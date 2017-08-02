Textbook Real Estate Finance

NNN and I have the same perspective on risk – we don’t like it.

National Retail Properties (NNN) delivered a second quarter earnings beat. Q2 FFO of $0.65 beat analysts’ expectations of $0.62. NNN is a favorite among dividend investors. It was drafted in the fourth round of the dividend stock supremacy draft. All the slides will be from National Retail Properties second quarter presentation.

Occupancy

In the second quarter, occupancy ran 99.3%. That’s not just good, it is downright incredible. For all the talk I hear about retail locations dying, NNN doesn’t care. Their 99.3% rate sets a new high mark on the chart. This is indicative of management’s expertise in retail property.

Acquisition approach

In the purple box, you’ll notice NNN talking about the importance of expertise. By focusing on one niche in the market, management honed their skills at evaluating retail properties.

In the green box, they talk about the importance of their underwriting practices. This builds on the expertise in evaluating retail locations and businesses. In NNN’s due diligence process, they were able to successfully identify tenants whose strength led to credit upgrades.

Unique approach

The top green box references NNN’s strategy of acquiring higher capitalization rates and automatic rent growth by investing in niche retail properties. While I have nothing against malls, NNN’s strategy of using smaller properties leads to a safer portfolio.

In the second green box, management is highlighting the impact of new equity issuance on returns. When share prices were materially higher, NNN was pumping out new equity. That capital was immediately put to work acquiring great new properties. The result is growth in FFO per share. Stronger FFO leads to more dividends.

Acquisition volume

There are two important things for investors to recognize in this slide. The first is that NNN has been very active acquiring properties over the last several years. Those properties are consistently acquired at attractive valuations that improve future operating performance. The second thing is the benefit of NNN’s relationships in acquiring properties. The difference between a 7.8% cap rate and a 7.4% cap rate is material. These higher capitalization rates are a key to NNN’s ability to build the portfolio.

Consistency

The slide above shows acquisition history for more than a decade. NNN has regularly been active in acquiring properties and they have regularly achieved excellent capitalization rates. Contrary to the market narrative of dead retail, NNN is seeing higher valuations for commercial real estate. We can tell that commercial properties are valued highly by actual property investors because of the lower capitalization rate for 2016 and 2017.

Gross lease

The blue line indicates the expected capitalization rate on frequent transactions. Because they are retail properties, the capitalization rate is higher than some other net lease areas. Because management writes very long leases for the tenants, occupancy is low. However, the leases regularly contain annual increases in the rental rate.

Capital structure

One of my favorite things about this company is their perspective on risk (green box).

I hate risk.

NNN has the same perspective and avoids showing up at the bargaining table with a weak hand. Management made the commitment early on to avoid putting themselves in any bad situations. They deliberately avoid stretching the balance sheet.

In the purple box management addresses the importance of having flexibility to adapt their financing strategy. When share prices are rocketing higher, management issues shares. When share prices are lower, management uses debt. They could write the text book on how to finance real estate.

Conclusion

National Retail Properties had another solid quarter. Occupancy was up, despite the market’s stupid narrative. FFO was up again. That is pretty common for National Retail Properties. Management’s presentation does an excellent job of explaining the business. The long term performance of the company is tied to their expertise in evaluating retail properties and financing the transactions.

