Hanesbrands: Strong Quarter But Still Not A Buy

Despite Hansebrands' (HBI) strong second-quarter results and reaffirmed 2017 guidance, shares are still not selling at a bargain. I therefore view the company as a "hold" - wait to initiate/add to a position until there is a significant dip in share price.

HBI shares soared 4.6% AH after it met revenue and earnings estimates and reaffirmed 2017 guidance. Revenue grew 12% on the back of acquisitions and strong online growth (25%). Adjusted EPS grew 4% year-over-year, driven in part by the company's robust share buyback program. The company greatly improved its working capital allocation discipline, generating impressive year-to-date cash flow of $34 million, up $163 million year-over-year. The improvements signal that the company's substantial commitments to capital returns are not only sustainable, but may receive a significant boost in the coming quarters:

The company forecasts returning to organic growth in the second half of the year, driven by growth in both its Innerwear business and Champion brand. At the earnings call management highlighted these two brands, stating:

The continued sequential improvement in organic revenue trends ... was led by our Innerwear segment ... we saw continued progress in our Innerwear trends as we gain additional share in basics and we pass the initial impact from door closings. Our Innerwear business remains on track to return to growth in the second half, driven by stabilizing shelf space in our intimates business and continued momentum in our basics business behind our FreshIQ innovation. The second key trend was the ongoing strong performance from both of our global growth initiatives as Champion sales worldwide increased approximately 7%.

Meanwhile, the company views EPS growth being driven by a combination of revenue growth and margin expansion via the cost savings from Project Booster expected to kick in next year. These savings will come specifically from supply chain efficiency gains, acquisition synergies, and payroll reduction, while continued structural improvements are projected to continue driving strong improvements in cash flow. By the end of 2019 the company expects these initiatives to leave the company with annual net cash flow from operations of $1 billion.

Investor Takeaway

Despite the positive trends, shares are not selling at a discount, as discussed in my previous article. Analysts project an annual EPS growth rate of 10.4% over the next five years (roughly in-line with management goals) after the company averaged growth of 19.76% over the past five years. Assuming the company's initiatives meet projections and a terminal growth rate of 4%, the company will return ~10.5% annually, making shares roughly fairly valued, with only a 4% margin of safety:

With a P/B over 8 and considerable debt, there is considerable downside to the stock if the company stumbles and/or fails to execute its growth strategy. I therefore view the company as a "hold" - wait to initiate/add to a position until there is a more significant (10-20%) margin of safety.



