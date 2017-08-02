Under Armour: Down It Goes

As the athleisure market continues to get more crowded, I think its going to be hard for Under Armour to back up the valuation of its stock price.

Under Armour (UAA) has been overvalued for a while now, and the market is beginning to take notice. The company reported a loss in the second quarter, with plans for restructuring. In response, the stock fell more than 7% Tuesday morning. While the loss on income certainly is troubling, the stock pullback should not come as some huge surprise. Under Armour has been trading at 50x earnings; in a market where retail is suffering. The fact that it took this long for a more realistic take on valuation is ridiculous; even if Jordan Spieth is making their golf shirts look incredible (still can’t get over that British Open). With cuts to staff and sales outlook, I think there is more room to fall.

The financials

The second quarter put together decent revenue growth of 9% (8% if you’re ignoring currencies) to $1.08 billion. That’s a big drop off from the growth rates of the past; but I can forgive it. As companies get bigger it’s tougher to create those double digit rates of growth. Most of this growth came from overseas as North America sales were relatively stagnant. On that revenue, the company had a net loss of $12.3 million. That equated to a loss of $0.03 per share. That’s much better than last year’s $52.7 million loss at $0.12 a share, but it’s still not good. The costs of goods sold are becoming a higher percentage of revenue for Under Armour at 54.2%, and SG&A expenses are up to 46.2%.

In response to a less than exciting quarter, Under Armour has revised estimates for the year. The company expects total revenue growth for the year to be around 9-11% versus the 11-12%, with earnings below the $0.42 per share they’d been hoping for.

Everyone keeps talking about Asia, but make no mistake, the most important market for Under Armour is the good old US-of-A. At just under $830 million in sales, North America makes Asia’s $93.5 million in sales look like chump change. Do the Asian and EMEA markets offer large potential future upside? Yes they do; but it will mean nothing if US sales start to fall off.

Restructuring

The company has announced job cuts, and restructuring to fix their profitability woes. About 2% of their workforce is getting cut, while some stores are getting closed. Expect this restructuring to impact 3rd quarter results, as the company has noted that it expects pretax charges of around $130 million from its structural changes. Over the course of 12 months ending June 30th, the company has closed 33 factory outlets and 23 Under Armour branded stores. The company will really need to push its digital presence to offset those store closures. Its fastest area of growth is direct to consumer sales, versus wholesaling.

The situation is tough. The “athleisure” craze has brought tons and tons of competition. Nike (NKE) is gunning to maintain dominance, even finally giving in to selling on Amazon. Lululemon (LULU) hogs a large market share of female customers. Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) has stepped up its game in a huge way that neither Nike nor Under Armour were really prepared for. Heck, even Gap (GPS) has its own forms of athletic clothes. They actually do pretty well too.

It has been noted that while total athleisure demand may strong, there is an oversupply with too many players in the game. This in turn makes everyone’s potential piece of the pie a little smaller.

Moving Forward

As stated above, the incursion of expenses associated with store closures sound likely to make Q3 another down the dumps quarter. I’d expect that to put continued bearish pressure on the stock price. The stock is still running at a high valuation compared to earnings; even as it becomes more and more clear that Under Armour’s growth potential isn’t as big as once perceived. Don’t get me wrong I like their clothes, but the company needs to find a second act. Maybe a little more variance in their product line would help soften the competition of athletic apparel. Maybe Jordan Spieth just needs to win a couple more majors. Either way, this stock isn’t very appealing at the moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.