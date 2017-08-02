Rite-Aid: Calling All Silver Linings

The weak hands and short-term catalyst investors appear to have cleared out, leaving room for an activist like David Einhorn.

At least that's what the market thinks - when in reality, it's in a better 'place'

Rite Aid is even more bite-sized after falling another 20% in the last month.

Since regulators quashed the sale of Rite-Aid (RAD) to Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), the stock of the national drugstore chain has received little respect from the market.

The initial deal was for Walgreens to pay Rite-Aid shareholders $9, later revised to $6.50-$7 a share in early 2017. But since Walgreens walked away, shares of Rite-Aid have been crushed. It has decided to sell some of its stores to former suitor Walgreens.

The deal gives Rite Aid $325 million as a breakup fee. Rite Aid still got a good deal, as it sold off half its stores. Now that it’s become an acquisition target, a white knight or another suitor could still step in. But how attractive is the new slimmed down Rite-Aid to a potential suitor?

Rite-Aid has been steadily growing revenues, while operating income has been sliding since 2015, and plunged in the second quarter of 2017. Profits fell 52.8 percent to $532 million year-over-year on a revenue increase of 5 percent to $7.8 billion. Rite Aid is cheap for a reason, perhaps. The profit per store is falling as operating expenses have climbed 9.7 percent over three years to $7.2 billion. Yet, I see a key silver lining, as the sale of less profitable stores to Walgreens comes admit a turning point in Rite Aid profitability.

I was a bit early calling Rite Aid undervalued after the Walgreens news. Shares continued to fall, but have since found a bottom. We still hold our shares. The big angle that many focus on — or at least hope for

A New Suitor — please, oh, please

With Rite Aid now trading at a $2.5 billion market cap and having a bit sounder balance sheet, might another company come in and scoop up what remains? Walgreens is paying $5.175 billion for 2,186 Rite-Aid stores, leaving 2,336 more profitable stores behind. The market has largely ignored what a newly resized Rite-Aid has to offer — more profitable stores and a more attractive enterprise value. Or at least that’s what I tell myself, but we all know the market isn’t that inefficient.

Shareholders, like myself, could still profit if another public company steps in, or another likely scenario is a private equity fund takes the company private and restructures it. I think the private equity angle is the more underrated opportunity.

Rite-Aid managed to ‘get out’ of a Walgreens’ deal without taking the risk of the regulatory approval. Rite Aid keeping itself as a standalone is intriguing, as there are the profitability improvements, and it’s further lowered costs by negotiating a deal to buy generic drugs from Walgreens for 10 years. The Federal Drug Administration is pressuring pharmacies to sell generic drugs in place of higher margin brand name drugs. Could be an underrated angle that will make Rite Aid more appealing to a buyer, or in the least, positioned well to try and recapture some market share from the likes of CVS (CVS).

But when it comes to suitors, what gets Rite Aid to really take a look at selling itself will require an activist investor.

Someone to push the company to put itself up for sale. With a $2.5 billion market cap, any of the large names could take a small stake and make that recommendation. But will anyone see the value?

Fred’s (FRED), who was Rite Aid’s partner in getting the Walgreens buyout, has a small activist investor. Fred’s was going to buy some of Rite Aid’s stores but was left out in the cold after the deal fell apart. Their shares have been crushed as well. That activist at Fred’s — Arden Global -- owns a massive 25% stake. I think they’re already at work behind the scenes, pushing Fred’s to consider a merger with Rite Aid. That would be interesting, and the likely buyout/merger scenario for Rite Aid.

David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital is the biggest activist who owns a Rite Aid stake. He still owns over 16 million shares — which his just over 2%. It wouldn’t take much for him to take an official activist stake (5%+), but it’s more likely we see a smaller name like Ancora or Wynnefield Capital get involved.

But forget the buyout — let’s HOLD given Rite-Aid’s right-sizing.

With all the buyout talk, it’s a lot less likely to happen. Instead, owning Rite Aid for the interim as a turnaround play is where we’re at. First, never turn a trade into an investment. For us, the fact that Rite Aid was in ‘better’ shape after the Walgreens deal was the most appealing aspect from an investment perspective.

Rite-Aid’s situation after the 2,136 store sale to Walgreens is the money-losing stores. Despite selling nearly half its stores, Rite Aid’s income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization will only fall $1.1 billion to $742 million.

Here are the numbers that matter.

What level of revenues and earnings per store will the new “right sized” drugstore chain generate? The number of stores will fall from 4,522 to 2,336 and generate average sales of $6,106 — an increase of about 6 percent from current average store sales. More importantly, how profitable are these stores based on the adjusted EBITDA? Currently, with 4,522 stores, its EBITDA per store is ~$251,000. But after the deal, Rite-Aid’s stores will earn a higher EBITDA. After the right-sizing, the 2,336 remaining stores will earn an EBITDA of ~$318,000.

That balance sheet, tho.

Rite-Aid’s ability to cover its interest payments with profits also significantly improves. The company’s interest rate coverage ratio fell below 1.5 in 2016 and further to 1.11 in the second quarter of 2017. With the new EBITDA numbers and interest expense, its interest coverage ratio moves up to 2.6.

These numbers also don’t reflect the deal with Walgreens on generic drugs, which can generate higher profits than brand name drugs. Nor do they reflect the $4.9 billion gain on sale, which the company will use to pay down its debt.

Rite-Aid did not need a white knight to save it from being swallowed by Walgreens. If a new suitor does come calling, it is now courting a more profitable drugstore chain with a positive book value.

