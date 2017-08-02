An Apple A Day Keeps The Bears Away

Apple shares are significantly higher into the open, and because of the company's importance and the popularity of its shares, serves the broader market.

Apple beat expectations on the top and bottom line, and forecast revenue for its next quarter that implies the new iPhone will be available for sale soon.

The most widely held and popularly followed name on the market just beat earnings. Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) is so important to the economy and is so widely followed in the media and on the market that as Apple goes, so goes the market, at least when it's on the move. Otherwise, ADP forecast solid private nonfarm payroll growth, supporting stocks. EIA crude oil inventory data is on tap, and matters much to the energy sector and broader market today. Two Fed speakers are in queue today, and hawkish statements can hurt stocks.

When Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) does well, stocks generally do well. Apple reported its earnings results last night and is up over 6% before the market open this morning. The company impressed on many fronts, including beating analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Growth across product lines helps too, especially 3% iPhone sales growth. About the only negative was a sales slip in China. More importantly, Apple's forecast for the September quarter implies the new iPhone will be for sale in September. That really enthuses holders and prospective holders of the stock, and is likely the biggest reason why AAPL shares are so much higher today. There were rumors that glitches would cause a delay in its release to 2018; those are diminished now.

Otherwise, for Wednesday, investors are certainly on edge about the weekly Petroleum Status Report from the Energy Information Administration ((NYSEMKT:EIA)). Last night's data from the American Petroleum Institute ((NYSEMKT:API)) showed a surprise build in crude oil inventory. And despite a much greater draw in gasoline stores, oil prices tanked on that news. We're looking for a draw across the board from the EIA, and oil prices probably need as much today. Look for a violent recovery in oil prices on a positive report. For more on the topic, I covered this issue in more detail in my report this morning, Why Oil Prices Fell - Buy The Dip.

Otherwise, the data mover for the day is ADP's Private Employment Report, which offers an estimate for the government's data to be reported in two days. Economists were looking for 173K private nonfarm payrolls to be reported by ADP, versus the 187K that were reported by the government last month. ADP reported private nonfarm payroll addition of 178K, which is strong growth under full employment, and it serves stocks today.

The rest of the day's data takes a back seat, but includes Mortgage Applications, which decreased 2.8% week-to-week. Gallup's US Job Creation Index subtracts the number of survey participants who indicate their firms are reducing staff, from those who indicate their firms are adding to staff. Last month, the index was positive 36, which is a positive for labor. This month's data showed improvement to 37. The index has been steadily rising.

Two Fed speakers are on tap today, and they always have the ability to move the market. Look for Loretta Mester at 11:00 AM and John Williams at 3:30 PM. Also, the quarterly Treasury refunding announcement comes today, indicating the Treasury's funding requirements for the next two quarters.

Other than Apple, look for important earnings results from Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA), Time Warner (NYSE: TWX), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALNY), American International Group (NYSE: AIG), Aqua America (NYSE: WTR), Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO), AutoNation (NYSE: AN), AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB), Brooks Automation (Nasdaq: BRKS), Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH), Cavium (Nasdaq: CAVM), Cheesecake Factory (Nasdaq: CAKE), Chimera Investment (NYSE: CIM), Cirrus Logic (Nasdaq: CRUS), Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE: MCF), Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), Energizer (NYSE: ENR), FitBit (NYSE: FIT), Garmin (Nasdaq: GRMN), Groupon (Nasdaq: GRPN), KBR (NYSE: KBR), Kulicke & Soffa (Nasdaq: KLIC), Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO), MetLife (NYSE: MET), Momenta Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: MNTA), Nabors (NYSE: NBR), Noodles (Nasdaq: NDLS), Omega Protein (NYSE: OME), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), Parker Drilling (NYSE: PKD), Plug Power (Nasdaq: PLUG), Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO), Sodastream (Nasdaq: SODA), Southern (NYSE: SO), Square (NYSE: SQ), Symantec (Nasdaq: SYMC), Transocean (NYSE: RIG) and more.

In conclusion, Apple sets the table today, and is so important to the economy and to the stock market that it could carry it. Thanks to solid data from ADP, stocks are supported into the open as well. The EIA crude oil inventory data will play importantly today too. Keep your eye out for the two Fed members speaking today, as a hawkish statement could set stocks back. For more of my regular work on the markets, readers are welcomed to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

