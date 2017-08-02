Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Revisiting Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector as well as a Spotlight feature on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals are below.

“Begin, be bold, and venture to be wise.” - Horace

Biotech continues to build on its just over one percent decline last week. The sector has been weak both Monday and Tuesday even as the Dow Jones hit its 31st all-time record of the year yesterday. Second quarter earnings reports continue to be solid but not spectacular in general. Other than small deals, the M&A market is still dormant on the industry. Individual names, especially small caps, continue to be driven by company specific news and analyst ratings.

Small cap Geron (GERN) declined over 10% in trading Tuesday after announcing an extended timeline for its key trials for its primary compound, imetelstat. This is the latest in a long running saga to develop and eventually commercialize imetelstat. Geron is a poster child for my 'Ten Year Rule' as the company has been public over two decades and still has not be able to get anything over the finish line.

Pfizer (PFE) posted disappointing second quarter results as revenues fell two percent and missed consensus thanks largely to bigger than anticipated declines of some of the company's aging blockbusters like Prevnar and Enbrel. The company has made several acquisitions since its megamerger with Allergan (AGN) was derailed by the Treasury Department back in April of last year. This included paying over $13 billion for oncology concern Medivation (MDVN) last year. This latest quarterly result has resulted in some speculation that more acquisitions are on the way for this drug giant.

Two weeks after FDA approval, Puma Biotechnology's (PBYI) new breast cancer medication Nerlynx has hit the market. RBC Capital has estimated this compound could see peak sales of $1.7 billion. Ironically, the speed of the rollout has diminished the speculation that Puma could be a takeout target. In the past it has been linked to Gilead Sciences (GILD) and other potential suitors.

A four star analyst (TipRanks) is maintaining the faith on Synergy Pharmameuticals (SGYP). The stock has been somewhat weak this week after Express Scripts (ESRX) excludes the company's recently approved Trulance from its formulatory for 2018. BTIG was out yesterday with a Buy rating and $11 price target on SGYP.

Its analyst notes '“While we were initially disappointed to hear that Express Scripts […] was excluding Trulance […] from its formulary for CY18, we believe the process of gaining formulary access usually takes up to 12-15 months. In addition, we think Trulance is on track to potentially gaining an IBS-C treatment indication in early 2018, which could improve the odds of Trulance gaining formulary access at Express Scripts, one of the largest pharmacy benefit managers in the US. We should hear from the FDA on an additional IBS-C treatment indication by January 2018 (FDA action date is Jan.24, 2018). A recent NEJM article on Irritable bowel syndrome (published in late June) highlighted the negative impact this disease has on patients’ quality of life and work productivity, with the direct costs associated with IBS in the US estimated, conservatively at greater than $1 billion. So far, the launch of Trulance has exceeded our expectations and continues to steadily ramp.”

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) which has also been on the decline as of late, good a boost from analysts on Tuesday. H.C. Wainwright, Cantor Fitzgerald and Maxim Group all reiterated Buy ratings on this 'Tier 4' concern with price targets proffered between $28 to $32 a share. It was the first analyst activity on the stock in a month and help lift the shares in trading Tuesday.

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) has received some positive analyst support as well recently. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated the shares on Monday with a Buy and a $20 price target. Its analyst calls the company's attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder platform 'underappreciated'. BMO Capital reiterated its own Buy rating with a $14 price target last week.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) has been in the news recently. I have not owned it in quite some time, but have gotten a couple of questions on it from followers over the past week or so. Given this, this small cap concern will be the topic for today's Spotlight feature.

Company Overview:

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals is a Boston based clinical concern focused on developing various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company came public in the first half of 2013 at approximately $8.00 a share. The shares touched $50 in mid-2015 before imploding. The stock currently trades at ~$6.50 a share and sports a market cap of around $250 million.

Pipeline:

The company has a couple of Phase 1 candidates (TP-271 and TP -6076) in development. The FDA has granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product {QIDP} and Fast Track designations for TP-271 for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

Eravacycline:

This is currently the company's main asset and driver of its near and medium term value. This compound is a novel, fully-synthetic tetracycline antibiotic. It is being developed as a broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of life-threatening infections, including those caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria.

The FDA has granted QIDP and Fast Track designations for eravacycline for both the treatment of both complicated intra-abdominal infections and complicated urinary tract infections. Eravacylcine is currently enrolling in a Phase 3 study called IGNITE 3(Investigating Gram-negative Infections Treated with Eravacycline) for complicated urinary tract infections and enrollment in a Phase III study (IGNITE4) has been completed for intra-abdominal infections.

Top line results from the IGNITE4 just recently hit. The company plans to submit a NDA for Eravacycline in the first quarter of 2018.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The company ended the first quarter with just over $125 million in cash on the balance sheet. It raised another $60 million in late July via a secondary offering. The combined proceeds should be enough to fund all operations and trial development well into 2019.

The stock is somewhat of battleground stock among analysts at the moment. Needham issued a Hold rating on TTPH last week. It analyst noted the recent IGNITE4 results showed "statistical non-inferiority to comparator meropenem" but still has concerns about the commercialization of Eravacycline.

Other analysts are more positive on Tetraphase's prospects. The same day Needham came out with their commentary on the stock, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares from Hold to Buy. Also the same day, BMO Capital reiterated their Buy rating and $13 price target on the shares. H.C. Wainwright initiated the stock as a Buy with a $15 price target three weeks ago.

Outlook:

Tetraphase does not have the 'shots on goal' I would like to see in a small Tier4 stock before taking an initial stake within a well-diversified biotech portfolio. Tetraphase is also in a sector that has its shares of blow ups (See Cempra). In addition, disappointing Ignite2 results cratered the stock in the summer of 2015.

However, the company is well-funded after its secondary offering and its CEO is on record as saying Eravacycline could see up to $700 million annually in peak sales if approved. Even if revenues come in eventually at a third of that mark, the stock is significantly undervalued. Other SA contributors also have more positive views on Tetraphase's prospects.

This feels more of watch item play where I may take a small stake and await further developments. A Buy-Write strategy of buying the shares at ~$6.50 and selling the February 2018 $7.50 calls in the $1.10 to $1.30 range also seems like a logical strategy as well.

“The devil's happy when the critics run you off.” - Chriss Jami

