Nyrstar NV's (NYRSF) CEO Hilmar Rode on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nyrstar NV (OTC:NYRSF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2017 3:00 AM ET

Executives

Anthony Simms - Head of IR

Hilmar Rode - CEO

Christopher Eger - CFO

Analysts

Kevin Kerdoudi - Bank of America

Alan Gabriel - Morgan Stanley

Wim Hoste - KBC Securities

Philip Ngotho - ABN

Ioannis Masvoulas - RBC

Daniel Lurch - Exane

Jatinder Goel - Citigroup

Operator

Good morning everyone and welcome to Nyrstar's First Half 2017 Results presentation. My name is Anthony Simms, and I’m the Head of Investor Relations at Nyrstar. Joining me on the today’s call is Hilmar Rode; our Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Eger, our Chief Financial Officer. Today’s presentation will be filled, will be followed rather by a question-and-answer session.

And I’d now like to hand over the presentation to Hilmar Rode.

Hilmar Rode

Good morning everyone, welcome to the first half 2017 results call for Nyrstar. We’re very pleased to be presenting the results and we hope the information we provide will be useful to you.

Just moving onto Slide 2, I just want to draw your attention to the disclaimer without going into the detail there. And then move directly to Slide 4, where we provide an overview of the first half results.

As a summary note I think Nyrstar has made strong progress during the first half of 2017 and I believe we’re performing well in terms of reaching our stated objectives. In particular Port Pirie redevelopment project remains an absolute key focused and we’ve been pleased with the progress that we’ve achieved. Most importantly we’re on track for hot commissioning to commence in late September 2017 with first feed onto the new TSL furnace by October 2017 and the cost to complete of AUD660 million in-line with the revised guidance that we issued at the start of February this year.

In terms of underlying EBITDA, we’re up 23% on the first half 2016 to $111 million broadly in-line with the guidance that being driven by a number of saving factors as you know significantly stronger zinc prices and there was also a stronger U.S. dollars exchange rate but that has been offset as you know by the reductions in the treatment charges and also we had reduced production at Port Pirie in quarter one. Quarter two has been normal. And of course, we had additional cost to restart the Middle Tennessee mines.

We’ve made significant progress on the mining the Middle Tennessee mines have restarted ahead of schedule and have achieved EBITDA of a positive status by the end of the first half. Our board has also yesterday approved the unconditional restart of the Myra Falls mining operation and we’ve all but concluded the Latin American mining operation sale-off and now we will be focusing on optimizing operating the North American mines for strong free cash flow generation.

We continue to make significant progress in terms of strengthening and reinforcing our balance sheet and in that regard we did place the €400 million of senior notes in March and we did do a €100 million upsize of our working capital borrowing base in April. As of 30 June 2017, we had liquidity of over €700 million and our net debt of slightly below a €1 billion at 30 June was in-line with the end of the first quarter.

Strong safety performance, CapEx guidance maintained adjusted for the restart of the Myra Falls and all, so a strong operational performance across the mining operations and the zinc smelting operations and certainly also both in quarter two.

Moving onto slide 5, would like to provide a brief summary of the fundamentals. Zinc remains positive, demand is strong, supply remains subdued as a result the exchange stocks have continued to drawdown which in level not seen since quarter one 2009.

FX has been volatile and certainly we do need to acknowledge that the recently weaker U.S. dollar against the euro is providing a headwind for Nyrstar going forward. In terms of treatment charges, it’s well publicized that the benchmark TC was settled at 172 with zero escalators and we continue to confirm that we will be in a range of a USD40 to USD50 per ton discounted in terms of our overall averaged realized TC for the year.

I would just would like to move over to slide 6, to briefly summarize on safety and production. Solid safety performance in the first half that’s very important for us because preventing harm is a core priority for Nyrstar. We delivered a number of milestones, we had one million hours recordable injury free at the OB smelter, we also had one million hours lost time injury free at the Port Pirie redevelopment project, wonderful achievements. We also did not suffer any material environmental events in the first half.

In terms of production zinc metal production in the first half was up 2% year-on-year in-line with our management expectations despite the significant planned maintenance shuts in quarter two at Balen, Budel and Hobart, the three big zinc smelters.

Lead production at Port Pirie was down 12% versus the first half of 2016 after a difficult first quarter where we had to do some repair on the old infrastructure. But the quarter two production result was uneventful and in-line with budget expectations which is pleasing.

We also note that the indium production has started up well at Auby.

And then finally, we continue to advance on the zinc mining production with a 6% year-on-year increase driven largely by – we’re ahead of schedule Middle Tennessee startup.

And now I’d like to handover to our CFO Chris Eger to give us an overview into the financials. Over to you, Chris.

Christopher Eger

Thank you, Hilmar. So starting with page 8, I’ll give you a quick explanation of our financial summary. Positively as you will see our EBITDA has grown nicely over the past several halves, 90 million in H1 2016 to 105 and then this half of 111. So 111 this half was positively impacted by much higher zinc price relatively to last year of an increase of 50%. However, as explained by Hilmar, an offset of treatment charges which was roughly 15% lower year-over-year.

But I’ll go through in more detail our bridge and our EBITDA from half year to half year on the following slide. Just also want to note that the loss for the period was €21 million an increase of €221 million over last year as you will see last year we recorded impairments of roughly €158 million which we did not have in H1 this year. We also positively benefited our H1 numbers due to the fact that we were able to ride up the Campo Morado asset with the fact that it was on the books for zero but had a healthy sales price to Telson Resources.

Moving to CapEx, so CapEx for the half was €161 million, an increase of €36 million relative to last year. CapEx was higher as you will see the metals process sustaining and mining. So metals process sustaining CapEx predominantly due to the fact that we had planned shut at Balen, Budel and Hobart and then on the mining side as expected increase was due to the fact that we’re starting mid Tennessee as well as spending additional CapEx at Langlois in order to increase their mining plan.

On the net debt side we ended the half at 96 which was an increase of €297 million relative to last year, but more importantly was in-line with our end of the Q2 numbers.

Moving to the next page, on slide 9, we would like to explain to our EBITDA movements from H1 2016 to H1 2017. As you will see we had a positive impact on the zinc price of €124 million due to the 50% increase as explained before. We also saw positive movements across other metals being copper, gold and silver which also positively impacted the EBITDA by €14 million.

Next on the strategic zinc side as you remember last year, we in strategic hedges for zinc through the use of zero cost colors with [2172] and a ceiling of $2,543 per tonne. As the average zinc price was $2,690 that difference between the $2,690 versus the $2,543 had a negative €15 million impact on our financials year-over-year.

We then had a net positive impact due to FX of €4 million, you see we broke it out between a positive impact on the dollar strengthening from 112 to 108 impacting the numbers by €12 million but then negatively offset by the fact that the AUD dollar strengthened from 152 to 144.

Finally, with regards to the macros you will see that there was a negative €40 million impact on the treatment charges due to the fact that the treatment charges in March were 15% lower what we saw last year. It's worth noting that the discount that Nyrstar achieves relative to the realized benchmark was maintained at that $40 to $50 discount price as we experience last year from Q2 to Q4. And we expect this discount to remain in place for the remainder of the year.

Next moving to the operational side with regards to Metals processing we saw that there was a negative impact of €60 million on the volume side. This was predominantly due to the outages that we experienced at Port Pirie in Q1 with regards to fact that we had lead and silver down year-over-year by 12% and 26%. This then positively impacted by the fact that our zinc metal production was up 11,000 tonnes.

On the cost side we continuously experienced high energy prices across the business which is roughly 70% of the €22 million impact that you see in the chart. The bulk of those energy price increases are also being exhibited in Australia predominantly at Port Pirie with higher coking coal and electricity prices.

Then moving to the mining side, you’ll see that there was a positive 2 million increase in our mining EBITDA as a result of the mid Tennessee startup which had a benefit of 5,000 tonnes of zinc and concentrate. On the mining cost we also did see 24 million increase in cost, setting negative impact on EBITDA roughly half of this amount is due to the mid Tennessee startup. We also then spent additional cash at Langlois with regards to improving the mine plant and then at East Tennessee we have exhibited higher employment cost which impacted the numbers this half.

And finally in other eliminations which are predominantly corporate costs there were number of factors that contribute to a six million decrease in EBITDA year-over-year namely we had one time costs with regards to ongoing optimization of full potentials across the business. In 2016 we had lowest bonus accrual than we do have in 2017 and finally there were number of FX movements which impacted this number negatively.

Moving to page 10, I would like to give you a quick snapshot of our net debt evolution over Q2 2017. So as hired before we ended the quarter with €986 million of net debt which coincidentally is the same number that we started the quarter with. You will see in the bridge pretty self-explanatory that the net debt was positively impacted by our EBITDA of €54 million for the quarter and then negatively impacted by sustaining CapEx interest and growth CapEx all in-line with expectations.

Working capital for this quarter had a positive impact of €37 million as you can see in the bottom right, the majority of that positive impact was due to the fact that inventory decreased by €48 million and we provided a bridge and you can see that the FX was a primary driver that decreased inventory with euro strengthening relative to dollar from 107 at the end of Q2 to 114 at the end of – sorry at the end of Q1 was 107 at the end of Q2 is 114.

You’ll see that there was a slight benefit in working capital affected zinc price, decreased by $30 but then offset by increased volumes. Finally, with regards to the net debt we had a number of prepaid movements, we completed two prepaid in Q2 of €100 million which was then offset by amortization of existing prepaid.

Now moving to the last slide in my section, I would like to give you just an update of our balance sheet activities with regards to H1 2017. So we continue to be very active in modeling the markets to look for opportunistic financings that we will not only enhance the liquidity but extend our material profile. So with that we completed a 400 million bond in March of this year as a seven year piece of paper. We also up sized the borrowing base in April and completed three silver prepaid of a gross value of $160 million. This led to a liquidity at the end of the half of over €700 million and as we look to the remainder of the year we will continue to look at how we can continue to roll our prepaid but as said before we continue to look at all financing options in order to further strengthen the balance sheet, extend the existing material profile and improve liquidity.

So with that I will now hand presentation back over to Hilmar.

Hilmar Rode

Thank you, Chris. Moving on to slide 13, I would like to spend a little bit of time to walk you through some of the progress that we have made at Port Pirie. We have actually been very pleased with the progress made at the Port Pirie redevelopment project and I do think it's worth while we spend some time.

So let’s start by looking at the two photographs at the bottom. The photo at the left shows the situation in December 2016 and the photo on the right shows the situations at the end of July 2017. And I guess what a difference of seven months makes. With the photo on the left you see the massive crane that was used to ultimately construct the TSL building with the TSL building sort of just starting to be constructed. And clearly, relative to that if we step to the right there has been a massive progress. You see the photo on the right being dominated now by an 84 meter high TSL building which is effectively complete other than the cladding. You can see the cladding starting to go up there.

You also see that the massive crane used to construct the TSL building is now gone and that's very important because once we were able to remove that big crane we could start the work to relocate and adjust the slack coaster which is one of the key floors that we identified at the start of this year. So physically on site, massive change has happened, positive change and I will just give a little bit of statistics around that. As at the end of July construction was 95% complete. Dry commissioning was 38% complete and coal commissioning was 9% complete and all advancing well.

What I would also like to highlight is that we were able to conclude what we think is a very constructive and positive agreement with Glencore for the training of our key personnel at their Kazzinc lead smelting operations in Kazakhstan. And they will also be providing commissioning assistance to us. That's very important because a lot of running TSL furnace successfully is not what you read in book but practical know how and it's practical know how at the operator, supervisor, superintendent level. Those are the people who would be in Kazakhstan. The first round of training which lasted 30 days in Kazakhstan on site has taken place and currently there is, as we speak second round of training also for 30 days taking place for a second group of people.

Obviously Port Pirie redevelopment project remains an intense focus for management. Frank Rittner, our COO is there at least once a month sometimes for two weeks even sometimes for three weeks. I am there regularly both Frank and I will be there again next week.

Moving over to slide 14, we were very pleased with progress on the mining side and I am going to just do a little bit of a deep dive also on that. We have effectively concluded the sale of our Latin American mining assets with the completion of the lost sale that Contanga expected in the coming weeks. The Middle Tennessee restart has gone well and it's ahead of schedule in terms of zinc production and July also continues according to plan.

The other big news is our board did approve yesterday the unconditional restart of the Myra Falls mine in British Columbia. We are expecting a total restart CapEx of approximately €70 million split evenly between 2017 and 2018. Also importantly we are in advanced discussion with several counter parties for either a prepaid or a streaming deal to partially fund the restart CapEx at Myra Falls. We are expecting zinc in concentrate production to commence roughly around the middle of 2018 ramping up to 30,000 tonnes per annum by the end of 2018.

We are now focused on optimizing the North American mining operations which we do have the foundation to be a profitable portfolio going forward and one that will deliver a very robust free cash flow. And to that end to give the market more data we both on the slide we provided the end of quarter one and as you see we stayed forward and we are actually delivering into that expectation that we created at the end of the first quarter and we expect progress to continue.

We have also provided information into several requests we had from the market in terms of what exactly do you as in your stock plan to produce in terms of zinc from the North American portfolio and at what cash cost. So we have provided there full cost for 2017, 2018 and 2019. And as you can see by 2019 we expect to be above 200,000 tonnes of content zinc in concentrate at the [C-1] cash cost well below USD$1,500 per tonne. We are not going to value the assets that's your job but I am convinced that when you punch those numbers into your macros, you will find it as actually quite an interesting proposition.

And I just use this opportunity to again say as important as the Port Pirie redevelopment project is and it is very important. This company has three profit streams it's the port Pirie development project, it's a set of robust zinc smelting that have been profitable and robustly since the formation of Nyrstar and we believe with these kinds of numbers in terms of the North American mining, there is an important and valuable third stream in our profit going forward.

Then just moving on and concluding with slide 15, again as I said we continue to make very strong progress implementing our strategic priorities and frankly the way I see the business including the port Pirie redevelopment project completion the Mid Tennessee restart and the Myra Falls restart we now have a portfolio of ten operated assets that will deliver robust profitability spanning Port Pirie, the zinc smelters and the zinc mining. And we are on track to deliver on that profitability via our five priorities.

And just to summarize briefly we continue to enforce our safety culture, key in that is visible felt leadership on site and that includes me being at site regularly to engage and set an example. Obviously continuing with the Port Pirie redevelopment the last 5% of construction and moving through the phases of commissioning. Bringing about a step change in operational performance we have reviewed our zinc mines for the full potential and I think today you see the outcome of that. We are making good progress with exactly the same type of full potential review on our zinc smelters and we will be reporting on that in due course.

We also will be extracting maximum value from the mining portfolio having now effectively concluded the sale of the Latin American assets we will be driving the North American assets very hard to continue to improve their performance. And finally, but also very importantly maintaining a strong balance sheet and liquidity profile as we mature our operational performance and moving to robust profitability.

And with that I conclude and I think we are open for questions.

Anthony Simms

Thank you, Hilmar. Emma, if we could open the line for questions that would be appreciated.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instruction] We will now take our first question from Kevin Kerdoudi from Bank of America. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Kevin Kerdoudi

Good morning. Regarding restart of the mines in North America what does it mean in terms of sales per head? Do you still plan to keep, to sell these assets or do you plan to keep the search stream of revenue in your portfolio?

Hilmar Rode

Yes. Good morning, Kevin, thank you for that question. We will be selling the mines if the right offer comes in. But I have to say to the kind of offers that we have received we think seriously under value the value we see in the mining portfolio. I think if you put in the kind of C1 cash cost profile that we feel confident we can deliver and the kind of production value we would be looking at very serious sales price to be interested. And as we said since I came on board earlier in the year we are sellers only for value.

Kevin Kerdoudi

Okay, great, thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. We will now take our next question from Alan Gabriel from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Alan Gabriel

Hi good morning gents. Two questions from my side if I may. Firstly, on the CapEx spend in H1, you spent a little less than 100 million on the business export theory how should we think about that number on a sustainable basis going forward including Myra Falls and Port Pirie excluding it just to compare things like for like? And the second question is on the mining business of North America. Where do you see the all-in sustaining cost you see the C1 well below 1,500 to about the ISC? Thank you.

Hilmar Rode

I will take the second question and then I will ask, thank you very much Alan for that. I will take the second question on the all-in sustaining cost and then Chris can talk a little bit about the CapEx and I might just fill in afterwards on the CapEx. In terms of all-in sustaining CapEx, clearly that needs to be also at an attractive level. We are currently in a ramp-up phase on those assets. So our primary focus is delivering the right kind of C1 cash cost number. I am convinced those numbers, those mines will be competitive also on C2 or all-in sustaining cash cost basis but I am not actually ready to provide a guidance on that. I think the guidance we are providing today in terms of the production and the C1 cash cost is as far as we wish to go. What I will say to you as a clue is the way we look at the mine is to increase the MPV the value of the mines as fast as we can but do so on a pay as you go basis. In other words we want to be sure that the CapEx is in-line with the EBITDA generation. We do not see a situation where we go and spend massive amounts of CapEx and cash flow negative on the mines. They must earn their way based on the CapEx.

Christopher Eger

Good morning Alan. So look on the CapEx as you saw we spent just over €160 million in each one. I think it's worth noting that with those levels and looking at the guidance will be at the high end of the range for 2017 and also now are also incorporating the restart for Myra Falls as part of that CapEx number which is actually €35 million in the last slide of the pack. When we think about more ongoing sustaining CapEx look we have talked about this quite a bit in the marketplace we see for the zinc smelters roughly around 100 million of sustaining CapEx. For Port Pirie it's in the range of 30 million and then with regard to the mines look we have guided numbers in the past of around €50 million per year which is a normalized level. But I guess I would caution that number slightly because as we are restarting the mines we see significant opportunities to augment the profitability of these mines as well as the smelters and so in the next coming years we may look to kind of tweak those numbers slightly in order to attack very attractive projects that have payback periods of less than a year in order to maximize the EBITDA of this business.

Alan Gabriel

Thank you.

Alan Gabriel

Just to complement what Chris just said, the CapEx will come down very, very substantially in 2018 on completion of the Port Pirie redevelopment project which is clear but we will most likely be above that long range steady state CapEx of €180 million per annum in terms of the value creation opportunities. It's a bit early to be more specific than that. We are just starting to work on the budget for next year but it will be dramatically down that I can assure you.

Alan Gabriel

Very clear, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We will now take our next question from Wim Hoste from KBC Securities. Please go ahead your line is open.

Wim Hoste

Yes. Good morning gentlemen. Two questions from my side maybe first on Port Pirie you reiterated the 130 million target EBITDA uplift, but could you also be offer little more clarity on what the EBITDA impact of the start-up might be in the second half of the year and then another question is on the optimization of your zinc smelting network could you maybe already give little bit of clarity on what kind of uplift you might see from that and what kind of initiatives you are planning there?

Hilmar Rode

Yes. Good morning. Thank you for those two questions. In terms of Port Pirie for the second half of the year we would probably see an overall EBITDA around the zero range including all the start-up cost and so on. So it's a plus or minus zero. In terms of the zinc smelting full potential we will be porting on that with adequate granularity for you to value that in due course just as we have done today on completion of the mining exercise. What I will say to you is, we do see significant potential to increase volumes and also reduce costs and increase recoveries on a debottlenecking basis. In other words making the existing assets work much harder and much more effectively. We did say in our previous call that we would be looking to step up our range which has been for several years in the 1.0 to 1.1 million tonnes per annum on the zinc smelting. We do see and we are now rather confident that we will be able to push that up into the 1.1 to 1.2 million ton range. Once we complete the exercise we will be more specific.

Wim Hoste

Okay and then maybe one other follow-up question. Could I have your intelligence on the zinc market there has been a significant drawdown of metal exchange inventories how do you see that implying your or impacting your business going forward. What's your take on zinc prices? For example, maybe already next year's TC settlement I know that's very early days but any view on that would be helpful as well. Thank you.

Christopher Eger

I want to keep my comment very general because it's early days. I don’t think we have a firm view yet on how the TCs and so on will work up next year. Probably in three or four months, we might.

What we do see is that the zinc metal markets are strong, demand is good and the mine supply remains constrained. So, as a broad macro statement, we do see most likely zinc pricing constructive and we see the TCs certain for the rest of this year on the type side.

Wim Hoste

Okay, understood. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We will now take our next question from Philip Ngotho from ABN. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Philip Ngotho

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. My first one is on the North American mines. I was wondering if you could just remind us how many years of reserve life you have at those mines and as well how that might impact the potential value for the mines and the selling price.

And my other question is on, yes, I'm just trying to understand a little bit of the reason why you do keep upsizing your facilities, your credit facilities and also the number of silver prepays. Because it seems to me that the liquidity room that you now states of 700 million should be more than sufficient to cover for the intermonth needs of 150 million to 200 million.

So, if you could give a bit more background on that and to help me understand that. And my other question is on the discount to benchmark TCs. Do you already have a kind of view what that might be going into 2018 in terms of the contracts that you have now. We have Trafigura and Glencore.

Is it something that's just likely to remain at these levels, the $40 to $50 per tonne because we've been seeing TCs per TCs move up, maybe the market easing a little bit? So, does that have any impact on the discount that you might be able to get over that remain at current levels.

And also wondering if in the sourcing and the payable percentages, if you're paying anything else, then what the market if it differs from what the market rates are, approximately. Those are my questions.

Hilmar Rode

Good morning, Philip. I'll take question one and three and then I think Chris can take the question on the financing.

In terms of the North American mines, obviously what the reserve and the resource lines are because we published those figures. This mine have been under capitalized as we look backward. And so, we look more at the resource life and what we see today is we have resource lives one is excess of 10 years at the three Tennessee mines, the resource life of approximately 10 years with a lot of exploration upside at Myra Falls.

And a resource life of about six years as we stand at Luangwa. Obviously, as we work seriously with the mines, we will be making the necessary infill drilling and other work and development work to convert resources into reserves as necessary.

In terms of question three. I don’t have a lot of comment on that, these things determine depend really on market conditions in terms of the discount. What I can say is in terms of the way we pay, we pay exactly on all our contracts with the normal 85% payable and so on. There's no funny games or anything like that.

I'm slightly surprised by your question, but I can confirm we pay on all our contracts in terms of the standard sort of headline approach.

Chris, over to you.

Christopher Eger

Yes. Good morning, Philip. So, on our balance sheet and why we do so many activities. We take a very active approach and I think a diverse and optimal we call capital structure, we're looking at secured and unsecured debt with various maturity profiles.

So, we augmented the borrowing base from 4500, which was really due to the fact that we saw, I have seen zinc price increase quite dramatically year-over-year and therefore seen a significant outflow in working capital mostly in 2016 and partially in 2017.

So, in order to maintain an adequate level of headroom in order to fund our working capital, it was prudent in order to upsize the borrowing base. And then when we look at the prepays. The prepays are also sort of very attractive way to fund the business, but they relatively short term in nature and it makes sense to roll these prepays even though we have the health amount of liquidity.

Because if you recall that this year 2017 is still a very intensive CapEx year, as is the final CapEx here for Port Pirie. And because of the consensus EBITDA and interest expense, we most likely will be negative cash flow and therefore we need to provide excess liquidity in order to fund that cash flow.

However, as we look into next year with the elimination of the substantial CapEx and the changing macro environment, we are positioned the business to be positive cash flow.

So, the liquidity today is meant to fund them business adequately with regards to the negative cash flow that we make at this year as well as provide an optimal balance sheet structure for the going future in order to extend the maturity profile as we see fit.

Philip Ngotho

Okay, thanks. Then just my question on the benchmark TCs, is that can you comment that means in any way on that which you expect going to 2018 -- the discounts.

Hilmar Rode

As I said, I don’t want to comment on the discount or the benchmark at this stage, perhaps later on we can. It's premature for us at the moment, to say nor talk a review.

Philip Ngotho

Thank you.

Hilmar Rode

I hope you understand.

Philip Ngotho

Yes.

Operator

Thank you. We will now take our next question from Ioannis Masvoulas from RBC. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Ioannis Masvoulas

Good morning, gentlemen. Three questions on my side. First on the risks you flagged around the strengthening of the Euro versus the Dollar. And the risks for your earnings into the second half. How does that come into play given that you hedge the 100% of transactional exposure in the second half?

The second question in terms of the Port Pirie the power price inflation that you flagged there, it looks like it's a €30 million annualized impact. Do we expect additional, should we expect additional cost inflation there and how could that impact your €130 million EBITDA uplift the target for from Port Pirie?

And then thirdly, just on the Myra Falls. I had the startup CapEx in mind, something in the range of €30 million to €50 million. And today you indicated €70 million. What has caused that CapEx inflation and that will be my three questions. Thank you.

Hilmar Rode

Let me, Ioannis. Let me thank you for the three questions. I'll take the last two and then Chris can comment on the Euro question.

In terms of Port Pirie on power and energy, it's well flagged that Australia and South Australia in particular have its experienced certain complications in terms of energy and so on and that's likely to continue. The way we look at Port Pirie is actually quite a lot of normal optimization that can and will take place over and beyond just the technology change to the TSL from the old sinter plant.

And we don’t see any need to adjust the 150 million uplift downwards because we've had an energy headwind which is likely to continue. We see very significant optimization upside there. We're just cautious on when we will start to implement that. We started with the mines, now we're busy with the zinc smelters.

We will do the same process with Port Pirie, but we will only start that process in due course, probably in 2018, once we've got the TSL furnace well in terms of its ramp up. So, we see a significant potential to offset any energy headwinds.

In terms of Myra Falls, you refer to the €30 million to the €50 million and now we're talking €60 million to €70 million. You will recall that we got a conditional approval from the board at the start of May and now at the start of August we got the full approval.

We did use that three months period very intensively and basically we've actually now got 80% of the CapEx of all the CapEx for 2017 and 2018 firmly bid by first-class contractors. And so, it's simply the result of doing the detailed engineering, splitting it up into the appropriate web packages, getting the right project management resources in place and actually bidding and quoting it and thus the result comes out.

So, it is higher than a previous type of an early number but it's a number that we can actually be very confident in. and we are very excited about the returns we can get with Myra Falls with this kind of startup CapEx. I hope that answers your question.

Chris, how about you on the Euro?

Christopher Eger

Ioannis, good morning. So, on Euro, you're right it is now a significant headwind for us as we look at the year opening at 116, 117, pulling end of the year. I think you may remember that we put in hedges on the Euro last year. So, right now we have a hedge in place that has a ceiling price of 110, so we all see we're earning on that hedge every day for H2 this year.

Though we put in the hedge for 100% of our transactional cost, so we got all the cost both CapEx and operating cost for Euro locked in it up to 110 for 2017. We're monitoring the market to see if they make sense to put in hedges for '18. I would say at this point in time it's not very attractive.

But look it is the rest of the business, we provide the sensitivities on the Euro, Dollar, in the last part of the pack but like I said for '17 the impact will be relatively negligible. We'll have an impact regarding translating our profits from Dollars to Euro's, but as I said the cost side has been capped at at 110.

It is also worth noting that you may have seen we put in strategic hedges on the zinc side in the past month or so. Well, we put in also zero cost colors at 2300 to 3100. And as I said, we'll look to replicate similar type structures in the Euro Dollars, but once we achieve more attractive target levels.

Ioannis Masvoulas

That's very clear. And just a follow-up on the last comment. So, the sensitivity table, do you have you're shown slide 17. That shows the FX exposure on hedge basis. Right?

Christopher Eger

That's correct.

Ioannis Masvoulas

That's all very clear. Thank you, very much.

Operator

Thank you. We will now take our next question from Daniel Lurch from Exane. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Daniel Lurch

Hi, thanks very much for taking my questions. Just two quick questions from me. Quickly on your metal processing and mining clause which went against you, was the H1, 2016. And you mentioned energy as the key driver here for metal processing. Could you maybe provide a bit more detail on what the other drivers, whereas mainly the maintenance impact outages, well and what is the other cost inflation you're seeing here.

And just a quick second question on the Port Pirie. Could you maybe give a bit more detail on how the collaboration with Glencore will work in the ramp-up period? Thank you.

Hilmar Rode

Chris, you want to talk about the cost and I'll talk about Port Pirie.

Christopher Eger

Good morning, Daniel. So look, with regards to the cost as how I did before in the bridge, roughly 70% of the cost was due to high energy prices which a bulk of that was Port Pirie, but we saw higher energy prices frankly across the business. It's just a little bit here and there.

And then the remainder is into again predominantly to where I call this inflationary increases. But there are in some areas of the business where we saw some higher external spend for example in some more shut downs we had specifically at Balen and Budel this year. Again it was 1 million to 2 million with regards to increased cost over last year.

So, unfortunately was a case where the rest of the 30% is made up by 50 high ends of our relatively small amount. And some of them are one time in nature but some of them were inflationary. But as I said the bulk of it has been on the energy side.

Hilmar Rode

Good morning, Daniel. On the Port Pirie redevelopment, the deal there with Glencore is one that has really three components. The one component is Glencore technology has a patent where which protects a certain part of the operating window which could potentially be of interest to us.

So, we have as the first leg of the agreement got a license to the patent. So, we are free to operate the TSL furnace in any part of the operating window. That's the first component. The second component relates to the training in Kazakhstan. The first round took place and the second round is taking place as we speak.

And then the third component relates to commissioning and ramp-up support from their experts who've obviously gone through the process of ramping up a TSL furnace. And we structured that on a win-win basis. So, it's the three components and it's structured on a win-win basis.

Daniel Lurch

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We will now take our next question from Jatinder Goel from Citigroup. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Jatinder Goel

Good morning. Two questions, please. Firstly, on this smelting portfolio review how different is it from the smelting strategic review which was conducted couple of years ago for which part has been executed and part probably is aligned with Port Pirie redevelopment? And secondly, on second half 2017 smelting cost guidance are you able to comment where about we can expected to be with current FX? Thank you.

Hilmar Rode

So there are two questions one is on how does the work we currently doing on the zinc smelting compared to the SSR review a couple of years ago and then there is a second question on second half smelting cost guidance, right?

Jatinder Goel

Yes.

Hilmar Rode

Good. I will take the first and then Chris if you can take the second. Morning Jatinder great to have these questions from you. In terms of the SSR the largest component of the SSR was of course the Port Pirie redevelopment project which is happening and it's just about complete and that's well flagged. The other components have to do with buying an optimal set of raw materials, doing investments to cover minor products and also investments to do with femurs potentially in Europe and elsewhere. So where we stand today we have got the Port Pirie redevelopment project. There have been some elements of the recovery of these minor elements that I would say the main focus of the current work is to run the assets at the maximum potential. I am not so optimistic that we can gain competitive advantage by trying to buy the concentrates that much smarter than our competitors. Everyone wants to do the same thing but where we can gain competitive advantage is to run all the smelters at or very close to the bottlenecks and the desired bottlenecks is the sell house all the time with high up times, high recoveries and very high productivity and good energy consumption. So it's old fashioned operational excellence in a very big way. Smelting cost, Chris.

Christopher Eger

So good morning Jatinder. So look with regards to our cost we don't provide from a guidance but I guess what I would highlight is, you will see on page seven of our press release where we break out the cost per tonne for each of our smelters. And for the most part you have seen increase over last year which is highly for us due to inflationary cost increases, high external costs and then majority of cases higher hedging cost. Look as we expect for H2 that number on a dollar per tonne basis should come down due to two components one is we had Balen, Budel and Hobart shut downs in Q2 which also driven down the throughput and we saw significant drop in throughput at Port Pirie which resulted in a very large increase. So as I look into H2 the average of 562 for the year, for the half should come down but look we are not in a position to provide a specific number but that number should come down.

Jatinder Goel

Thanks. Are you able to indicate how much was the maintenance cost in the first half embedded into that 562 number? Just in case.

Hilmar Rode

I think I guess I am not following completely the question. We provided a breakout of the metal process sustaining CapEx also in the release, is that what you’re referring to?

Jatinder Goel

No just in the first half unit cost of smelting, how much is driven by just smelting maintenance cost which will not be part of second half and then we can work out the remaining bits? Thank you.

Hilmar Rode

Yes, look I think that one probably best to deal with offline with Anthony because he can give you an idea of exactly how the cost breakout between different segments for H1 and give you some guidance for H2.

Jatinder Goel

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We will now take our next question from [Indiscernible], please go ahead. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. Almost all my questions have been answered but I have one follow-up on Port Pirie. Can you please provide us with some detail on the planned ramp up of the new plant versus the ramp down of the old plant and how are you looking at de-risking the overall ramp-up process?

Hilmar Rode

Good morning, thanks for that question. We flag on the 9th of February that we did not intend to just shut down the old technology this new plant and the old asset plan once we start ramping up the new TSL and the new asset plant. In fact we plan to keep the old technology operable until the middle of 2018 more or less. What it will mean in terms of running between two, it will involve probably some kind of a campaign strategy. You run the TSL, you need to make some adjustments you take it offline, run the center plant and then you will take the TSL back online. Obviously we want to run the TSL as much as we can. We did announce in February that we are looking at a two year ramp-up to full production. We confirm that is our target of course everything that we are doing including the work with Glencore in Kazakhstan is intended to accelerate that. But for the moment we maintain the two year ramp-up.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We will now take our question from Ioannis Masvoulas from RBC. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Ioannis Masvoulas

Yes. Just further follow-up question on the agreement with Glencore, was it part of the original scope of the project or was it something you decided to do further down the road?

Hilmar Rode

Hi, Ioannis. Thanks for the question. It's something that we decided to do this year. We have bought both our TSL furnace from Autotech and we continue to work with Autotech because the people from Kazzinc effectively have a lot of relevant knowledge. We thought that a corporation with them will just benefit us significantly and so we maintain the original intended cooperation with Autotech and in addition we have put in place these agreements with Glencore but effectively with Kazzinc as the entity we are working with most closely. So it's on top. It’s an add on. It's additional benefit to help us accelerate the ramp-up.

Ioannis Masvoulas

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We will now take our next question from Philip Ngotho from ABN, please go ahead. Your line is open.

Philip Ngotho

Hi, yes thank you I have just one follow-up question. It's a bit of corporate governance question and mainly on the conversation of the board of director's. But of note in the past or last year the 25% of the board seats approximately were Trafigura related and now it's half of the board members have a Trafigura out-link so I was wondering how I don't know if that has been a topic of discussion but within Nyrstar, but I was also wondering how you are ensuring that there no conflict of interest with Trafigura and also how are you protecting in that sense the interest of other minority shareholders?

Hilmar Rode

Philip, thanks for that question. So we have six member board and Trafigura has two directors not three. So they have got two directors which is one third. Our Chairman is classified as an independent of Trafigura that's the one part of the answer. The second part of the answer is all – we as directors and certainly in my position as CEO I have a responsibility towards all shareholders. And certainly we do everything we need to do to make sure that we operate and run Nyrstar for the benefit of all shareholders. And there is also anyway relationship agreement between Nyrstar and Trafigura which protects and enshrines that principle

Philip Ngotho

Okay. But just for my understanding the chairman does work for a – fund of Trafigura, right?

Hilmar Rode

He runs an investment business which is involved in providing investments services for certain Trafigura employees but on a private basis.

Philip Ngotho

Okay, thank you.

Hilmar Rode

I think everything that we want to say on the subject is actually properly disclosed so I am really just confirming what’s in the public domain and I want to just leave it to that.

Philip Ngotho

Okay.

Operator

Thank you. We will now take our final question from [Indiscernible] JP Morgan, please go ahead. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi gents, thanks for taking my question. It's really just a follow-up on the slide 17 sensitivities. Just thinking as you look forward to next year and get the North American mine ramping up and you get Port Pirie starting up. Those that your dollar sensitivity is for H1 that’s being presumed what I would be right thinking it's going to be a lot more sensitive next year. Is the numbers are going to be different, greater?

Hilmar Rode

Alex you’re right, I mean, obviously if the euro continues to strengthen relative to the dollar we will see a negative impact on EBITDA for next year relative to this year.

Unidentified Analyst

Right.

Hilmar Rode

I don't know what that number will be, it will obviously have to be of euro, probably average euro for the remainder of this year relative to what we think next year will be because the first half was at 108 and yes today we are experiencing elevated prices but we have also seen then come down quite fast and there has been lot of volatility in the euro dollar.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes I knew it I mean I think you are talking about kind of hedge it and hedging in Q3 to now almost half way through extreme, but we are getting through. Would you – are you going to keep waiting until perhaps Q4 now?

Hilmar Rode

Possibly, I can -- we need to be opportunistic and be smart in this regard. We want to manage the risk of the business but we also need to be flexible and doing it at the right time.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure.

Hilmar Rode

And the [indiscernible] to that is how we run the assets. Now we have got a suite of 10 assets we are on our existing assets we are starting to operate all of them more effectively we have obviously met in a C, which is a plus because it wasn't care or maintenance. Myra Falls will be a plus in the second half of 18 and then Port Pirie will start to deliver the redevelopment benefits from being effectively assets. So we have got in terms of our profit generation capability significant pluses coming down the line.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it, alright, thanks for that.

Operator

That will conclude today's Q&A session. I will now turn the call back to your host for any additional or closing remarks.

Anthony Simms

Thanks Emma and thank you everyone for joining today's call we look forward to you joining us on our next call. Thank you.

