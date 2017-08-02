The Chemist's CEF Report - July 2017: Quiet All Around

Author's note: This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory 1 month ago.

For the inaugural issue of The Chemist's CEF Report (September 2016), describing the background and rationale of the Report, please click here.

The Chemist's CEF Report is a bi-monthly feature. The mid-month update is exclusive to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory. This edition uses data taken from the close of June 29th. Previous editions of the Report can be searched using the keyword "cefrep".

I apologize that there were, and still are, issues with CEFAnalyzer in that z-scores are no longer available. For this edition, I had to manually input the z-score for all 500+ CEFs. Another issue is that some funds seem to be mysteriously missing from CEFAnalyzer's database...so keep that in mind if you find that some of the usual suspects are missing.

Methodology

A database of CEFs was obtained from CEFAnalyzer. All yields are quoted as the yield on price. All z-scores refer to the 1-year z-score, which I consider to be the most useful time duration for profiting from premium/discount reversion. The 1-year z-score is calculated as the difference between the current premium/discount and the 1-year average premium/discount, all divided by the standard deviation of said premium/discount. Positive z-scores indicate that the CEF's current premium/discount is higher than its historical average, while negative z-scores indicate that the current premium/discount is lower than the historical average. Incorporating the standard deviation into the z-score calculation enables comparison between CEFs that may have different magnitudes of absolute premia and discounts.

In the tables, "distance" refers to the distance between the current premium/discount of the fund and its 1-year historical premium/discount. "Coverage" refers to the ratio between a fund's earnings and its distribution, with coverage ratios greater than 1.00 indicating that the fund is earning more than it pays out in distributions.



Changes in this month's Report

1. Top 10 highest premia and top 10 highest discounts

(May interest arbitrage investors)

CEFs with the highest discounts are potential buy candidates, while CEFs with the highest premia are potential sell/short candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest premia and 10 CEFs with the highest discounts. Yields, z-scores and leverage are shown for comparison.

Top 10 highest premia (equity):

Top 10 highest discounts (equity):

Top 10 highest premia (debt):

Top 10 highest discounts (debt):

2. Top 10 highest z-scores and top 10 lowest z-scores

(May interest arbitrage investors)

Similar to premia/discounts, CEFs with the lowest z-scores are potential buy candidates, while CEFs with the highest z-scores are potential sell/short candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest z-scores and 10 CEFs with the lowest z-scores. Premium/discount, yields and leverage are shown for comparison.

Top 10 highest z-scores (equity):

Top 10 lowest z-scores (equity):

Top 10 highest z-scores (debt):

Top 10 lowest z-scores (debt):

3. Top 10 highest yielding CEFs

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors)

Some readers are mostly interested in obtaining income from their CEFs, so the following data presents the top 10 highest yielding CEFs. I've also included the premium/discount and z-score data for reference. Before going out and buying all 10 funds from the list, some words of caution: [i] higher yields generally indicate higher risk, [ii] some of these funds trade at a premium, meaning you will be buying them at a price higher than the intrinsic value of the assets (which is why I've included the premium/discount and z-score data for consideration), and [iii] beware of funds paying out high yields from return of capital in a destructive manner.

Top 10 highest yields (equity):

Top 10 highest yields (debt):

4. Top 10 best combination of yield and discount

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors)

For possible buy candidates, it is probably a good idea to consider both yield and discount. Buying a CEF with both a high yield and discount not only gives you the opportunity to capitalize from discount contraction, but you also get "free" alpha every time the distribution is paid out. This is because paying out a distribution is effectively the same as liquidating the fund at NAV and returning the capital to the unitholders. I considered several ways to rank CEFs by a composite metric of both yield and discount. The simplest would be yield + discount, however I disregarded this because yields and discounts may have different ranges of absolute values and a sum would be biased towards the larger set of values. I finally settled on the multiplicative product, yield x discount. This is because I consider a CEF with 7% yield and 7% discount to be more desirable than a fund with 2% yield and 12% discount, or 12% yield and 2% discount, even though each pair of quantities sum to 14%. Multiplying yield and discount together biases towards funds with both high yield and discount. Since discount is negative and yield is positive, the more negative the "D x Y" metric, the better.

Top 10 best D x Y (equity):

Top 10 best D x Y (debt):

5. Top 10 best combination of yield, discount and z-score

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors + arbitrage investors)

This is my favorite metric because it takes into account all three factors that I always consider when buying or selling CEFs: yield, discount and z-score. The composite metric simply multiplies the three quantities together. A screen is applied to only include CEFs with a negative 1-year z-score. As both discount and z-score are negative while yield is positive, the more positive the "D x Y x Z" metric, the better.

Top 10 best D x Y x Z (equity):

CEF D x Y x Z Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage (IRL) 0.64 -9.5% 7.5% -0.90 -0.4% 0.0% 1.8% -0.05 (DNI) 0.52 -17.9% 4.9% -0.60 -0.6% 15.6% 1.6% 0.41 (ZF) 0.32 -3.9% 8.4% -1.00 3.4% 26.5% 1.9% 0.20 (CUBA) 0.25 -12.3% 1.9% -1.10 -1.2% 0.4% 4.3% -1.36 (LDF) 0.09 -12.6% 0.7% -1.10 -1.0% 0.8% 1.6% 1.30 (SOR) 0.04 -10.8% 3.6% -0.10 -0.1% 0.1% 0.9% 0.29 (RIV) 0.04 -4.3% 8.5% -0.10 -0.1% 14.6% 2.1% 0.83 (ASA) 0.03 -12.6% 0.3% -0.70 -1.7% 0.3% 1.3% -2.67 (MXE) 0.02 -13.1% 1.7% -0.10 -0.2% 0.2% 1.8% -0.14 (BGH) 0.00 -7.7% 9.4% 0.00 0.0% 25.8% 2.1% 1.09

Top 10 best D x Y x Z (debt):

CEF D x Y x Z Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage (OXLC) 2.11 -6.4% 16.53% -2.00 -10.1% 36.6% 16.1% 0.83 (ISD) 1.32 -9.6% 8.1% -1.70 -2.2% 27.1% 1.7% 0.81 (PHT) 0.90 -8.7% 8.0% -1.30 -4.9% 28.8% 2.1% 1.22 (FCT) 0.86 -6.7% 6.1% -2.10 -2.4% 30.8% 2.0% 0.99 (HIX) 0.73 -7.5% 8.8% -1.10 -1.5% 26.7% 1.7% 1.04 (TEI) 0.61 -12.3% 3.8% -1.30 -1.6% 0.8% 1.1% 1.77 (GHY) 0.58 -10.2% 8.1% -0.70 -0.8% 29.9% 2.0% 0.82 (NTC) 0.53 -11.4% 4.7% -1.00 -2.0% 38.9% 2.0% 0.98 (HYT) 0.49 -9.2% 7.6% -0.70 -0.2% 27.4% 1.4% 1.01 (VPV) 0.46 -11.4% 5.0% -0.80 -1.4% 39.0% 1.3% 1.11

6. Summary statistics

The average premium/discount of all the CEFs in the database is -3.86%, which is barely unchanged from -3.81% in the previous month. The following boxplot shows lower quartile, median and upper quartile data (the mean is indicated as the "x").

The average distribution yield of all the CEFs in the database is 6.54%, a slight increase from 6.40% in the month prior.

The average z-score of all the CEFs in the database is +0.62, a slight decrease from +0.66 a month ago.

Commentary

In last month's commentary The Chemist's CEF Report - June 2017: Unusual Calm, we noted that CEFs as a class were behaving unusually calmly, with barely any changes in average yield, premium/discount and z-score. This month continues that trend, with average premium/discount increasing by only 5 basis points, average yield decreasing by 14 basis points, and average 1-year z-score increasing by only 4 basis points. When divided into equity and debt, equity CEFs saw a mild decline in z-score from +1.41 to +1.17, with a current average discount of -5.30% (down from -4.82%), while debt CEFs saw a slight increase in 1 z-score from +0.22 to +0.29, with a current average discount of -2.85% (up from -3.08%) [Note that these numbers may not be fully comparable to last month's due to the issue of missing funds from the database as I noted above]

The unusual calm was also reflected in the broader markets. Unlike last month, where incredibly all 5 of the main benchmark ETFs (U.S. stocks (SPY), international stocks (ACWX), Treasury bonds (TLT), corporate bonds (LQD), high-yield bonds (JNK)) moved higher by at least 1%, this month saw less than a 1% change for all 5 of the benchmarks. With the exception of TLT which advanced by +0.78%, the other four ETFs changed by less than 50 basis points. A basket of high-yielding CEFs, the Yieldshares High Income ETF (YYY), also had a very quiet month (+0.16%).

SPY Total Return Price data by YCharts

The volatility index also known as the "fear gauge" (VIX) has continued to meander around low levels this month, closing at or below 10 on several instances. A very quiet 2017 continues to be very quiet... (before the storm, perhaps?). The byline for this month's report is therefore "Quiet All Around".

As with last month, I anticipate that there are still better buying opportunities in the future ahead. I'll simply rehash my commentary from last month:

Top 3 picks

I intend to give a list of my top 3 CEF picks each month, which is based on my consideration of the data as well as my qualitative judgment. Note that me designating a fund as a top pick does not mean I am encouraging subscribers to buy the fund, nor am I necessarily going to include the fund in the Cambridge Income Laboratory Portfolio. Moreover, note that some of the picks may have a narrow mandate (e.g. utilities stocks or MLPs), and therefore each investor should consider their own investment objective and risk tolerance before deciding to invest money into any of the picks. Furthermore, note that these are intended to be short/medium-term picks (to take advantage of mean reversion) rather than long-term holds.

For June 2017, my top 3 picks are:

Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT): 8.0% yield, -8.7% discount, -1.30 z-score, -4.9% distance, 29.2% leverage, 2.1% expense ratio.

(PHT): 8.0% yield, -8.7% discount, -1.30 z-score, -4.9% distance, 29.2% leverage, 2.1% expense ratio. Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC): 16.53% yield, -6.4% discount, -2.00 z-score, -10.1% distance, 36.6% leverage, 16.1% expense ratio.

(OXLC): 16.53% yield, -6.4% discount, -2.00 z-score, -10.1% distance, 36.6% leverage, 16.1% expense ratio. Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund (ISD): 8.1% yield, -9.6% discount, -1.70 z-score, -2.2% distance, 27.1% leverage, 1.7% expense ratio.

The reason for these 3 picks is pretty simple: these were the highest 3 ranking CEFs by the "D x Y x Z" metric, among both equity and debt funds. Incidentally, all 3 are debt funds, which should not be surprising given how strongly equity CEFs have been performing recently.

For past performance of picks, see The Chemist's CEF Report Picks Continue To Outperform Over Benchmarks. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Have you checked out my new feature, the Weekly CEF Roundup? The latest edition is here.

Cambridge Income Laboratory

If you have enjoyed my article, please click the "Follow" button next to my name to be alerted to my new free content! The Cambridge Income Laboratory is Marketplace service on Seeking Alpha focused on income and arbitrage strategies for closed-end fund (NYSEMKT:CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios. Members receive exclusive subscriber articles and an early look at public content with more actionable recommendations and ideas.

A free two-week trial is available for a limited time only. To find out why one subscriber calls us a "one-stop shop for CEF research", join us by clicking on the link below:

Cambridge Income Laboratory

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long the portfolio securities.