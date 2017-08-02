Redfin May Not Be Innovative Or Disruptive. Valuation In Question.

While the Redfin IPO is not as bad as Snap or Blue Apron, there are similarities and reasons to believe Redfin could become another broken IPO in the weeks ahead.

Did lead underwriter Goldman Sachs and Mr. Kelman just dump another over-hyped, money-losing, slow-growth, late to market company on investors? It appears that they may have done so.

Unfortunately, Kelman's efforts to convince investors of Redfin's innovator and disruptor status are questionable at best. But initially Kelman's sales pitch seems to have worked on investors during the IPO.

Companies offering true innovation and disruption are assigned high multiples by investors. Redfin's stock may not deserve such a multiple. Redfin may now be overvalued at $27 per share.

Redfin's CEO Glenn Kelman is a salesman. He wants you to believe Redfin is an innovator and a disruptor in real estate. Redfin may not be either of these things.

Redfin Corporation (RDFN) is headquartered in Seattle, Washington a very long way from Missouri, which is the "Show Me State."

Perhaps Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman believes that Washington is the "Believe Whatever I Tell You State." Prudent investors would be wise to fact-check the IPO sales pitch of a real estate sales company's CEO. You would not want to become mired in some swamp land of an investment in the after market due to the substantial hype in the IPO process.

Redfin's IPO was initially valued in the $12-14 price per share range. The IPO came to market on Friday 7/28/17 above the top end of the range at $15 per share. This IPO traded as high as $28.70 today on day 3 of trading, Tuesday 8/1/17. Anybody feeling a little light-headed from the lack of oxygen at this altitude? Bull markets are wonderful phenomena as they enable otherwise mediocre companies to defy gravity and spike higher on the emotional enthusiasm of investors. Please find below two different daily charts for the first 3 days of Redfin's public debut on the Nasdaq:

Not only are we in a bull market making new highs weekly but this past month was also the least active July for IPOs since the financial crisis with only 9 IPOs coming to market. Fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Renaissance Capital IPO Research offers this excellent insight on the lean IPO market in July. Interestingly, Renaissance comments that a number of companies, such as Redfin, were unable to obtain private round funding "and will need to turn to the public markets." Why was Redfin not able to achieve a private round of funding at this time and had to turn to the public markets? Should public market investors in this IPO be asking the same question? Probably yes, they should.

Perhaps this past month's scarcity of IPO activity also helped Redfin to experience unusually high demand in the IPO market. Investors seemed to display a degree of irrational exuberance for this IPO in the after market that was similar to what we experienced on Snap's (SNAP) IPO debut. Pricing above the high-end of the range at $15 and then sky-rocketing to $28.70 on day 3 is generally only the province of truly stellar companies. Or this kind of exuberant price action can be an indication that we are in the late stages of a bull market when even sub-par companies are well-received. Since Redfin in no way meets the criteria for a stellar company by any metrics, perhaps the low float of only 9.2 million shares was aligned correctly with the stars of hype and bull market froth to give this stock a strong pop in the after market.

Trader's Idea Flow subscribers received our buy recommendation for a trade on Redfin's IPO, but yesterday on 8/1/17 we sold our long position and we have now initiated a short position. Based upon a rapid over-valuation of this stock in IPO after market trading combined with our latest due diligence we have become far less enthusiastic about the claims of CEO Kelman and the initial media that Redfin has generated to promote its IPO.

Kelman shrewdly promotes Redfin as, "The Uber, Lyft, or Apple of real estate" as seen in this CNBC interview on Redfin's IPO day. Is Kelman's claim of being like the Uber (Private:UBER), Lyft (Private:LYFT), or Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) of real estate legitimate or just a sales tactic employed with great effect upon investor's during IPO day? We would submit that if Redfin does not discern a pathway to profitability by improving their business model, then they could become the Snap or Blue Apron (APRN) of real estate.

Let's discuss why Redfin is not a legitimate innovator or disruptor on the scale of any of the companies cited by Kelman. If you feel like you have just been sold by a slick operator after watching the CNBC video of Kelman linked above, then your feelings might be accurate. This is because despite Kelman's claims of being an innovator and a disruptor it turns out that a very similar business model already exists with the household name known as ForSaleByOwner.com and Xome.

It seems that Kelman may have borrowed a few pages, chapters, or volumes out of the FSBO library to construct the Redfin business model. However, Redfin is really a hybrid of a few different existing business models but this construct does not approach any level of true innovation or disruption. In the business model constructed by Kelman he has perhaps foolishly chosen to drop commissions even lower than the 1.99% charged by FSBO and to enlist agents as salaried employees. This combination of generating lower revenues via lower commissions and incurring staggering expenses for the agent-employees is problematic. Choosing to generate lower revenues while incurring higher expenses is generally not a viable business model. The likely advent of much larger competitors such as Zillow (ZG) (NASDAQ:Z), ReMax (RMAX), and others improving their online services to match smaller competitors like Redfin could negatively impact Redfin's already relatively unimpressive growth rate for a new tech IPO.

While some might state that Redfin's growth rate of 44% is strong, we generally expect the growth rate of a new tech, innovator and disruptor to be in the triple digit range. Even struggling Snap's growth rate was over 400% just prior to the time of its IPO compared with Redfin's far lower growth rate. Below are two graphics representing the growth rates of the recent Snap and Redfin IPOs:

Snap's growth rate while sharply decelerating has been more in line with what investors have come to expect from new tech innovators:

Redfin's growth has decelerated from 49% in 2015 to 44% in 2016. These are not the kind of growth rates that are generally associated with successful, new, tech innovators and disruptors:

The questionable choices made by Kelman and company during the construct of the business model at Redfin could in fact be one of the key reasons why the company is unable to achieve profitability. And the same weak model is likely the reason why Redfin's growth has been range-bound in the 40% bracket for the last few years. Redfin's 40% range growth is not indicative of a successful tech innovator and disruptor that is at the stage of development when it is becoming a publicly traded company. Compare Redfin's 44% growth prior to its IPO with Snap's 406% growth in the quarter just prior to its IPO. And clearly Snap's business model is certainly not a model for success. But even struggling Snap's growth was 10X that of Redfin's growth at the time of IPO.

Apparently, the Redfin business model is not built for rapid growth and therefore the stock should not receive a rapid growth multiple in the price of Redfin shares.

Since Kelman brought Uber into the fray, let's acknowledge that Uber's business model is not making money either and may never make money. Failure is a distinct possibility for new tech companies trying to become disruptors. Redfin is not making money and no clear pathway to profitability is delineated at this time. And while we are scrutinizing Kelman's attempt to communicate by use of analogy, let's acknowledge that Apple Computer's IPO in 1980 was followed by many years of difficulties and near failure.

Summary:

Redfin's growth rate is slow relative to legitimate new-tech innovators and disruptors. If Redfin did indeed have some new, innovative, and disruptive technology and business model, then wouldn't the company's market share and revenues be growing much faster? And wouldn't the company's market capitalization have grown much larger since it changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006 over a decade ago? Redfin is simply not a high growth, innovative, disruptive, new tech company. Despite the claims of CEO Kelman to promote his stock price higher, enabled by a competent underwriting team with Goldman Sachs as one of the lead underwriters, shares of Redfin do not deserve the high growth multiple that they currently are assigned in the stock market.

A valuation of less than half the current price of Redfin stock would be more appropriate putting the stock into the $12 range.

And regarding the underwriting team, Goldman Sachs was also the lead underwriter for Snap's IPO just a few months ago. Makes you wonder how these underwriters live with themselves sometimes. And then the analysts will attempt to legitimize this Wall Street IPO chicanery with research notes and lofty price targets upon completion of the quiet period. The IPO market system is a high-risk gamble for investors who should by no means place any trust or confidence in the veracity of any Wall Street investment bank.

Candidly, Redfin is just a money-losing company making an attempt to cobble together a hybrid of existing business models in the real estate sales industry. Yes, Redfin is applying some of the latest tech available to the real estate industry just as their competitors are doing now also or will soon be doing. To say that Redfin is a tech company that has patented or innovated any of this tech that is being employed on their platform would be a very far stretch. Redfin applies technology the same as their competitors. Almost every company trying to compete today has harnessed technology. The use of technology does not make Redfin a tech company. And so this company's stock should not receive any favorable tech growth stock valuations.

It remains to be seen if Redfin's flawed business model can ever become profitable as Redfin has yet to earn a single dollar of profits. Typically, it is only in a bull market environment when all sorts of companies can come to market with extravagant, unfounded claims of greatness and then be well-received in the after market as Redfin has done without any credentials to confirm its claims of being a successful innovator and disruptor.

In summary, a few key points that Kelman neglected to mention during his CNBC interview while he was having fun ringing the opening bell for the Nasdaq on IPO day:

There is no actual, legitimate innovation or disruption being brought to market by Redfin. The discount commission structure combined with an online search service already has existed for a number of years with ForSaleByOwner.com. Other competitors too numerous to list also enlist online services for customers.

The "innovative" business model choice to lead the race to the bottom in reduced real estate commissions combined with the desire to take on staggering expenses in the form of employee-agents has diminished Redfin's capacity to achieve high growth relative to other legitimate new tech innovators and disruptors.

One of the surest indicators that a company is neither an innovator nor a disruptor is its growth rate. Successful innovation and disruption is by definition accompanied by a high growth rate. Redfin's relatively slower growth rate of 44% vs Snap's 406% growth rate just prior to their respective IPOs speaks volumes. Snap is not a successful company but even Snap's growth rate was 10X Redfin's growth prior to their IPOs.

As is the case with most growth stocks, when revenue numbers become larger then growth tends to decelerate. If Redfin is already only at 44% growth, then what will decelerating growth rates look like in coming quarters?

Execution risks are high for Redfin as they attempt to enter into new business categories related to real estate sales like mortgage financing. This new business investment is likely to impact a number of future quarterly earnings reports as the company spends its newly received IPO funds in the hopes that they can grow their business at some date in the future.

Competition from larger, more established companies will emerge quickly if Redfin's model does show signs of becoming successful. The notion that the "old" companies are too static to change and compete with Redfin is unfounded. Redfin has no moat so any company whether they are new or traditional can make the investment to compete at least in local and regional markets. A national launch of any competing technology and structure would likely be limited to only the larger companies in the industry due to the scope and expense of such an effort.

Conclusion:

Currently, the valuation of Redfin shares are extremely expensive based upon the company's margins and the Price to Sales ratio metric. Zillow presents a comparable publicly traded company that carries a P/S ratio of 9.24. Redfin carries a P/S ratio of 7.38 currently. But the differentiating factor is that Zillow delivers an operating margin of -1.54% over the trailing twelve months while Redfin delivers a far worse -8.67% operating margin over the ttm.

Based upon the P/S ratio metric along with operating margins Redfin should be trading at a fraction of less than 1/5 the price of Zillow, which closed 8/1/17 at $45.67 per share. Running the math of determining an appropriate relative valuation for Redfin currently at 1/5 the price of Zillow would be about a $9 per share price valuation for Redfin. This is a steep decline from Redfin's close at $27 per share.

Next an investor must estimate the value of Redfin's superior growth rate over Zillow into the stock price. Redfin's aforementioned 44% growth rate is favorable to the 32% growth rate turned in by Zillow in their most recent quarter. This factor could increase the relative valuation of Redfin shares by approximately 30% to about $12 per share. A $12 per share price for Redfin makes sense since the original IPO range set by the underwriters was in the $12-$14 range.

The eventual $15 IPO price of Redfin was about 25% too rich, but the current $27 valuation on the close of trading on 8/1/17 is insane. Accordingly, Trader's Idea Flow has exited its IPO momentum long position with a significant profit and has now established a short position in Redfin.

