foresee that we have if we’ve another discovery [indiscernible] very quickly with we will have the critical mass to go ahead with the development. But it's difficult to give an exact number because we don't have yet the concept connection. So the key for us now is really to get to this critical mass and I do think that if we are successful with this coming new start we definitely will have the critical mass to move forward.

Duncan Milligan

Thanks very much. I want to just follow up on one of this, great points on the water suite, do you think that delay is a result or potentially result of an increase recovery of oil from the sands, which do you think it’s – the sands are a large volume?

Alex Schneiter

Yes, I think I mentioned that I am expecting reserves increase in Edvard Grieg, first of all was in the back of the Southwest appraisal well where we gave our range on the consensus of $30 million gross of our increased reserves. And I also do see that the well reserves are such that I foresee further potential for the positive news beyond the Southwest. So that leads to bigger volumes and that maybe one of the explanations why the water breakthrough comes later because this field is growing on us all the time. We started with, I think it was 186 of the PDO increase on the backend appraisal, now we have 223 and I think that's not the end of the game and I do see high reserves and that would explain part of the reason why the water breakthrough comes later.

Duncan Milligan

Fantastic and thanks for answering all the questions.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of David Mirzai from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

David Mirzai

Good morning gents. Can I start with the question on the [indiscernible] you have completed two wells on Volant during Q3 am I wrong to expect that production would actually have increased or should be increased in given your higher interest in Volant over the actual [indiscernible]. And second question is on the consume prospect. Could you give us a sense of what type of seismic indications you have seen over the structure or you simply drilling this structure first because it's a fairly large structure of the funnel seismic and getting any DHIs. And just lastly on Kayak statoils recent discovery my understanding was that came in fairly low compared to petrol volume. Can you give me a sense of why Hufsa and Hurri will be significantly larger than Kayak although lying on the same trend is that because you see them as larger in seismic or better reservoir or what not? Thanks.

Alex Schneiter

Yes. Okay. [indiscernible] yes, you are right I mean we brought one of the volume well on stream and then we have the second well coming in August where we’ve a large interest it's a balancing act also because of capacity restriction between [indiscernible], but I would say in general yes, with the volume well coming in we see an increase overall of production for Lundin and that's factored into our production forecast.

On [indiscernible] indication, we have the late – we have shut 3D long time ago, and some of these large structures an so it's a very well defined structures and clearly the size of the structure is very – is one of the interest and the definition of the structures you are asking seismic indications, indicators that really is – it would be a question to ask that, but I in general term I would say there are some interesting seismic indicators that we see over coke field.

And then Kayak and the connection between Kayak and oil coming drilling of also north, I think Hufsa is not relevant so much to Kayak. Hurri is the Kayak geology and the setting it's closer to the setting of Hurri. Now the reason I cannot comment about the pre-drill volumes and post-drill volumes that's really post actual to comment. Hurri we do see reservoirs and in Hurri we have got quite significant volumes so the structure are not comparable so it's difficult for me to comment really on the Kayak itself. Hufsa is more like, the setting is more like the Filicudi, but they are well defined.

David Mirzai

That's great. Thanks Alex.

Thank you, our next question comes from the line of Michael Alsford from Citi, please go ahead. Your line is open.

Michael Alsford

Yes. Thanks for taking my questions. I have really got a follow-up actually from the previous question just on the chance of success on the Hurri and Hufsa given Kayak and given Filicudi what are you running at that now. And just on [indiscernible] as well, a bit of chance of success on that finding both oil and gas would be helpful? Thank you.

Alex Schneiter

Yes, in terms of chance of success, I don’t have any, in front of me the slide. You can find it actually on the annex on the drilling schedule. But obviously with the success not just of, we start with the success of the Castberg for that matter with Filicudi and lately from Kayak. We clearly proven reservoirs and petrol oil seas, so the chances of success for both Hufsa and Hurri are high. The specific numbers actually I think is it's available on the drilling schedule but they obviously we feel very optimistic about those two prospects.

Korpfjell obviously chance of success are lower simply because it's a in a more remote area. You don't have many wells nearby and it's really on the eastern edge of the southern Barents Sea. When it comes to the risk of gas versus oil that's really one of the big questions and that's really will be resolved partially with the first well because we have to remember that the first well be a shallow well that will not explore all the formation of the Korpfjell, so the results of the Korpfjell this year there will be, will need for the wells next year.

Michael Alsford

Okay. Thanks. And then just a follow-up on Sverdrup and the CapEx here clearly 50% done on phase 1. I am just wondering whether we can expect an update on CapEx guidance and when we see further, is that by the end of the year when 30% done. Can you just give a sense as to how cost of trending and when we should get a bit more news on that? Thanks.

Alex Schneiter

It's 30% for the full phase, 50% I quoted that's for phase two. I think it’s for Statoil to update the CapEx number I would, I am speculating now but I would expect that by year end there will be, probably going to be an update on the numbers because by then we will be 70% complete so I would expect Statoil to come up with some of the numbers but it's really for Statoil to decide.

Michael Alsford

Okay. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Robin Haworth from Stifel. Please go ahead your line is open.

Robin Haworth

Good morning. Just question on, two if I may. So on Edvard Grieg at the moment do you have enough well capacity the ones you do see water coming through in some wells you can sort of switch into others and therefore keep the field production as a whole relatively stable or would you expect Grieg field production to decline once you see water breakthrough in a couple of wells?

And then second question just on the Alta area and what do we need to see to get to a concept select decision, kind of what are you thinking about for that and any thoughts on what kind of development we could be looking for at this point? Thanks.

Alex Schneiter

Yes. Okay. First question really is about plateau production, I mean we guided the market with Edvard Grieg it was two years plateau production from first time. But of course, with the increased reserves and with the updated model that it is very – it's obvious to me that there will be an extended plateau from the two years. But I cannot be more specific on that until we really see the updated model, but I definitely foresee an extended plateau over the two years that were quoted and so that one.

In terms of your question on Alta and concept selection I think we currently drilling at [indiscernible] to position as best as possible horizontal well that we will be drilling next year and that will lead to the long term testing and I would say that’s a very important step towards the concept or towards the commercialization of Alta. So that would be, I would say most of the 2018 will be dedicated on this long term test and the analysis of the results. By then I would think that we will have a critical mass to really start to come up with the plan, so I don't have a specific date but its 2019, 2020 that’s the time even to come up with the concept selection in a more defined development plan the subject obviously the result being positive.

Robin Haworth

Alright, thanks very much.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of [indiscernible] please go ahead. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Good morning guys. Two questions if I may it's a bit of follow-up on Edvard Grieg. Now you stated that you had, whilst you’re looking at, you were looking at two years of pass, I guess it's a hike production that you have seen compared to expectations. The level that we see now last quarter is that sort of your plateau production rate at the moment and is that what we should expect to be lasting for another couple of years? And also if you have any guidance on volume once it comes back up and what level it will produce that? Thank you.

Alex Schneiter

Okay. Edvard Grieg again, as I stated definitely there would be extended plateau production. The plateau production really will be defined by the capacity of Edvard Grieg today in cubic meter the capacity that we know is 23,000 cubic meter which is on in 45,000 and that's barrels of oil excluding gas. So that will be your gross capacity of Edvard Grieg now as I mentioned before it's possible that we will be able to further increase the capacity but that's for the time being I don't know and we will have to test that.

In terms of the guidance on borrowing, I think we will be more specific towards the fourth quarter, just came on stream so it's early days so we are not giving specific guidance about specific field at this point.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Alwyn Thomas from Exane BNP Paribas. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Alwyn Thomas

Morning guys. Just very quick questions from me. Just retaining to Alta and the structure there, I know you are testing it next year. Can you tell us a little bit about what you think the remaining key risks are there and once you sort of get the results from that how quickly you could move or act on the development and whether there could be any logistical with Castberg? And my second question is related to Edvard Grieg whether you are willing to sort of commit to a minimum increase in reserves you expect from last year's say up 10% at least or something like that? Thanks.

Alex Schneiter

Okay I ask that we do a last question. I will not be specific, I mean you do have some number floating first of all we quoted following the southwest reserve well 10 to 30 million barrels of oil for potential increase wells. And then from the other wells and other [indiscernible] it's really too early for me to give a percentage and we will definitely by year end be much more specific but what I definitely say that is there will be an increase in reserves in Edvard Grieg.

Alwyn Thomas

Okay.

Alex Schneiter

In terms of Alta, your question was in yes, the risk. Of course, it's a large structure so first of all the appraisal that we currently -- it's currently ongoing to establish the reservoirs are continuing along the structure and it's good reservoir and so far I would say so far so good and we have also pressure communication between the wells. The secondary I see and that's really the reason of the long term tests to establish the productivity of this well in longer period of time as you know Alta is a limestone, sort of sandstone so I think it's important we establish that over a period of two months about two months that this is very high productivity and the reservoir is well connected. So that's a risk we need to – in oder that we need to establish with the long term tests and that's really the objective. Once we have completed that it can go quite quickly it's of course then we’ve to do all the concept and the economics, but you could see Alta being type of development like Castberg for instance but it's likely going to be a standalone.

Alwyn Thomas

Okay. Thank you.

[Operator Instruction] Our next question comes from the line of Joe Head from UBS. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Joe Head

Hi there and two questions from me. One close to follow-up on the guidance to being fairly down $40 a barrel. Just assuming a constant level availability under the RBL facility, would that account for any reduction in the borrowing base you might see. Is the bank poised there to move down to $40 a barrel. So in another words do we interpret this guidance at $40, you done through around $1 billion of cash before Statoil or is that a lower figure then that because you are assuming the borrowing base for oil price? And secondly, just one quick follow-up on Korpfjell. What volume or resource do you think you would need here in oil discovery to be commercial given their modification? Thanks.

Teitur Poulsen

Yes Joe I can direct you on the borrowing capacity. So the $40 fully funded were even number don't assume that we have full access to $5 billion from [indiscernible] and that's not unreasonable assumption, I mean even if oil prices are the frontend take a dip of course the full borrowing base amount is over the life of the project. So therefore Johan Sverdrup coming in from [indiscernible] onwards, the key to that calculation is much more related to the back-end of the curve and also remember that we have significant tax balances within the [indiscernible] which is not really dependent on oil price, it's a small degree given the timing of the usages of those tax balances is partially dependent on oil price but never the less that tax value sits there and it's effectively money in the bank. So we are very comfortable on that front and also remember that the RBL is the only structure we have on the balance sheet in terms of our capital structure. So if there for whatever reason we needed additional debt capacity there are other instruments which we could tap into.

Alex Schneiter

Yes. Your second question on Korpfjell and volume threshold that's a difficult one at this point but I, Korpfjell we are targeting billion barrels prospect so that's not going to be a limiting factor. I think what we need to do in Korpfjell now is to really establish the reservoir and also the content gas versus oil. And in terms of threshold at Castberg, we all know that Statoil is going to go ahead with that and it’s 500 million barrels of oil yield or [indiscernible] is also moving towards that direction and we know that Fulicudi you won't need something of that magnitude. Of course, Korpfjell is more to the east and it's such a large structure that the first thing we need to establish for volume threshold is we need the content and the reservoir.

Joe Head

Thanks very much.

Thank you. As there are no further questions, I will hand back the call to the room.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you very much. We just have time for one question from the web. Alex, can you give some more guidance on, you mentioned potential reserve upgrades from [indiscernible] field. Can you talk a little bit more about [indiscernible] spectrum?

Alex Schneiter

Yes, [indiscernible] we have the reserve that is the new ranges two to three billion and not followed that as being booked last year. So there will be some booking based on that new range. And I cannot comment further on that and in terms of the other one was – Edvard Grieg as I said there will be an increase and I for now – no more specific on that other than everybody knows that we have quoted southwest, southwest at present 10 to 30 but that's one part of the puzzle and we all know that there is, all the areas where we get to updated model and that will come once we have the updated model in hand.

Q - Unidentified Company Representative

There are no more questions from the website. Thank you very much for joining us and that is the end of the audio cast.

Alex Schneiter

Thank you very much.

