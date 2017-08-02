Peregrine Has An R&D Albatross Around Its Neck

Peregrine Pharmaceutical’s (PPHM) management has chosen the path of high research and development costs, additional top end executive compensation, and continued uncertainty for shareholders. I expect significant downside risk and advise current shareholders to consider selling their position. This is due to the increased possibility of shareholder dilution and the lack of a concrete plan for growth.

Peregrine’s second largest shareholder, Ronin Trading, tried to inject some rational into the governance of the company but it was met with nothing but resistance. Ronin issued letters to the stockholders and employees of Peregrine stating their concern with mismanagement by the current Board of Directors. Mismanagement was broken down into the following areas:

Avid Biosciences, Peregrine’s subsidiary successfully focused on contract and development business (CMDO) is being used to support unsuccessful research. Continued emphasis on bavituximab despite any statistically significant results. No large partnerships with other established pharmaceutical companies. Peregrine’s risky blueprint for growth in the face of substantial doubt from their auditor that the company will even continue to exist.

Peregrine’s CEO, Steve King, gave a response to the Ronin’s letters by stating that activist shareholders were an unfortunate reality for companies today. His letter went on to confirm that business will continue as planned and everyone needs to stay focused. That is much easier to say when you have a $1.25 million salary plus very inexpensive stock from the employee stock purchase plan. Not only can insiders purchase stock at a discount, which is typical of employee stock purchase plans, certain insiders also have a six month look-back window. By using these benefits, King, Lytle, and Shan were able to purchase Peregrine stock at only $0.2712 per share when it was trading at $0.6156 per share.

Peregrine also provided a strategic update at the end of last month. In the update, they explain how they are going to increase the size of the Board of Directors, search for a dedicated President of Avid Bioservices, and pursue options to advance its R&D business. These actions alert me to trouble ahead for current stockholders. The increase in the Board is most likely to solidify their control of the status quo. That means a continuation of R&D in bavituximab even though it has been a huge disaster. Peregrine management wants to pursue data mining of bavituximab and that alone shows the failure of any original research goal. Hundreds of millions of dollars have been wasted on this drug candidate without any statistical improvement in cancer patient survival rates. The only way Peregrine can continue with R&D is to issue more stock or sell a part of Avid. This would be a huge mistake and Peregrine should do the exact opposite.

Fortunately, during the latest earnings conference call, it was mentioned that R&D expenses declined 52% from the previous fiscal year. Peregrine plans to continue the reduction in 2018 by an addition 40% unless they can secure additional funding. Once again, additional funding means additional stock, so any real continuation of R&D will significantly dilute current stockholders. This has an increased chance of happening after the most recent corporate strategic update on July 31, 2017. In my opinion, Peregrine is getting ready to increase expenses. They need the money for either R&D or a combination of R&D and a separation into two distinct business units. Either plan will require a large injection of capital. When asked about a timeline for a possible separation, King only talked about the complexities of a separation and how at this time they do not have a clear direction. Peregrine stockholders do not need more uncertainty; they need a clear path, lower expenses, and support of the only successful part of the company, aka Avid. Instead, it appears that management is looking to make a more complicated corporate structure, hire more overpaid directors, increase R&D, and give stockholders the bill.

Peregrine needs to simplify their business plan by giving Avid more support now. They can do this by suspending R&D expenses now and look to become a future research pioneer. Avid is on the rise now and according to Peregrine they have compounded annual revenue growth of 31%. It is time to plug the holes in the ship to stop it from sinking. Once Peregrine has entered an area of smooth sailing it can again go into the rough seas of development. Until management confirms this type of plan I would stay away from Peregrine stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.