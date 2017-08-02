'Anyone' Can Make Solar Panels, Not Just Industry Incumbents

Plastics manufacturer Hanplast in Poland has now joined the solar panel manufacturing industry, by starting up a 100-megawatt panel production line built by Meyer Burger (OTC:MYRBY). “Any” industrial firm with manufacturing and sales expertise and access to capital could do the same.

This is not to diminish Hanplast’s entry into the solar industry. The firm started laying the groundwork in 2012, and has a joint venture with an EPC firm, a pipeline of solar customers, and a supplier relationship with Ikea that could become a marketing relationship.

As the Hanplast story makes clear, the advantages of incumbents such as First Solar (FSLR) and Jinko Solar (JKS) over new entrants are not insurmountable.

Good News and Bad

The good news for solar incumbents is that falling prices for solar panels are driving increased global sales. A recent Science magazine article stated that attaining a 29 percent compound annual growth rate in global installed solar would be “challenging yet feasible.” That would yield, by 2030, an installed base of solar about 35 times the current amount. (The article’s authors included industry experts and researchers from the U.S., Germany, and Japan.)

The bad news for solar incumbents is that the solar panel market is attracting new entrants, and thus increased competition.

Lots of Firms Could Make Solar Panels

Here’s how to enter the solar panel industry:

Build solar manufacturing lines Make panels Sell panels OR Build solar farms, then either sell them, or own and operate them.

Access to capital is the main hurdle for step 1. Once a new entrant has capital, turnkey production lines are available from firms including Meyer Burger and Amtech Systems (ASYS). A joint venture partner can provide capital—for example, Shell just invested in solar developer Sunseap, based in Singapore.

The manufacturing expertise required for step 2 is widespread in related industries (example: Hanplast began as a plastics manufacturer).

Selling against established solar firms (step 3) may be the hardest part. Incumbents already have customers, a reputation for quality, and a track record of panel performance. A new entrant may line up sales ahead of production, or seek a relationship with a major retailer; Hanplast is doing both. Also helpful is entering the market with the latest solar panel technology, to offer high-efficiency, low-cost panels.

As an alternative to selling panels, a new entrant can build solar farms (step 4), especially if it has a joint venture relationship with an EPC firm, as Hanplast does. To free up capital, the firm can then sell solar farms to pension funds or other investment funds looking for low-risk revenue streams (i.e., electricity sales at contracted prices).

Counterbalancing its unique challenges, a new entrant will likely have advantages in its domestic and regional markets—first, because its panels are not subject to import tariffs and quotas, and second, due to cultural facility, e.g., the ability to speak Polish in Poland.

Conclusion

The solar industry is on a long-term growth trajectory, yet new entrants may take more market share than is generally assumed.

Disclaimer/ Caution: Do not rely on any part of this narrative, or the headline, in making any investment decision. Owning individual stocks is inherently risky. No investment recommendation is being made here. The stock of any company mentioned here may become worthless at any time, e.g., upon company bankruptcy. Or the stock price could soar, or do anything in between. Before making any investment decision, consult a financial adviser and read and understand the company's 10-K and 10-Q reports, the company's financial statements, and transcripts of the quarterly conference calls; identify and evaluate company, industry, economic, and political scenarios; and then make your own decision. This article is a product of Driscoll Consulting LLC, whose staff consists of one amateur individual investor, with no financial training, and the headline and narrative above, and the assumptions and calculations on which they are based, are likely to have substantive errors, omissions and/or misinterpretations. In fact, Driscoll Consulting LLC is publishing this article largely in the hope that Seeking Alpha readers would identify any such errors and point them out in the comments section. Moreover, company circumstances may change at any time, and any such information will not be updated by Driscoll Consulting LLC.

This article does not express an opinion on the future or projected value of any financial instrument, and does not make research recommendations (i.e., recommendations as to whether or not to "buy," "sell," "hold," or to enter or not to enter into any other transaction involving any specific interest) or a recommendation as to an investment or other strategy. This article is derived from selected public sources. This article should not be considered as information sufficient upon which to base an investment decision. Nor does this article consider a reader's individual circumstances. You should determine on your own whether you agree with the content of this article. The author disclaims any liability arising from use of this article.

Again, do not rely on any part of this narrative, or the headline, for any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MYRBY, FSLR, JKS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.