DryShips - Updating My Projections After Tuesday's 63% Rally

I have previously covered DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS), so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publishings on the company.

Tuesday's action in DryShips' shares pretty much validated my thesis on traders and speculative investors starting to position in the stock as the ongoing equity offering is moving closer to the finish line.

After successfully defending the $1 mark in Monday's session, the shares witnessed strong buying interest on heavy volume out of the gate. The stock finished the session being up a whopping 63% with 37.5 million shares having changed hands.

Photo: Recently acquired Newcastlemax Bulk Carrier "Super Star" - Source: BalticShipping.com

Undoubtedly, the shares will experience another wild ride on Wednesday as the stock has now popped back up on the screens of momentum traders.

With increased volume at much higher prices, Kalani might be in the position to accelerate the pace of their share sales without requiring DryShips to conduct another reverse split.

I am currently estimating Kalani having sold another 6 million shares into the market over the past two sessions for gross proceeds to DRYS of $7.5 million, bringing the share count to approximately 31 million and leaving roughly $34 million in equity still to be sold under the current offering.

Given recent and expected forward trading patterns, I am lowering the expected final share count under my best-case scenario from 60 to 55 million for a projected net asset value of close to $9 per share with the stock still trading at a more than 80% discount, even after Tuesday's major rally.

Moreover, I also adjusted both my base and worst case scenario considerably:

Best Case Base Case Worst Case Share Count 55 million 65 million 80 million NAV per Share $8.90 $7.50 $6.10

Keep in mind that I deducted 10% of the calculated net asset value to account for potential overpayments with regards to vessels acquired from CEO George Economou's private entities.

I continue to expect the offering to be finished over the next 2-3 weeks.

Unfortunately, I missed out on most of Tuesday's rally as I was still hoping for DryShips being forced to conduct another reverse split over the next couple of sessions but admittedly, yesterday's price action has moved the stock a good chunk away from reverse split territory.

Given the heavy volume and very strong price action, I decided to take an initial position after the shares easily cleared the $1.50 level in afternoon trading and added some more shares around the $1.60 level going into the close. I took some nice gains off the table in the after hours session at above $1.80.

As of the time of this writing with one hour to go until market opens, the stock is acting disappointingly in slow pre-market trading, currently down a few percent. Should the stock fail to hold the $1.50 mark in early trading, I will dispose of my remaining shares and wait for a better re-entry as Kalani might very well use the increased volume to sell a larger amount of shares into the market once regular trading will commence.

That said, it is important to weigh the risk factors against potential additional catalysts:

RISK FACTORS:

Buying pressure and volume abate

Kalani increasing pace of share sales

Reverse split announcement

Recent rally reduces potential upside

Other negative news (e.g. lawsuits, SEC action, etc.)

CATALYSTS:

Higher volume accelerates the closing date of the ongoing equity raise

Higher share price reduces estimated dilution

Reverse stock split much more unlikely at this point

Company securing additional third party credit commitments

Improved quarterly results

Official company statement to abstain from further equity raises for now

George Economou taking an equity stake in the company

Some readers might also point to the risk of DryShips entering into just another equity purchase agreement with Kalani directly after the current offering has closed.

While clearly a valid concern, in the past, there have always been some weeks between the closing of an equity raise and the announcement of a new one. Remember also that George Economou needs to regain control of the company after the frequent reverse splits have also decimated his once powerful supervoting preferred shares far below the required threshold.

That said, I remain highly skeptical on the ongoing chatter of George Economou potentially taking an equity stake in the company, this move could easily double, triple or even quadruple the share price in no time, so this remains the big wild card for DryShips shareholders.

Bottom line:

Well, I am in. At least for now. Yesterday's violent rally occurred much earlier than originally expected by me, causing me to alter my plans and taking a higher level of risk than I would have liked thus the decision to already take some of my initial gains off the table.

As the current offering is moving closer to the finish line, I continue to expect increased volatility and trading volume due to even more traders and speculative investors pouring into the stock. Moreover, today's price action has vastly decreased the risk of the company being forced to conduct another reverse stock split, at least for now.

Remember, this is, by no means, a fundamental call, just a trade on a potential recovery in the stock given the still large discount to projected net asset value per share and my anticipation of the company not following through with another Kalani transaction anytime soon and moreover, management being vocal about the issue.

That said, long-term investors shouldn't touch DryShips with a ten foot pole as I fully expect George Economou to continue to extract value from the company at the expense of common shareholders over time as he has already done for more than a decade now.

I will continue to update investors as the ongoing equity offering moves even closer to completion, so stay tuned.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.