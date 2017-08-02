William Hill's (WIMHF) CEO Philip Bowcock on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

William Hill PLC (OTC:WIMHF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Philip Bowcock - CEO and Director

Mark Summerfield - Interim CFO

Joseph Asher - CEO of William Hill US

Analysts

Patrick Coffey - Barclays PLC

Edward Young - Morgan Stanley

Ivor Jones - Peel Hunt LLP

Simon Davies - Canaccord Genuity

Gavin Kelleher - Goodbody Stockbrokers

Richard Stuber - Numis Securities

Jeffrey Harwood - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Simon French - Cenkos Securities

Alistair Ross - Investec Bank plc

David Jennings - Davy

Philip Bowcock

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. I'll do a quick intro first, and then hand over to Mark Summerfield for the numbers.

Overall, we've had a positive start to the year, with waging growth across all 4 divisions. Group net revenue is up 3%, even though we're rolling over our best-ever EURO tournament and had tough football results the first half. The trends for Online are very encouraging. Retail is outperforming its competitors. Australia is pushing hard on product innovations and the U.S. is starting to look really quite interesting.

We're making good progress on our strategic priorities, and I'll talk about the U.K., International and the transformation project later. So while adjusted operating profit was down slightly, thanks to a substantial hit from the gross win margins, we're feeling very good about the full year given the underlying performance.

In financial terms, the balance sheet remains strong at 1.7x net debt-to-EBITDA down from 1.8x at the full year. Adjusted EPS was up 7% as interest costs are now lower. And the board has increased the dividend to 4.26p, reflecting confidence in the progress we're making against our strategy.

As Ruth Prior, who's on the audience today, is joining us as CFO on the 2nd of October, this will be the last time Mark presents to you for William Hill. So let me just say a huge thank you, Mark, for your support and hard work as our Interim CFO. I really appreciate what you've given to the business over the last 12 months.

Mark Summerfield

I was difficult. Has it really been 12 months since you said, "Would you come and help out for 2 months?" You've never really been good at numbers, eh?

Good morning, everyone. We'd start with the slide, starting with the group income statement. As Philip said, group net revenue was up 3% despite unfavorable football results. With cost of sales up 8%, reflecting more gambling duty on high U.K. revenue as well as the racing levies in Australia and Online. And operating costs up 2%. Adjusted operating profit declined 1%.

Now although there've been significant ForEx swings period-on-period, they're not material to the group's profit. On a constant-currency basis, the group's profit would've been about £1 million lower.

Net finance costs was significantly lower as a result of the bond refinancing we completed last year. And as a reminder, net finance costs will be down by some £11 million in 2017. Our effective tax rate on adjusted profits was 13.7% in line with previous guidance. We continue to expect our full year effective rate to be around 14%. Exceptional items included £14.7 million of restructuring costs relating to the transformation program. Full year exceptional costs are estimated to be some £32 million. Overall then, adjusted EPS was up 7% at 11.2p, and our proposed dividend is up 4% at 4.26p.

Now clearly, last year benefited from our most successful ever EURO tournament. Now it's impossible to be definitive on what proportion of revenues were substituted from other events in 2016, but it's likely to have been substantial. I think it will, therefore, be meaningless to just adopt to the entire EURO-related net revenue from a pro forma comparative. To better show the improvement in performance, we therefore excluded the 3 weeks of the EUROs from H1 2016 and then compared it to the same 23 weeks in 2017. So on that basis, in Online, the amounts wagered in the 23 weeks was up 13% against the plus 11% we reported for the whole period. And Sportsbook net revenue grew 9% compared to the reported decrease of 1%.

So you'll recall in May, in our trading update in May, the first 4 months recorded wagering up 9%. So you start to get a sense of the acceleration in wagering growth that we're seeing. Growth rates in gaming also continued to improve, up 9% after 23 weeks and 10% in H1 as a whole. Now Retail suffered the brunt of the poor football results in Q2. As you can see from this, the margin was down 1.5 percentage points even before we rolled over EUROs. The wagering and net gaming revenue were positive, plus 4% - plus 3% and plus 4%, respectively, over the 23 weeks as well as being up over the half.

So let's look at margins a bit more closely. As we've said, football results were weaker than expected in the period. Now I know we've said that a lot recently and I suspect you're just tired of hearing it as I am of saying it. But we're constantly reviewing whether unusual margins are results-driven or something more structural. Now what this chart shows is clearly that H1 as well behind prior years. Margins of 21.5% for Retail and 7.3% for Online football are significantly below the averages over the previous 5 years. Now we were particularly hit in the later stages of the football season, not by - not just by the U.K. and European results, but also by the numbers of goals scored and the number of games both teams is scoring. So on Online, while we reported 7.5% for the first 4 months of the year, May and June delivered a margin of only 5.8%.

Now Retail is a slightly more complex story. Retail over index is on football compared to our peers, and so it's particularly impacted. However, we also need to balance margin with competitiveness. And in Retail, what we did was we looked to cement the content advantage we had in H1 with a really competitive proposition on our SSBTs. Now going into H2, our SSBTs would have more content. We've now replicated our Retail coupons and bet slips, which are so popular. And as such, we expect to finesse these margins through H2.

Turning to the divisions, Online saw an 11% growth in amounts waged on the back of some significant improvements that we made in both product and user experience. Within this, core markets grew 14%, with the U.K. up 13% and Italy and Spain up 9% in local currency, 20% in reported terms. Other markets declined 6%, but were net revenue positive because of margin swings. Free bets during the period were the equivalent of 1.3% of the amounts wagered, and this is up from 1.1% last year. This is higher simply because, with greater confidence in our products, we're now backing them with strong campaigns. On a full year basis, however, we're likely to see that come back slightly closer to last year's level.

In gaming, net revenue was up 10%, with 10% growth in both core and other markets and the U.K. up 9%. Now cost of sales is higher given the increasing U.K. gaming revenues, attracting point of consumption tax and revenue share payments. We've also been paying the horse racing levy since April, that will cost online some £6 million to £7 million on a full year basis. And as a reminder, from August, we'll be charged point of consumption tax on gaming free bets, which is likely to cost us £3.5 million this year and around £8 million on a full year basis. We turn to operating costs. Employee costs were up 17% as we've increased headcount in key areas such as the customer experience and data teams. We spent a similar amount on marketing year-on-year, including redeploying the £8 million we invested in the EUROs in H1 of 2016.

Moving on to the KPIs for Online. As we expected and signaled at the year end, our actives and new accounts are down, CPA is up and average revenue per user is up 9%. Now this very much reflects the changes we were making this time last year. But importantly, the trends are continuing to improve. As you see from the graph, we've seen actives and new accounts grow in Q2 and the trend in H1 over the prior year is clear. Now this means ARPU returned to a more normal profile. CPA will improve over the next 6 to 12 months.

Turning to Retail. Retail continues to grow well, with amounts wagered up 2% driven by our SSBTs and more horse racing fixtures, and gaming up an encouraging 3%. So as I've said, the Sportsbook margin, win margin, was hurt by football results, with the good Cheltenham festival and Royal Ascot helping to partially mitigate that. Operating costs were up 2%. The rise in employee cost has been pared back to inflationary levels through the restructuring that took place last year. This mean we're able to absorb National Living Wage increases, which otherwise will be driving around a 7%increase. Going forward, I would expect employee costs to increase by around 2% to 3% a year.

Content costs have increased obviously because of the increase in the number of horse racing fixtures. Looking at KPIs, gross win per machine per week is up 3% to £1,027, and that's net of free bets. B3 content accounted for 36% of gaming net revenue in the period. Turning now to Australia, and the numbers are - to Australia and the U.S., are in local currency. Australia is a complex story. This time last year, in-play was driving a good proportion of our growth in Australia and accounting for about 10% of turnover. It's now running at about half that level. H1 is therefore been refocusing on horse racing. And that focus has seen some success, with Australia growing amounts wagered by 28%.

Acquisition is up, but only by 2%, and this is where the lack of in-play is actually making it more difficult to attract new customers. The revenue per unique active is improving, which we would expect given our focus on products and rewards. However, gross win margin only came in at 8%. This is because - as we started to really establish the pricing-led Centrebet brand, but also horse racing results were poor for much of the period. We therefore believe margin will improve in H2, but it will take a bit longer to return to our targeted range of 10% to 11%. Free bets were lower as these were inflated in 2016 as that was the first year of our sponsorship of the Australian Open. And as the Australian Open is our only major above-the-line asset marketing costs are naturally skewed to the first half to support this event. And so we expect investment to be slightly lower in H2. We're also keeping a close eye on spend while we're waiting clarity on the regulatory changes, which Phillip will talk to.

The increase in other costs largely reflects our investment in additional streaming in support of racing. We now stream pictures from Racing Victoria and exclusively from Racing New South Wales. And just to remind you, South Australia's point of consumption tax came in, in July and will cost us $1 million to $2 million this year.

Turning to the U.S., the U.S. continues to grow strongly, driven by mobile revenue growth. Mobile wagering grew 21% in the half and accounts for 56% of overall wagering. Operating costs increased as we increased headcount and saw an increase in our health care costs. Just closing, therefore, with cash flow and net debt. Operating cash flows remain strong. We generated £115.3 million. And with the significant product improvements in Online and Australia that happened last year, CapEx in H1 was slightly lower at £32 million, probably this is more of business-as-usual levels. However, CapEx will ramp up again in H2. In Retail, the BGT machines will be swapped out for our own SSBTs. We have a new data center strategy that's being put in place, and the capital costs of our new property strategy will be incurred.

That's it for me, back to Philip.

Philip Bowcock

Thank you, Mark. Before I update on the strategy, let me touch on the triennial review. The government has stated that they do not expect to make an announcement until October at the earliest. In the event of any changes to regulation, we would anticipate a consultation period and implementation period to follow after that. There has been a lot of speculation about outcomes from the review. And as you would expect, we wouldn't comment on this. But I can assure you that we will communicate openly about any impacts as soon as we can should any changes be announced by the government.

So now let me update you on the good progress we've made against the 3 strategic priorities I set out in February. Those being to grow U.K. market share, to grow international revenues and to deliver the transformation and technology projects that enable both of those. Starting with the U.K., we saw signs of positive momentum from Online earlier in the year, and it is good to see that it is continuing to build. On the wagering, we've gone from minus 1% in the first half of 2016 to plus 11% when we updated you in May, to plus 13% in the first half. Or that will be 15% up to the point immediately before the EURO '16 comparator period, which we've shown in the numbers at the top of the slide.

In gaming, we've gone from minus 8% in the first half of 2016 to plus 9% now. Within that, our 2 main verticals, the Vegas product suite and Playtech Casino, are up 12%. There's no one silver bullet here. It's about the combined benefit of what we've delivered. And those things include, further product improvements for both Sportsbook and gaming; further UX enhancements that are increasing conversion rates and making marketing more efficient; growth in actives and new accounts, excluding the 2016 period. If we turn to Sportsbook, the growth was mainly driven by high turnover per active, which was up 19%, and that will include the benefit of recycling. Our actives started growing again in April. Android actives have grown steadily since we launched the new app in April, and we're eager to see what will happen now that the Google Play Store is opening up for gambling apps. We're in the first tranche of companies submitting their apps to Google today.

We continue to develop the iOS app as well. #YourOdds is proving very popular, attracting more than 2 million bets so far. You can now tweet directly from within the app, and we've added features like quickly building an acca from top bets. As you would expect, there is more to come as we get into the new football season. So I'm pleased with the direction Sportsbook is taking as we build on the positive first half performance. On Gaming, the growth is coming from increased actives and better cross sell, particularly following the launch of the single wallet in February. The average number of products being used by customers has increased from 1.4 to 1.7, with both more Sportsbook customers using gaming and more movement between gaming verticals. We're also encouraged to see new customers being more inclined to use both Sportsbook and Gaming.

What customers are getting is a much better experience. All the casino verticals have been redesigned, and bingo is next. We've delivered strong campaigns around marquee events like Cheltenham, and we've accelerated our new game schedule, including doubling the number of new Vegas releases. Our original goal was to see Gaming achieve market growth rates by the year-end. We're clearly getting there sooner than planned. So turning to marketing. On marketing, the benefit of the efficiencies work is coming through. Overall, we've driven efficiencies in our above-the-line marketing costs, optimized our acquisition funnel and renegotiated key sponsorships focusing more on direct response acquisition. I highlighted PPC improvements before. That's reduced spend by 12%, but we've still increased new accounts from PPC by 13%.

I said we'd reinvest from the efficiencies to increase marketing towards £140 million level this year, that's approximately 15% year-on-year growth. We spent almost £70 million in the first half, a similar amount year-on-year even without the EUROs. The second half is when the absolute increase kicks in, including obviously for the football season. We're changing the mix with less affiliate spend because we're spending smarter and more on large-scale social acquisition, and by making the digital acquisition funnel more efficient going forward. And as a result, we can now invest more in PPC.

The quality of new customers is improving. I said cross-sell is higher, we're also seeing player values 29% ahead of this time last year. We're increasing our above-the-line spend with some new assets. You'll have seen our ITV racing and the St Leger sponsorship. We've added deals with a number of media channels, including BT Sports and the red-top newspapers. We're also adding around 50% more digital inventory through these packages, investing in more efficient acquisition channels and making our money work harder. We're building out our programmatic capability for the football season, and we've migrated CRM onto our proprietary UNO data platform, building on the benefit of a single customer view that this brings.

User experience remains a focus area, helping retention, reactivation and acquisition by making the key customer journeys fast and easy. For instance, PPC's increased acquisition rate has been helped by better landing pages, and the success rate of a new sign-up apps getting through the age verification process is now 97%. That's helped us increase the conversion rate from visit to first deposit by 22%. Small tweaks delivering meaningful changes in a large scale business. For existing customers, we're also working through the pain points. I've talked about the single wallet. We've also fixed the journey if you've forgotten your login or password, and we've redesigned the cashier so it's much easier to see both your open or settled bets and to deposit and withdraw.

Turning to Retail. In Retail, we're also making good progress on joining up the digital and shop experiences. First, we're bringing our expanded product range to shop customers. In the SSBTs, we've added horse racing for Ascot and cricket for the first test, plus our customers' favorite football coupons and, of course, #YourOdds. We're replacing the original 800 BGT units with our SSBTs right now, and rolling out around 270 more so every shop has at least one William Hill SSBT by the year-and. That supports the second part, bringing Online's most popular experiences to shop customers through the Plus app and card. SSBT customers can track their bets, receive live score updates and cash in from their mobile. And we're now able to use push messaging to send offers to them, which have got very positive responses from our first campaigns. It's early days, but more than 80,000 customers have already signed up to Plus, as in just 6 weeks and in just 60% of the estate that currently have a William Hill SSBT.

And third, we're joining Online and retailer with a single wallet. The first iteration will make it quicker and easier for existing online customers to deposit, withdraw and use their funds to bet in the shops and give a single view of transactions across shops and digital. And we're on track to launch that in the second half of this year. Turning to International on Australia. As Tom presented in June, it's hard to compete at the highest levels with limited marketing assets. So our focus here is a product-led strategy using the fact that we're able to launch new features faster than our competitors as an advantage. We believe we have one of the best or perhaps even the best product in the market.

Price Pump is already being used by 2/3 of eligible customers. The Velocity rewards program is driving better retention among the core customers and Refer-A-Friend is having a good level of acquisition. We're also moving ahead with product diversification, given the popularity of gaming products in the market. We launched a secondary lottery product in June, and there's more to come in the second half. We continue to see Australia as an attractive market and an important arm of the business, but the market is tough both competitively and in terms of regulation. The outcome on whether a point of consumption tax will be applied is unknown. And though the government has indicated it plans to bring in a credit betting ban, the medium to long-term effects of that need to we worked through as customers migrate to other payment mechanisms. We should have more clarity over the next 6 months. So for now, we're carefully monitoring our spend, including marketing, to ensure we're appropriately placed to respond directly to change.

In the U.S., Joe gave you a timely update on the market in May. To follow-up on what he presented, we're still expanding. The Iowa race book for Caesars and the Riverside sports book in Nevada are open and going well, and mobile growth continues with new sign-ups up 22% in the half. And you've seen the news that the Supreme Court has decided to review the New Jersey PASPA case. Right now, the key data point here is that in the past 3 years, the Supreme Court has, on average, overturned 70% of the cases it's reviewed. I'm not going to go into all the permutations, whether legal or regulatory, federal or state, but suffice to say this is starting to look really quite interesting. And finally, the transformation program is going well. We're on track to deliver £40 million of annualized efficiencies by the end of this year, with £25 million of benefit in 2017. The digital marketing savings have been delivered, saving a significant amount from external spend having optimized our supply relationships and contracts. The plan is in place for reducing the number of data centers and will be rolled out over 2 years.

User experience changes we've made are reducing the volume of incoming queries for customer services. And we're reducing the number of locations that service Online and the U.K. to become more efficient by co-locating key teams and to tap into the right talent pools to support our marketing and technology expansion. Tel Aviv will close in quarter 2 next year. Krakow is being built out as our development center, with an additional 87 heads already recruited there. And we're bringing marketing and technology together in 1 London office over the next 6 months.

Let's be clear, the transformation program is more than just focusing on costs. It's about ensuring that we're doing the right things in the right way across all areas of the business to deliver the best possible customer experience. So in summary, it's been a good first half. We're growing in the U.K. both Online and Retail. We're reinvesting in our product, our marketing and our technology. We're carefully managing Australia and are fully engaged in the U.S. opportunity. And we're delivering the efficiencies. We're feeling confident about the full year and how these benefits will also flow-through into 2018, which is of course, a World Cup year. Overall, we're building a better business one that can go faster, spend more efficiently and work together more effectively than ever before.

Thank you. We'll now take questions. And Mark will do the numbers.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Patrick Coffey

It's Patrick Coffey from Barclays. Three questions from me, please. Just firstly, on Australia. Obviously, it's kind of a potentially tough environment down there from a regulatory perspective. Interested to see how do you think capital allocation when regulation could kind of lead to all your profits being eroded. I noticed that you cut CapEx year-on-year. So maybe you could just talk about how you think about that over the next 6 to 9 months. Secondly, there's obviously a lot of noise out there at the moment with regards to short-term trading trends. But stepping back, do you think William Hill can thrive as a global gambling firm without doing a big M&A deal to improve its scale? And then finally, just in terms of the U.S., you seem sort of relatively confident about that opening up. Is there anything particular that's driving that confidence?

Philip Bowcock

If I take those in order. I mean, in Australia, I think we clearly spent a lot of time, effort and capital last year making sure the product was right. We believe we've got that product in a very good place at the moment, and we will continue to monitor the position. We don't need to spend excessive amounts of capital in Australia at the moment, and we'll continue to monitor our position closely. With regards to M&A, I think the business is doing very well over the last 6 to 12 months on focusing on the basics and delivering the performance that we said we would. With regards to the U.K., we'll continue to think - focus on the U.K. to make sure we achieve that market level and above market-level growth rates. As and when M&A opportunities come around, we will obviously consider them. Currently, there's nothing in the pipeline at the moment. With regards to the U.S., I think it's just interesting. I think it's - the Supreme Court doesn't take many cases. And the number I quoted, they tend to allow 70% of those cases that they do hear. As and when that'll happen, they're likely to hear the case towards the end of this year, with an outcome sometime towards the middle of next year. We'll just have to keep our eye open.

Edward Young

Ed Young from Morgan Stanley, just 2 questions, please. First of all, the £40 million in cost savings, I think it's a little bit vague where that's sort of coming from. You've talked about some reinvestment there. Can you just maybe talk through where that's coming from, what proportion's invested, what gains you're seeing from that? And then second of all, just on the margin. You seem to be saying this is all a sort of sports-driven. Australia does look weaker than peers maybe on margin there. Can you talk if there's anything structural within that? Or if it is just sports and mix?

Philip Bowcock

I mean, I think on the margin, I think the very easy straightforward answer is we haven't changed any of the margins we bet in, so there's no structural change. We haven't changed anything we do. With regards to the £40 million, it's coming from all areas of the business. And I think when we spoke - when we had this session at the year-end, marketing and marketing efficiencies is clearly a large part around affiliates, pay-per-click and so on and so forth. So on affiliates, to give you an example, moving from a rev share basis - so moving to a rev share basis from a just fixed amount, that's incentivizing people within the affiliates to do the right things in the right ways. We've taken money out of contracts, so we're going through all our major contracts and our major supplies. We've engaged with them. And also on our infrastructure, our IT infrastructure, Mark spoke about the data centers, the ability to move from 6 or 7 data centers to 2 or 3. So it's a significant amount of money. So that's all areas of the business.

Ivor Jones

Ivor Jones from Peel Hunt. You talked about marketing with The Sun. Sun Bets just died. How will you sit alongside their own operation and other competitors there? Is that a material part of marketing?

Philip Bowcock

No, it's not a material part of marketing. We obviously have an interaction with them, not just The Sun but other media content. What they decided to do is Sun Bets is, as far as I'm concerned, down to them.

Ivor Jones

They're not flagging that you can be a major betting partner to The Sun. When you're talking about Plus and the number of people who signed up for it in the shop, is that replacing something else? Is that migration for people who already signed up to the predecessor? I know there have been cards of various kinds that William Hill stopped for a while.

Philip Bowcock

There will be - there may be a degree of migration from one to the other. But what I would say is that those 80,000 people are those who have voluntarily signed up and proactively signed up.

Ivor Jones

And how many people have signed up to the predecessor things?

Philip Bowcock

I don't know the number. We can find out for you.

Ivor Jones

And you talked about taking a prudent approach in the context of the risk of regulatory change, and I get that in relation to Australia. In relation to U.K. Retail, how does that manifest itself? And I guess I'm wondering if you are holding back on CapEx in Retail that will then need to be put back in when you know the future shape of the estate?

Philip Bowcock

No, I don't think we're deliberately holding back on capital. At the moment, we're investing our SSBTs, which we see a very important and core to business going forward. I think we are just trying to operate as effectively and efficiently as we can, and I think the business has proven that by the delivery of results so far this year.

Ivor Jones

Okay. And last one, and at the risk of exposing my lack of accounting knowledge...

Philip Bowcock

And mine probably.

Ivor Jones

There's a £5.9 million credit for the adjustment to the fair value of antepost bets in the cash flow note. And I think, vaguely, that was the last time I saw it. But it's usually a very small number. Does that imply very large? And why would that be such a substantial antepost bet hanging on the period and...

Philip Bowcock

Joe, do you know? Don't know?

Mark Summerfield

It's Boxing Day.

Joseph Asher

Boxing Day. It was the Boxing Day results. I think it was the large movement at the end of the year, which flowed through to the 16% movement at that same period. I think last year's results were [indiscernible] by.

Ivor Jones

So does that - that clearly benefited the reported profit, does that mean artificially benefited?

Mark Summerfield

No, you're effectively deferring some part of the wagering for unsettled bets at the year-end, and those bets settled in our favor in H2, yes.

Philip Bowcock

We can take you through the detail later.

Ivor Jones

Okay. I guess it all balanced out?

Philip Bowcock

Right.

Simon Davies

Simon Davies, Canaccord. Three from me, please. You talked about improved cross-sell in Online. Can you give us some stats around that? What percentage of your sports customers are now using Gaming? Secondly, on SSBTs, can you give a rough percentage of OTC revenues coming from SSBTs? And are you actually seeing like-for-like growth there? And lastly, in terms of the lease estate? What's the average lease life within Retail? And how many, roughly, leases are expiring over the next year?

Philip Bowcock

The average lease life in the estate is about 3.3 years, where we can cut if we want to. I don't know the number that actually expires in the next 12 months. But if you were [indiscernible], I'm sure we can find something out on that, yes. OTC revenue in the shops where we have SSBTs, they represent approximately 70 - sorry, 7% of OTC revenue, not 70. When it comes to cross-sell, I'm not going to give you a number. Suffice to say that we are moving ahead of where we were this time last year, and we're encouraged by that.

Simon Davies

And sorry, is SSBT revenue growing on a like-for-like basis?

Philip Bowcock

Yes, it has.

Gavin Kelleher

Gavin Kelleher from Goodbody. Just 2 for me. Just on the free bets in Online and the increase that we saw on H1. You hint in the statement a part of that was because of the favorable results, part of that was because of competition. You've said that it's going to reduce in the second half. Can you give any sort of flavor of how much of the free bet increase was caused by the runner results?

Philip Bowcock

I think it was - I don't know the exact detail, but I would assume it's broadly similar between the two. And I would expect the free bet number to sort of move down slightly between the 1.1 we had last year and the 1.3 we had this year. So we're going to be broadly, over the full year, in the middle of those 2 numbers.

Gavin Kelleher

And do you think that's an - do you think FY '18 we should be more in line with last year's number or H1 this year is hedged...

Philip Bowcock

1.2 is probably not an unreasonable number to work to.

Gavin Kelleher

Okay. Just in terms of an overall question on Online, 5% net revenue growth, 32% operating profit growth. Obviously, the efficiency's helping out an awful lot in H1. Just to try and get some flavor of the operational gearing in that business, if we look into 2018, we can all make around assumptions on net revenue growth. Can you give us some sort of ballpark on where costs should be in that business, and we know what the tax increases are?

Philip Bowcock

I mean, I think costs will grow. They're not going to grow double digit. Clearly, we'll have to look at marketing and what we do with marketing as we come into a World Cup year, so that will clearly be a major contributor towards that. We haven't landed on exactly what our marketing strategy is going to be for the World Cup. We're clearly starting to look at it. But I think if you look at the underlying costs growing sort of mid-single digits, that's probably not far off where we are.

Richard Stuber

Richard Stuber from Numis, two questions, please. First is one sort of OTC amounts wagered up, sort of 3% for the first half. I guess a lot of that was due to the growth in horse racing because of your competitor unable to show content. Could you sort of give an idea of the growth of horse racing in that? And say, versus football, within that plus 3%?

Philip Bowcock

No, I'm not going to go into detail, but the horse racing growth was clearly helped with a number of additional races, so we had approximately 7% more races in horse racing this time versus last year, so that clearly helps. I think the other thing that clearly is able to help us is operational efficiency. We put a new operating structure in place. And Nicola Frampton and the team are operating that business very well at the moment, and I think the benefits of that are showing through. Apart from the fact we've had pictures and data.

Richard Stuber

Okay. So just the same question on CapEx, you said in the second half you expect that to go up with SSBTs and data centers. Could you just give guidance in terms of where you expect that to go to?

Mark Summerfield

At the end of the year, we said we're between £90 million to £110 million this year. I think we're now turning towards the bottom end of that range.

Jeffrey Harwood

Jeffrey Harwood from Stifel. Just looking at Australia, the market is clearly going to come under increasing pressure there. How important is that business to you strategically?

Philip Bowcock

And I think Australia is an important market. We know the Australians sports betting per individual is higher than anywhere else in the world, and we continue to think of it as an important market. We'll continue to work very hard. We know we've got, as I said, one of the best products there. Tom and the team are doing a great job, and they've done a great job in pulling together over the last 3 years.

Jeffrey Harwood

Do you think there'll be consolidation in that market, would look likely?

Philip Bowcock

I think consolidation is always possible in any market when you can put 2 organizations together and say - take significant synergies, whether it's in our industry or any other industry.

Simon French

Simon French at Cenkos, two questions from me, please. Firstly, just on the SSBTs, can you confirm what the difference in take is between yours and the BGT machines, please? And then secondly, a more general one. In Online, in terms of your approach to unregulated markets, so we've seen 6% revenue growth there for the first half. Has there been any change in your approach to unregulated markets? And will there be?

Philip Bowcock

There's been no change in our approach to unregulated markets as to where we will and we will not do business, and I can't see that happening in the foreseeable future either. With regards to SSBTs, our take is improving. It is still slightly below BGTs, but we are heading in the right direction. I'm not going to give you exact numbers, I'm sorry.

Alistair Ross

Alistair Ross from Investec. Just a couple from me. In terms of that £40 million efficiency, H1-H2 split, just to work out how much you've actually saved in H1. Do you know that number?

Philip Bowcock

Well, we've said that we will deliver £25 million in-year.

Alistair Ross

In-year. So of the £25 million, sorry.

Philip Bowcock

So we'll probably deliver - it's probably split roughly sort of just under £10 million, with the balance in the second half.

Alistair Ross

£10 million, £15 million?

Philip Bowcock

Yes.

Alistair Ross

And then you talked about marketing, 15% up on your marketing slide. But yet in Online, when you look at the cost breakdown, you had marketing down, I think, 3%. Obviously, some of that is the efficiency coming through. And I'm just trying to unpick exactly how marketing is moving around. You got the EUROs last year, et cetera, increased marketing. If we look...

Philip Bowcock

It's the £140 million over what we've spent last year, so it's the total year of the £140 million over last year. So this year, we're saying we're going to spend nearly £140 million, close to £140 million. I think, last year, we spent £122 million or something.

Alistair Ross

Okay. So should we expect a significant increase in marketing in H2 then?

Philip Bowcock

Yes. But we spent £67 million in the first half this year. So by default, it's going to be £140 million less £67 million.

Alistair Ross

Sure. Can you just unpick in terms of the - when you last reported to the 25th of April, how did marketing sort of move between in the first sort of 114 days of the first half, the last 66 days. Because it feels like marketing has just dropped off a cliff.

Philip Bowcock

I mean, clearly, marketing - I mean, it's probably pretty evenly split up to the end of the football season across the piece. And then, clearly, there will be no any reduction in marketing spend during the season, for want of a better word. But there's been no discernible decision to change strategy during the first half. [indiscernible] our strategy.

Alistair Ross

Okay. Just - I think I asked you the same question at the 25th of April, but in terms of constant currency group net revenue, have you got that figure, no? So constant currency total net revenue growth. No?

Philip Bowcock

Not off the top of our head. We can give it to you.

Alistair Ross

Okay. And also, how that sort of transfers down the P&L. So is there a benefit - is there a currency tailwind down the P&L? I suspect there is, but just how much it might be.

Mark Summerfield

It's 1% at the end of the day. So I think we will look at the numbers. Actually, there wasn't a lot of curtailment to be honest. It's 1% consistently. Look, I'll dig out the data.

Alistair Ross

Okay, sure. Just, Philip, do you want to talk about the ARC deal and just in terms of, versus Ladbrokes, how you guys feel about their new deal?

Philip Bowcock

I mean, all I would say to that is if I had my time again, I would've done exactly the same deal at exactly the same time. And I'm very comfortable because we do have commercial protection in our contract.

Alistair Ross

Okay. And I haven't looked through it, but in terms of the cash flow statement, your net debt-to-EBITDA has gone down by 0.1x. Why exactly aren't you deleveraging over the first half? I haven't looked at it and it might be a timing issue with dividends, et cetera. I'm not sure.

Philip Bowcock

I mean, all I can do is I can reference the numbers, and the numbers are all the numbers.

Alistair Ross

Yes, okay. I'll look through it.

Philip Bowcock

If you have any questions later, I'm sure Lyndsay will be able to help you.

Unidentified Analyst

It's Hal Grant [ph] from Crédit Suisse. Three questions, please. Firstly, I wonder if you could just break down the gaming growth. What was driving that particularly or is it simply the fact that you got single wallet there now? Or within there, is anything like Live Casino, was that performing particularly well? Secondly, just wanted the gross win margin on #YourOdds. Is that similar to the rest of Online or particularly better? And then finally, just wondering if you had any further ideas or plans to drive kind of multi-channel shifts or omnichannel usage in addition to the Plus cards.

Philip Bowcock

If we go in reverse order, no. I think Nicola's got a very clear strategy, which we've executed over the last 6 to 12 months around omnichannel. We're very pleased with the process we're going through, and we will continue along those - that vein. The gross win margin for #YourOdds is higher than the normal margin. So it is margin-enhancing. When it comes to gaming growth, there is no silver bullet here. I mean, I'll repeat what I said it's - there's a number of things that we've done apart from the single wallet that you've called out. Cross-sell has improved. We've redesigned our gaming verticals. And as I said, we've got bingo to come. So - and we've got a new operations team, a new person leading the Gaming division as well, and they are doing great work and sterling work in delivering the results we're seeing. They've got a good pipeline for the future as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. And can you give a rough idea of the #YourOdds gross win margin? No? Okay.

David Jennings

David Jennings from Davy. Just one question, please. Given the headwinds that the Australian business could face in the next 6 to 12 months, what scope is there to take further cost out of the business?

Philip Bowcock

I mean, I think we constantly look at efficiencies. And I think we have the opportunity to take some of the learnings from the U.K. business that we're - where we've driven the efficiencies out across to Australia, which we'll be doing towards the second half of this year. We've also got the single technology platform. And as we develop that, there's the opportunity to put Australia onto the platform as well. So we're constantly looking at ways to make that business more efficient. But I think the most important thing is that they have, at the moment, still got a great product. And that we think we've got the best product in the market.

Philip Bowcock

I think that is it, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you very much indeed, and see you again in February. Thank you.

