AbbVie, Part 2: Its Strengths Beyond Humira, And Weakness

Background to Part 2



Part 1 of this 2-part series briefly reviews the second quarter financial results of AbbVie (ABBV) and then engages in a detailed overview of the commercial prospects for its lead drug Humira, the first all-human antibody (therefore its name). Humira is the world's best-selling drug product, seemingly headed soon for $20 B in annual sales. Upon thinking through the strategies that ABBV could employ when biosimilar competition enters, first in the EU and then at an unknown date in the US, as well as noting the slow pace of biosim uptake in certain other products, I got more positive on the present value of Humira's future profits.

In the article, I suggested that investors might be getting the pipeline free. The current article presents an overview of the remaining aspects of my reasoning to own ABBV for income and capital appreciation, with a long term and possibly permanent time frame.

The prior article also briefly lays out an alternative, and much simpler, case to own ABBV that omits the bottom-up analysis of its moving parts. It is to think of it strictly as a stream of dividends that should rise over time, with, one hopes, the equity rising along with the rising dividends. So, if the expected dividend payout will go to $1.00 in January 2018, this stock is soon a 4% dividend stock at $70, the price at which it traded Monday.

If the dividend increases by 5% per year, and some years later, the stock continues to trade at a 4% dividend yield, then the CAGR total return would be 4 + 5 = 9%. With the S&P 500 (SPY) yielding 2% dividends now and the P/E perhaps around 22.5X forward GAAP earnings, or a 4.5% forward earnings yield, I would bet that 9% will provide alpha versus the market for many years to come.

Not that any strategy is guaranteed - dividends can be reduced, after all, not increase steadily - but this strategy has the advantage of simplicity. In other words, this top-down view says that Mr. Market has it wrong, that the company has good growth yet despite impending biosimilar competition for Humira.

To get into the analysis of different aspects of ABBV, the major negative should be presented:

Balance sheet has too much debt and other long-term liabilities



As of Tuesday, ABBV had not filed its Q2 10-Q, and its earnings press release did not contain a balance sheet. That leaves us with the Q1 10-Q and the balance sheet it shows on p. 4. I doubt it changed a lot in three months, so this will do.

In Q1:

current assets exceeded current liabilities by $6.7 B

goodwill was $15.5 B

intangibles were $28.6 B

long-term debt was $36.5 B ($7 B greater than in Q1 2016)

deferred income tax was $6.8 B

other liabilities totaled $8.5 B

total equity was $5. 0 B

total equity minus goodwill/intangibles was negative $39 B.

This is a heavily leveraged balance sheet. This can be problematic with over 60% of revenues deriving from one old drug, Humira.

ABBV has borrowed both to acquire such assets as Imbruvica and to do accelerated share buybacks in association with equity issuance. Thus, future free cash flows are encumbered by the need to retire debt (though debt retirement may be accompanied by taking on new debt, i.e. rolling the debt over). If the company does not perform well, such as from Humira sales dropping faster and sooner than the company expects without a robust contribution from the pipeline, the stock could provide a negative total return to investors despite the current above-average dividend payout.

Because of all the deal-making, long-term debt and other long-term liabilities, I only use GAAP in thinking about ABBV's earning power.

GAAP itself may be unduly generous in this case, I speculate. That's because goodwill is not amortized. I'm wary when pharma companies book much goodwill, because the values are generally either in patents, regulatory approvals, etc. And ABBV has plenty of goodwill.

None of these considerations are remotely fatal, but between the high long-term liability load, mostly but not only debt, the balance sheet is a negative.

Now for the positives.

As the article moves through different sections, it is most important to note what is factual and what is supposition and speculation. Please do not take the projections and estimates of profit margins, future sales as valid. They are simply ways of thinking about the stock to come up with a private bottom-up way of thinking about whether I want to own it, whether I think that there is a reasonable margin of safety that would tend to allow my principal to grow while receiving an income stream from dividends.

In addition, businesses have costs that are excluded from my straightforward estimate of Imbruvica and, in Part 1, Humira sales and profit margins. These costs include business development and in the case of ABBV, interest payments and debt maturities. That said, here are more facts on ABBV and some of my thinking based on those facts and based on my general understanding of the pharmaceutical business.

Imbruvica - an important, unique drug



This is a truly major, important, breakthrough product. Little competition in it as an oral therapy for certain cancers exists now, and the pipelines of competitors are weak. So it bids fair to be that unusual drug, a breakthrough product that stands alone for years.

As I read the disclosures in the 10-K, ABBV shares profits equally with partner J&J (JNJ), which struck a deal with Pharmacyclics well before Imbruvica reached the market. JNJ pays 60% of R&D costs, so with heavy R&D expenses to develop new indications for Imbruvica, as I read ABBV's language, in essence, it appears to receive more than half the profits by spending less on R&D costs. (But I'm not 100% certain this interpretation is correct.)

In Q2, ABBV's revenues from Imbruvica annualized at $2.5 B. Most of that came from US sales, and a growing but still small amount from its share of ex-US profits.

The growth rate and growth of indications suggests that this number could double by 2019. If so, one more great year could push sales, or at least annualized sales, to or near the $7 B sales goal that ABBV said in the conference call was and is its planning goal when it did the Pharmacyclics deal in 2015.

There are two major unknown factors in thinking about Imbruvica in addition to the usual unknowns about how clinical trials, competition, and commercial sales and profits will progress.

One unknown is that Imbruvica is in trials for lung cancer and other solid tumors. I would guess that the projections at the time of the Pharmacyclics deal were for liquid (white blood cell) tumors only. So success in solid tumors would, I suppose, be a bonus to that revenue goal. There has also been a regulatory filing for use of Imbruvica for chronic graft versus host disease, a transplant-related problem.

A second unknown is the date at which generics will enter the market against Imbruvica. The Orange Book shows December 28, 2026 as the date at which most of the key patents for Imbruvica expire, including the broad composition of matter patents that describe ibrutinib and related compounds. However, a composition of matter patent got listed last year that expires in 2033, patent #9296753. This describes certain crystalline forms of the drug, chemically known as ibrutinib.

These crystalline patents can be commercially important. For example, Celgene (CELG) received a similar patent on crystalline forms of its lead drug Revlimid, patent #9296753. This patent, which expires in 2027, is in addition to the basic composition of matter patent that describes Revlimid, chemically known as lenalidomide. CELG has used that patent to extend the US exclusivity of Revlimid more than two years, based on a deal struck with a patent challenger.

Whether that strategy will hold as the years roll along and other challenges are mounted is not known, but in thinking about Imbruvica, I'm inclined to add two years and two months to its protected patent life and say that just for purposes of analysis at this point, assuming the end of 2028 is not unreasonable.

That allows a total estimate of $70 B in revenues to ABBV to be made, though I'm not at all sure of how international revenues are going to ramp and decline.

Using $70 B and a 5% or less cost of goods and other general and administrative costs related to this one brand, that leaves sales and marketing and attributable R&D as the other major costs (excluding cost of capital), plus taxes of course. Putting them together, and guessing at R&D, I'm comfortable for now with a 60% product-specific net after-tax profit margin for Imbruvica using a 20% tax rate.

That gives $42 B for future profits under the assumptions listed; again, this is a placeholder number. If the US puts in price controls that apply not just to enhancing competition within a sector, but would apply to a unique drug such as Imbruvica, then some discounting for present value would be appropriate. For now, I'm going to go with the idea that Imbruvica will have pricing flexibility and that most of ABBV's revenues and profits from it will come from the US, so the $7 B peak sales that ABBV has assumed will actually rise in nominal terms and eliminate most of the need to discount that number in future years.

Moving on, there are all the rest of the marketed drugs, which to save your time and mine I will review as a group and summarize as if they were held for sale, as a group, to a marketing company.

All the other drugs are collectively very valuable

This list is seen in the first table in the Q2 press release. There are drugs on the way up, such as Creon and Duodopa, and several for which sales are dropping. There is the unique old drug Synthroid, which while genericized has a large contingent of fans of the brand amongst physicians. So long as ABBV keeps the price of Synthroid affordable, this brand might, almost uniquely, roll along forever.

While I assume a 20% tax rate for newer products, which I expect to have their intellectual property in Ireland, Synthroid likely has no remaining I.P. and therefore, since ABBV only sells it in the US, its profits are assumed by me to be subject to a 35% Federal tax rate, plus attributable state taxes.

I also assume that the follow-on product to the declining Viekira line of hepatitis C drugs, namely Maviret, will be approved by the FDA and in the EU and begin contributing to growth in HCV sales for several years to come.

One of the major drugs, Synagis, is seasonal, so it's best to take a look at 6-month numbers. The major drugs listed in the press release have 6-month sales of $2.9 B. The total revenues of $13.5 B minus the $10 B of Humira + Imbruvica revenues show $3.5 B total revenues from other sources, some of which could be from royalties and from interest income. Other, smaller sellers will be in this group, as well, though.

I will split the difference and think of other drugs with $3.2 B in half year revenues, or $6.4 B in full year revenues.

If this portfolio of drugs were sold to a marketing company, I will estimate that it would garner a 4-5X sales value. This includes the Maviret hep C drugs and assumes timely approval in all major markets. Call the value $26 B, or about 4X, it is hoped, to be conservative.

These analyses suggest that Imbruvica plus the other current products, other than Humira, might be worth $42 + 26 = $68 B.

Humira could, I suspect, be worth $80 B or more (no guarantees on any of these numbers). Add all these numbers together and one gets a guesstimate of pre-tax profits from Humira and Imbruvica, and market value on sale from the other marketed products, around $148 B. This closely matches ABBV's market cap of $114 B at a share price of $70, then adding back the $39 B of negative tangible value the stock has.

So, with wide error ranges, that suggests that investors in ABBV may be getting two things free, the pipeline and all the intangibles that a large, successful integrated biotech/Big Pharma company possess.

The pipeline: promising



For a company with about a $150 B market cap after adjustment for the large negative tangible value, I judge the pipeline as quite good. A high "hit" rate of several promising approaches could make it great, but it will take time for that to happen. A negative this year were late-stage failures of a PARP inhibitor (a cancer drug) that still may have a future, should one of the other late stage trials succeed.

The main positive I see in the pipeline that in thorough Big Pharma way, ABBV has methodically gone about trying to replace Humira with two drugs for its main indications. These drugs comprise one oral agent and one next-generation antibody. I will begin by describing these two drugs, then make some other comments on other aspects of the pipeline, which is too diverse to review in detail.

Upadacitinib

This is the most important agent that could help replace Humira's revenues (and add to them at first), both because it is oral and because it was internally developed at ABBV. Also known as ABT-494, upa is in Phase 3 for rheumatoid arthritis and is in mid-late stage trials for both major inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis. The drug is in the same class as baricitinib, another JAK inhibitor developed by Lilly (LLY) and invented by Incyte (INCY). Baricitinib was approved for RA in the EU, but the FDA has pointed to some episodes of serious blood clots as a reason not to approve the drug at this time. Apparently it will take at least until 2019-2020 for baricitinib to reach the US market, if ever.

A good deal of attention was paid to upa/494 on the conference call. ABBV stoutly defended what it has seen regarding such clotting issues as pulmonary embolism, and just as Gilead (GILD) did with its JAK inhibitor filgotinib, noted that 494 lowers platelets, whereas baricitinib raises them.

The FDA is fully able to approve a drug that has side effects, just so it understands them and a case can be made that some patients will benefit. The FDA even allowed NSAIDs to go over the counter even though they cause GI bleeding.

In the case of upa or 494, one of ABBV's several pivotal programs is studying it in patients who have been refractory to advanced therapy. The company's prepared remarks included the following:

We believe our once-daily oral highly-selective JAK1 inhibitor [upa/494] has the potential to provide best-in-class efficacy with a favorable safety profile in RA and provide strong activity in a very competitive profile in psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis... Upadacitinib's efficacy in this [refractory RA] population compares favorably to other selective JAK inhibitors in Phase 3 development. And we think this drug has the potential to offer meaningful advantages over products on the market today or in development. Additionally, the safety profile in the SELECT-NEXT study was consistent with what was observed in the Phase 2 trials, and no new safety signals were detected.

I do not consider FDA approval of upa as a sure thing, but now that everyone is watching this issue closely, and will characterize it in great detail when submitting an NDA, my guess is that even if a recommendation in the label is for physicians to consider use of an anti-clotting agent such as warfarin or a Xa inhibitor, upa will come to market timely.

If it does so and has indications for RA and at least one inflammatory bowel disease, preferably both, the descriptions that ABBV has provided of its efficacy suggest that it could achieve several billions of dollars in sales for many years. If it gains several indications, this drug could be a big hit.

Risk-adjusted, I give upa significant present value; but until it both gets out to the market and is used safely, this is far from a certainty. In addition, we need to see results of more pivotal trials to truly get a grip on its efficacy as well as safety.

Risankizumab

This monoclonal antibody (-mab at the end of the drug's name tells us that) was in-licensed from the privately-held German company Boehringer Ingelheim. It is a late-stage asset that works by a similar mechanism as JNJ's Tremfya, which recently came to market for psoriasis, one of the major indications for ABBV's Humira. Risa, as I shall call the ABBV/BI drug, is in development for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis and Crohn's, and perhaps at least one other indication.

I'm bullish on this molecule. Market potential would appear to be large. There are several billions of dollars of milestone and royalty payments that will be owed to BI assuming successful commercialization, which is planned for the psoriasis indication in 2019. Tremfya and risa could be in the vanguard of an important new class of antibodies for autoimmune diseases.

Moving on, I'll briefly comment on three others, two in oncology and one in women's health.

Venclexta

This is an innovative drug for certain cancers that is already beginning its sales cycle, but much more may await assuming success in additional indications. The co-developer is the mighty Genentech, a subsidiary of Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY).

Venclexta is in Phase 3 for CLL, AML and myeloma.

The commercial opportunity could be very interesting. I did not discern from the regulatory filings I reviewed if this is a straight 50-50 partnership with Genentech.

Stemcentrx drugs

The lead drug, an antibody commonly called Rova-T, stems (pun intended) from ABBV's acquisition of Stemcentrx, a junior biotech, for $4 B. The lead indication is small cell lung cancer, a large underserved category. Several other early stage candidates are in development. There's lots of potential from this platform technology company, but risks are high.

Elagolix

This is a Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) drug, in-licensed with attractive terms to ABBV, as I understand them. It is in late stage trials for disease states both of which have two commercially significant markets, endometriosis and uterine fibroids. ABBV markets Lupron, which is indicated for endometriosis, so it knows the women's health market. This will allow ABBV to increase an ongoing sales effort rather than begin from scratch assuming approval.

Elagolix looks to me as though it could be a significant product for ABBV.

Others

See pipeline for a long list of ABBV's other candidates.

Overall, I do think that ABBV has done a very good job in its pipeline. This reflects its heritage as an older pharma company.

Part of the reason I have warmed to ABBV shares is an appreciation of what I view as a highly competent management, and the diverse and interesting pipeline reflects that in my opinion.

Summary and concluding remarks

ABBV now appears to me to have a nice mix of Big Pharma competence and a biotech orientation, though with opportunistic product development such as Duodopa and elagolix. Its emphasis on dividend growth first and occasional share buybacks may be appropriate for an aging individual investor base; this focus is also never out of favor with pension fund managers.

In addition to all the above enumerated marketed and pipeline products, it's worth emphasizing again that corporations are more than their specific products or product ideas; at least the prominent ones are. More specifically, a very large company such as ABBV now has strengths that range from basic science to clinical development to sales and marketing, especially in autoimmune diseases, some important types of cancer, and several other disease categories.

It is an expert in FDA and EMA regulatory matters. Just having expertise in sales and marketing plus FDA matters added greatly to the attractiveness of Forest Labs when the company now known as Allergan (AGN) acquired it. So there could be a lot of indefinable value inherent within ABBV that one cannot point to as one points to specific products or pipeline candidates.

Thus, when putting all the components of ABBV together, from a bottom-up perspective, I believe it's possible to argue that the pipeline and intangibles may "come free," and that this is attractive for now money investment. Also, it would be consistent with the top-down perspective that ABBV can be an attractive dividend growth vehicle for years to come. If so, perhaps high single-digit returns are available on a compounded annual basis, and perhaps periodically the dividend yield may dip closer to 3%. If that were to happen any time soon, significant capital gains might be able to be realized, as well.

As always, only time will tell.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.