Breaking Down Icahn And CVR Refining's Big Short

The unit price of CVR Refining (CVRR) has finally stabilized following last week's dismal earnings report and subsequent earnings call (see figure). That said, its units have substantially underperformed the share prices of other merchant refiners and even that of its parent CVR Energy (CVI) over the last week. Investors have been particularly upset by the variable distribution MLP's decision to once again withhold its quarterly distribution, which was last paid out in Q4 2015. While management blamed volatile and high Renewable Identification Number [RIN] prices, as the blending credits that underpin the U.S. biofuels mandate are known, it was tight-lipped about the specifics. CEO Jack Lipinsky responded to a question about the status of CVR Refining's RIN obligation balance by saying,

"Chi, I will answer that for you. When Chevron, when BP, when Shell and when the traders who are manipulating the RINs market, open up their books and what they're doing, I'll do so too. I don't intend to go into any detail on how we manage our RINs and how – what we're doing with them, just like the traders who are manipulating the market."

The question was asked by an analyst in an attempt to determine what the status of the company's reported short RIN position is. CVR Refining is controlled by activist investor Carl Icahn, who has been strongly pushing a proposal to reform the biofuels mandate over the last year. RIN prices collapsed by 67% after Mr. Icahn was named to a senior adviser position in the new Trump administration in anticipation of the proposal's enactment and CVR Refining's unit price soared in response.

CVRR Price data by YCharts

Earlier this year it was revealed that the company had initiated a short position in the RIN market by opting to not purchase the RINs that it is required to submit to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] to demonstrate its compliance with the blending mandate (unlike its larger peers, CVR Refining does not own sufficient blending capacity to meet its share of the mandate and must purchase the blending credits on the market instead). While Mr. Icahn and CVR Refining's executives have been quiet about the maneuver, media reports indicate that the strategy has been to reduce the company's RIN expenditures by postponing its purchases until the implementation of Mr. Icahn's proposal results in steeply reduced RIN prices.

The strategy appeared to be working in Q1 as CVR Refining reported a solid profit on much-reduced RIN expenditures. RIN prices have rebounded strongly from their Q1 lows, however, with the market value of the largest D6 category having nearly tripled to $0.89 at the time of writing. This rally contributed to a net loss and large earnings miss in Q2 that I covered here. Management justified its decision to withhold the quarterly distribution yet again on the grounds that it needs a cash buffer to insulate itself from RIN price volatility.

Additional details emerged this week from Reuters in a report that provides some of the numbers regarding the short position that management was unwilling to provide during the earnings call. CVR Energy, which owns and operates CVR Refining as a subsidiary but does not directly own any refineries itself, earlier reported that the scale of the short increased by $98 million to $280 million between January 1 of this year and the end of Q2. Unlike a short in which the investor borrows shares from another party with the intention of repurchasing them at a lower price in the future, CVR Refining's short involves not purchasing the RINs on a set schedule in anticipation of lower prices being available later on (many refiners ignore volatility by steadily purchasing the RINs that they need throughout the year).

Judging from the comments to my earlier article and elsewhere, many of the company's investors are wondering why it decided to withhold the distribution even as its cash reserve increased by $370 million to $516 million between Q1 2016 and the end of the most recent quarter. The answer suggested by Reuters is simply that the cash gain has been the result of CVR Refining not purchasing RINs in the interim. Much (and perhaps most) of what is showing up on the company's balance sheet as cash is actually a short-term liability. The company must purchase sufficient RINs to meet its obligation at some point in the future, as a failure to do so would result in a fine that is potentially infinite in size (the non-compliance fine imposed by the EPA is a function of both the size of the violation and time, with the total fine steadily increasing for each additional day of non-compliance).

CVR Refining's management has refused to say just how short-term this liability actually is. While there is no risk of a conventional short squeeze due to the lack of a margin requirement for what the company is doing, there is a ticking clock. Refiners are allowed to "borrow" up to 20% of their current-year RIN obligation from the following year's obligation. Furthermore, the compliance deadline for a given year is March 31 of the following year, which gives the refiners some flexibility in the timing of their RIN purchases. That said, the non-compliance period on the remaining 80% of the obligation begins the very next day, so CVR Refining must provide the balance of the RINs by a set date (March 31, 2018, for the current-year obligation). It is entirely possible that a different type of short squeeze will kick in as the deadline approaches given the severity of the non-compliance penalty if RIN traders figure out that CVR Refining is the buyer, as the company would have to pay any price necessary.

The rationale behind the decision to withhold the distribution yet again becomes more clear in light of these facts. CVR Refining's management stated during the earnings call that it expects to spend up to $250 million on RINs this year based on current RIN prices, or roughly half of its existing cash reserve. This assumes two things, however: first, that the RIN price remains at its current level, and second, that it didn't borrow against its 2017 obligation last year. The latter is difficult to ascertain given management's unwillingness to discuss the scale of its short but the former is becoming increasingly unlikely. CVR Refining's management stated during the earnings call that the EPA has indicated that Mr. Icahn's proposal will require Congressional action rather than mere administrative rulemaking at a time when Democrat legislators are calling for investigations into Mr. Icahn's relationship with CVR Refining and the GOP leadership is struggling to pass anything without the minority party's support.

More importantly, a U.S. Court of Appeals recently ruled in a unanimous decision that the EPA does not have as much flexibility in interpreting the mandate's implementation as had been previously believed. Specifically, the ruling determined that the EPA's previous effort to reduce RIN prices (in the face of a strong refining sector lobbying effort) was, in the words of the decision, a "strained interpretation" of the statute on which the mandate is based. This ruling makes it more difficult for the EPA to now implement a similar maneuver to reduce refiners' RIN expenditures as proposed by Mr. Icahn, which is likely why CVR Refining's executives indicated in the earnings call that the EPA believes that Congressional action is necessary.

CVR Refining's RIN short trade was based on the assumption that Mr. Icahn would be successful in implementing his proposed modification to the biofuels mandate. Recent events increasingly indicate that this requirement will not be met and that CVR Refining's attempt to reduce its RIN expenditures could actually result in an overall increase. Investors seeking steady distributions should take note, as much (if not all) of its large cash reserve on which those distributions would be based could be depleted when the trade unwinds.

