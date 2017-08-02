Where's The Bubble? Is There More Than One?

If such bubbles do exist, one can, I believe, trace them back to Federal Reserve policies and this raises the question about whether or not the Fed can sustain them.

One could also argue that there is a bubble in stock prices, but we know from an earlier time that Mr. Greenspan has a hard time identifying bubbles in stocks.

Bubble-talk is appearing once again, this time by former Federal Reserve chair Alan Greenspan, who now see an asset bubble in bond prices.

There is talk about bubbles again.

The latest mention of bubbles comes from Alan Greenspan, former chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Mr. Greenspan is now arguing that that the bubble is in the bond market..

‘By any measure, real long-term interest rate are much too low and therefore unsustainable,” Mr. Greenspan argued in an interview. In the article, Greenspan is said to point to the yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected securities, which is currently around 47 basis points.

“When they move higher they are likely to move reasonably fast. We are experiencing a bubble, not in stock prices but in bond prices. This is not discounted in the marketplace.”

Binky Chadha of Deutsche Bank AG tends to agree: he states that real Treasury yields sit far below where actual growth levels suggest they should be.”

Mr. Chadha also points to the fact that nominal Treasury yields are also quite low due to reduced inflationary expectations. Recently the inflationary expectation built into the nominal yield on the 10-year Treasury note is roughly 1.8 percent, below the policy target of the Federal Reserve, which is 2.0 percent.

The argument that the real yield is below where it should be rests, Mr. Chadha argues, is due to the fact that, historically, the real yield needs to be closer to the expected real rate of growth of the economy, which seems to be somewhere around 2.1 percent. The 2.1 percent is the actual compound rate of growth of the US economy during the current economic recovery.

As far as inflationary expectations, officials at the Federal Reserve are arguing that the shortfall in inflation is temporary and will pick up in the near future.

So, both Mr. Greenspan and Mr. Chadha believe that market adjustments will be made in both the real yield and the nominal yield and when this takes place; and, “When they move higher they are likely to move reasonably fast,” adds Mr. Greenspan.

But, just remember, it was in the middle of March that bond king Bill Gross argued that the bond market was hitting a tipping point at a 2.60 yield for the 10-year Treasury and once this rate was hit, bond yields would soar, bond prices would collapse

If one takes Mr. Greenspan and Mr. Chadha seriously one could expect at least 100 basis points to be added to the real rate of interest and at least another 20 basis points added for increased inflationary expectations. This would mean that the yield on the nominal 10-year note should rise to around 3.50 percent, up from the current level which on August 1, was around 2.25 percent.

Remember, however, that back in the 1990s, Mr. Greenspan was not very good at picking out “bubbles” and even questioned whether or not they existed. The late 90s stock market bubble was totally missed by him.

So what about the economist Robert Shiller, who has talked in the past about bubbles in the stock market? In July, Mr. Shiller’s measure of stock market pricing, the Cyclically Adjusted Price Earnings ratio was just over 30.0.

The stock market has achieved this high a level of CAPE only twice before: once in 1929, when the measure hit 32.56 in September of that year, and then in December of 1999, when the measure rose above 44.

Mr. Shiller argues that the stock market always returns to the mean, which is in around 18-19. However, Mr. Shiller argues that one cannot predict when the market will adjust downwards, stock prices can stay high for much longer than investors can reasonably expect.

Is there a bubble in the stock market?

I have argued that the stock market is being supported by current Federal Reserve policy. In fact, I have argued that the current mantra of the investment community is “don’t fight the Fed” and right now investors seem to be interpreting Federal Reserve behavior as underwriting current market levels, much as it has done throughout the current economic recovery.

Officials at the Fed have conducted policy over the past eight years so as to err on the side of monetary ease, and this attitude has gotten built into the market behavior of investors.

Another view of this is that Federal Reserve officials have basically established a “moving put” under the stock market that investors believe will serve as downside protection against any possible downturn. Ironically, this “moving put” is very similar in nature to what Greenspan did when he was running the Fed. Investors talked continuously about the “Greenspan put” where the Greenspan Fed basically put a “floor” to stock prices and ignored talk of any possible bubble.

But, there is now some concern about the ability of corporations to maintain earnings. Miles Johnson argues in the Financial Times that financial engineering has driven corporate earnings, even to the point that so far this quarter 73 percent of the reports already released have exceed analysts expectations.

Mr. Johnson presents the results of new reports that focus on a corporations return on invested capital, something that tends to get hidden in pages and pages of stockholder’s reports, but represent a more consistent presentation of how a company is doing.

The figures he reports are these:

“since 2015 reported annual GAAP net earnings from the S&P 500 have increased by 14.6 percent…At the same time…calculation of true economic earnings , which are derived from returns on invested capital, have actually fallen by 5 percent.”

He goes on:

“there has been a 5 percent increase in the amount of capital invested by S&P 500 companies, but net operating profits after tax have only edged 1.9 percent higher. Over a slightly longer period, from 2012 to now, net operating profits for the index are down by 4.5 percent while total invested capital has increased by 18 percent.”

Mr. Johnson concludes:

“These are far from reassuring numbers. The picture they reinforce is that US large companies have been able to grow accounting earnings through financial engineering even though their cash flows are flat, or even declining.”

So, where does that put CAPE?

One can argue, therefore, that the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy has seemingly underwritten the rise in the stock market - and, bond prices. Just recently, it appears as if foreign exchange markets have caught onto the game. The weakness in the value of the US dollar may be reflecting the return to credit inflation that was so prevalent in the latter part of the 20th century.

Are US financial markets now reflecting several market bubbles produced by your local Federal Reserve bank? If so, what is going to happen as the Fed attempts to reduce its balance sheet - among other things?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.