How To Get More Gold, Silver And Miners For Your Money

This series of articles does not aim at predicting where precious metal prices will go, but at showing investors where they can get more value for their money.

Since my last update 4 weeks ago, gold price has bounced once again on the $1200 support and is on the way to test once again the $1300 resistance. The short interest of commercial hedgers is smaller than on the 5 previous spikes at a similar price. It may mean that precious metal insiders are less confident that a downside reversal will happen soon. From this point of view, the probability for gold to break out in the next weeks is higher than it has been at any point in 2017.

Gold price weekly chart (finviz.com)

The short interest of commercial hedgers in silver and platinum is also especially small compared with the average in recent years. On the other hand, it is especially large in palladium, with a good reason: the price is approaching the 17-year high reached in 2014. Palladium is not only driven by supply and demand, but also by geopolitics. Russia is the leading producing and exporting country with about 40% of the palladium world production. International tensions and Russia in the news are bullish for palladium. The previous spike was in the months following the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Palladium monthly chart (finviz.com)

I don’t know if it is a good time to buy precious metals as an investment, but there is no bad time to accumulate small amounts as an insurance. For this purpose, some closed-end funds are an alternative to GLD, SLV, PPLT and PALL The next table shows discounts, premiums, and real metal allocated for some Canadian funds on 8/1/2017.

Tickers +Premium -Discount Annual Fees Central Fund of Canada CEF -7.1% 0.32% Sprott Physical Gold Trust PHYS -0.55% 0.35% Sprott Physical Silver Trust PSLV +0.17% 0.45% Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Trust SPPP -0.80% 1.17%

Premiums and discounts are calculated with the price of latest LBMA fixing (12:00 p.m. for silver, 3:00 p.m. for gold).

CEF discount is providing a safety margin of 7.1%. I don't recommend a long-short arbitrage trade. Borrowing and margin costs may erase expected gains if the trade lasts too long. CEF has traded at a premium between 2009 and May 2011, and has been at a discount between 3% and 12% most of the time since then.

Investors preferring stocks and incomes may consider GAMCO Funds GGN and GNT. Their holdings are mostly precious metal mining companies and dividends are much higher than in GDX. GGN has also positions in energy: Exxon Mobil (XOM), Schlumberger (SLB), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B). GNT is more diversified: besides miners it has holdings in oil (Exxon Mobil: XOM) materials (Monsanto: MON, Syngenta: SYT), industrials (Deere: DE) and food (Archer-Daniels-Midland: ADM). ASA is another closed-end fund in precious metal companies.

Tickers +Premium -Discount Dividend Yield Annual Fees Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust GGN +0.72% 10.76% 1.26% Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust GNT -3.21% 8.61% 1.36% ASA Gold&Precious Metals ASA -10.95% 0.33% 1.26%

ASA has the best discount. GGN has the best dividend yield, but its market value is close to its net asset value, and the yield is based on option strategies: it may be put at risk, like for GNT. These closed-end funds have no additional risk due to leveraging: GGN has a low leveraging ratio (close to 1.1), GNT and ASA are not leveraged. High dividend CEFs like GGN and GNT may suffer capital decay due to ROC (return on capital). However, ROC may be a good thing for investors with a lower tax rate on dividends than on capital gains (tax laws in some countries are more convoluted than you can imagine).

The top holdings of ASA are Randgold Resources (GOLD), Barrick Gold Corp (ABX), Newcrest Mining Ltd, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM), Newmont Mining Corp (NEM), Goldcorp Inc (GG), Royal Gold (RGLD), Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV), Anglogold Ashanti (AU), Cia de Minas Buenaventura (BVN). This group represents about 60% of the net asset value. ASA allows to hold shares of these companies and other ones with an 11% discount.

If you want to be notified of monthly updates, click "Follow" at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold shares of foreign funds in physical gold and platinum.