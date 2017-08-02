Och-Ziff Capital With A Big Top And Bottom-Line Beat

Back in May, I wrote about how the beaten down hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital (OZM), had over 180% upside. On the heels of a major scandal and receiving huge net outflows, not surprising, the market was not too kind to the hedge fund sending the shares down over 80%. On top of that, the hedge fund industry has experienced massive net outflows as a whole over the past few years. As Warren Buffett once said, "be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful." The stock has run up about 20% since May, and if this earnings report is any indication, it still has more to go. You can read more about why I think Och-Ziff has so much upside here.

Och-Ziff reported their Q2 2017 earnings report this morning and absolutely crushed both the top and bottom-line estimates from Wall Street analysts. The hedge fund posted adjusted EPS of $0.10 and revenue of $148.94 million, far above their respective $0.02 and $98 million estimates. The performance of their funds looks good as well. The OZ Master Fund was up almost 9% in July, while the Asia Master Fund and Europe Master Fund were up about 18% and 5% respectively.

Och-Ziff's AUM, as of June 30, 2017, was $33.2 billion, down 21% year-over-year. There is some sticker shock to this number, but it actually doesn't mean that much. In June 2016, a lot of institutions were still in a lock up period and were unable to withdraw their money from the hedge fund. That has since changed, as almost all investors have had the opportunity to withdraw their money at this point if they so pleased. The short-term change in assets is what's important. While the firm still faces short-term capital net outflows, due to its strong performance, Och-Ziff's AUM actually increased $200 million since July 1st.

It's now hard to tell (which is a good thing) if the outflows are due to some stragglers who haven't pulled all their money from the hedge fund due to scandal or if Och-Ziff is an innocent bystander in the onslaught against hedge funds. In their Q1 earnings call, CEO Daniel Och said, "We are one quarter away from substantially all clients having had the ability to redeem since the cycle began, and from that point forward we believe that multi-strategy flows will return to being driven by performance and general industry trends." This makes it seem like the small capital net outflows are due to more of the sentiment towards the hedge fund industry, which seems to actually be improving.

An article by Barry Ritholtz back in June, detailed how hedge funds are the ultimate survivors. Here are some of the highlights:

Hedge fund assets have actually hit a new record. According to Hedge Fund Research the latest data show that assets increased to $3.07 trillion in the first quarter, surpassing the previous record of $3.02 trillion in the prior quarter.

Average hedge fund management and incentive fees declined narrowly in 1Q17, as the average management fee fell by 1 bp to 1.47 percent in 1Q, and the average incentive fee fell 10 bps to 17.3 percent.

Launches are increasing. There were 189 hedge fund openings in the first quarter of 2017. That is the first increase since first-quarter 2016.

Despite increased launches, closing still outpace launches. There were 259 liquidations during the first quarter, a modest decrease from the 275 in last year's fourth quarter.

Although indexing to achieve market-matching returns is relatively cheap and readily available, there remains a demand for outperformance.

This is all great news for Och-Ziff. The hedge fund industry got a little too fat. There were too many poor performing funds out there that needed to be trimmed. Once this shake-out occurs, hedge funds with superior performance should once again begin to reap the benefits of market beating returns.

As of writing, Och-Ziff is currently down almost 2% this morning following its earnings beat. This might not be a bad entry point for someone looking to get in on the high-risk, low-reward play.

