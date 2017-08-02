Snatch Up Fitbit's Shares Ahead Of Its Earnings Release

Fitbit (FIT) is set to release earnings on Wednesday after the bell and I believe they are a screaming buy ahead of the earnings release. FIT last reported earnings in May, reporting revenue of just under $300 million and Q1 EPS of -$.0.15 per share. Last quarter management guided that they expect Q2 revenue of $330 million and $350 million and they reaffirmed their full year 2017 guidance of $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion.



Nonetheless, the stock has been in a clear downward trajectory and investor sentiment is noticeably bearish. The consensus estimate is for FIT to report $-0.22 per share. However, I believe the stock has been overly chastised and this quarter can result in a huge earnings beat. Upon considering the trading level, relative to its net assets, and the potential earnings beat, I believe this is an ideal time to invest in FIT. Below is a chart showing FIT's trading history. It currently trades just above an all-time low at $5.08 per share.

Source: MarketXLS.com

Primeday Sales and Channel Checks

One of the reasons that I believe FIT will beat earnings estimate is because of Amazon's Prime Day sale on July 11th. Fitbit's products were heavily featured on Prime Day and were one of the top featured products. The sale covered all 5 of FIT's most popular bands. One of FIT's most popular bands, the Fitbit Blaze, normally $199, was $60 off with a Prime membership. Moreover, most of the other bands were between $60 and $20 off. By featuring these deals so prominently on Amazon's site, FIT was probably able to accelerate sales.

One channel check that I've been monitoring is by checking Instagram and searching for the hashtag (#fitbit) or for particular products such as(#fitbitblaze). From the qualitative, anecdotal evidence that I've gathered,it appears that sales were quite prodigious on Prime Day. I saw a significant uptake in the number of posts with those hashtags and there were numerous ones explaining that they purchased their Fitbit recently.

Source: BGR.com

Another channel check that I've been monitoring is in-store sales in my area. I've gone to several Bestbuy stores, Brookstone stores, and Verizon stores. In each of them, I asked the sales representatives about the sales of the products and they all expressed that the bands have been quite popular lately. Moreover, at several of the stores, they were temporarily sold out of some of the bands. Although this anecdotal evidence should be taken with a grain of salt, it does indicate, to some extent, that sales have been strong.

Fitbit Alta HR

In early March, Fitbit introduced its Alta HR band. The new product was available for presale on Fitbit.com in early March and was rolled out to stores and online retailers such as Amazon.com, Bestbuy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Verizon, Macy's, among others, in early April. Since the Alta HR was released late in the last quarter, this quarter should see a meaningful benefit from the release.

Moreover, the reviews of the Alta HR band have been quite positive. Many of them have addressed how stylish the bands seem, which had been a complaint about Fitbit bands in the past. Below is just a sampling of the positive reviews.

Source: Google Search

Strong Balance Sheet



Fitbit has been in a clear downward trajectory since its IPO and more recently, over the past year, has experienced an even more significant drop. This current level is just off a 52-week and all-time low.

FIT data by YCharts

At the current trading price of $5.08 per share FIT has a market capitalization of just $1.16 billion. When considering FIT's asset levels it appears to be an attractive risk/reward investment opportunity, especially considering FIT's potential as an acquisition target, which I will discuss further below.

Below is a chart outlining FIT's total assets v. its total liabilities. As you can see, FIT has total assets of $1.539 billion and total liabilities of just $573 million. With FIT having no long-term debt and limited liabilities compared to its assets, FIT's balance sheet is strong.

Source: MarketXLS.com

Moreover, the vast majority of FIT's assets are liquid. For example, FIT has $726 million in cash, and roughly $200 million in accounts receivables,which can be factored and sold for cash quite easily. This means that FIT's takeover value is much lower than its market capitalization indicates; FIT's cash and accounts receivable nearly represents its market capitalization alone! When you further consider the substantial brand value (i.e. goodwill) that FIT has in the market, several companies may be interested in scooping up FIT at this depressed level.

Source: MarketXLS.com

Smartwatch

Fitbit is expecting to release a smartwatch into the market later this year. CEO James Park announced that the smartwatch will have an app platform and app gallery ready when it launches. There are also reports that the watch will have GPS, NFC payments (based on its acquisition of coin), and a built-in music option. Additionally, it will have extra biometric sensors, will be waterproof, and will be able to last for four days on a single charge. With Apple's Watch only lasting a couple of days, that would be a considerable improvement.

Moreover, upon viewing FIT's patent filings, it appears that the smartwatch may have additional health features that other smartwatches do not offer. For example, last week FIT filed a patent for a blood pressure sensor in a watch. By focusing on the health niche, Fitbit can differentiate its product and make its product more appealing to insurance companies, which would be keen to subsidize the cost of these smartwatches in order to reduce healthcare costs. Fitbit already has a partnership with UnitedHealthcare which "will reward users with up to $1,500 in health-care credits for activities completed on their Fitbit Charge 2 devices . . .". With more health features, FIT can seek to deepen this relationship and offer its product to more insurers.

Microsoft A Potential Acquirer

When considering FIT's asset levels, FIT appears to be a takeover target. This is especially true when considering the breadth of rich customer data that Fitbit has gathered over its existence. The data on customers, such as how often they work out, their preferred types of workouts, and activity levels can be very valuable to a company.

One potential acquirer is Microsoft (MSFT). Microsoft created its own fitness tracker, but as of early October of 2016, MSFT discontinued its trackers and exited the wearables market. One of the differentiating features of Microsoft's bands was its guided workouts available on the bands. It appears MSFT thought that entering the guided workout market could be lucrative, but they couldn't crack the wearables market and sell enough bands.

Nonetheless, it is conceivable that MSFT can finally enter this market by simply acquiring Fitbit. FIT already offers guided workouts though its Fitstar app. The workouts are available on a TV, tablet, or laptop, and a few on the Fitbit Blaze so far. Moreover, there has been talk of offering all of the workouts on Fitbit's new smartwatch, which is set to launch later this year.

There is some evidence that Microsoft could be considering a Fitbit acquistion, although I do admit it is a bit tenuous. First, I've noticed Microsoft has been advertising Fitbit products heavily through its social media advertising. Below is an example, from my Instagram feed.

Moreover, last week it was announced that Microsoft has launched a new Fitbit skill that lets you log fitness progress with your voice. Here is an explanation from an article from TheVerge.com, which explains how the integration will work:

The Skill works by saying “Hey Cortana, ask Fitbit how I am doing today,” and you can also ask how you slept or how much water you’ve consumed in a day. Where the Cortana and Fitbit integration gets interesting is the ability to log activities directly to Fitbit with your voice. You can say “Hey Cortana, tell Fitbit to log I had an omelet for breakfast” and Cortana will add this to your Fitbit account. Amazon’s Alexa skill for Fitbit doesn’t currently support this two-way interaction, and it’s something that would be particularly useful on a Cortana-powered speaker or the Amazon Echo. You can enable the new Cortana Fitbit skill over on Microsoft’s Cortana site, but it’s only available in the US for now. Microsoft says other markets will be added over time.

I do admit that the evidence I've gathered is a bit tenuous, but when adding it all together, and considering FIT's current takeover value, it does appear to be a conceivable result.

Short Interest

Since the last quarterly report, FIT's short interest has risen quite substantially. Over 25% of FIT's shares are sold short currently, which is up from 20% after the last quarterly report. With such a substantial number of shares sold short, an earnings beat could lead to the stock gaping upwards via a short squeeze.

Source: Gurufocus.com

Conclusion

I suggest adding FIT to your portfolio ahead of its earnings release, after the bell today. Based on my channel checks, the timing of its Alta HR release, and Prime Day, I believe FIT has a significant opportunity to beat its earnings guidance. Moreover, when considering that FIT is trading at about its takeover level, based on its assets v. liabilities, FIT appears to be an acquisition target and presents an asymmetric risk/reward buying opportunity. Be greedy when others are fearful.

I'm considering launching an SA Marketplace Service focused on uncovering opportunities where the market has myopically priced the security, such as in FIT's case. I would love to hear your feedback about launching such a service.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.