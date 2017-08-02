Kamakura Reports An Improvement In Worldwide Corporate Credit Quality In July

The index ended July at 7.81%, a decrease from June of 0.49%. That puts worldwide corporate credit quality at the 84th percentile of the period 1990 to 2017.

Kamakura Corporation reported Wednesday that the Kamakura troubled company index ended July at 7.81%, a decrease of 0.49% from the prior month. The index reflects the percentage of the Kamakura 39,000 public firm universe that has a default probability over 1.00%. An increase in the index reflects declining credit quality while a decrease reflects improving credit quality.

As of the end of July, the percentage of the global corporate universe with default probabilities between 1% and 5% was 6.48%, a decrease of 0.28% from the prior month; the percentage of the universe with default probabilities between 5% and 10% was 0.93%, a decrease of 0.15% from the prior month; the percentage between 10% and 20% was 0.32%, down 0.05%; while the percentage of companies with default probabilities over 20% was 0.08%, down 0.01% from the previous month. The index ranged from 7.81% on July 31 to 8.56% on July 6. Volatility was slightly less than the previous month.

At 7.81%, the troubled company index improved to the 84th percentile of historical credit quality (with 100 being best all time) over the period from January 1990 to the present. Among the ten riskiest rated firms in July, seven were from the United States, two from Great Britain and one from Singapore. During the month, there were 9 defaults in the coverage universe. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (ASNA) continues to be the riskiest rated firm with a one-year KDP of 26.21%, up 25.04% in the past year. Noble Group Ltd. (OTCPK:NOBGY) of Singapore became the second riskiest firm with a one-year KDP of 21.12%

Martin Zorn, President and Chief Operating Officer for Kamakura Corporation, said Wednesday,

“Our recent credit narrative remains intact with benign short-term risk interrupted by significantly elevated term risk. According to a 2016 article in Carnegie Science, a Carnegie volcanologist working with a team of scientists showed that periods of seismic quiet occur immediately before eruptions occur. The article goes on to state that ‘duration of silence can indicate the level of energy that will be released when an eruption occurs.’ Now I am not suggesting that volcanology is applicable to finance, however it does seem interesting that, while short term default probabilities have been low and defaults manageable, our expected cumulative default rates continue to expand. The expected 10 year cumulative default rate for all rated firms is currently 13.96%, 0.63% higher than in September 2008. This is especially troubling as fund manages seek yield in the markets. At a recent fund forum conference, several fund managers inquired about our quantitative default probabilities for Noble Group, which has moved to the second riskiest firm globally. With significant interest in the name we have included the current KDP risk profile below.”

Background on the Kamakura Troubled Company Index

The Kamakura troubled company index measures the percentage of 39,000 public firms in 68 countries that have annualized 1 month default risk over one percent. The average index value since January, 1990 is 14.65%. Beginning in November 2015, the Kamakura index has used the annualized one month default probability produced by the KRIS version 6.0 Jarrow-Chava reduced form default probability model, a formula that bases default predictions on a sophisticated combination of financial ratios, stock price history, and macro-economic factors. The KRIS version 6.0 models were developed using a data base of more than 2.2 million observations and more than 2,600 corporate failures. A complete technical guide is provided to subscribers which includes full model test results and parameters.

The version 6.0 model was estimated over the period from 1990 to May, 2014, which includes the insights of the entirety of the recent credit crisis. The 68 countries currently covered by the index are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Nigeria, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Viet Nam.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.