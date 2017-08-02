Abraxas Petroleum: Wolfcamp Economics Comparable To Middle Bakken

Wolfcamp economics are similar to Middle Bakken economics and better than Three Forks despite lower raw production numbers than the latter two.

Changes to guidance result in an estimated $2 million improvement in EBITDA for 2017. I think there is a good chance that production guidance may also increase slightly.

Acquisition paid for via shares and other assets. Price per net acre appears similar to other recent deals in the area.

Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) has been continuing to incrementally add to its Delaware Basin position and now has around 8,497 net acres for the Bone Spring/Wolfcamp. The most recent acquisition could potentially result in Abraxas increasing its production guidance, as second half production may increase by 250 to 300 BOEPD through the resulting increase in working interest for its Caprito wells.



Delaware Basin Acquisition

Abraxas mentioned that it was acquiring 973 net acres in the Delaware Basin (including 853 net acres with Bone Spring/Wolfcamp rights). Abraxas paid for the additional acreage with $4.3 million in cash, 2 million shares of common stock and its Cayonosa Draw property (including half of Abraxas's 50% mineral rights for that property. The Cayonosa Draw Ranch (also sometimes called Coyanosa Draw Ranch) was marketed for $6.7 million before. Using that ranch valuation, Abraxas paid approximately $14.3 million for its new acreage.

The current production on that acreage is primarily natural gas, so I'd attribute a value of $25,000 per flowing BOE to it. Backing that out of the $14.3 million purchase price results in an estimated cost of approximately $11,360 per net acre (or $12,950 per net acre if you just include the Bone Spring/Wolfcamp acreage). This is roughly in-line with other transactions in the area.

The acquisition should boost Abraxas's second half production by around 250 to 300 BOEPD through the increase in working interest in the Caprito wells (assuming that the new wells have similar production to Caprito 99-302H). Abraxas's working interest in the Caprito 98-201H and 301HR wells increases by 10% and its working interest in the Caprito 83-304H and 404H wells increases by 15%.

As Abraxas sold a portion of its Powder River Basin assets for $4.6 million, its Delaware Basin acquisition essentially involved no net cash outlay.



Guidance Changes

Abraxas reduced its 2017 guidance for lease operating expenses by $1 per BOE, while increasing its estimated cash G&A by $1 million. This is overall a positive since a $1 per BOE reduction in lease operating expenses should result in $3 million in savings, so its overall cash expenditures should decline by around $2 million. Going forward, 2018's lease operating expenses could be slight lower as 2017 guidance includes Q1 2017's $6.71 per BOE lease operating expense, which is at the high end of its $5 to $7 per BOE new guidance for 2017.

Abraxas mentioned that its G&A guidance was going up by $1.25 million. However, its initial guidance was for $10 million to $12.5 million in cash G&A, and that has gone up to $11 million to $13.5 million, which appears to be a $1 million increase instead.

Abraxas is also removing one well from its Eagle Ford plans as it allocates more spend towards the Delaware Basin. This makes sense since the Delaware Basin appears to have significant potential for Abraxas, while its Austin Chalk well has performed poorly.

Delaware Basin Notes

One thing to note is that Abraxas's Wolfcamp type curve shows a rate of return that is close to its Middle Bakken rate of return and better than its Three Forks returns, despite noticeably less production per well.

Abraxas claims around a 33% rate of return at $45 WTI oil for a 604 MBOE Wolfcamp well, compared to an approximately 34% rate of return at $45 WTI oil for a 845 MBOE Middle Bakken well and an approximately 24% rate of return at $45 WTI oil for a 723 MBOE Three Forks well.

The ability to get similar rates of return (Wolfcamp vs. Middle Bakken) despite nearly 30% less production can be explained by factors such as lower Wolfcamp oil differentials, better gas price realizations and lower production taxes as well.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum - July 2017 Presentation

Source: Abraxas Petroleum - July 2017 Presentation



Eagle Ford And Austin Chalk

Abraxas's Bulls Eye 101H Austin Chalk well hasn't done very well, with only 47 MBOE in production in nearly 10 months after it was completed. Production has averaged less than 100 BOEPD during the last couple months as well.

The Eagle Ford Shut Eye 1H well should be completed soon, and if results are not very substantially better than Bulls Eye 101H, I'd expect Abraxas to ignore its Eagle Ford/Austin Chalk acreage in the future.

Conclusion

Abraxas has been steadily adding to its Delaware Basin position. Despite lower production levels per well, the Delaware Basin appears to have similar economics to Abraxas's Middle Bakken wells and better economics than its Three Forks wells. Given the poor results in the Austin Chalk so far, I'd expect Abraxas to focus only on developing its Bakken and Delaware Basin assets in the future, unless Shut Eye 1H performs very well.

