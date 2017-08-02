Chevron: Nice Yield, But Not My Favorite

Chevron (CVX) is now finally showing the growth the company was aiming for with its huge investments over the last few years, and it looks as if its output could continue to grow going forward.

Chevron's second-quarter results missed analyst estimates, despite the company being able to increase its revenues substantially year over year:

Chevron's revenues were up 18% year over year, driven by higher average oil and natural gas prices as well as by a higher production number.

Chevron's average production grew by almost exactly 10% over the last year, driven by the ramp-up at Gorgon, as well as at assets such as the company's Permian basin operations. This production increase is a big positive for the company's earnings and cash flows, as it results in a couple of things:

Chevron has to spend less on capital expenditures now as its main projects are finished, which increases the free cash flow portion of the company's operating cash flows.

Higher revenues due to higher production results in outsized earnings growth, as the fixed costs for those assets are already paid and since a significant portion of the additional gross profit drops down to the company's bottom line.

Earnings growth as well as cash flow growth are thus the results of the company's production increases, and it appears as if more production increases will happen in the foreseeable future: Wheatstone, Chevron's other big Australian LNG project, is close to starting production. The project, which faced cost overruns and delays (such as with Gorgon) will likely come onstream in the next couple of weeks, which should result in an additional boost to Chevron's production over the next year. The project, which produces about 60% of Gorgon's output once it is running at capacity, should be fully ramped up by spring, at which point the added benefit from higher production should provide another boost to Chevron's earnings and cash flows.

Since Gorgon is currently adding about 430,000 barrels of oil equivalent to Chevron's production number, investors can expect Wheatstone's contribution around 250,000 barrels of oil equivalent -- all else being equal, this would mean a production increase by roughly 9%. If Chevron can also squeeze out some growth in the Permian basin or via other projects, the company's total production number could rise by double digits next year.

Those production growth numbers give Chevron a unique position among oil majors, although Chevron is overtaken by other companies such as Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) when it comes to cash generation:

We see that Chevron produced operating cash flows of $10.1 billion during the first half of the current year, with capex totaling $8.9 billion over the same time. Since $2.1 billion of that capex number is not paid by Chevron directly, the free cash flow total for the first half of the year is $10.1B - $8.9B + $2.1B, which equals $3.3 billion. When we double that number, we get a rough estimate for the current year at $6.6 billion.

That's better than the cash flows Chevron has been producing over the last couple of years, but still not anywhere close to what some of Chevron's peers are generating in terms of free cash flows. Shell produced free cash flows of more than $10 billion in the second quarter alone, and Exxon Mobil (XOM) is vastly outperforming Chevron in that regard as well.

Chevron's free cash flow generation of just a little more than $3 billion over the first half of the year is not very much relative to the company's market capitalization (Chevron trades at roughly 32 times this year's free cash flows). The first-half cash flow numbers are also not high enough to support Chevron's dividend, which totals $8.1 billion a year (or $4 billion for the first half of the current year, $700 million more than the free cash flows Chevron managed to produce).

The weak cash generation might be based on the fact that Chevron has a rather small downstream section relative to peers such as Exxon Mobil and Shell, which is a headwind during times of low oil prices. On the other hand, Chevron's leverage toward higher oil prices is bigger, thus the company's earnings and cash flows will grow at a faster pace once (or if) oil prices rise significantly. Until then, cash flows will likely remain much lower than the levels we've seen at some of Chevron's peers, despite the production growth Chevron is generating. This is not a positive for the company's future dividend growth, and also not a positive for other uses of cash, such as buybacks.

Chevron's dividend yield of 4.0% is not bad at all -- investors get much more from Chevron than from the broad market or treasuries. However, due to the fact that cash flows are not very high, future dividend increases will likely remain subdued until oil prices are substantially higher. Until then, increasing production and revenue numbers might attract buyers, which could lead to capital appreciation, but due to the fact that Chevron is not really trading at a low valuation that is not a guaranteed thing at all.

Takeaway

Chevron has spent a lot of cash trying to grow its production numbers, and it looks like that is now finally working. Strong production growth in Q2, and foreseeable production increases over the next couple of quarters, make Chevron somewhat of an exception among oil majors. Due to rather low cash flows, a rather high valuation, and the fact that dividend growth will likely remain limited for the foreseeable future, Chevron is not the most attractive oil major. Income investors will continue to receive an attractive dividend yield, but the yields at other companies (such as Shell) are even better, and the dividends are better protected by cash flows on top of that.

