Hudson Is About To Turn Up The Heat

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) is a diversified industrial goods company that operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. Hudson handles refrigerant across the entire life cycle from initial sale to recovery, to reclamation and reuse, and final disposal. The company operates in three main business segments (outlined below) with product and services offerings making up 90% an 10% of revenue respectively (Company Filings).

Providing refrigerant to use in cooling systems. Recycle (reclaim) refrigerant, Hudson is the largest reclaimer in the U.S. Provides remediation and energy optimization services.

The area of most interest is #2 above, Reclamation of refrigerant. Hudson is the industry leader in refrigerant reclamation, provides a one stop shop of services, has a ~25% market share, saw ~14% volume growth in 2016 and is seeing customers beginning to experience supply constraints.

Herein lies the opportunity for Hudson, given EPA’s rule in 2014 new production of R-22 can legally be produced come 2020. Initial conversations with industry professionals have told me that the winding down of production has already begun to decline faster than the EPA’s schedule shown below:

Even though production will be illegal come 2020, the recycling existing R-22 is NOT, enter Hudson. As referenced above, they’re the industry leader with ~25% market share in a market where original/new supply is done. Initial estimates for demand as currently is for aftermarket demand should continue for 20 years after new R-22 production ceases and by 2020 demand should reach 50M pounds.

Why is this important though? The market has already started to see a large rise in price, which should only continue as the level of new supply being added each year drops! The price today is sitting at $22/lb. which not only up $10/lb. from 1Q16 earnings call but is also a 214% price increase from the 2014 price of $7/lb. The last refrigerant banded by the EPA eventually saw prices rise to $30/lb. by the time it was phased out. It is a fair assumption that price continues to rise which should result in margins drastically expanding as cost will largely stay equal.

Management believes the near term opportunities for the company to be as follows:

$1 billion non-reclaim refrigerant aftermarket. Hudson is the leading independent distributor selling all available refrigerants. While HCFCs (R-22) are the most commonly used HFCs are the next generation. $1 billion reclamation opportunity by 2020. Reclaimers will become producers as 100% of R-22 supply will be reclaimed R-22.

As prices continue to move higher margins and revenues should continue to grow hand in hand. Going forward there will be continued evolution in the industry which will pose some risks (covered more below), but in the near term Hudson Technologies appears to be positioned to profit from the shifts in the industry.

Realistically, the profitability growth as a result of the R-22 pricing increase will eventually cease. In the coming decade there will come a point where the existing units that use R-22 will be reaching a period where the time to replace rather service. As these new units adapt to more efficient and environmentally friendly this will be a headwind for the reclamation market in R-22.

Conversations held with industry professionals have confirmed that the changing technology is a legitimate risk to be concerned with. Smaller independent residential services have already stopped bothering with R-22 as it is simply too expensive for them to use and instead use R-410A. Which in itself has seen prices rise as well since there was recently a large fire at the production plant in China resulting in supply constraints for R-410A as well. When it comes down to it though, it depends on what the customer can afford and it will not always be a viable option for them to convert from R-22 unit, and thus will likely see a slower adoption in the market.

Although, there will likely be another shift in the market over the coming decade as other refrigerants in the markets such as HFC will be phased out as well. Management believes that the phase out of HFC will begin in 2019 and has the possibility of being even more lucrative than the current opportunity. Hudson is in a prime position to profit as they have already developed the capabilities for reclamation.

In the end, there is some continued regulation risk by the EPA which could result in the current price advance to revert. Trump’s recent decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Accord does show that he is a wild card in this scenario. My position is that the decision by the EPA to phase out and end new production of R-22 only has 2 years left. We all know how great the government and it’s agencies are at getting things to happen quickly is (joking of course), thus it is my believe that this is a very low probability event. In addition, the decision has the positive impact of creating jobs, and it is highly unlikely that the current government would do anything to destroy that job creation.

A final and lower on the totem pole of risks for Hudson is potential of consolidation of other players in the industry to create a larger player. The market is highly fragmented and ~32 different companies make up the other 75% of the reclaim market. While potential consolidation is higher probability risk for Hudson, strategic acquisitions and market consolidation happens to be one of the pillars of management’s growth strategy. Given the high levels of cash, and 0 debt management could easily tap the debt markets to make an acquisition.

Approximately a year ago management closed a 5-year Department of Defense Contract with a max value of $400mm and a 5 year renewal option. Given the companies market cap is only $362.4mm as of the close of business on July 20th this is large opportunity. The contract begins July 2017 and is a fixed priced contract for management and supply of refrigerants, compressed gases, cylinders and related items to U.S. Military Commands and Installations, Federal Civilian agencies and Foreign Militaries. This contract allows the company to leverage existing infrastructure and could allow for future positioning as a prime contractor and lead to additional opportunities going forward.

As of 1Q17 conference call the company has an attractive 18.9% 5-year revenue CAGR, where growth is largely attributed to rising prices of R-22. This is expected to continue to grow as the phase out continues. Margin expansions has been by increasing sales of higher margin reclaimed R-22 and should be continue as prices rise while operating costs are primarily fixed. Long term gross margins are in the 30-32% area and should hold. All incremental revenue will result in positive contribution to the bottom line (Company Filings).

Looking at the balance sheet, the company has $40 million in cash and $0 in long term debt.. Just going to leave that there to sink in for a minute. From as cash perspective 6% TTM opCF Yield, which these cash flows from operations allows the company to support organic growth.

What is really of interest to me is the revenue growth that comes from government contract. At $400mm over five years let’s say that translates into $80mm top line growth per year, and given it starts July of 2017 we are going to assume $40mm for 6 months is seen in CY17. Revenue for FY16 came in at the ~$100mm area and assuming that stays flat and there is no upside in either the expansion of the R-22 business or increase in the price of R-22 then it is fair to expect a 40% increase in revenue coming in at the $140mm revenue, followed by a year at the full $80mm in CY2018 then revenue should come in at $180mm which is a ~28% increase from the prior year.

When turning to the bottom-line, The stock is currently trading in the 23.3x TTM EPS, and 14.5x on a forward estimate of $0.57 EPS. Applying a slight more conservative 20x ratio to the $0.57 estimate that results in a price target of $11.40 resulting in ~37.5% upside in the name. Realistically, I would not be surprised if there is some upside surprise as in the bottom line given the recent earnings growth acceleration and potential continuation in price of R-22. With earnings coming up at the end of July and the stock breaking out above support and new highs on abnormal volume and no news on July 5th. Historically this is quarter is when things start to ramp up into the 3rd quarter. I believe that investors will be looking for color on the government contract, significant EPS growth and more insight to the R-22 pricing and forward looking conditions and potentially some indication of management’s capital allocation plan going forward. i.e. buybacks, dividend or an acquisition. Due to my pessimistic and risk adverse nature I am only risking 250bps of capital due to the potential event risk and all good things being priced into a move prior to the earnings announcement.

