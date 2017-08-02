SGQI: Quality And Cash Flow

Please Note: This article was first published for Income Idea subscribers complete with more detailed analysis and actionable investment ideas.

This is a "Smart Beta" ETF that seeks out investments with a solid financial position by using the Merton Model and the Piotroski Score.

Please Note: This article was first published for Income Idea subscribers complete with more detailed analysis and actionable investment ideas.

Yesterday I had another "WTH" moment, making me further question investment sanity.

While it may not be a surprise to the astute Seeking Alpha investment crowd, it is certainly a shock for the majority of my prospects and clients when they first learn about market capitalization weighting and how it works.

Even as an investment professional while we know about it, it does tend to be forgotten about as a topic in our daily routines.

Yesterday I had the pleasure of reading the article "The Black Hole" by William Koldus and that concept came straight back to the forefront.

Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Facebook, and Amazon are now the five largest U.S. market capitalization equities. ...For perspective, the current market capitalization of the S&P 500 is roughly $22.3 trillion, so Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Facebook, and Amazon, make up roughly 13.5% of the index, as of this writing.

Source: The Black Hole, William Koldus

Today 5 tech stocks make up more than 13% of the S&P 500 index, and as eloquently pointed out by Koldus, a number of those stocks are worth more than some sectors entirely!

Unfortunately, this issue does not fix itself as most passive investments and many active managers are forced to chase performance, adding more money to those "bubbles" and contributing to their growth.

At a certain point they will pop and come back to reality, and will likely hurt many investors as preceding bubbles have.

So what's an income investor supposed to do?

Fortunately there are a number of products out there that seek to address this issue.

First is a number of ETFs that seek equal weightings, such as the Guggenheim Equal Weight S&P 500 ETF (RSP) and the iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (EUSA). This is followed by the many smart beta ETFs that seek to combine tenants of active management and passive investments.

For income investors there are a number of innovative products that seek to apply fundamental analysis to passive investments in order to seek out equities that are better able to provide durable cash flow. Some that I have previously written about are the Pacer US Cash Cows and Global Cash Cows ETFs (COWZ)(GCOW). You can read about those funds in my article, "COWZ-GCOW: It's All About That Cash."

Another fund and one that impressed me in particular is the Janus Henderson SG Global Quality Income ETF (SGQI) which I covered in "Janus SG Global Quality Income ETF: Quality At Its Core."

As I last wrote about it in early March, almost 5 months ago, I wanted to take a moment and follow up on the fund in order to determine if it warrants your attention now.

Fund Updates

At the time of our initial article SGQI yielded 3.78% and was trading at $26.71 per share. Today the fund yields a 30 Day SEC Yield of 3.77%, a distribution yield of 4.71% and is trading at $28.17.

As I wrote in my last article,

One important aspect that I am looking for in this ETF is to see if it is successful in raising capital. It is no great secret that starting any publicly traded security costs money and launching an ETF or a mutual fund may cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in filing fees and significantly more in marketing expenses during fund raising. When an ETF charges a mere .35% annual expense, it takes significant assets just to cover its fees.

Source: NURE: Short Term Update Of A Short Term REIT ETF

As we can see below, as of 7/28/2017 the fund had net assets of $47.42 million. This compares with $43.96 million at the time of our previous article almost 5 months ago.

Source: Janus Henderson ETF Website

With $47 million the fund is not the smallest ETF but it is not yet anywhere near the size of your widely known and held funds such as the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) ($6.3 Billion), the iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) ($4.5 billion) and the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) ($17 billion).

Looking at the top holdings we can see household names such as Verizon (VZ) & AT&T (T). Even though the fund is semi-concentrated with 79 holdings, the top 10 securities make up less than 14% of the total fund, significantly less than what you would find in the S&P 500.

Source: Janus Henderson ETF Website

If you read my previous article and are wondering that something seems "off" you are correct. On June 5th, Société Générale made a change to the underlying index. The primary change was increasing the number of holdings from approximately 40 to a range of 75 to 125.

The other change is the addition of a second criteria to defining the investment universe.

a six-month average daily volume of $15 million (adjusted for market performance of global equity markets starting from December 31, 2016).

Source: SGQI Prospectus

Looking at the sector allocation we can see that Utilities currently make up more than 25% of the fund, followed by Telecom with 21.17%. These relative safe sectors make up almost half of the portfolio, and are quite divergent from the MSCI World Index which the fund chooses to benchmark itself against.

Source: Janus Henderson ETF Website

Looking at the asset allocation breakdown we can see that approximately 1/4 of the fund is invested in the United States. The cash position is negligible and shows that the fund is fully invested.

Source: Janus Henderson ETF Website

Source: Janus Henderson ETF Website

Compared to the MSCI World Index, US domestic holdings are significantly lower in the fund. At the same time, Australia and Canada are heavy overweights.

Source: Janus Henderson ETF Website

Overall, I am a fan of the underlying SGI index changes. While I am neutral on increasing the number of holdings, I am happy that SGI has added a minimum liquidity screen as part of the index universe criteria.

Let's take a look at how the funds have performed.

Performance Update

Taking a look at the performance, we can see that the fund has achieved a total return of 5.47% since our initial article on March 2nd, 2017.

I have also included the price per share percentage return and the NAV. While ordinarily I would not look at the NAV for an ETF, in the case of a smaller thinly traded ETF it is important to take note of it as an ETF may trade as a CEF.

In this case, the price per share has increased 5.47% while the underlying NAV has increased 4.6%. This shows us that there is currently a slight premium in the shares.

SGQI data by YChartsYear to date, the ETF has achieved 10.04% on a total return basis, 9.11% price per share and 8.61% in its NAV. SGQI data by YCharts

To put this performance into perspective, we can take a look at how the fund has performed compared to various peers and other benchmarks.

Let's compare the ETF compared with the S&P 500 (SPY), Pacer Global Cash Cows ETF (GCOW), iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) and the Guggenheim Equal Weight S&P 500 (RSP).

SGQI Total Return Price data by YCharts

As we can see, the fund has outperformed the iShares Select Dividend ETF while lagging the previously mentioned Pacer Global Cash Cows ETF (GCOW). The difference in the two funds is that while SGQI applies a more stringent quality screen, GCOW looks primarily at the free cash flow and dividend yield.

Over time and a complete market cycle we will see the difference in the two strategies play out.

What is quite interesting, and touching back on how the article was started, the difference in performance in a time period as short as YTD between the market cap SPY and the equal weight RSP. Want proof of money chasing performance chasing? Voila.

Bottom Line

Even though it is still relatively early in its history, I am now more than ever starting to admire and appreciate the fund and its methodology.

More often than not investors will not care one bit about what they are invested in as long as the fund is doing well. They will be oblivious to the fact that three companies, Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) make up more than 26% of the entire Nasdaq market (QQQ). Add in Google/Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) and you are now at over 41%.

Diversification? HAH!

I think now more than ever it is prudent to get some actual diversification. For passive investors it may mean equal weight index funds and ETFs or in the case of income investors, financially screened equity funds.

More information on this ETF is available at the fund's website.

For more information on the premise and reasons for considering the fund in my initial article, "Janus SG Global Quality Income ETF: Quality At Its Core."

If you are a fan of this type of fund, please also take a look at "COWZ-GCOW: It's All About That Cash."

My Take & How To Implement

Want my take beyond the numbers? Please consider subscribing to my premium marketplace service, Income Idea.

Income Idea subscribers received a more detailed analysis of the fund along with discussion of the fund beyond the research numbers. More importantly a more detailed discussion of who the fund works best for, whether it is the right time to invest it in or not and actionable strategies for implementation if it belongs in your portfolio.

I believe in active management that works, and I am here to help you find those opportunities. Please follow me here on Seeking Alpha as we look for those opportunities and sort out the good managers from the mediocre.Simply click the "Follow" button next to my name at the top of the article or on my profile page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SGQI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.